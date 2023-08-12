Cilantro Indian Cafe
Food
Appitizer
Vegtable Samosa
Potatoes-Peas In Pastry Dough. (2 Per Order)
Samosa Chat
Vegetable Samosa Crushed -Chick Peas- Tamarind Sauce- Yogurt Raita
Samosa Chat With Chicken
Vegetable Samosa –chicken Breast- Tamarind Sauce- Yogurt Raita
Pan Seared Eggs
Hard Boiled Eggs, Pan Seared With Mix Of Spices
Appt Bihari Kabob Vegan
A Blend Of Vegetables , Minced And Mixed With Spices . Pan Seared
Spicy Potatoes
French Cut Potatoes– Tandoori Spices-Oven Baked; With Cilantro And Tamarind Sauce.
App. Chicken Kabobs
Chicken Breast– Tandoori Spices-Oven Baked
App. Chicken Tandoori
Bone In Chicken Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Cooked In The Oven.
App. Chicken Tandoori Wings
Chicken Wings Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Cooked In The Oven (5 Large).
App. Lamb Tikka Kabobs
Boneless Lamb– Tandoori Spices-Oven Baked
Lentil Soup
Yellow Lentils -Tomatoes, Onions And Cumin. Served With Naan
Coconut Fish Soup
Tilapia Cooked With Spices In A Coconut Based Curry. Served With Naan
Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Breast Cooked In A Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Butter Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast Cooked In A Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Methi Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast Slow Cooked With Fenugreek And Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Bihari Coconut Chicken Curry
Boneless Chicken Breast Cooked In A Coconut Based Curry With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Chicken Tandoori
Bone In Chicken Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Cooked In The Oven. Served With Rice, Naan & Moroccan Hummus.
Chicken Tandoori Wings
Chicken Wings Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Cooked In The Oven. Served With Rice, Naan And Moroccan Hummus.
Ammis Chicken Ka Salan
Traditional Chicken Curry With Bone In Chicken - Bay Leaves & Onions. Served With Rice And Naan. Also Available With Boneless Chicken And Potatoes.
Chicken Tikka Kabobs
Chicken Breast Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Oven Baked. Served With Rice, Naan & Moroccan Hummus
Chicken Korma
Boneless Chicken Breast, Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Chicken Jalfrezi
Boneless Chicken Breast Cooked With Onions And Colorful Bell Peppers. Served With Rice & Naan.
Chicken Saag
Boneless Chicken Breast, Cooked With Spinach Based Curry. Served With Rice & Naan.
Chicken Biryani
Boneless Chicken Breast, Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Served With Yogurt Raita
Shahi Biryani
Chicken Breast, Potatoes Cooked In Creamy Spices, Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Topped With Slices Of Hard Boiled Eggs. Served With Yogurt Raita.
Karahi Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast Cooked With Ginger, Onions, And Tomatoes (Spicy!). Served With Rice & Naan.
Chicken Paneer
Indian Cheese, Chicken Breast, Baby Green Peas Cooked With Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Chicken & Lentil Stew
Boneless Chicken Breast, Lentils, Potatoes, Cooked With Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Achari Chicken Curry
Boneless Chicken Breast, Banana Peppers, Cooked With Special Pickled Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Chicken Dopiaza
Lamb
Achari Lamb
Boneless Lamb, Banana Peppers, Cooked With Special Pickled Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Karahi Lamb
Boneless Lamb Cooked With Ginger, Onions, And Tomatoes (Spicy!). Served With Rice & Naan.
Lamb Korma
Boneless Lamb, Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Bihari Coconut Lamb Curry
Boneless Lamb Cooked In A Coconut Based Curry With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Lamb Biryani
Boneless Lamb, Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Served With Yogurt Raita
Lamb Shahi Biryani
Boneless Lamb, Potatoes Cooked In Creamy Spices, Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Topped With Slices Of Hard Boiled Eggs. Served With Yogurt Raita.
Lamb Saag
Boneless Lamb, Cooked With Spinach Based Curry. Served With Rice & Naan.
