Chutneys Indian Express 925 E Apache Blvd
Vegetarian Appetizers
- Paneer Manchurian$13.95
- Gobi 65$12.95
- Paneer Tacos (3 pcs)$10.95
- Vegetable Spring Rolls (3 pcs)$8.00
Cabbage, carrots, bell peppers
- Crispy Honey Chilli Potato$9.95
Spicy, potato fries, honey, bell peppers, scallions
- Paneer 65$13.95
spicy, cubed, paneer, curry leaves, red onions, dry red chilis, cumin, mustard seeds
- Pan Fried Chilli Paneer$13.95
Cottage cheese bites, battered with flour, sauteed with bell peppers, chilies, and our special chili garlic sauce
- Gobi Manchurian$12.95
battered cauliflower, cilantro, bell peppers, onions, celery (vegan)
- Crispy Chili Babycorn$12.95
Non-Vegetarian Appetizers
- Chicken Manchurian$13.95
chicken, cilantro, red onions, green chilies, celery
- Chilli Chicken$13.95
chicken, green chilies, bell peppers, red onions
- Chicken 65$13.95
chicken, curry leaves, bell peppers, red onions, dry red chilis, cumin, mustard seeds
- Chicken Pepper Fry$13.95
chicken, curry leaves, red onions, mustard seeds, black pepper
- Chicken Lollipop$14.95
5 pieces frenched chicken drumsticks, bell peppers, chilies
- Salt n Pepper Shrimp$14.95
shrimp, green onions, red onions, green chilies, black pepper
- Chicken Tacos$10.95
chicken pieces, wonton shell, carrots, cabbage, Mexican cheese, Sriracha Ranch
- Pan Fry Chilli Fish$14.95
Chaat & Kati Rolls
Biryani
- Basmati Rice$3.50
- Vegetarian Dum Biryani$13.95
- Egg Dum Biryani$14.95
basmati rice, eggs, aromatic spices, ghee
- Paneer Biryani$15.95
long grain basmati rice, cubed paneer, aromatic spices
- Chickn 65 Biryani (Boneless)$15.95
chicken 65, basmati rice, aromatic spices
- Vijayawada Chicken Biryani (Boneless)$15.95
made with a unique blend of tender chicken meat, aromatic spices, and long-grain basmati rice
- Chicken Dum Biryani$15.95
layering fragrant basmati rice over chicken marinated in a rich, delicious mix of spices and yogurt
- Goat Dum Biryani$18.95
layering fragrant basmati rice over goat meat marinated in a rich, delicious mix of spices and yogurt
- Thallapakatti Chicken Biryani$16.95
short grain seeraga samba rice, special blend of spices, bone-in chicken cubes
- Thallapakatti Goat Biryani$18.95
short grain seeraga samba rice, special blend of spices, cubed goat pieces
- Goat Keema Biryani$18.95
minced goat meat, basmati rice, aromatic spices
- Raju Gari Kodi Biryani$16.95
basmati rice, bone-in chicken cubes, aromatic spices, cashews, lemon juice, green chilies
- Shrimp Biryani$18.95
long grain basmati rice, shrimp, aromatic spices
- Veg Dum Biriyani$13.95
Vegetarian Curries
- Tadka Dal$11.95+
- Saag Paneer$12.95+
cubed paneer and fresh spinach cooked with ginger, garlic, onions
- Paneer Butter Masala$12.95+
- Paneer Tikka Masala$12.95+
- Pinde Chole$11.95+
chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, mix of spices
- Dal Makhani$12.95+
black lentils simmered on low fire with tomatoes, red chilies, ginger, garlic, butter
- Aloo Gobi (16 oz)$15.95
- Veg Thai Yellow Curry$12.95+
mixed vegetables, yellow curry, thai basil
Non-Vegetarian Curries
- Chicken Thai Yellow Curry$13.95+
- Chicken Tikka Masala$12.95+
chicken, bell peppers, onions, tangy tomato-based sauce, spice mix
- Andhra Chicken Curry$12.95+
cubed boneless chicken cooked with dry roasted spices with crushed black pepper
- Chicken Saag$12.95+
chicken cooked in creamy spinach with garlic, ginger, onions, and spices
- Chicken Chettinaad$12.95+
chicken, onion, tomato, garlic ginger, coconut, tamarind, spice mix, cashews, curry leaf
- Goat Curry$15.95+
bone-in cubed goat cooked with curry powder, peppers, curry leaves, and a mix of spices
- Hyderabadi Goat Curry$15.95+
minced goat meat cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a mix of spices/herbs
- Butter Shrimp$15.95+
shrimp, tomato, onion, garlic, ginger, butter, cilantro, cream, spice mix, honey, cashews
- Butter Chicken$12.95+
chicken, tomato, onion, garlic, ginger, butter, cilantro, cream, spice mix, honey, cashews
Indian Bread
Indo-Chinese Soup
Indo-Chinese Entrées
- Fried Rice
aromatic basmati rice, carrots, bell peppers, cabbage, bean sprouts
- Schezwan Fried Rice
chicken, aromatic basmati rice, green chilies, bell peppers, red onions
- Burned Garlic Chili Fried Rice
aromatic basmati rice, bell peppers, cabbage, carrots
- Indian Style Chow Mein Noodles
thin eggless noodles, shredded vegetables, green chili sauce
- Schezwan Noodles
thin eggless noodles, shredded vegetables, schezwan sauce
Pav Bhaji & Chole Bhature
Momos
Dessert
Beverages
Sides
Beer
- Bira 91 Blonde$6.00
- Bira 91 White$6.00
- Bira Boom (22 oz)$10.00
- Bira IPA$6.00
- Bud Light (Bottle)$5.00
- Budweiser (Bottle)$5.00
- Coors Light (Bottle)$6.00
- Corona Extra (Bottle)$6.00
- Dansberg 16K (22 oz)$10.00
- Dansberg 16K (small)$6.00
- Flying Horse (22 oz)$10.00
- Godfather (22 oz)$10.00
- Godfather (small)$6.00
- Golden Eagle Lager Beer (22 oz)$10.00
- Harpoon IPA Bottle$4.50
- Hayward 5K (22 oz)$10.00
- Heineken 00 Bottle$6.00
- Heineken Bottle$6.00
- Himalayan Blue (22 oz)$10.00
- Hit Beer (22 oz)$10.00
- Hunter Super Premium Beer (22 oz)$10.00
- Kingfisher (small)$7.00
- Legend 10K Super Premium Beer (22 oz)$10.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Miller Light Bottle$4.50
- Old Monk 10000 Super Beer (22 oz)$10.00
- Power 10K (22 oz)$10.00
- Power 10K (small)$6.00
- Power Cool (22 oz)$10.00
- Samuel Adams Bottle$4.50
- Stella Artois Bottle$7.00
- Taj Mahal (22 oz)$10.00
- Woodpecker (22 oz)$10.00
- Sunday Seltzer$5.00
- Sunday Seltzer (4 for $20)$20.00
- Tower Station$6.00