Garlic Naan

$4.50

Soft Indian bread baked with garlic and cilantro

LASUNI GOBI

$9.99

Cauliflower florets tossed with garlic, tomato, and green herbs

Malabar Lamb Curry

$21.99

From the hills of Malabar, India comes this mixture of lamb in ginger coconut, and curry leaves

Full Menu

VEG APPETIZER

SAMOSA (2 NOS)

$7.99

Crispy pastry stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes and peas

CITRUS SHAM SAVERA

$8.50

Spinach and homemade cheese dumplings served with tangy tomato honey sauce

VEGETABLE PAKKORA

$7.50

Assorted platter of fresh vegetables coated in chickpea flour

TAMARIND EGGPLANT

$8.50

Crispy eggplant with onions, chickpeas, yogurt, and tamarind

DOSA MASALA

$13.99

Rice and lentil crispy paper-thin crepe stuffed with potatoes (for two)

MYSORE DOSA

$14.99

BROCOLI TOD NOMBOUY

$8.00

Crispy fried broccoli with apricot glaze

POH PIA

$8.00

Crispy fried Thai vegetables spring rolls

SEV POTATO PURI

$8.00

Crispy puffed puri, potatoes, gram flour vermicelli, chickpea, and tamarind chutney

POACHED PEAR SPINACH CHAAT

$8.50

SADA DOSA

$11.99

CHILLY PANEER (APPETISER)

$12.99

NON VEG APPETIZER

CALAMARI

$11.99

Crumb-fried calamari with bell pepper and onion tossed in a Citrus signature sauce

KHANDARI MACHALI

$11.99

Fish fillets coated with batter and cooked to perfection

DRUMS OF HEAVEN (6 PIECES)

$10.99

Chicken wings prepared in garlic sauce

SATAY GAI

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken on skewers

GOONG PHAD NAMPRIK POW

$11.99

Shrimp tossed in Thai chili paste

CHICKEN 65

$10.99

Kurkure-crusted chicken tossed with a spicy mustard curry leaves sauce

BAGHARI SHRIMP

$11.99

Shrimp tossed in mustard and curry leaves

AROMATIC SOUP

TOM YAM

$5.99

Classical Thai clear soup with galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves. (Choice of your meat)

TOM KHA

$5.99

Aromatic coconut cream soup with galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves. (Choice of your meat)

MULLIGATAWANY

$5.99

Indian's most famous soup made from puree of lentils, herbs, and mild spices

TOMATO CILANTRO

$5.99

SALADS & SIDES

KALE AND COCONUT SALAD

$10.99

(Add $4 for chicken or shrimp) kale, coconut, tomato, onion, and olive oil

Green Salad

$9.00

Cucumber, carrots, onion, tomato, and lettuce

Onion Salad

$2.99

Mango Chutney

$3.99

Sweet mango relish

Raita

$3.50

Yogurt and cucumber relish

Pappadam

$2.50

A thin crispy lentil bread

Sautéed Vegetables

$4.99

Assorted fresh vegetables with black pepper and ghee

SAUCE 8 OZ

$4.00

KIDS CORNER

CHICKEN NUGETS

$7.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

NON VEG ENTREE (THAI)

PAD KA PRAO TALAY

$26.00

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN

$18.99

Tomato, pineapple, and peppers

THAI BASIL CHICKEN

$18.99

Stir-fried chicken with basil and herbs

GAI PAD KIENG

$18.99

Stir-fried chicken with ginger, scallion, herbs, and peppers

THAI CHILLY BEEF

$21.99

Stir-fried beef with pepper, scallions, garlic, and Thai spices

RICE NOODLES

PAD THAI

$15.99

Sweet and tangy rice noodles tossed with Napa and your choice of meat

PAD SIEW

$15.99

Rice noodles tossed with vegetables and your choice of meat

BAMEE PAD

$15.99

Soft noodles tossed with pepper and garlic pearls

BAMEE PAD NAM PRIK POW

$15.99

Soft noodles tossed with Thai roasted chili paste with choice of meat or veg

KHAO PAD SAPPAROT

$14.99

Pineapple fried rice with chestnuts, cashew nuts, and raisins with choice of meat or veg

