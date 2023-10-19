Popular Items

Mt. Auburn
$14.75

Turkey, Swiss, Avocado, Mayo, Herb Vinaigrette, Tomato Lettuce, on Sourdough

Iced Latte
$4.75+
The Garden
$12.50

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Herb Vinaigrette, Lettuce, on Sourdough

Lunch Sandwiches

Lunch

The Magazine
$14.75

Rare Roast Beef, Brie Cheese, Sriracha, Sundried-Tomato Pesto Mayo, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, on Sourdough

Oldboy
$13.50

Spicy Korean Chicken Salad, House-made Pickles, Cilantro, on Sourdough

The Sacco & Vanzetti
$12.25

Ricotta cheese, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Arugula, on 7-Grain

The Ngo Van
$14.25

Cold Marinated Garlic-Ginger Tofu, Vegan Coleslaw, Vegan Garlic-Ginger Mayo, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, on 7-Grain

The Hummanist
$8.50

Hummus, Sliced Bell pepper, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Oil, on 7-Grain

BLT
$9.00
Vegan BLT
$11.00Out of stock
Grilled Cheese
$8.50

Cafe Drinks

Coffee

Iced Coffee
$3.75+
Hot Coffee
$3.25+
Cold Brew
$5.00+
Cafe au Lait
$4.25+
Red Eye
$4.75+
Iced Red Eye
$5.25+

Espresso Drinks

Cappuccino
$4.50
Latte
$4.75+
Macchiato
$4.00
Double Espresso
$3.50
Americano
$3.74+
Mocha
$5.00+
Cortado
$4.00
Iced Espresso
$3.74
Iced Americano
$4.00+
Iced Mocha
$5.00+

Tea

Hot Tea
$3.00
Iced Black
$3.50+
Iced Green
$3.50+

Tea Latte

Iced Chai
$4.75+
Iced Matcha
$4.75+
Iced Rooibos
$4.75+
Chai Latte
$4.50+
Matcha Latte
$4.50+
Rooibos Latte
$4.50+
London Fog
$5.75
Fog
$5.25

Other

Steamer
$4.00+
Hot Chocolate
$4.00+

Baked Goods

Breakfast Pastries

Almond Croissant
$4.75Out of stock
Plain Croissant
$4.00
Chocolate Croissant
$4.75
Pesto Tomato Croissant
$4.00
Ham and Cheese Croissant
$4.00
Nutella Cruffin
$4.25
House-Baked Buttermilk Scone
$3.75Out of stock
House-Baked Vegan Muffin
$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin
$3.25
Chocolate Muffin
$3.25Out of stock
Coffee Cake Muffin
$3.25
Fall Muffin
$3.25
Strawberry "Poptart"
$3.74Out of stock
Frosted Cinnamon Roll
$4.25Out of stock

Desserts

Gluten Free Caramel Turtle Brownie
$4.00Out of stock
Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$4.00Out of stock
Small Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Out of stock

Other

Fridge Drinks

Apple Sidral Mundet
$2.75
Coke Bottle
$2.50
Diet Coke Bottle
$2.50
Ginger Ale Can
$2.00
Kombucha
$5.00
Liquid Death
$2.50
Perrier
$2.50
Poland Springs
$1.50
Simply Juice
$2.75
Spindrift
$2.50
Natalie's OJ
$3.50
Naked Juice
$4.00
Izze
$2.75
Gatorade
$2.50

Snacks

Chips
$2.25
Eq. Exchange Mini Choc
$0.50
Overnight Oats
$6.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast

The Harvard
$13.00

2 Eggs over-medium, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, on Sourdough

The MIT
$12.50

Breakfast Burrito, 2 scrambled Eggs, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Black Beans, Cheddar, House-Made Pico

Little Egg
$9.75
Bacon Egg & Cheese
$11.50