CITIR Turkish Doner Kebab 499-5 Spanish River Blvd
Appetizers
- Humus$7.99
Blended chickpeas with, tahini, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice, offering a flavorful dip.
- Acili Ezme$8.99
Spicy tomato dip with chopped hot peppers and parsley.
- Rus Salatasi$9.99
Combining diced vegetables, potato, hard-boiled eggs, and mayonnaise, offering a delightful salad.
- Saksuka$9.99
A vibrant dish featuring sautéed eggplants, tomatoes, and bell peppers, seasoned with aromatic spices.
- Atom$7.99
Smooth and creamy strained Turkish yogurt with butter-fried hot chili peppers.
- CITIR Yaprak Dolma$10.99
Enjoy grape leaves stuffed with a flavorful mixture of rice, and spices.
- Baba Ghanoush$8.99
Roasted and mashed eggplant mixed with tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil, resulting in a smoky dip.
- Sigara Borek$8.99
Stuffed rolled-up filo dough with feta cheese and parsley.
- 3 App Plate$21.50
- Fries$4.95
- Rice with Orzo$3.99
Soups and Salad
- Mercimek Corba$7.99
Savor the warmth of Turkish red lentil soup, delicately spiced and blended to perfection for a comforting and flavorful bowl of goodness.
- Iskembe Corba$9.99
Appetite-boosting tripe soup enriched with garlic, vinegar, and spices for a distinctive and satisfying taste.
- Coban Salatasi$8.99
Relish the vibrant colors of this Turkish salad, featuring a mix of, diced tomatoes, crispy cucumbers, green pepper, onion, and parsley, dressed in homemade olive oil and lemon dressing for a refreshing dish.
Sandwich
Main Dishes
- Meat Doner$21.99
Indulge in the perfection of Turkish Doner, featuring thinly sliced, spiced meat layers, cooked on a vertical rotisserie.
- Iskender$23.99
A mouthwatering dish featuring thinly sliced doner kebab, served over pieces of pita bread and generously topped with tomato sauce, melted butter and yogurt for a rich and flavorful experience.
- Lahmacun$8.99
Experience the taste of a thin and crispy flatbread topped with a flavorful mixture of minced meat, vegetables, and spices.
Dessert
- Sutlac$7.99
Creamy sweetness of a traditional rice pudding delicately charred in the oven.
- Revani$7.99
Semolina-based Turkish dessert, soaked in a light syrup, providing a moist and sweet treat with a touch of citrus.
- Sekerpare$7.99
Experience the melt-in-your-mouth sweetness of semolina cookies topped with nuts, and soaked in sugar syrup.
- Kabak Tatlisi$8.99
Enjoy the unique texture of this Turkish dessert made with diced squash.
Drinks
- Turkish Tea$3.00
Black Sea tea leaves, slowly brewed in a traditional Turkish way.
- Turkish Coffee$3.99
Grinded coffee beans, slowly boiled in a special pot, resulting in a thick and unfiltered brew
- Coffee$3.00
Filtered Coffee.
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$4.99
Our secret, old world style lemonade.
- CITIR Ayran$4.99
Turkish salty yogurt-based drink, served refleshingly cold
- Can Soft Drinks$2.50
- Powerade$3.99
- Celcius$3.99
- Arizona$1.99
- Water$1.50