Cielito Out The Door
BURRITOS
BURRITO BOWLS
TACOS
CARNE ASADA TACO
$3.50
guacamole, onions, cilantro, radish, salsa morita
POLLO AL PASTOR TACO
$3.50
chicken, guacamole, cilantro, onions, radish, salsa molcajete
CARNITAS TACOS
$3.50
slow braised pork, guacamole, onions, radish, cilantro, salsa molcajete
TACO-BIRRIA
$5.00
guajillo and chile rojo braised short ribs, onions, cilantro, salsa morita
VEGGIE TACO
$3.00
sauteed Mexican squash, mushrooms, onions and red peppers, avocado, salsa molcajete
QUESADILLA
SIDES
Cielito Out The Door Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 298-7488
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM