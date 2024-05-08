Online Ordering Coming Soon!
Chuckwagon
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado Toast on local Great Basin Bakery sourdough bread with your choice of toppings.
- Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
A melty savory breakfast sandwich on local your choice of local Great Basin Bakery sourdough bread or house made sourdough waffle. Options to add bacon or sausage and your choice of cheese. Make it your own!
- Waffle$8.00
Delicious sourdough waffle, hot and fresh! Add toppings to make it your own.
Lunch
- Burger$15.00
- Blueberry Pecan Salad$12.00
Heaping mound of spring mix greens, blueberries, pecans, avocado, goat cheese & your choice of lemon vinaigrette, balsamic or ranch dressing.
- Chicken Wings 1/2 Dozen$8.00
- Chicken Wings Dozen$15.50
- Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich$15.00
A teriyaki marinated chicken thigh on a local bakery ciabatta bun with melted provolone cheese topped with housemade slaw.
- Loaded Fries$8.00Out of stock
Drinks
- Drip Coffee 12 oz$2.75
- Manalu Canned Water 22 oz$3.29
- Just Iced Tea - Mango White 16oz$3.39
- Just Iced Tea - Black Unsweetened 16oz$3.39
- Just Iced Tea - Mint Green 16oz$3.39
- Just Iced Tea - Green Unsweetened 16oz$3.39
- Just Iced Tea - Hibiscus 16oz$3.39
- Just Iced Tea - Peach Oolong 16oz$3.39
- Just Iced Tea - Lemonade Tea 16oz$3.39
Chuckwagon Location and Ordering Hours
(760) 263-4990
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM