Cioppino's On The Wharf
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$9.95
Grilled sourdough toast topped with diced roma tomatoes, garlic, and basil marinated in extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
- Calamari$18.95
Lightly battered and deep fried served with cocktail sauce and lemon
- Fish Tacos$18.95
Three fried snapper tacos on soft corn tortillas, topped with coleslaw, avocado, and a creamy chili aioli
- Garlic Bread$6.95
Oven roasted sourdough with an herb butter spread and fresh garlic
- Garlic Fries$6.95
French fries tossed with roasted garlic and topped with Romano cheese
- Insalata Caprese$12.95
Fresh mozzarella over vine-ripened tomato slices and fresh basil leaves, drizzled with balsamic vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil and topped with ground pepper and sea salt
- Local Dungeness Crab Cakes$25.95
With our own home-made chili aioli and pesto aioli sauce
- Mozzarella Cakes$11.95
Fresh mozzarella slices hand breaded and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with our home-made pomodoro sauce
- Garlic Cream Mussles$18.95
Sautéed with garlic, fresh thyme and bay leaves in a light cream sauce.
- Tomato Basil Mussles$18.95
Sautéed in white wine, basil, garlic and tomatoes.
- Popcorn Shrimp$17.95
Lightly breaded and deep fried with cocktail sauce
- Prawn Cocktail$18.95
Prawns served with cocktail sauce and lemon
- Red Chili Shrimp & Calamari$19.95
Sautéed in a spicy chili sauce with garlic, white wine, bell peppers, onions, and fresh herbs with Gorgonzola crostini
- Steamed Clams$18.95
Butter, fresh fennels, tomatoes, basil, garlic, white wine, and clam juice
Soups
- Bread Bowl Clam Chowder$14.95
Made fresh daily, New England-style white clam chowder, cream based with potatoes and pancetta (contains pork), seasoned to perfection
- Bowl Clam Chowder$12.95
Made fresh daily, New England-style white clam chowder, cream based with potatoes and pancetta (contains pork), seasoned to perfection
- Cup Clam Chowder$8.95
Made fresh daily, New England-style white clam chowder, cream based with potatoes and pancetta (contains pork), seasoned to perfection
- Bowl Classic Italian Minestrone$10.95
White beans and assorted fresh vegetables in a hearty tomato herb broth
- Cup Classic Italian Minestrone$7.95
White beans and assorted fresh vegetables in a hearty tomato herb broth
- Chowder and Salad Combo$18.95
Clam chowder served in a boudin sourdough bread bowl with a mixed green salad. (Soup contains Pork)
- Chowder and Caesar Combo$18.95
Clam chowder served in a boudin sourdough bread bowl with a Caesar salad. (Soup contains Pork)
- Minestrone and Salad Combo$18.95
A bowl of our Classic Italian Minestrone with assorted vegetables, and white beans in a hearty tomato broth. With a side of mixed green salad.
Salads
- Small Mixed Green Salad$11.95
Organic greens with candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, and Gorgonzola cheese with a side of our own balsamic vinaigrette
- Large Mixed Green Salad$13.95
Organic greens with candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, and Gorgonzola cheese with a side of our own balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Classic Caesar Salad$12.95
Hearts of romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, fresh garlic, Parmesan cheese, and our own Caesar dressing
- Large Classic Caesar Salad$14.95
Hearts of romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, fresh garlic, Parmesan cheese, and our own Caesar dressing
- Blk Salmon Caesar$26.95
Salmon fillet blackened with Cajun spices served over our classic Caesar salad
- Italian Cobb Salad$20.95
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles with our house-made creamy blue cheese dressing
- Fisherman's Wharf Louie Salad$31.95
Bed of lettuce with black olives, tomatoes, and a sliced hard-boiled egg. Topped with bay shrimp and 3 oz of crab meat, served with a side of our own Louie Dressing
Pastas
- Cheese Tortellini$22.95
Four-cheese tortellini with Romano, fontina, Parmesan, and ricotta cheeses in a cream sauce
- Chicken Penne$25.95
Pancetta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, tomatoes, grilled chicken, green peas in a white wine cream sauce, topped with Romano cheese. (Contains Pork)
- Fettuccine Alfredo$20.95
The classic cream sauce of garlic, parmesan cheese, butter, and a touch of ground nutmeg
- Linguini & Meatballs$22.95
House-made meatballs in a hearty garlic tomato sauce topped with Romano cheese
- Linguini Carbonara$23.95
Pancetta, parmesan cheese, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, egg yolk, in a creamy sauce and topped with Romano cheese. (Contains Pork).
- Linguini Clams Lemon Butter$28.95
Clams Sautéed with white wine, garlic, lemon juice and butter.
