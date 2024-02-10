Cinco's Cantina Dover, NH
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Bean Dip$6.75
Our refried beans combined with delicious house-made Mexican cheese dip.
- Cheese Dip$6.75
Delicious house-made Mexican cheese dip.
- Guacamole Dip$8.25
Freshly made guacamole.
- Spinach Dip$6.75
Delicious house-made Mexican cheese dip with sautéed spinach and pico de gallo.
- Chipotle Cheese Dip$7.50
- House Habanero Sauce$1.50
House-made, extra spicy salsa.
- Queso con Carne Molida$6.99
Delicious house-made Mexican cheese dip paired with ground beef. A delightful combination!
- Queso Fundido$12.25
Grilled Mexican chorizo topped with our house-made Mexican cheese dip.
- Chicken Wings$12.99
Tossed in your choice of sauce (Buffalo, House BBQ, Ranchero, or Diablo-VERY SPICY). Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Elote del Rey$8.50
Grilled sweet corn topped with a tasty combination of chile limón, Mexican crema, and queso fresco.
- Jalapeño Poppers$10.99
Six lightly breaded and fried jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese. Served with sour cream.
- Camarones Gratinados$14.99
Grilled shrimp sautéed with onions and poblano peppers covered with our melted Mexican cheese sauce.
- Coconut Shrimp$10.99
Six large shrimp tossed in flaky coconut and fried to perfection. Served with a sweet pineapple mango salsa.
- Cóctel Camarón$18.99
Jumbo shrimp served in zesty house-made cocktail sauce, with avocado, pico de gallo, and tajin. Made to your preference - mild, medium, or diablo!
- Cinco Sampler$13.25
Bean nachos supreme, beef and chicken taquitos, one cheese quesadilla, two jalapeño poppers, and two chicken wings.
- Chori Papas$12.25
French fries loaded with Mexican chorizo, melted cheese, scallions, and sour cream.
- Camarones de Ajo$17.99
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with avocados, mushrooms, pico de gallo, and garlic. Served on a bed of rice.
Nachos
- Bean Nacho Appetizer$7.25
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and a blend of melted cheeses.
- Cheese Nacho Appetizer$7.25
Corn tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses.
- Beef Nacho Appetizer$9.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with beef and a blend of melted cheeses.
- Chicken Nacho Appetizer$10.25
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken and a blend of melted cheeses.
- Nacho Supreme$15.99
Your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, carnitas, or chorizo. Topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Nachos Fajitas$16.99
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak with sautéed bell peppers and onions, melted cheese, Mexican cheese sauce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- BBQ Carnitas Nachos$15.99
Your favorite Cinco's carnitas smothered in our own BBQ sauce topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Veggie Nachos$14.99
Warm tortilla chips topped with grilled mixed vegetables, sautéed onions and bell peppers, corn, black beans, and melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.
Soup & Salads
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.99
A classic Mexican soup made with shredded chicken, tomato, onion, cilantro, sliced avocado, shredded Mexican cheese, and topped with crispy tortilla strips.
- Dos Mares Soup$12.99
Seafood soup with a Mexican twist. A delicious combination of scallops, shrimp, onion, cilantro, tomato, and lime in a light broth.
- Taco Salad$13.99
A classic taco salad with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, carnitas, or shredded chicken. Topped with tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl.
- Chicken Avocado Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce topped with cheese, tomatoes, sliced avocados, and drizzled with sour cream.
- Fajita Salad$14.99
Your choice of sizzling chicken, steak, or shrimp on a bed of lettuce topped with sautéed bell peppers and onions, and shredded Mexican cheese. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl.
Combos
Tortas
- Pollo Asado Torta$16.99
Grilled chicken, black beans, grilled onions, and guacamole.
- Birria Torta$16.99
Stewed beef, refried beans, sliced radishes, cilantro, and onion.
- Carnitas Torta$16.99
Tender slow cooked pork, refried beans, cilantro, onion, and tomatillo salsa.
- Carne Asada Torta$16.99
Grilled steak, refried beans, grilled onions, and guacamole.
- Huevo con Chorizo Torta$16.99
Scrambled eggs, Mexican chorizo, refried beans, and avocado.
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Supreme$12.99
Your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, carnitas, or shredded chicken. Served with a crema salad.
- Popeye Quesadilla$15.50
Grilled chicken and spinach topped with our delicious tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
- Fajita Quesadilla$15.99
Sautéed peppers and onions and your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas topped with our Mexican cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Quesadilla Camarones$15.99
Shrimp lightly sautéed in our house-made ranchero sauce and stuffed into a classic cheesy quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.
- Chorizo Quesadilla$13.50
Mexican chorizo, refried beans, melted cheese. Served with rice.
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
Grilled chicken, melted cheese. Served with crema salad.
- Quesadilla al Pastor$15.99
Pastor-style pork with grilled pineapple. Served with rice and beans.
