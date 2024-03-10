Cielito Lindo - Olvera Street E23 Olvera St
DTLA Menu
- 1 Taquito$3.25
- Avocado Sauce$5.00+
- Enchilada Sauce$5.00+
- Salsa Picante$5.00+
- Side - Beans & Cheese$7.25
- Side - Beans$6.25
- #1 Combo$12.50
Three beef taquitos served with our famous avocado sauce, beans & cheese.
- #2 Combo$13.50
Three beef taquitos with a tamale, our famous avocado sauce, beans & cheese. (Choice of tamale: beef, chicken, or cheese & chile.)
- #3 Combo$13.30
Three beef taquitos with a chile relleno, our famous avocado sauce, beans & cheese.
- Side - Chile Relleno$6.25
- Side - Rice$6.75
- Side - Tamale$6.25
- Burrito - Beans & Cheese$10.00
- Burrito - Chicken Fajita$12.25
- Burrito - Chile Colorado$12.25
- Burrito - Chile Relleno$12.25
- Burrito - Chile Verde$12.25
- Burrito - Soyrizo Potato$12.25
- Pepsi$3.95
- Diet Pepsi$3.95
- Sierra Mist$3.95
- Lemonade$3.95
- Brisk Iced Tea$3.95
- Coffee$2.95
- Horchata$3.95
- Jamaica$3.95
- Tamarindo$3.95
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Champurrado$5.00
Cielito Lindo - DTLA Location and Ordering Hours
(213) 687-4391
Open now • Closes at 8PM