- Clams Tomato Basil$28.95
Clams Sautéed with garlic, tomato, basil and white wine.
- Penne Bolognese$21.95
Hearty meat sauce with tomatoes and topped with Romano cheese
- Penne Pomodoro$18.95
A light tomato sauce with olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, and basil topped with Romano cheese
- Scampi Linguini$27.95
Tender jumbo shrimp sautéed with roasted garlic, scallions, and diced tomatoes in a white wine and lemon butter sauce
- Seafood Fettuccine$29.95
Salmon, shrimp, clams, mussels, green onions in a savory marinara sauce with clam juice and a dash of cream
- Shrimp Aurora$27.95
Sautéed with garlic, zucchini, diced tomatoes, and basil in a light creamy pomodoro sauce tossed with linguini and topped with Romano cheese
Entrees
- Bacon Wrapped Prawns$27.95
Grilled bacon wrapped prawns with a lemon butter sauce, capers, wild rice medley, and seasonal vegetables
- Chicken with Mushroom Cream$23.95
Lightly floured and pan-seared with mushrooms, and a light brandy cream sauce. Served with wild rice medley and seasonal vegetables
- Cioppino$48.95
A bountiful seafood extravaganza of Dungeness crab legs, clams, mussels, snapper, calamari, shrimp stewed in a savory tomato broth. A local classic. Served with garlic sourdough toast
- Fish and Chips$22.95
Pacific snapper deep fried with french fries and our own tartar sauce
- Fisherman's Platter$29.95
A deep fried seafood feast of shrimp, calamari, and pacific snapper fillet. With french fries, coleslaw, cocktail, and tartar sauces
- Fried Prawn Platter$25.95
Deep fried prawns served with coleslaw, french fries, and cocktail sauce
- Local Dungeness Crab Cakes$37.95
With our home-made pesto aioli sauce, rice medley, and seasonal vegetables
- Ribeye Steak$51.95
14 oz certified angus beef grilled to perfection with Gorgonzola butter, mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables
- Seafood Risotto$27.95
Fresh calamari, shrimp and mussels, steamed in a reduced shellfish stock, and garnished with chopped tomatoes and scallions
Fresh Fish
- Grilled Salmon$33.95
Served with a lemon caper sauce, mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables
- Blackened Pacific Snapper$29.95
Blackened with Cajun spices. Served with wild rice medley, seasonal vegetables, and a sun-dried tomato and basil butter
- Grilled Mahi Mahi$34.95
Grilled mahi topped our brown butter sauce, and served with a wild rice medley and seasonal vegetables
- Blackened Salmon$34.95
Shellfish
- Whole Dungeness Crab$52.95
Roasted in garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic butter. Can also be served steam with cocktail sauce and melted butter
- One and a Half Dungeness Crab$77.95
Roasted in garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic butter. Can also be served steam with cocktail sauce and melted butter
- Two Whole Dungeness Crab$97.95
Roasted in garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic butter. Can also be served steam with cocktail sauce and melted butter
- Roasted Shellfish Medley$52.95
Dungeness crab legs, jumbo shrimp, clams, and mussels roasted in garlic and extra virgin olive oil. Served with garlic pasta
Pizzas
- Combination Pizza$23.95
Italian sausage, pepperoni, peppers, mozzarella, and mushrooms
- Four Cheese pizza$22.95
Romano, mozzarella, Parmesan, and fontina
- Margherita Pizza$20.95
Tomato sauce, fresh Parmesan, and mozzarella, then garnished with fresh basil and diced tomatoes
- Pepperoni & Mushroom Pizza$22.95
Pepperoni, mushrooms, and mozzarella
- Vegetarian Pizza$21.95
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, black olives with feta and mozzarella cheese
Sandwiches
- Chicken Club$21.95
A fresh grilled chicken on sliced sourdough with bacon, roma tomatoes, provolone cheese, lettuce, and pesto aioli
- Salmon BLT$25.95
Grilled salmon on sliced sourdough with lettuce, tomato, and bacon served with pesto aioli
- Hamburger$19.95
The All-American favorite made with 100% Angus beef, fire-grilled with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise
Kids
Kids Food
- Kids Pasta with Butter$5.95
- Kids Linguini with Marinara$7.95
- Kids Linguini with Meatballs$10.95
- Kids Alfredo Fettuccine$9.95
- Penne with Meat Sauce$9.95
- Kids Plain Cheese Pizza$13.95
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Fries$8.95
- Popcorn Shrimp & Fries$10.95
- Kids Fish and Chip$11.95
- Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.95
- Grilled Chicken & Veggies$10.95
- Kids Hamburger & Fries$10.95