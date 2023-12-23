Cinder BBQ 800 Upshur Street Northwest
Dinner Menu
Appetizer
- Brisket Chili$7.00
A cup of Texas style chili rich with tomato, beef broth and brisket. No beans
- Tempura Cauliflower$7.00
Florets quick fried in house tempura served with a side of comeback sauce.
- Chile de Arbol Glazed Pork Ribs$13.00
Tossed in a sweet and spicy glaze, topped with smoked almonds
- Cajun BBQ Shrimp$9.00
3 large shrimp, classic bayou preparation
- Chili Cheese Fries$13.00
Thick cut fries, topped with house made queso and brisket chili (no beans).
- Deviled Eggs$6.00
Ciara's classic topped with pork rinds
- Fried Pickles$5.00
Chips, topped with dill and a side of ranch
- Pork Rinds$4.00
Fresh cracklins dusted with house dry rub.
- Chicken Skins$5.00
Smoked then fried chicken skins finished with house dry rub.
- Wedge Salad$11.00
Crisp iceberg with bacon, tomato, fried shallots and blue cheese dressing
- Smoked & Fried Wings$13.00
Smoked, fried and seasoned again, served with a side of Alabama White Sauce
- Petworth Hot Wings$13.00
Our wings tossed in a house made hot sauce, served with a side of blue cheese
- 1/2 & 1/2 Wings$13.00
Smoked and fried wings and Petworth hot served with blue cheese and ranch.
- Lar2D2 Wings$13.00
A special wing prep for Mr. Larry Hawkins of uptown fame. Smoked and flash fried wings tossed in honey sambal sauce. Sweet and spicy.
- Nachos$12.00
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips topped with house made queso, pickled red onion & jalapenos, black beans, tomatoes, cotija and crema.
- Pulled Pork Nachos$14.00
Fresh chips topped with queso, pulled pork, black beans, tomato, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, cotija and crema
- Smoked Chicken Nachos$14.00
Fresh chips topped with queso, chopped chicken, black beans, tomato, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, cotija and crema
- Brisket Nachos$14.00
Fresh chips topped with queso, chopped brisket, black beans, tomato, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, cotija and crema
Sandwiches
Entree
- 1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs$21.00
Served with coleslaw pickles, butter bread and choice of side
- Pulled Pork Platter$19.00
Served with coleslaw pickles, butter bread and choice of side
- Chopped Chicken Platter$18.00
Served with coleslaw pickles, butter bread and choice of side
- Sliced Brisket Platter$22.00Out of stock
Texas style sliced brisket with a peppery bark, served with coleslaw pickles, butter bread and choice of side
- Cauliflower$17.00
Roasted cauliflower, tossed in brown butter, with pepitas, cilantro and lime. Served with coleslaw pickles, and choice of side
- Cajun BBQ Shrimp$21.00
6 large shrimp, served with coleslaw pickles, butter bread and choice of side
Sides
- Cornbread$3.00
Warm with side of butter
- French Fries$4.00
Thick cut fries.
- Macaroni & Cheese$6.00
Creamy stovetop mac
- Brussels Sprouts$6.00
Flash fried and tossed in honey/sambal
- Bourbon Peach Baked Beans$6.00
Flavored with bourbon and peaches
- Onion Rings$6.00
Tempura battered, extra crispy
- Collard Greens$6.00
Southern style collard greens with bacon.
- Cheesy Broccoli$6.00
Roasted broccoli topped with our house made queso and toasted cornbread crumble.
