Food

Appitizer

Vegtable Samosa

$6.00

Potatoes-Peas In Pastry Dough. (2 Per Order)

Samosa Chat

$9.00

Vegetable Samosa Crushed -Chick Peas- Tamarind Sauce- Yogurt Raita

Samosa Chat With Chicken

$13.00

Vegetable Samosa –chicken Breast- Tamarind Sauce- Yogurt Raita

Pan Seared Eggs

$13.00

Hard Boiled Eggs, Pan Seared With Mix Of Spices

Appt Bihari Kabob Vegan

$17.00

A Blend Of Vegetables , Minced And Mixed With Spices . Pan Seared

Spicy Potatoes

$8.00

French Cut Potatoes– Tandoori Spices-Oven Baked; With Cilantro And Tamarind Sauce.

App. Chicken Kabobs

$15.00

Chicken Breast– Tandoori Spices-Oven Baked

App. Chicken Tandoori

$15.00

Bone In Chicken Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Cooked In The Oven.

App. Chicken Tandoori Wings

$15.00

Chicken Wings Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Cooked In The Oven (5 Large).

App. Lamb Tikka Kabobs

$16.00

Boneless Lamb– Tandoori Spices-Oven Baked

Lentil Soup

$10.00

Yellow Lentils -Tomatoes, Onions And Cumin. Served With Naan

Coconut Fish Soup

$15.00

Tilapia Cooked With Spices In A Coconut Based Curry. Served With Naan

Chicken

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.00

Chicken Breast Cooked In A Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Butter Chicken

$17.00

Boneless Chicken Breast Cooked In A Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Methi Chicken

$17.00

Boneless Chicken Breast Slow Cooked With Fenugreek And Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Bihari Coconut Chicken Curry

$17.00

Boneless Chicken Breast Cooked In A Coconut Based Curry With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Chicken Tandoori

$19.00

Bone In Chicken Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Cooked In The Oven. Served With Rice, Naan & Moroccan Hummus.

Chicken Tandoori Wings

$19.00

Chicken Wings Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Cooked In The Oven. Served With Rice, Naan And Moroccan Hummus.

Ammis Chicken Ka Salan

$17.00

Traditional Chicken Curry With Bone In Chicken - Bay Leaves & Onions. Served With Rice And Naan. Also Available With Boneless Chicken And Potatoes.

Chicken Tikka Kabobs

$19.00

Chicken Breast Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Oven Baked. Served With Rice, Naan & Moroccan Hummus

Chicken Korma

$18.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Chicken Jalfrezi

$18.00

Boneless Chicken Breast Cooked With Onions And Colorful Bell Peppers. Served With Rice & Naan.

Chicken Saag

$18.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Cooked With Spinach Based Curry. Served With Rice & Naan.

Chicken Biryani

$17.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Served With Yogurt Raita

Shahi Biryani

$18.00

Chicken Breast, Potatoes Cooked In Creamy Spices, Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Topped With Slices Of Hard Boiled Eggs. Served With Yogurt Raita.

Karahi Chicken

$18.00

Boneless Chicken Breast Cooked With Ginger, Onions, And Tomatoes (Spicy!). Served With Rice & Naan.

Chicken Paneer

$18.00

Indian Cheese, Chicken Breast, Baby Green Peas Cooked With Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Chicken & Lentil Stew

$18.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Lentils, Potatoes, Cooked With Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Achari Chicken Curry

$18.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Banana Peppers, Cooked With Special Pickled Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Chicken Dopiaza

$18.00

Lamb

Achari Lamb

$20.00

Boneless Lamb, Banana Peppers, Cooked With Special Pickled Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Karahi Lamb

$20.00

Boneless Lamb Cooked With Ginger, Onions, And Tomatoes (Spicy!). Served With Rice & Naan.

Lamb Korma

$20.00

Boneless Lamb, Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Bihari Coconut Lamb Curry

$20.00

Boneless Lamb Cooked In A Coconut Based Curry With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Boneless Lamb, Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Served With Yogurt Raita

Lamb Shahi Biryani

$20.00

Boneless Lamb, Potatoes Cooked In Creamy Spices, Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Topped With Slices Of Hard Boiled Eggs. Served With Yogurt Raita.

Lamb Saag

$20.00

Boneless Lamb, Cooked With Spinach Based Curry. Served With Rice & Naan.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$20.00

Boneless Lamb, Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Lamb Tikka Kabobs

$20.00

Boneless Lamb Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Oven Baked. Served With Rice, Naan & Moroccan Hummus

Lamb Aloo

$20.00

Boneless Lamb, Potatoes, Green Peas, Cooked With Spices. Served With Rice & Naan

Lamb & Lentil Stew

$20.00

Boneless Lamb, Lentils, Potatoes, Cooked With Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Butter Lamb

$20.00

Boneless Lamb Cooked In Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Seafood

Fish & Lentil Stew

$19.00

Your Choice Of Fish, Lentils, Potatoes, Cooked With Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Pan Seared Fish

$19.00

Your Choice Of Fish Rubbed With Spices, Pan Seared In The Oven. Served With Rice, Naan, & Moroccan Hummus

Salmon Tikka Kabobs

$21.00

Wild Alaskan Salmon Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Oven Baked. Served With Rice, Naan & Moroccan Hummus

Butter Fish

$19.00

Your Choice Of Fish, Cooked In Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Fish Tikka Masala

$19.00

Your Choice Of Fish, Cooked In Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Bihari Coconut Fish Curry

$19.00

Your Choice Of Fish In A Coconut Based Curry With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Fish Korma

$19.00

Your Choice Of Fish, Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Fish With Saag

$19.00

Your Choice Of Fish, Cooked With Spinach Based Curry. Served With Rice & Naan.

Achari Fish Curry

$19.00

Your Choice Of Fish, Banana Peppers, Cooked With Special Pickled Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Fish Biryani

$19.00

Your Choice Of Fish, Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Served With Yogurt Raita

Karahi Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp Cooked With Ginger, Onions, And Tomatoes (Spicy!). Served With Rice & Naan.

Shrimp Biryani

$21.00

Shrimp Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Served With Yogurt Raita

Shrimp Korma

$21.00

Shrimp, Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$21.00

Shrimp Cooked With Onions And Colorful Bell Peppers. Served With Rice & Naan.

Achari Shrimp Curry

$21.00

Shrimp, Banana Peppers, Cooked With Special Pickled Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Shrimp With Saag

$21.00

Shrimp Cooked With Spinach Based Curry. Served With Rice & Naan.

Shrimp & Okra Jalfrezi

$21.00

Shrimp And Okra Cooked With Spices, Onions, Tomatoes, And A Blend Of Colorful Bell Peppers. Served With Rice & Naan.

Butter Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp Cooked In Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$21.00

Shrimp Cooked In Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Bihari Coconut Shrimp Curry

$21.00

Shrimp Cooked In A Coconut Based Curry With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Eggs

Egg Biryani

$18.00

Hard Boiled Eggs, Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Served With Yogurt Raita

Eggplant Curry With Eggs

$18.00

Hard Boiled Eggs, Eggplant, Potatoes, And Onions Cooked With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Egg Korma

$18.00

Hard Boiled Eggs Simmered In A Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Karahi Eggs

$18.00

Hard Boiled Eggs Simmered With Ginger, Onions, And Tomatoes (Spicy!). Served With Rice & Naan.

Butter Eggs

$18.00

Hard Boiled Eggs Simmered In Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Egg Tikka Masala

$18.00

Hard Boiled Eggs Simmered In Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Bihari Coconut Egg Curry

$18.00

Hard Boiled Eggs Simmered In A Coconut Based Curry With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Saag

Saag Aloo

$17.00

Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Potatoes. Served With Rice & Naan.

Saag Chana

$17.00

Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Whole Chickpeas. Served With Rice & Naan.

Saag Paneer

$17.00

Paneer Simmered In A Slow Cooked Spinach Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Spinach & Lentil Stew

$17.00

Lentils, Potaotes, And Spinach Cooked Together With A Special Blend Of Spices . Served With Rice & Naan.

Chicken Saag

$18.00

Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Bonless Chicken Breast. Served With Rice & Naan.

Lamb Saag

$20.00

Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Bonless Lamb. Served With Rice & Naan.

Saag Fish

$19.00

Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Your Choice Of Fish. Served With Rice & Naan.

Saag Shrimp

$21.00

Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Shrimp. Served With Rice & Naan.

Paneer

Chicken Paneer

$18.00

Paneer, Chicken Breast, Baby Green Peas Simmered With Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Karahi Paneer

$17.00

Paneer Simmered With Ginger, Onions, And Tomatoes (Spicy!). Served With Rice & Naan.

Saag Paneer

$17.00

Paneer Simmered In A Slow Cooked Spinach Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Paneer Korma

$17.00

Paneer Simmered In A Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Paneer Jalfrezi

$17.00

Paneer Cooked With Onions And Colorful Bell Peppers. Served With Rice & Naan.

Matter Paneer

$17.00

Paneer, Green Baby Peas Simmered With Spices And Curry Leaves. Served With Rice & Naan.

Paneer Makhani

$17.00

Paneer Simmered In Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$17.00

Paneer Simmered In Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Bihari Coconut Paneer Curry

$17.00

Paneer Simmered With Spices In A Coconut Based Curry. Served With Rice & Naan.

Achari Paneer Curry

$17.00

Paneer And Banana Peppers Simmered With Special Pickled Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Vegtables

Daal

$17.00

Slow Cooked Yellow Lentils Sauteed With Tomatoes, Onions, And Cumin. Served With Rice & Naan.

Spinach & Lentil Stew

$17.00

Lentils, Potaotes, And Spinach Cooked Together With A Special Blend Of Spices . Served With Rice & Naan.