KHAO PAD NAMPRIK POW

$14.99

Thai spicy fried rice with choice of meat or veg

KHAO PAD

$14.99

Thai garlic-flavored rice with choice of meat or veg

DRUNKEN NOODLES PAD KEE MAO

$15.99

Flat rice noodles tossed with vegetables and your choice of meat

Beyond Meat Fried Rice

$18.99

Plant-based meat, pepper, onion, and Napa

VEGETARIAN

ALOO GOBI

$15.99

Potato and cauliflower prepared with onion and tomato sauce

NAVRATNA KORMA

$15.99

Fresh assorted vegetables in a mild almond sauce

BAGARA BAINGAN

$15.99

Baby eggplant - sesame seeds, tamarind, coconut, and peanuts

BAINGAN BHARTHA

$15.99

Smoked and mashed eggplant cooked with fresh herbs and spices

BINDI DO PYAZA

$16.99

Fresh okra fried with onions, herbs, and spices

SAAG

$15.99

Chickpea cooked in spinach sauce

TADKA DAL

$13.99

Lentils are cooked in various herbs and spices

DAL PALAK

$13.99

Lentils cooked in various herbs and spices

DAL BUKHARA

$14.99

A rich creamy mix of five lentils slow-cooked with tomato puree

CHANNA MASALA

$15.99

Chickpeas cooked in traditional style

PANEER KHURCHAN

$17.99

Cottage cheese, onions, and bell peppers in light creamy tomato sauce

PANEER MAKHANI

$17.99

Cottage cheese, onions, and bell peppers in light creamy tomato sauce

MALAI KOFTA

$15.99

Vegetables and cheese dumplings served in a mild cashew and almond sauce

KADAI PANEER

$17.99

Home-made cheese sautéed in bell peppers, onions, and tomato in thick gravy

MATAR PANEER

$17.99

Home-made cheese cooked with peas in a sweet and spicy sauce

MASALA VEGETABLE

$15.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in a mild tomato sauce

MANGALORIAN VEGETABLE

$15.99

Blend of vegetables in coconut milk, curry leaves, and mustard seeds

BEYOND MEAT KHEEMA NATAR

$18.99

Plant-based meat, green peas, cilantro, and Indian spice

RICE ENTREE

VEGETABLE BIRIYANI

$15.99

(Add $4 for chicken, $6 for lamb and goat, $7 for shrimp) Layered saffron basmati rice and curried meat. (Chicken, lamb, goat, or shrimp of your selection) accompanied with Citrus signature raita

CHICKEN BIRIYANI

$19.99

(Coconut, tamarind, tomato, lemon, cumin) aromatic basmati rice infused with your selection of flavor

LAMB BIRIYANI

$21.99

GOAT BIRIYANI

$21.99

SHRIMP BIRIYANI

$22.99

COCONUT RICE

$7.99

LEMON RICE

$7.99

CUMIN RICE

$7.99

TAMARIND RICE

$7.99

TOMATO RICE

$7.99

BASMATI RICE

$3.99

Chicken and Duck Special

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked in a mild tomato and cream sauce

Kundapur Chicken Curry

$19.99

South Indian-style boneless chicken prepared with coconut and spices

Butter Chicken

$19.99

Clay oven grilled boneless chicken in a buttery tomato sauce

Duck Chettinad

$25.99

The "Deviled duck" in a black peppercorn sauce from Chettiar's kitchen

Chicken Korma

$19.99

Great Indian chicken gravy with cashew nut sauce and cream

Andra Pepper Chicken

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked in a Southern Indian style, well known to the locals of the Indian state Andhra Pradesh

Chicken Tikka Saag

$19.99

Chicken tikka in a delicately spiced spinach gravy

Chicken Vindaloo

$19.99

An Anglo-Indian specialty, hot and tangy sauce with potatoes

Methi Malai Chicken

$19.99

Great Indian chicken gravy with fenugreek and cream

Murg Amwala

$19.99

Tender chicken infused with spices, cooked in creamy mango sauce

Chicken Kadai

$19.99

Boneless chicken breast cooked with fresh bell peppers, onions, ginger, and garlic

Duck Jalfrezi

$25.99

Duck tikka with julienne pepper and onion in a thick tomato sauce

Chilli Chicken

$19.99

Battered fried chicken cooked in a classic hot and tangy chilli sauce

Chicken chettinadu

$20.99

CHICKEN JALFREZI

$20.99

Seafood Special

Salmon Tikka Masala

$20.99

Succulent fillet of salmon in mild tomato sauce

Konju Mappas

$22.99

Traditional Kerala prawn curry with coconut and tomato in a spicy preparation

Shrimp Malai Curry

$22.99

Jumbo shrimp in creamy almond sauce with herbs and spices

Shrimp Tikka Saag

$22.99

Shrimp cooked in a creamy spinach sauce

Shrimp Madras

$22.99

Shrimp cooked in coconut, curry leaves, mustard, and spices

Meen Moilee

$20.99

Salmon or halibut prepared in coconut milk curry mixed with herbs and spices

Goan Fish Curry

$20.99

Salmon or halibut cooked with fenugreek, mustard, fennel seeds, and coconut

Prawn Tikka Masala

$22.99

Jumbo shrimps prepared in mild tomato sauce

Thai Curry

Gaeng Ped

$16.99

Red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots and fresh basil

Gaeng Keow Whan

$16.99

Green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, and fresh basil

Gaeng Penang Gai

$16.99

Penang curry with coconut milk and creamy peanut sauce

Massaman Curry

$16.99

Southern Thai dish, influenced by Malay and Indian cuisine

Lamb/Goat/Beef Special

Malabar Lamb Curry

$21.99

From the hills of Malabar, India comes this mixture of lamb in ginger coconut, and curry leaves