- Large Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Popeye$15.50
Three spinach and grilled chicken enchiladas topped with our delicious tomatillo salsa and queso fresco. Served with rice and black beans.
- Chicken Enchiladas$14.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and your choice of red enchilada sauce or green tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- La Bandera$14.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with the colors of our beloved Mexican flag: red enchilada sauce, melted white Mexican cheese, and green tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Supremas$14.99
One chicken, one cheese, one beef, and one bean enchilada topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Lagunas$14.99
Three cheese or bean enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce, melted Mexican cheese sauce, and pork carnitas. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas del Mar$19.99
Three enchiladas stuffed with haddock, shrimp and sautéed onions, topped with green tomatillo salsa. Served with rice, beans, and a crema salad.
- Enchiladas Doña Maria$14.99
Three chicken enchiladas covered in mole sauce, topped with chopped onions and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans. **Mole Contains Peanuts
Burritos
- Burrito Mojado$14.99
Shredded chicken, ground beef, beans and rice. Topped with melted Mexican cheese sauce, red enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Burrito Loco$16.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp with rice and beans. Topped with melted Mexican cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Dover Carnitas Burrito$15.50
Juicy and tender carnitas with rice and beans. Topped with shredded cheese and your choice of chile colorado or chile verde sauce. Served with a guacamole salad.
- Chipotle Burrito$15.99
Grilled chicken, black beans, and rice. Topped with a smoky chipotle sauce, pineapple pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- San José Burrito$15.99
From our hometown in Mexico; grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans. Topped with melted Mexican cheese and pico de gallo.
- Cinco's Skillet Burrito$15.99
A sizzling burrito with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or carnitas with rice and beans. Topped with red sauce, melted Mexican cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Brickyard Burrito$16.99
Cheesy fajita-style, burrito stuffed with sautéed bell peppers, onions, and your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp. Served with guacamole and crema salad and a side of rice and beans.
Fajitas
- Cinco's Fajitas$18.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas.
- Fajitas for Two$32.99
A shareable combination of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and carnitas. Served with two portions of all the fixings!
- Fajitas Monterrey$20.99
A magnificent combination of chicken, steak, shrimp, and chorizo.
- Hawaiian Fajitas$19.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas. Served in a sizzling pineapple.
- Fajitas del Mar$21.99
Fresh sautéed shrimp and scallops.
Chicken Entrées
- Mole Maria$16.99
A mole classic; grilled chicken topped with house-made mole sauce. Served with a guacamole salad. **Mole contains peanuts
- Pollo a la Crema$15.99
Grilled chicken topped with poblano peppers and mushrooms in a special cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.
- El Tapatio$19.99
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, and chorizo, sizzling in our melted Mexican cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
- Pollo Ranchero$15.99
A traditional favorite. Grilled chicken sautéed in our homemade ranchero sauce with mushrooms and onions.
Seafood Entrées
- Shrimp Tacos$16.99
Three shrimp tacos topped with pico de gallo and sliced avocado. Served with rice and beans.
- Fish Tacos$16.99
Three grilled haddock tacos topped with pico de gallo and sliced avocado. Served with rice and beans.
- El Diablo$18.88
Tasty shrimp and onions sautéed in our very spicy diablo sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and warm tortillas. **VERY SPICY
- Camarones a la Mexicana$18.99
Juicy shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms sautéed in our delicious ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, warm tortillas.
- El Molcajete$22.99
A bubbling hot molcajete filled with grilled shrimp, steak, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions sautéed in ranchero sauce and topped with queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and warm tortillas.
- Seafood Molcajete$26.99
A bubbling hot molcajete filled with shrimp, haddock, scallops, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions sautéed in ranchero sauce and topped with queso fresco. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole salad, and warm tortillas.
Cinco's Specials
- Carne Asada$19.99
Your choice of tender grilled steak or grilled chicken topped with sautéed scallions. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
- Tacos al Pastor$21.99
Three pastor-style pork tacos with grilled pineapple topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
- El Tellez$19.99
A Tellez family favorite; sliced rib-eye grilled with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and warm tortillas.
- Street Tacos$15.99
Three soft tacos stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak, carnitas, or chorizo, topped with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$14.50
Four fried taquitos, two beef and two chicken, served on a bed of lettuce with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and a side of rice and beans.
- Chimichangas$14.50
Two chimichangas, one beef and one chicken, topped with melted Mexican cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and crema salad.
- Seafood Chimichangas$17.99
Two chimichangas stuffed with haddock and shrimp. Topped with tomatillo salsa and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
- Carnitas$15.99
Our original carnitas. Slow-cooked pork served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and warm tortillas. Choose red or green sauce.
