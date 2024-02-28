Churchill St.
Catering
Coffee & Beverages Menu
-Coffee & Tea-
- Coffee Carafe$30.00
96oz carafe, contains about 8-10 cups of coffee. Includes cups, lids, cream, and sugar
- Coffee$3.00
Fair Trade Sumatra blend
- Espresso$2.50
Wildflyer 'Boss Blend', Wildflyer Coffee, Mpls
- Americano$2.50
- Cappuccino$4.00
Wildflyer 'Boss Blend' Espresso, Autumnwood Farm Milk
- Latte$4.50
Wildflyer 'Boss Blend' Espresso, Autumnwood Farm Milk
- Salted Butterscotch Latte$6.00
Wildflyer 'Boss Blend' Espresso, Autumnwood Farm Milk
- Chai Latte$5.00
Rishi Masala Chai and Autumnwood Farm Milk
- Mocha$5.00
Latte with Wildflyer 'Boss Blend' Espresso, Autumnwood Farm Milk, and Housemade Chocolate Syrup
- Cold Brew$5.00
Intelligentsia El Diablo Dark Roast Brewed Cold & served on ice
- London Fog$5.00
Rishi Earl Grey Tea with house vanilla syrup and steamed autumnwood farms milk
- Miel$4.50
Latte with Honey & Cinnamon
- Hot Tea$3.50
-Beverages-
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Arnie Palmer$3.50
1/2 Rishi black tea + 1/2 house made lemonade
- Hibiscus Sweet Tea$4.00
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Mexican Sprite$3.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Boylan’s Root Beer$4.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Forage Kombucha$7.00
- Pimento Ginger Beer$3.50
- Chippewa Falls Bottled Water$1.50
- Milk$3.00
-Kid's Drinks-
- Kids Milk$3.00
Autumnwood Farms Milk
- Kiddie Cocktail$3.50
Orange juice, grenadine, soda.
- Kid's Lemonade$3.50
- Kid's Hot Cocoa$4.50
Hot chocolate with fresh vanilla whipped cream.
- Kid's Steamer$3.50
- Kid's Orange Juice$3.00
- Kid's Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Kid's Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Kid's Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Boylan's Rootbeer$4.00
Glass bottle of Boylan's rootbeer.
-Zero Proof Cocktails-
- Passionfruit Limeade$6.00
Passionfruit, Lime, Bubbles
- Look at Me Sandra Dee$8.00
Schisandra, Citrus, Lavender
- Pomelo Kick$6.00
Grapefruit, Soda, Fresno Simple, Lime
- Liz Lemon$6.00
Cold Brew Coffee, Lemon, Simple, Soda
- Ginger & Mary Ann$8.00
House Grenadine, Lime, Ginger Beer
- Kiddie Cocktail$3.00
OJ, House Grenadine, Soda
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.00
- Hibiscus Sweet Tea$4.00