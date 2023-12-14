Cinco De Mayo - Old Hickory 14795 lebanon road
FOOD
(U)SIDE ORDERS
- Side 4 Oz Pico De Gallo$1.65
- Side Cilantro$1.09
- Side Lettuce$1.09
- Side 2 Oz Guacamole$2.19
- Side 1 Sliced Avocado$3.03
- Side 2 Oz Small Sour Cream$0.83
- Side 4 Oz Shredded Cheese$2.19
- Side 2 Oz Cheese Sauce$2.19
- Side Canned Jalapenos$1.09
- Side Fresh Jalapenos$1.09
- Side Grilled Mushrooms$3.29
- Small Salsa$1.38
- 8 oz Salsa$2.75
TACOS
PLATOS DE POLLO
- (12) Taquitos Mexicanos$14.29
- (13) Pollo Fundido$13.99
- (13 Carne Asada Fundido$16.49
- (14) Pollo Encremado$16.49
- (15) Pollo Enquesado$15.95
- (15) Steak Enquesado$16.49
- (15)Shrimp Enquesado$16.49
- (15)Veggie Enquesado$12.65
- (16) Quesadilla Regular$9.89
- (16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (U)$12.09
- (16) Steak Quesadilla (U)$12.09
- (16) Shrimp Quesadilla (U)$12.09
ENCHILADAS
PEZCADO Y CAMARON
- (U21) Camarones Con Piña$18.15
12 Shrimp grilled with pineapple, onions and bell peppers served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce
- (U21) Camarones$13.75
A. Al Mojo de Ajo - (Shrimp sauteed in garlic and butter sauce B. A la diabla - Hot, spicy Shrimp,with rice, salad and tortillas
- (U22) Tilapia Dinner$13.75
2 Tilapia filets served with rice, beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
(U)FAJITAS Y CARNES
- (36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (1)$21.56
Our new cut of Steak, marinated strips of choice Angus beef grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.
- (36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (2)$39.59
- (37)Chicken Fajitas (1)$17.77
We use only the best chicken tenderloins, marinated and grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.
- (37)Chicken Fajitas (2)$34.98
- Shrimp Fajitas (1)$21.56
- Shrimp Fajitas (2)$39.59
- (38)Fajitas Texanas (1)$21.01
Choice Angus beef, chicken tenderloins, and shrimp, grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.
- (38)Fajitas Texanas (2)$37.39
- (39)Parrilla Mexicana (1)$21.89
- (39)Parrilla Mexicana (2)$40.26
- (40)Bistec Ala Tampiquena$18.65
10oz T-Bone steak, served with rice, beans and salad.
- (41)Bistec Ala Mexicana$16.94
- (42)Carne Asada$16.34
- Veggie Fajitas$13.19
- (43) Tacos Asada Plate (2)$14.58
- (32) Tacos Carne Asada Plate (3)$16.78
(U)SALADS SOUPS N MORE
DESSERTS/POSTRES
Beverages