Lamb Tikka Masala
Boneless Lamb, Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Lamb Tikka Kabobs
Boneless Lamb Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Oven Baked. Served With Rice, Naan & Moroccan Hummus
Lamb Aloo
Boneless Lamb, Potatoes, Green Peas, Cooked With Spices. Served With Rice & Naan
Lamb & Lentil Stew
Boneless Lamb, Lentils, Potatoes, Cooked With Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Butter Lamb
Boneless Lamb Cooked In Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Seafood
Fish & Lentil Stew
Your Choice Of Fish, Lentils, Potatoes, Cooked With Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Pan Seared Fish
Your Choice Of Fish Rubbed With Spices, Pan Seared In The Oven. Served With Rice, Naan, & Moroccan Hummus
Salmon Tikka Kabobs
Wild Alaskan Salmon Marinated In Tandoori Spices, Oven Baked. Served With Rice, Naan & Moroccan Hummus
Butter Fish
Your Choice Of Fish, Cooked In Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Fish Tikka Masala
Your Choice Of Fish, Cooked In Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Bihari Coconut Fish Curry
Your Choice Of Fish In A Coconut Based Curry With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Fish Korma
Your Choice Of Fish, Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Fish With Saag
Your Choice Of Fish, Cooked With Spinach Based Curry. Served With Rice & Naan.
Achari Fish Curry
Your Choice Of Fish, Banana Peppers, Cooked With Special Pickled Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Fish Biryani
Your Choice Of Fish, Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Served With Yogurt Raita
Karahi Shrimp
Shrimp Cooked With Ginger, Onions, And Tomatoes (Spicy!). Served With Rice & Naan.
Shrimp Biryani
Shrimp Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Served With Yogurt Raita
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp, Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Shrimp Jalfrezi
Shrimp Cooked With Onions And Colorful Bell Peppers. Served With Rice & Naan.
Achari Shrimp Curry
Shrimp, Banana Peppers, Cooked With Special Pickled Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Shrimp With Saag
Shrimp Cooked With Spinach Based Curry. Served With Rice & Naan.
Shrimp & Okra Jalfrezi
Shrimp And Okra Cooked With Spices, Onions, Tomatoes, And A Blend Of Colorful Bell Peppers. Served With Rice & Naan.
Butter Shrimp
Shrimp Cooked In Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp Cooked In Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Bihari Coconut Shrimp Curry
Shrimp Cooked In A Coconut Based Curry With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Eggs
Egg Biryani
Hard Boiled Eggs, Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Served With Yogurt Raita
Eggplant Curry With Eggs
Hard Boiled Eggs, Eggplant, Potatoes, And Onions Cooked With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Egg Korma
Hard Boiled Eggs Simmered In A Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Karahi Eggs
Hard Boiled Eggs Simmered With Ginger, Onions, And Tomatoes (Spicy!). Served With Rice & Naan.
Butter Eggs
Hard Boiled Eggs Simmered In Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Egg Tikka Masala
Hard Boiled Eggs Simmered In Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Bihari Coconut Egg Curry
Hard Boiled Eggs Simmered In A Coconut Based Curry With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Saag
Saag Aloo
Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Potatoes. Served With Rice & Naan.
Saag Chana
Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Whole Chickpeas. Served With Rice & Naan.
Saag Paneer
Paneer Simmered In A Slow Cooked Spinach Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Spinach & Lentil Stew
Lentils, Potaotes, And Spinach Cooked Together With A Special Blend Of Spices . Served With Rice & Naan.
Chicken Saag
Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Bonless Chicken Breast. Served With Rice & Naan.
Lamb Saag
Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Bonless Lamb. Served With Rice & Naan.
Saag Fish
Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Your Choice Of Fish. Served With Rice & Naan.
Saag Shrimp
Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Shrimp. Served With Rice & Naan.
Paneer
Chicken Paneer
Paneer, Chicken Breast, Baby Green Peas Simmered With Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Karahi Paneer
Paneer Simmered With Ginger, Onions, And Tomatoes (Spicy!). Served With Rice & Naan.
Saag Paneer
Paneer Simmered In A Slow Cooked Spinach Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Paneer Korma
Paneer Simmered In A Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Paneer Jalfrezi
Paneer Cooked With Onions And Colorful Bell Peppers. Served With Rice & Naan.
Matter Paneer
Paneer, Green Baby Peas Simmered With Spices And Curry Leaves. Served With Rice & Naan.
Paneer Makhani
Paneer Simmered In Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer Simmered In Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Bihari Coconut Paneer Curry
Paneer Simmered With Spices In A Coconut Based Curry. Served With Rice & Naan.
Achari Paneer Curry
Paneer And Banana Peppers Simmered With Special Pickled Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Vegtables
Daal
Slow Cooked Yellow Lentils Sauteed With Tomatoes, Onions, And Cumin. Served With Rice & Naan.
Spinach & Lentil Stew
Lentils, Potaotes, And Spinach Cooked Together With A Special Blend Of Spices . Served With Rice & Naan.
