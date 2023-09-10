Cinco De Mayo Monroe 114 Monroe Ctr NW
Full Menu
Appetizers
Small Cheese Dip
Large Cheese Dip
Small Guacamole
Large Guacamole
Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole
Ceviche
Steamed shrimp, lime juice, pico de gallo, and tostadas
Mucho Sampler
1 chicken chimichanga, 2 chicken flautas, 2 tacos, 3 mozzarella sticks
Bean & Cheese Dip
Nachos Del Mar
Nachos smothered with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat, and pico de gallo
Nachos
Choriqueso Dip
Grilled Mexican style chorizo with queso sauce and tortillas
Fajitas Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese
Cinco Sampler
4 small yellow cheese quesadillas, 1 chicken chimichanga, 2 chicken flautas, lettuce and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella sticks and french fries
Nachos Al Carbon
Fajitas
Fiesta Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sautéed onions and mushrooms
Alambre
Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, peppers, onions, mushrooms. Cooked in red sauce and topped with cheese
Fajitas with Piña
Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and pineapple
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled onion, cauliflower, tomatoes, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots and mushrooms
Fajitas Del Mar
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, red bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, zucchini cauliflower and green onions
Double Traditional Style Fajitas
Cooked peppers, onions and tomatoes
Single Traditional Style Fajitas
Cooked peppers, onions and tomatoes
Burritos
Your Choice Burrito
Rice & beans inside or outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and covered with burrito sauce and cheese
Burrito Loco
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers and onions. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Side of rice
Ranchero Burrito
Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, beans, covered with green salsa and cheese sauce, side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Burritos Roqueta
Two pork burritos, green tomatillo sauce, cheese and side of rice
Hot and Spicy
Chicken, ground beef, beans, rice, topped with salsa ranchera, cheese and sour cream
Mucho Grande
Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, burrito sauce and cheese sauce
Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat, cooked onions, tomatoes, peppers. Side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Covered with burrito sauce and cheese sauce
Dry Burrito Norteño
Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado slices and sour cream. (Everything inside)
Steak and Cheese Burrito
Steak burrito covered in cheese sauce, side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and guacamole
Chicken
Pollo Chipotle
Chicken, onions, marinated with chipotle sauce, side of rice and beans
Pollo Supremo
Grilled chicken, onions, creamy white sauce, mushrooms, rice and beans
Pollo Toluca
Chicken breast, chorizo, cheese sauce, side of rice, beans
Pollo Guanajuato
Shrimp and chicken, sautéed onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce. Side of rice
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken strips, rice, cheese sauce and tortillas
Sides
Corn Tortillas
3 pcs
Flour Tortillas
3 pcs
Chopped Tomatoes
Pico De Gallo
Mushrooms
Refried Beans
Avocado Slices
Rice
Chiles Toreados
Grilled jalapeños and sautéed onions
Chopped Onions
Cactus Nopales
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Limes
Cilantro
French Fries
Jalapeños
Grilled, fresh, or pickled
Lettuce
Queso Fresco
Rice and Beans
Refill of Chips or Salsa
1/2 Cheese Dip
1/2 Guacamole
Salsa Verde
Fajita Salad
Quesadilla
Fajitas Quesadilla
Your choice of meat with cooked onions, tomatoes and peppers. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole. Topped with cheese sauce
Bravo Quesadilla
Grilled chicken chipotle, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Grilled Cheese Quesadilla
Six cheese slices of quesadillas, pico de gallo and sour cream
Your Choice Quesadilla
Quesadilla Hawaiiana
Grilled chicken, pineapple, mushrooms, sautéed onions, sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadilla Rellena
Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
Quesadilla Loca
Chicken, chorizo, sautéed onions. Served with rice, guacamole, lettuce and fresh tomatoes
La Grande
Lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Seafood
Camaron Supremo
Shrimp, onions, mushrooms, creamy white mushroom sauce. Side of rice and beans and tortillas
Camarones Diabla
Shrimp & sautéed onions with spicy salsa. Side of rice and beans and tortillas
Camarones Al Ajillo
Shrimp with garlic, sautéed onions side of rice and beans, tortillas, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas
Shrimp Chipotle
Shrimp, onions, creamy chipotle sauce. Side of rice and beans, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes and tortillas
Tilapia De Pescado
Grilled tilapia, side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions and tortillas
Coctel De Camarones
Steamed shrimp, pico de gallo & lime juice mixed in homemade cocktail sauce and salty crackers
Seafood Molcajete
"Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete". Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, tilapia peppers, onions, tomatoes, nopales, queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Traditional of Mexico
Southwestern Chimis
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach ,green onions, peppers, Monterey Jack cheese. Side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce
Three Flautas
Ground beef or chicken
Three Tamales
Chicken or pork
Traditional Chimichangas
Your choice of meat, topped with red sauce & cheese. Side of rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Poblanos Rellenos
Cheese or ground beef and cheese
Taquitos Mexicanos
Two beef & two chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream. Choice of rice or beans
Acapulco
Flour tortilla topped with meat, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico and rice
