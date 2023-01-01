Nixtamilized Masa

Nixtamalized heirloom corn masa available from what we make that day. Type of corn used rotates from yellow, white, blue & red. We can't guarantee a color as you will get whatever is made that day/is fresh. Our corn comes from Oaxaca, Mexico. It is non-GMO heirloom corn from small farmers. *gluten-free/vegan (only contains corn and lime)