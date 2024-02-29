Chuys Taqueria & Burritos
Fries
- Carne Asada Fries$15.40
Carne asada, fries, Cheddar and cotija cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Adobada Fries$14.60
Adobada, fries, Cheddar and cotija cheese, guacamole, onion, and cilantro
- Elote Fries$11.39
Fries, tajin, lime, mayo, elote, cilantro, & cotija cheese
- Habanero Fries$16.21
Seasoned fries, habanero chicken, beans, Jack cheese, sour cream, avocado cilantro, lime sauce, and habanero sauce
- Chipotle Fries$16.21
Grilled chicken, beans, Jack cheese, chipotle sauce, and sour cream
- Birria Fries$15.40
Birria, beans, Cheddar cheese, onion, and cilantro
- HALF CARNE ASADA FRIES$12.95
- SURF AND TURF FRIES$17.45
Chips
- Carne Asada Chips$15.14
Carne asada, beans, Cheddar & cotija cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Adobada Chips$15.14
Adobada, beans, Cheddar & cotija cheese, guacamole, sour cream, onion, and cilantro
- Habanero Chips$16.21
Chips, habanero chicken, beans, Jack cheese, sour cream, avocado, cilantro, lime sauce, and habanero sauce
Seafood
- Shrimp Tequila Lime Burrito$10.86
Shrimp, onion, green bell pepper, serranos, cilantro, rice, and tequila sauce
- Shrimp Chipotle Burrito$10.86
Shrimp, onion, Jack cheese, rice, sour cream, and chipotle cream sauce
- Chipotle Shrimp Taco$5.56
Shrimp, onion, Jack & cotija cheese, sour cream, and chipotle cream sauce
- Beer Battered Fish Burrito$10.05
Fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tomatillo tartar sauce
- Beer Battered Fish Taco$4.22
Fish, pico de gallo, and tomatillo tartar sauce
Vegetarian
- Nopal Taco$3.69
Grilled cactus, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and chile poblano salsa
- Nopal Burrito$9.30
Grilled cactus, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and chile poblano sauce
- Papas Con Queso Burrito$9.30
Potatoes, onion, Jack & cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and salsa verde
- Chile Relleno Burrito$10.91
Stuffed pepper, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and salsa Sonora
Bowls
Tortas
Hard Shell Taco
Tacos
- Machaca Taco$3.73
- Carne Asada Taco$3.73
- Adobada Taco$3.73
- Carnitas Taco$3.73
- Pollo Asado Taco$3.73
- Birria Taco$3.73
- Cabeza Taco$3.73
- QuesaTacos$7.43
Jack cheese, avocado cilantro lime sauce, chipotle, Mexican chimichurri, came asada, and shrimp
- QuesaBirria Taco$7.43
Jack cheese, avocado cilantro lime sauce, Mexican chimichurri, and birria
- Chorizo Taco$6.36
Jack cheese, beans, chorizo sausage, grilled onion, cilantro, and habanero sauce
- Breakfast Taco$6.36
Jack cheese, over medium egg, bacon, sausage, cilantro, and sour cream
- Quesapulpo$6.95
Pulpo, salsa macha, Jack cheese, sour cream, and cilantro
Burritos
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.31
- Machaca Mix Burrito$9.52
Machaca and beans
- California Burrito$11.66
Came asada, fries, guacamole, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo
- Carne Asada Burrito$10.86
Came asada, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Chicken Tequila Lime Burrito$10.86
Chicken, onion, serrano peppers, bell peppers, cilantro rice, and tequila sauce
- Surf and Turf Burrito$11.66
Carne asada, shrimp, pico de gallo rice, Jack cheese, cotija cheese, and tomatillo sauce
- El Cajon Burrito$10.59
Grilled nopal carne asada, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija cheese, and poblano salsa
- Chicken Chipotle Burrito$10.11
Chicken, rice, onion, Jack cheese, sour cream, and chipotle cream sauce
- Carnitas Burrito$9.84
Carnitas, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Adobada Burrito$9.84
Adobada, guacamole, onion, and cilantro
- Pollo Asado Burrito$9.84
Pollo asado, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Big Poppa$11.66
Beans, grilled chicken, fries, Jack cheese, chipotle, and sour cream
- Chamuco$11.66
Habanero sauce, chile torreado, pollo asado, pico de gallo, fries, and cheese
- Shrimp Cali Burrito$11.66
Shrimp, Cheddar cheese, fries, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, and sour cream
- El Martiiiiiinnnn Burrito$11.71
Adobada, grilled onion, beans, rice, Cheddar cheese, fries, sour cream, and cilantro
- Chimichanga Supreme$12.78
Beans, Cheddar cheese, choice of meat, topped with guac, sour cream, pico de gallo, and Cheddar cheese
Breakfast Burritos
- Steak and Bacon Burrito$11.55
Came asada, bacon, eggs, hash brown, Cheddar cheese, and sour cream
- Machaca Con Huevo Burrito$9.52
- Chorizo Con Huevo Burrito$12.19
- Loco Burrito$10.27
Eggs, bacon, ham, potatoes, and cheese
- Nopal Con Huevos Burrito$9.84
Nopales, eggs, salsa fresca, beans, cotija cheese, and chile poblano salsa
- Hash Brown Burrito$10.64
Hash brown, bacon, sausage, eggs, ham, and Cheddar cheese
- STEAK EGG AND CHEESE BURRITO$9.95
- SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE BURRITO$9.95
- BACON EGG AND CHEESE$9.95
- HAM EGG AND CHEESE$9.95
Combination Plates
- 2 Beef Tacos COMBINATION PLATE$13.53
- 2 Enchiladas COMBINATION PLATE$13.85
- 3 Tacos COMBINATION PLATE$14.60
Your choice of meat
- Protein Plate COMBINATION$14.60
Your choice of meat
- 2 Chiles Rellenos COMBINATION PLATE$16.74
- Birria COMBINATION PLATE$15.67
Consommé included
- 3 Roll Tacos COMBINATION PLATE$11.74
- 2 Fish Tacos COMBINATION PLATE$13.00
- 1 Enchilada and 1 Beef Taco COMBINATION PLATE$13.85
- 1 Beef Taco, 3 Roll Tacos, and 1 Bean Tostada$12.78
No rice or beans
Sides
- SIDE OF BEANS SMALL$2.95
- SIDE OF BEANS LARGE$5.45
- SIDE OF CHIPS$3.25
- SIDE OF CORN TORTILLAS$1.50
- SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES$4.95
- SIDE OF FLOUR TORTILLA$1.50
- SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO$2.45
- SIDE OF GUACAMOLE$4.75
- SIDE OF RICE SMALL$2.95
- SIDE OF RICE LARGE$5.45
- SIDE OF SOUR CREAM$3.00
- ELOTE CUP$4.50
- CHILES TOREADOS$1.00
- 8 OZ MEAT$6.50
- SIDE OF RED SALSA$3.00
- SIDE OF GREEN SALSA$3.00
- SIDE OF AVOCADO LIME$3.00
- CHURRO$3.00
- CHILE RELLENO SOLO$6.95
- 4 OZ GUAC$2.50
- 4 OZ SOUR CREAM$2.50
- 4 OZ SIDE OF SALSA$1.50
- CARROTS$1.00