Bihari Vegan Kabob
A Blend Of Vegetables Minced And Mixed Together With Spices And Pan Seared. Served With Rice, Naan & Morrocan Hummus
Vegetable Biryani
A Blend Of Vegtables Layered With Aromatic Basmati Rice. Served With Yogurt Raita
Eggplant Curry
Eggplant, Potatoes And Onions Cooked Together With A Special Blend Of Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Vegetable Korma
A Blend Of Vegtables In A Slow Cooked Onion Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Vegetable Jalfrezi
A Blend Of Vegtables Cooked With Onions And Colorful Bell Peppers. Served With Rice & Naan.
Morracan Hummus
Whole Chickpeas Slow Cooked In Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy (Similar To Chana Masala). Served With Rice & Naan.
Gobi Chana Masala
Whole Chickpeas And Cauliflower Cooked With A Special Blend Of Spices And Curry Leaves . Served With Rice & Naan.
Aloo Gobi
Potatoes, Cauliflower And Green Peas Cooked With A Special Blend Of Spices With Fenugreek. Served With Rice & Naan
Karahi Aloo Gobi
Potatoes, Cauliflour And Green Peas Cooked With Ginger, Onions, And Tomatoes (Spicy!). Served With Rice & Naan.
Aloo Chana
Whole Chickpeas And Potatoes Cooked With A Special Blend Of Spices With Curry Leaves. Served With Rice & Naan
Okra Jalfrezi
Cut Okra Cooked With Onions And Colorful Bell Peppers. Served With Rice & Naan.
Achari Vegetable Curry
A Blend Of Vegtables And Banana Peppers, Cooked With Special Pickled Spices. Served With Rice & Naan.
Bihari Aloo Dumm
Bihari Ccnt Veg Cury
Veg. Tikka Masala
Butter Vegetables
Wraps
Chicken Tikka Pita Pocket
Chicken Breast, Raw Onions, And Tamerind Chutney Folded Into A Toasted Roghani Naan. Served With Oven Baked Spicy Potatoes.
Chicken Tikka Wrap
Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Onions, And Tamerind Chutney Wrapped In A Roghani Naan. Served With Oven Baked Spicy Potatoes
Lamb Wrap
Boneless Lamb, Romaine Lettuce, Onions, And Tamerind Chutney Wrapped In A Roghani Naan. Served With Oven Baked Spicy Potatoes
Vegtable Wrap
A Blend Of Vegtables, Romaine Lettuce, Onions, And Tamerind Chutney Wrapped In A Roghani Naan. Served With Oven Baked Spicy Potatoes
Kid's Menu
Kids Chicken Tikka Pita Pocket
Chicken Breast, Raw Onions, And Tamerind Chutney Folded Into A Toasted Roghani Naan. Served With French Fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Oven Baked Chicken Tenders. Served With Rice & Morrocan Hummus.
Kids Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Breast Cooked In A Mild Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Kids Butter Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast Cooked In A Mild Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Kids Daal
Slow Cooked Mild Yellow Lentils Sauteed With Tomatoes, Onions, And Cumin. Served With Rice & Naan.
Kids Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer Simmered In A Mild Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Kids Paneer Makhnai
Paneer Simmered In A Mild Buttery Creamy Gravy. Served With Rice & Naan.
Sides
Roghani Naan
Can Be Prepared Vegan, Please Ask For No Butter
Rice
Delicious Plain Basmati Rice
Raita
Yougurt Mixed With Tomatoes, Cucmbers, Chickpeas, And Cilantro Chutney.
Chickpea Salad
Chickpeas, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, And Cilantro All Mixed With Our Special Vingarette.
(Side Bowl) Morracan Hummus
Whole Chickpeas Slow Cooked In Tomato Based Rich Creamy Gravy (Similar To Chana Masala).
(Side Bowl) Aloo Gobi
Potatoes, Cauliflower And Green Peas Cooked With A Special Blend Of Spices With Fenugreek.
(Side Bowl) Daal
Slow Cooked Yellow Lentils Sauteed With Tomatoes, Onions, And Cumin.
(Side Bowl) Saag Aloo
Slow Cooked Spinach Curry With Potatoes.
(Side Bowl) Saag Paneer
Paneer Simmered In A Slow Cooked Spinach Gravy.
(Side Bowl) Aloo Matter
Potatoes And Baby Green Peas Cooked Together With Spices.
(Side Bowl) Butter Potatoes
Potatoes Lightly Spiced And Cooked In Butter Sauce.