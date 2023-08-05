Chx Shop 3000 Green Valley Road #17
Popular Items
Classic Chx Sandwich
Brined Chicken Thigh. Floured and fried Crispy. Brioche bun, shop spread, pickles, shaved lettuce, pickled red onion
Chx Strips
4 Chicken Tenders. Brined, floured and twice fried crispy
Fried Chx Salad
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, & Honey Mustard Dressing, Sprinkled with Jack Cheese and Black Pepper. Over mixed greens.
Food
Bar Food
Frostee Ala Carte
Chocolate Frostee
Garlic & Herb Fries
Triple Cooked, Hand Cut, Yukon Gold Potatoes. Slow roasted garlic oil, herbs, and house seasoning, cotija.
Watermelon Salad
Seedless Watermelon, Balsamic Glaze, Sea Salt, Cotija Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Candied Pecans
Loaded Buffalo Chicken Mac
B.L.T. ChzBrgr Fries
Crinkle Fries Topped with Chopped Cheeseburger patty, Griddled Onions, Lettuce, Pickle, Shop Sauce
Bacon Mac & Cheese
Plain Jane Mac
Macaroni in house made cheese sauce
Honey Cornbread
Honey Butter Baked corn bread. Smeared with honey butter, thrown on the griddle and then devoured by happy souls
Country-Couterie
Shaved Country Ham, House Made Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Ritz Crackers and Saltine Crackers
Kitchen Beer
1 Cookie
2 Cookies
Chx Snax
Handhelds
Lobster Roll
Toasted main style bun, lettuce, lemon dill, house made maine lobster salad, chopped maine lobster tail, pickled red onion, scallions
Tri Tip Hero
Toasted Italian Roll. Herb & horseradish aioli, iceberg, sliced smoked medium rare tri tip warmed in beef jus, haystack potatoes, bad-ass onions, bechamel.
Hell-Do Sandwich
Brined Chicken Thigh. Floured and fried Crispy then dunked in hot chili oil. Brioche bun, shop spread, pickles, shaved lettuce, pickled red onion, hot chili sauce. VERY SPICY!
Bad-Ass Cheeseburger
Brioche Bun, Toasted, Hard Griddled Patty, Bourbon Grilled Onions, Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Shop Spread
Shop Tacos
2 Tacos, flour tortilla, melted cheese, spiced pulled chicken, lettuce, pico and shop sauce. Cotija cheese
Avocado Gyro
Avocado, onion, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, tzatziki sauce, cotija with lemon vinaigrette in a soft pita.
Shop Gyro
Blackened chicken, tzatziki sauce, cucumber, onion, tomato, lettuce, on a soft pita
Square Meals
Flat Iron Steak Frites
king’s meats nine ounce flat iron steak cooked sous vide to medium rare seared on the plancha, hand-cut yukon gold garlic herb fries compound butter, melted onions
ChxShop Roast Chicken
Dry Rubbed, Slow Roasted, Crisy Skin chicken nestled in mashed potatoes glazed in our black porter & herb chicken jus
The Meatloaf
Pork and Beef Meatloaf, Sweet BBQ Honey Glaze. Seared on the plancha and served with glazed honey spiced carrots as well as mashed potatoes and gravy
Fish and Chips
Tempura battered wild alaskan cod served over crispy crinkle fries with house taratar sauce, grilled lemon and a side of slaw
Fried Chicken Plate
Half a Mary's Organic Chicken. Served with smashed potatoes with house red eye gravy and a side of slaw
Salads
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Spring Mix, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Breadcrumb / Croutons
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Breadcrumb / Croutons
Side House Salad
Kids
Sides
Side of French Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries
Side of Mash & Gravy
Smashed Potatoes and Redeye Gravy
Side Plain Mash
Plain Butter & Garlic Smashed Potatoes
Side Cole Slaw
Cabbage and Applecider Slaw Dressing
Side House Salad
Side Potato Salad
Side of Crackers
Sauces
Side Huli Huli
Side Lemon Caesar
Side Honey Mustard
Side BBQ
Side Lime Curry
Side Jerk Sauce
Side Buffalo
Side Helldorado
Side Hot Tang
Side Honey Chili
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Shop Sauce
Side Mom Sauce
Side Sour Cream
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Balsamic
Side Mayo
Side Butter
Limited Edition Hot Sauces
Beer & Wine
Shower Beers
Craft Cans
Pizza Port Joys of Summer IPA
Moonlight Death & Taxes Black Lager
Altamont Freedom Fuel
Wild Barrel Sour
Pigeon Head Red Rye
Liquid Gravity Year 3 Milkshake IPA
Breakside Beach Comber Strong Ale
Berryessa Double Tap IIPA
Solid Ground Cider
Altamont Shifty IPA
Liquid Gravity White Widow
Crooked Lane SR-16 IIPA
Liquid Gravity Miami Heist Hazy IPA
FiftyFifty West Coast Haze
Craft Can 4 Pack To-Go
Add a 4 pack to a takeout order for $12 off!