Bihari Vegan Kabob

$17.00

A Blend Of Vegetables Minced And Mixed Together With Spices And Pan Seared. Served With Rice, Naan & Morrocan Hummus

Vegetable Biryani

$17.00

A Blend Of Vegtables Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Served With Yogurt Raita

Eggplant Curry

$17.00

Eggplant, Potatoes And Onions Cooked Together With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Vegetable Korma

$17.00

A Blend Of Vegtables In A Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$17.00

A Blend Of Vegtables Cooked With Onions And Colorful Bell Peppers. Served With Rice & Naan.

Morracan Hummus

$17.00

Whole Chickpeas Slow Cooked In Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy (Similar To Chana Masala). Served With Rice & Naan.

Gobi Chana Masala

$17.00

Whole Chickpeas And Cauliflower Cooked With A Special Blend Of Spices And Curry Leaves . Served With Rice & Naan.

Aloo Gobi

$17.00

Potatoes, Cauliflower And Green Peas Cooked With A Special Blend Of Spices With Fenugreek. Served With Rice & Naan

Karahi Aloo Gobi

$17.00

Potatoes, Cauliflour And Green Peas Cooked With Ginger, Onions, And Tomatoes (Spicy!). Served With Rice & Naan.

Aloo Chana

$17.00

Whole Chickpeas And Potatoes Cooked With A Special Blend Of Spices With Curry Leaves. Served With Rice & Naan

Okra Jalfrezi

$17.00

Cut Okra Cooked With Onions And Colorful Bell Peppers. Served With Rice & Naan.

Achari Vegetable Curry

$17.00

A Blend Of Vegtables And Banana Peppers, Cooked With Special Pickled Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.

Bihari Aloo Dumm

$17.00

Bihari Ccnt Veg Cury

$17.00

Veg. Tikka Masala

$17.00

Butter Vegetables

$17.00

Wraps

Chicken Tikka Pita Pocket

$12.00

Chicken Breast, Raw Onions, And Tamerind Chutney Folded Into A Toasted Roghani Naan. Served With Oven Baked Spicy Potatoes.

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Onions, And Tamerind Chutney Wrapped In A Roghani Naan. Served With Oven Baked Spicy Potatoes

Lamb Wrap

$15.00

Boneless Lamb, Romaine Lettuce, Onions, And Tamerind Chutney Wrapped In A Roghani Naan. Served With Oven Baked Spicy Potatoes

Vegtable Wrap

$12.00

A Blend Of Vegtables, Romaine Lettuce, Onions, And Tamerind Chutney Wrapped In A Roghani Naan. Served With Oven Baked Spicy Potatoes

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tikka Pita Pocket

$8.00

Chicken Breast, Raw Onions, And Tamerind Chutney Folded Into A Toasted Roghani Naan. Served With French Fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Oven Baked Chicken Tenders. Served With Rice & Morrocan Hummus.

Kids Chicken Tikka Masala

$10.00

Chicken Breast Cooked In A Mild Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Kids Butter Chicken

$10.00

Boneless Chicken Breast Cooked In A Mild Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Kids Daal

$8.00

Slow Cooked Mild Yellow Lentils Sauteed With Tomatoes, Onions, And Cumin. Served With Rice & Naan.

Kids Paneer Tikka Masala

$10.00

Paneer Simmered In A Mild Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Kids Paneer Makhnai

$10.00

Paneer Simmered In A Mild Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.

Sides

Roghani Naan

$2.00

Can Be Prepared Vegan, Please Ask For No Butter

Rice

$4.00

Delicious Plain Basmati Rice

Raita

$4.00

Yougurt Mixed With Tomatoes, Cucmbers, Chickpeas, And Cilantro Chutney.

Chickpea Salad

$4.00

Chickpeas, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, And Cilantro All Mixed With Our Special Vingarette.

(Side Bowl) Morracan Hummus

$6.00

Whole Chickpeas Slow Cooked In Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy (Similar To Chana Masala).

(Side Bowl) Aloo Gobi

$7.00

Potatoes, Cauliflower And Green Peas Cooked With A Special Blend Of Spices With Fenugreek.

(Side Bowl) Daal

$7.00

Slow Cooked Yellow Lentils Sauteed With Tomatoes, Onions, And Cumin.

(Side Bowl) Saag Aloo

$7.00

Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Potatoes.

(Side Bowl) Saag Paneer

$7.00

Paneer Simmered In A Slow Cooked Spinach Gravy.

(Side Bowl) Aloo Matter

$7.00

Potatoes And Baby Green Peas Cooked Together With Spices.

(Side Bowl) Butter Potatoes

$6.00

Potatoes Lightly Spiced And Cooked In Butter Sauce.

Plastic Utensils

Cilantro Chatni

Beverages

Drinks

(Hot) Cardimon Tea

$3.00

Slow Brewed With Cream And Sugar.

(Hot) Ginger Tea

$3.00

Slow Brewed With Cream And Sugar.

(Hot) Masala Tea

$3.00

Slow Brewed With Cream And Sugar.

(Cold) Mango Lassi

$5.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Pepsi Products

S. Pellegrino (Small 16.9 oz.)

$3.00

S. Pellegrino (Large 25.3 oz.)

$5.00