Kids Menu
Packs and Pounds
- Pound of Brisket$28.00
Texas style, chopped with choice of sauce
- Pound of Sliced Brisket$28.00Out of stock
Texas style, sliced with choice of sauce
- Pound of Pulled Pork$19.00
Juicy smoked pork with choice of sauce
- Pound of Chopped Chicken$17.00
Smoked chicken with choice of sauce
- BBQ Family Pack$70.00
Feeds 4-6 Includes: 1# each brisket, chicken, baked beans mac and cheese along with coleslaw sauces and 1 dozen slider buns
Extras
Beer
6pk
- 6pk Austin EastCider Pineapple$18.00
- 6pk Caboose The Fog IPA (16oz)$40.00
- 6pk Cigar City Maduro$14.00
- 6pk High Noon Grapefruit Seltzer$14.00
- 6pk Mama Little Yella$13.00
- 6pk Manor Hill IPA$20.00
- 6pk Oliver Social Lager$18.00
- 6pk Partake Blonde N/A$18.00
- 6pk RAR Groove City Hefe$14.00
- 6pk Union Gose$18.00
- 6pk Vasen Norse DIPA (16oz)$40.00
Bottles
Rye & American Whiskey BTL
- BTL Angels Envy Rye$99.00
- BTL Barrell Seagrass$105.00
- BTL Jack Daniels BIB$55.00
- BTL KO BIB Rye$77.00
- BTL LAWS American Single Barrel 8yr$90.00
- BTL LAWS Bonded Rye$85.00
- BTL Michters American$55.00
- BTL Michters Single Barrel$55.00
- BTL Mt. Pleasant Club Single Barrel Rye$88.00Out of stock
- BTL Mt. Vernon 14yr$300.00Out of stock
- BTL New Riff Rye$75.00
- BTL Rabbit Hole Boxergrail$55.00
- BTL Rare Breed Rye$77.00
- BTL Rebel Yell$30.00
- BTL Redwood Empire Lost Monarch$44.00
- BTL Rittenhaouse$39.00
- BTL Rossville Barrel Proof$57.00
- BTL Russels RSV Single Barrel$82.00Out of stock
- BTL RY3$81.00
"Cinder Exclusive" single barrel rye finished in a new toasted barrel.
- BTL RY3 Cigar Blend$125.00
- BTL Sagamore Double Oak$69.00
- BTL Sazerac 6$34.00
- BTL Sherbrooke 14yr$300.00Out of stock
- BTL Sherwood 14yr$300.00Out of stock
- BTL Smooth Ambler Old Scout Rye$59.00
- BTL Uncle Nearest 1856$63.00
- BTL Uncle Nearest 1884$63.00
- BTL Wilderness Trail Single Barrel$70.00
Agave BTL
Bourbon BTL
- BTL Bakers 7yr$82.00
- BTL Bardstown Fusion$68.00Out of stock
- BTL Blantons$100.00
- BTL Buffalo Trace$43.00
- BTL Elijah Craig 12yr$90.00
- BTL Four Roses SBS$69.00
- BTL Four Roses Single$53.00
- BTL Henry McKenna 10yr$79.00
- BTL Knob Creek 12yr$75.00
- BTL Larceny Sm Batch$37.00
- BTL LAWS 10yr Single Barrel$100.00
- BTL LAWS Port Cask$150.00
- BTL Makers$40.00
- BTL Makers 46$46.00
- BTL Makers Cheubie's Choice$85.00
- BTL Makers Cinder Single Barrel$85.00
- BTL Michters Sm Batch$55.00
- BTL Mt. Pleasant Club Brown Street$77.00
- BTL New Riff Cinder Single Barrel$70.00Out of stock
- BTL Old Forester 1910$65.00
- BTL Old Forester Single BarrelOut of stock
- BTL Old Grandad 114$36.00
- BTL Penelope Toasted$79.00
- BTL Rabbit Hole Dareringer$85.00
- BTL Rabbit Hole Heigold$72.00
- BTL Widow Jane 10yr$90.00
- BTL Woodford Double Oak$72.00
Liqueur BTL
Whiskies of the World BTL
- BTL Jameson (I)$43.00
- BTL Waterford Cuvee (I)$115.00Out of stock
- BTL Balblair 15yr (S)$125.00
- BTL Dalmore 12yr (S)$80.00
- BTL Port Charlotte 10yr (S)$88.00
- BTL Kaiyo Kuri (J)$85.00
- BTL Kaiyo Peated (J)$99.00
- BTL Kaiyo Rubi (J)$125.00
- BTL Nikka Coffey Grain (J)$85.00
- BTL Nikka Pure Malt (J)$90.00
- BTL Nikka From the Barrel (J)$110.00
- BTL Yamazaki 12yr (J)$225.00