House smoked meats, handmade naan, veggie bowls, and more!
Cinder
Food Menu
Starters
Soup
Tacos
- Brisket$19.00
1/4 lb smoked prime brisket, salsa verde, cabbage and pickled red onions
- Banh Mi$17.00
smoked pork, lentil sunflower seed pate, carrot & dikon pickles, jalepenos, sriracha aioli
- Smash Burger$13.00
ground beef patties, american cheese, cabbage, cinder sauce, red onion, b&b pickles
- Smoked Chicken$16.00
smoked jerk chicken, jerk remoulade, honey lime vinegarette slaw, jerk cracklins
- Cheesy Potato$12.00
smashed red bliss potatoes, melted cheddar cheese, salsa verde, sriracha aioli, cilantro, green onion, cotija and pickled red onions
- Tofu$10.00
marinated tofu, cabbage, pineapple kimchi, jalepenos, sriracha aioli
- Burnt Ends$19.00
prime brisket burnt ends, cabbage, bread & butter pickles, beet BBQ sauce
Large Plates
- Pork Belly Fried Rice$18.00
hot honey pork belly bites, pineapple kimchi, scallions over fried rice and vegetables
- Tofu Fried Rice$14.00
hot honey tofu, pineapple kimchi, scallions over fried rice and vegetables
- Salmon Cake Farrotto$22.00
cornbread crusted smoked salmon cake over creamy spinach farro risotto and roasted tomato compote with jerk remoulade
- Beans and Greens Bowl$10.00
braised white beans and grilled broccolini, crispy shallots, sunflower seeds, gremolata, sunflower parm
- Bok Choy Caesar Salad Bowl$10.00
bok choy, sunflower parmesan, vegan caesar dressing
- Long Beach Bowl$12.00
chilled farro salad with feta, cabbage, candied beets, pepitas, scallions, crispy shallots tossed in a honey lime vinaigarette
- Pastrami Melt$18.00Out of stock
housemade pastrami melt with cheddar cheese, cabbage slaw, whole grain mustard, cinder sauce, served with a side of pickles
- Build Your Own BowlOut of stock
customize your favorite large plate with your choice of protein and accompaniments
- Red Curry and Grits$13.00Out of stock
spicy red curry, red pepper, carrots, broccoini over homemade vegan grits
Sides
- Homefries$6.50
griddled smashed red potatoes with choice of sauce
- Side Beans and Greens$6.50
braised white beans and grilled broccolini, crispy shallots, sunflower seeds, gremolata, sunflower parm
- Side Bok Choy Caesar Salad$6.00
bok choy, sunflower parmesan, vegan caesar dressing
- Side Corn Bread$4.00
- Side Grits$6.50
warmed grits served with vegan cheese or cheddar cheese
- Side Naan$6.50
three pieces of warm naan
