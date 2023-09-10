Cibo Pizza 49 Spring Street
Build Your Own Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
Cibos finest pizzas start with our red sauce and traditional cheese blend. Make it your way with a selection of fresh toppings!
12" Dairy Free Pizza
Cibos finest pizzas start with our red sauce and traditional cheese blend. Make it your way with a selection of fresh toppings!
16" Cheese Pizza
Cibos finest pizzas start with our red sauce and traditional cheese blend. Make it your way with a selection of fresh toppings!
16" Dairy Free Pizza
Dairy Free! Cibos Plant- based pizza starts with red sauce and mozzarella style shreds. Choose from a variety of plant based toppings.
16" Specialty Pizzas
16" Italian Fennel Pizza
*Chefs Choice* Italian sausage tops this pizza with our caramelized fennel on Cibo’s cheese blend and red sauce.
16" Cibo 5 Cheese
Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan round out this pie with our red sauce.
16" Dill Pickle Pizza
Crunchy dill pickles top our cheese blend with a garlic cream sauce base.
16" Mushroom Florentine
Garlic cream sauce and Cibos cheese blend, roasted mushrooms, sweet onion, spinach.
16" Roma
Cibos take on the classic Margherita! Basil aioli drizzled over roma tomato and fresh mozzarella with red sauce.
16" Cibo Supreme
Our Cheese Blend and Red Sauce with Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Italian Sausage.
16" BBQ Chicken
Red sauce base, red onion, red bell pepper, and shredded chicken, with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ and our cheese blend.
16" Island BBQ
Pineapple, ham, and red onion on our cheese blend and red sauce, finished with a drizzle of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce.
16" Mediterranean
Kalamata Olives, Sliced tomato, fresh spinach, and feta cheese on our cheese blend with red sauce.
16" Tuscan Chicken
Sun dried tomatoes and chicken top our red sauce and cheese blend with a drizzle of fresh basil aioli.
16" Meat Lovers
Our house blend Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Ham on cheese with red sauce.
16" Big Red Buffalo Chicken
Shredded chicken and red onion with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce drizzled on our cheese blend and red sauce.
16" Veggie Medley
Cibos cheese blend and red sauce with red pepper, sweet onion, roasted mushroom and broccoli florets.
16" Plant Based Specialty Pizzas
16" Plant- Based Mushroom Florentine
Sunflower alfredo, mozzarella style shreds, roasted mushrooms, sweet onion, spinach.
16" Plant- based Dill Pickle Pizza
Crunchy dill pickles top mozzarella style shreds with a sunflower alfredo base.
16" Plant- based Roma
Basil aioli drizzled over sliced Roma tomato and mozzarella style shreds.
16" Plant- Based Tuscan Chick-un
Sun dried tomatoes and house made chick-un top our red sauce and mozzarella style shreds with a drizzle of fresh basil aioli.
16" Plant- based Italian Fennel
Seitan Italian sausage tops this pizza with a blend of caramelized fennel & onion on mozzarella style shreds and red sauce.
16" Plant- Based Big Red Buffalo Chick-un
Red sauce and mozzarella style shreds with red onion and our Chick-un with Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce to finish.
16" PMQ Vegan Pizza
Mozzarella style shreds and Cibos red sauce base with our Seitan Roni, red onion, roasted mushroom, basil aioli.
16" Plant- Based Cibo Supreme
Mozzarella style shreds and our Red Sauce with Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Cibos Seitan Italian Sausage and a drizzle of our Roasted Bell Pepper Sauce.
16" Seitan Lovers
Our three House- made seitan options (Italian sausage, Pepperoni, and Chik'un) on mozzarella style shreds and red sauce.
16" Vegan Veggie Medley
Mozzarella style shreds and red sauce with red pepper, sweet onion, roasted mushroom and broccoli florets.
Detroit Crossover
Traditional Detroit Crossover
Sauce on top! Our 16" dough stretched to 12" for a fluffy crust. Garlic Aioli as the base with our cheese blend finished with an XL portion of our house marinara.
Plant- based Detroit Crossover
Sauce on top! Our 16" dough stretched to 12" for a fluffy crust. Garlic Aioli as the base with mozzarella style shreds, finished with an XL portion of our house marinara.