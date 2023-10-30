Cinco de Mayo
Main Menu
Tacos
Three corn or flour tacos
Three corn or flour tacos served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Three corn or flour skirt steak tacos, rice and beans, cilantro, and onions
Three soft or hard tacos with lettuce and cheese
Three corn or flour tilapia tacos served with rice, lettuce, avocado, corn, tomatoes, and onion
Three corn or flour tacos, rice and beans, cilantro, and onions
Fajitas
Carnitas, chorizo, shrimp grilled jalapeño, onion, mushroom, topped with shredded cheese
Served in a half an oven roasted pineapple. Grilled chicken, chorizo, onions, sautéed mushrooms, poblano peppers, pineapple chunks, cheese
Served in a half an oven roasted pineapple. Grilled chicken, steak, pineapple chunks, jumbo shrimp, cheese
Cooked peppers, onions, tomatoes
Cooked peppers, onions, tomatoes
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, carrots, broccoli cauliflower, zucchini, red bell pepper, green onions
Steak, chicken, chorizo, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sautéed onions, mushrooms
Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms cooked in red sauce and topped with melted cheese
Burritos
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers, onions. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with of rice
Two pork burritos, green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, side of rice
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole
Two beef burritos with burrito sauce and cheese. Rice and beans on the side
A your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, burrito sauce, cheese
Your choice of meat served with beans, cooked onions, tomatoes and peppers. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side. Covered with burrito sauce and cheese sauce
Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado slices, sour cream (everything inside)
Chicken, ground beef, beans, rice. Topped with beef tips, salsa ranchera, cheese, sour cream
One chicken and bean burrito, one beef tips and bean burrito. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
Rice and beans inside or outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, covered with burrito sauce and cheese
Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, beans, covered with green sauce and cheese dip served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Quesadillas
Chicken, chorizo, and sautéed onions served with rice, guacamole, lettuce, and fresh tomatoes
Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Grilled chicken, pineapple, mushrooms, sautéed onions, sour cream, pico de gallo
Rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream
Your choice of meat with cooked onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole covered with cheese sauce
Enchiladas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork and green sauce. Served with rice and beans
Three enchiladas served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole
3 chicken enchiladas topped with mild green sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans
One cheese, one chicken, one bean enchilada served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Five different enchiladas. One cheese, one chicken, one beef, one beef tip, one bean. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Create Your Own Combo
Chicken
Grilled chicken strips served over rice and topped with cheese sauce
Chicken breast topped with chorizo. Served rice and beans
Shrimp and chicken, sautéed onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, creamy white sauce. Served with rice and beans
Chicken and onions marinated with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
Grilled chicken marinated with red wine served with rice, cooked mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, avocado
Veggie
Grilled onion, tomatoes, bell pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, three tortillas
Mushroom quesadilla, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice
Seafood
Grilled tilapia, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions, tortillas
Deep fried shrimp, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Shrimp, green peppers, sautéed onions, tomatoes, cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole on the side
A mix of shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and rice topped with cheese sauce
Grilled shrimp and onions marinated in creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas
Tilapia, jumbo shrimp, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower. Served with rice, beans, tortillas
Shrimp and cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, rice, beans
Steamed shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, homemade cocktail sauce
Shrimp and sautéed onions with spicy salsa served with rice, beans, tortillas
Grilled shrimp and sautéed onions with a touch of garlic. Served with rice, beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas
Grilled shrimp, onions and mushrooms topped with creamy white mushroom sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas
Especialidades Cinco De Mayo
Sliced arrachera skirt meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado choice of rice or beans
Chopped steak mixed with red salsa, rice, and beans
Grilled chicken, house tortilla chips tomatillo sauce, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes
Slice of steak, one cheese enchilada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced avocado
Deep-fried pork until tender, rice, beans, pico de gallo
Skirt steak (arrachera), refried beans, rice, nopales, avocado, queso fresco, and lettuce
Slice of carne asada, refried beans, nopales, queso fresco
Sliced tongue meat, mild salsa, rice, beans choice of green or red salsa
Grilled steak, rice, beans, lettuce avocado, tomatoes, lime
"Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete". Carne asada, chicken, jumbo shrimp, chorizo, nopales, queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
"Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete". Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, tilapia, peppers, onions, tomatoes, nopales, queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Shrimp, steak, chicken, onions, and peppers over rice and covered with queso sauce
Grilled chicken breast, a slice of carne asada, shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeño toreado
T-bone steak, cooked onions, peppers, tomatoes, rice, refried beans
T-bone steak, shrimp, cooked onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheese, rice, and refried beans
Traditional of Mexico
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, French fries
One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Chicken or pork
Ground beef- chicken or beef tips
Two flour tortillas deep fried filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes
Two (Premade) flour tortillas deep fried filled with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, Monterrey jack cheese. Served with side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and topped with cheese sauce.
Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, lime
Two poblano peppers filled with
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice
Two beef tips and two chicken flautas topped with with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream
Scrambled eggs. Chorizo, rice, beans, three tortillas
Scrambled eggs. Tomatoes, onion, jalapeños, cilantro, rice, beans, three tortillas
Over easy eggs. Three eggs topped with ranchero sauce, rice, beans, three tortillas
Kids Menu
Your Choice Nachos
Appetizers
Tortilla chips, beans, steak, grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole
Nachos smothered with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat, pico de gallo
4 yellow cheese quesadillas, 1 chicken chimichanga, 2 chicken flautas, sour cream, lettuce
Homemade tortilla chips, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese
Salads
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce, a side of broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, lettuce, avocado, corn, and tomato
Your choice of meat-cooked onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, beans on the bottom topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, pepper, onions, lettuce
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
Grilled chicken, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, and lettuce
Steamed shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, avocado
Extras
Grilled jalapeños and sautéed onion
Homemade Spicy Salsa.
Sweet Stuff
Traditional Mexico city style cream caramel, bake fresh daily
These sweet pastries are called "Mexican doughnuts"
This deep-fried cheesecake consists of creamy sweet filling wrapped in a warm flour blanket and fried until crisp, then coated in a delicious sugar-cinnamon mixture
Made from tortilla-like dough. The dough is fried until it is puffy and a small air pocket appears within the pastry
Breaded scoop of vanilla ice cream that is quickly deep-fried, creating both a delicious warm and crisp outer layer and creamy cool surprise inside!