Especialidades
Traditional Molcajete
"Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete". Grilled sliced rib eye, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, nopales, queso fresco. Side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Lengua De Vaca
Sliced tongue meat, mild salsa, rice, beans. Choice of green or red salsa
Carne Asada
Grilled sliced of rib eye, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado and tomatoes
Jalisco
Shrimp, steak, chicken, onions, peppers over rice and covered with queso sauce
Carnitas
Deep-fried pork until tender. Rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Cena Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast, slice of rib eye steak, shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño toreado
Soups
Tacos
Create Your Own Tacos
Three corn or flour tacos
Fish Tacos
Three corn or flour tilapia tacos. Side of rice, lettuce, avocado and tomatoes
3 Soft Tacos
Three soft tacos. With lettuce and cheese
3 Hard Tacos
Three hard tacos. With lettuce & cheese
Tacos De Lengua
Three corn or flour, beef tongue tacos side of rice and beans, cilantro and onions
Grilled Tacos Dinner
3 corn or flour, your choice of meat. Rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and lime
Salad
Garden Salad
Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and lettuce
Shrimp Salad
Cooked onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and lettuce
Texas Style Taco Salad
Your choice of meat, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans on the bottom. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Vegetarian Plates
A. One Bean Tostada, One Cheese Enchilada, and Refried Beans
B. Two Bean Burritos Topped with Cheese Sauce and Rice
C. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, and One Chalupa
D. One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla, and One Chalupa
Mushrooms Quesadilla
Mushroom quesadilla, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice
Create Your Own Combo
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supreme
Five different enchiladas. One cheese, one chicken, two beef, one bean. Topped with mild sauce and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Enchiladas Suizas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with pulled pork in green tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Trio
One cheese, one chicken, one bean, side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of rice or beans
Three Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
3 enchiladas topped with mild green sauce and cheese side of rice & beans. Shredded chicken
Enchiladas Locas
Three enchiladas. Side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole
A La Carte/Extra
Corn on the Cob
1 Grilled Taco
1 Hard Taco
1 Soft Taco
1 Hard 1 Soft
2 Grilled Tacos
2 Hard Tacos
2 Soft Tacos
2 Hard 1 Soft
2 Soft 1 Hard
1 Chimi
1 Enchilada
1 Tostada
2 Tostadas
Small Cheese Quesadilla
Medium Cheese Quesadilla
Chalupa
1 Flauta
1 Tamal
2 Tamal
Add 6 Extra Shrimp
Order of Grilled Shrimp
Lg Chips
Md Chips
Sm Chips
16 Oz Salsa
3.5 Oz Salsa
5.5 Oz Salsa
Chipotle Salsa
Lunch Menu
Lunch
#1 Two Enchiladas
Two enchiladas, rice, and beans
#2 Burrito
One burrito, rice and beans
#3 Bean Burrito
Bean burrito, rice and cheese enchilada
#4 Chicken Enchilada
Beef taco, rice and beans
#5 One Burrito
One taco and rice
#6 Fajitas
Cooked onions, tomatoes, peppers served with: beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
#7 Enchilada
One enchilada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
#8 One Burrito*
One taco, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
#9 Shrimp Delite
Breaded shrimp, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
#10 One Tostada
One burrito and one taco
#11 Huevos Rancheros
Over easy eggs. Two eggs topped with ranchero sauce, rice, beans, and three tortilla
#12 Taco Salad*
Crispy flour tortilla bowl. Beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
#13 Taquitos
Two flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, rice, and beans
#14 Chimichanga
Topped with cheese & red sauce served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
#15 Fried Chicken Burrito
Fried chicken burrito topped with cheese dip and red sauce. Served with rice andbeans
#16 Quesadilla
Quesadilla served with rice & beans
#17 BTO-Taco-Enchilada
One taco and one enchilada
#18 Hot & Spicy Burrito
Chicken, ground beef, beans, rice topped with salsa ranchera, cheese, and sour cream
#19 Huevos Mexicanos
Scrambled eggs. Tomatoes, onion, jalapeños, cilantro, rice, beans, and three tortillas
#20 Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs. Chorizo, rice, beans, and three tortillas
#21 Southwestern Chimichanga
A flour tortilla deep-fried filled with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, Monterrey Jack cheese served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and topped with cheese
#22 Acapulco
Flour tortilla, meat and grilled onions, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and rice
#23 Xochimilco
One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
#24 Poblano Relleno & Taco
One poblano pepper stuffed with beef & cheese topped with red salsa, one hard shell beef taco, salad (lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, & sour cream)
#25 Dos Tacos
Two tacos, lettuce, cheese served with rice and beans. Hard or soft shell
#26 ACP
Rice, grilled chicken, cheese sauce, and tortillas
Drinks Menu
Draft Beers
Beer Bottles - Domestic
Beer Bottles - Imported
Liquor
Margaritas
20 Oz Ultimate Margarita
On the rocks. 1800 tequila reposado, cointreau, Grand Marnier, and house margarita mixed
38 Oz Ultimate Margarita
On the rocks. 1800 tequila reposado, cointreau, Grand Marnier, and house margarita mixed
20 Oz House Margaritas
Frozen - on the rocks. House tequila, triple sec, curaçao, and house margarita mixed
38 Oz House Margaritas
Frozen - on the rocks. House tequila, triple sec, curaçao, and house margarita mixed
20 oz Jalapeño Margarita
20 oz. On the rocks. 100% Agave tequila, Chile liquor, fresh jalapeño, Ancho Reyes, and pineapple
Sangria with Fruit
20 oz
Moscow Mule
16 oz
Mexican Mule
16 oz
Paloma Milagro
16 oz