- Mexican Chicken Strips$13.99
Lightly fried chicken strips generously drizzled with melted Mexican cheese sauce and topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
- Birria Taco$3.95
One stewed beef taco topped with fresh sliced radishes, onions, and cilantro. Served à la carte with lime wedges and birria salsa.
- Steak del Rancho$22.50
Grilled Ribeye steak served with rice and beans, accompanied by three colossal shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions in a garlic sauce. Served with warm tortillas.
Vegetarian Entrées
- Veggie Quesadilla$13.99
Quesadilla stuffed with grilled mixed vegetables and served with rice and beans.
- Veggie Burrito$14.99
Burrito stuffed with mixed grilled vegetables, rice, and black beans, topped with tomatillo salsa. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Veggie Combo 2$12.99
Choose Two. Chalupa, Chile Relleno, Enchilada, Burrito, or Taco. Served with rice and beans.
- Veggie Trio$14.99
One cheese enchilada, one spinach enchilada, and one chile relleno. Served with rice, black beans, and crema salad.
- Veggie Fajitas$16.99
Grilled mixed vegetables served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and warm tortillas.
- Veggie Nachos$14.99
Warm tortilla chips topped with grilled mixed vegetables, sautéed onions and bell peppers, corn, black beans, and melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Rajas Tacos$13.99
Three soft tacos filled with black beans and grilled onions, poblano peppers, and corn. Topped with queso fresco and sour cream. Served with rice.
- Chimi-Chile-Changa$15.99
Cheesy chile relleno chimichanga smothered in tomatillo salsa and drizzled in sour cream. Served with black beans, rice, and guacamole salad.
- Nopalitos$14.99
Mexican cactus sautéed with onions and cilantro. Served with black beans, rice, and warm tortillas.
- Veggie Chalupa$12.99
Three crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole
Little Amigos
- Kids' Quesadilla$7.99
Served with a choice of one side: rice, beans, french fries, or mixed vegetables. Under 12 please.
- Kids' Chicken Tenders$7.99
Served with a choice of one side: rice, beans, french fries, or mixed vegetables. Under 12 please.
- Kids' Chimichanga$7.99
Served with a choice of one side: rice, beans, french fries, or mixed vegetables. Under 12 please.
- Kids' Burrito$7.99
Served with a choice of one side: rice, beans, french fries, or mixed vegetables. Under 12 please.
- Kids' Taco$7.99
Served with a choice of one side: rice, beans, french fries, or mixed vegetables. Under 12 please.
- Kids' Enchilada$7.99
Served with a choice of one side: rice, beans, french fries, or mixed vegetables. Under 12 please.
- Kids' Grilled Cheese$7.99
Served with a choice of one side: rice, beans, french fries, or mixed vegetables. Under 12 please.
- Kids' Cheese Burger$7.99
Served with a choice of one side: rice, beans, french fries, or mixed vegetables. Under 12 please.
- Kids' Grilled Haddock$8.99
Served with a choice of one side: rice, beans, french fries, or mixed vegetables. Under 12 please.
Sides & Extras
- Side Chiles Toreados$3.55
- Side Jalapeños$1.99
- Side Tortillas$1.75
- Side Guacamole$4.25
- Small Cheese Dip$3.95
- Small Chipotle Cheese Dip$4.50
- Side Sour Cream$1.50
- Side Rice$6.25
- Side Beans$6.25
- Side Rice & Beans$6.25
- Side French Fries$5.25
- Side Shredded Cheese$2.25
- Side Pico de Gallo$2.75
- Side Pico de Piña$1.75
- Side Lettuce$3.25
- Side Tomato$1.50
- Side Cilantro$1.50
- Side Avocado Slices$3.75
- Side Chorizo$7.75
- Side Grilled Shrimp$7.99
- Side Birria Salsa$2.25
- Various Side Salsas
- Side Ranch$1.25
- Side Bleu Cheese$1.25
- Side Salad
Desserts
- Churros$11.00
Mexican fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar, drizzled in chocolate sauce and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Sopapillas$11.00
Mexican pastry dusted with cinnamon sugar, drizzled with honey, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Flan$9.00Out of stock
a baked caramel custard flavored with coffee liqueur and glazed with a hint of caramel.
- Fried Ice Cream$9.00
vanilla ice cream in a crispy coating, topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
- Dessert Combo$15.00
Fried ice cream with churros & sopapillas.
- Chimi-Cheesecake$13.25
Sweet cheesecake filling wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with vanilla ice cream, drizzled in chocolate and caramel syrup.
Beverages
Mexican Drinks
- Mexican Coca Cola$4.50
Classic Mexican Coca Cola in a glass bottle made with pure cane sugar.
- Jarritos$3.75
The Official Drink of Tacos! Fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. Choose your desired flavor and one or two substitutions, just in case.
- Horchata$5.00
Refreshing Mexican rice water with a dash of cinnamon.
- Agua Jamaica$4.75
Hibiscus Iced Tea