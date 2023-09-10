Build Your Own Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Cibos finest pizzas start with our red sauce and traditional cheese blend. Make it your way with a selection of fresh toppings!

12" Dairy Free Pizza

$12.99

Cibos finest pizzas start with our red sauce and traditional cheese blend. Make it your way with a selection of fresh toppings!

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Cibos finest pizzas start with our red sauce and traditional cheese blend. Make it your way with a selection of fresh toppings!

16" Dairy Free Pizza

$16.99

Dairy Free! Cibos Plant- based pizza starts with red sauce and mozzarella style shreds. Choose from a variety of plant based toppings.

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Italian Fennel Pizza

$20.49

*Chefs Choice* Italian sausage tops this pizza with our caramelized fennel on Cibo’s cheese blend and red sauce.

16" Cibo 5 Cheese

$17.49

Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan round out this pie with our red sauce.

16" Dill Pickle Pizza

$18.49

Crunchy dill pickles top our cheese blend with a garlic cream sauce base.

16" Mushroom Florentine

$23.49

Garlic cream sauce and Cibos cheese blend, roasted mushrooms, sweet onion, spinach.

16" Roma

$19.99

Cibos take on the classic Margherita! Basil aioli drizzled over roma tomato and fresh mozzarella with red sauce.

16" Cibo Supreme

$24.49

Our Cheese Blend and Red Sauce with Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Italian Sausage.

16" BBQ Chicken

$25.49

Red sauce base, red onion, red bell pepper, and shredded chicken, with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ and our cheese blend.

16" Island BBQ

$24.49

Pineapple, ham, and red onion on our cheese blend and red sauce, finished with a drizzle of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce.

16" Mediterranean

$22.49

Kalamata Olives, Sliced tomato, fresh spinach, and feta cheese on our cheese blend with red sauce.

16" Tuscan Chicken

$22.49

Sun dried tomatoes and chicken top our red sauce and cheese blend with a drizzle of fresh basil aioli.

16" Meat Lovers

$25.49

Our house blend Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Ham on cheese with red sauce.

16" Big Red Buffalo Chicken

$22.49

Shredded chicken and red onion with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce drizzled on our cheese blend and red sauce.

16" Veggie Medley

$22.99

Cibos cheese blend and red sauce with red pepper, sweet onion, roasted mushroom and broccoli florets.

16" Plant Based Specialty Pizzas

16" Plant- Based Mushroom Florentine

$26.95

Sunflower alfredo, mozzarella style shreds, roasted mushrooms, sweet onion, spinach.

16" Plant- based Dill Pickle Pizza

$21.99

Crunchy dill pickles top mozzarella style shreds with a sunflower alfredo base.

16" Plant- based Roma

$22.99

Basil aioli drizzled over sliced Roma tomato and mozzarella style shreds.

16" Plant- Based Tuscan Chick-un

$24.99Out of stock

Sun dried tomatoes and house made chick-un top our red sauce and mozzarella style shreds with a drizzle of fresh basil aioli.

16" Plant- based Italian Fennel

$22.99

Seitan Italian sausage tops this pizza with a blend of caramelized fennel & onion on mozzarella style shreds and red sauce.

16" Plant- Based Big Red Buffalo Chick-un

$23.99Out of stock

Red sauce and mozzarella style shreds with red onion and our Chick-un with Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce to finish.

16" PMQ Vegan Pizza

$24.99Out of stock

Mozzarella style shreds and Cibos red sauce base with our Seitan Roni, red onion, roasted mushroom, basil aioli.

16" Plant- Based Cibo Supreme

$29.99

Mozzarella style shreds and our Red Sauce with Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Cibos Seitan Italian Sausage and a drizzle of our Roasted Bell Pepper Sauce.

16" Seitan Lovers

$25.99Out of stock

Our three House- made seitan options (Italian sausage, Pepperoni, and Chik'un) on mozzarella style shreds and red sauce.

16" Vegan Veggie Medley

$25.99

Mozzarella style shreds and red sauce with red pepper, sweet onion, roasted mushroom and broccoli florets.

Detroit Crossover

Traditional Detroit Crossover

$14.49

Sauce on top! Our 16" dough stretched to 12" for a fluffy crust. Garlic Aioli as the base with our cheese blend finished with an XL portion of our house marinara.

Plant- based Detroit Crossover

$15.49

Sauce on top! Our 16" dough stretched to 12" for a fluffy crust. Garlic Aioli as the base with mozzarella style shreds, finished with an XL portion of our house marinara.

Cibos Cheesy Bread

Traditional Cheesy Bread w/ Marinara

$13.49

Cibo's fresh hand made dough, our cheese blend, and our garlic aioli. Served with marinara.

Plant-based Cheesy Bread w/ Marinara

$15.49

Cibo's fresh hand made dough, dairy free mozzarella, and our garlic aioli. Served with marinara.

Beverages

Soda

$1.89

Tea

$2.89

Water

$0.99