Lamb Korma

$21.99

Lamb cooked in creamy cashew and almond sauce

Rogan Josh

$21.99

Tender pieces of lamb marinated with fresh herbs, cooked in a tomato and onion sauce

Lamb Butter Masala

$21.99

Lamb cooked in creamy tomato sauce

Palak Gosht

$21.99

Tender pieces of lamb in a delicately spiced spinach gravy

Lamb Chop Stew

$30.99

Mild spiced lamb chops cooked with potatoes, coconut milk, and spices

Lamb Kadai

$21.99

Fresh lamb in bell pepper, onions, and tomato in a thick preparation

Goat Phaal

$21.99

A popular Anglo-Indian spicy dish with green chillies and cilantro

Beef Ularthiyathu

$22.99

Lamb tossed with coconut slice, black pepper, onion, and spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$21.99

Lamb cubes and potatoes in a hot and tangy sauce

LAMB PHAAL

$21.99

Clay Oven Specialties

Tandoori Chicken

$18.99

Chicken on the bone marinated with yogurt and spices and grilled in clay oven

Chicken Tikka

$18.99

Chicken tender grilled with various spices and herbs in clay oven

Murgh Malai Kebab

$18.99

Boneless chicken tender infused with ginger, garlic, yogurt, and white peppers

Chicken Hariyali

$18.99

Chicken tender infused with hot spiced mint, cumin, garlic, and ginger marination

Tandoori Shrimp

$22.99

Jambo shrimp tossed and prepared in a mix of yogurt and spices, grilled to perfection

Salmon Tikka

$20.99

Tender fillet of salmon delicately seasoned and cooked in tandoor oven

Lamb Chops Ghustaba

$30.99

New Zealand lamb chops marinated with a special blend of herbs and spices

Tandoori Medley

$30.99

Combination of our favorite kebabs' made in our clay oven

Tandoori Spiced Duck

$25.99

Mildly spiced yogurt-marinated duck breast baked in clay pot

Paneer Tikka

$18.99

Paneer, pepper, onion, marinated ginger, garlic, yogurt, and spice

Breads

Peshwari Naan

$7.00

Soft Indian bread stuffed with cottage cheese and dry fruits baked in oven

Naan

$4.00

Authentic Indian bread baked in the clay oven

Chili Garlic Naan

$4.50

Light and fluffy authentic Indian bread baked with chilli, garlic, and cilantro

Onion Naan

$4.50

Soft Indian bread stuffed with onions and cilantro

Chapati

$4.25

Grilled whole wheat thin bread

Kerala Paratha

$4.25

Fresh multi-layered bread

Tawa Paratha

$4.25

Fresh multi-layered bread

Aloo Paratha

$6.00

Potato stuffed whole wheat bread with light spices

Poori

$4.50

Puffed unleavened whole wheat bread

Tandoori Roti

$4.00

Whole wheat thin bread prepared in clay oven

Goat Cheese Kulcha

$7.00

Soft bread stuffed with goat cheese

Lunch Menu

Tikka Rolls

$12.00

Chili Chicken Gravy w/Fried Rice

$16.00

Gobi Manchurian w/Fried Rice

$14.00

Poori Bhaji

$12.00

Masala Dosa

$13.99

Vegetarian Platter

$13.99

Non-Veg Platter

$15.99

Lunch Box To Go

Vegetarian Lunch Box

$10.00

Chicken Lunch Box

$11.00

Beef Lunch Box

$12.00

Fish Lunch Box

$12.00

Lamb Lunch Box (SUNDAY)

$13.00

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET

$23.99

SUNDAY BRUNCH KIDS BUFFET

$13.99

Desert Menu

Desert Specials

Mango Cheesecake

$6.99

Sticky Dates Pudding

$6.99

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Rice Kheer

$4.99

Thai Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Ice Cream/Sorbet

Tahitian Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.99

Dulce De Leche Ice Cream

$4.99

Mango Sorbet

$4.99

Kulfi

$6.00

Hot Beverages

Madras Coffee

$3.00

Masala Tea

$3.00

Lemon Tea

$2.75

Green Tea

$2.75

Spice Tea

$2.75

Drinks Menu

Beer

BLUE MOON

$6.50

KING FISHER

$7.00

TAJ MAHAL SMALL

$7.00

TAJ MAHAL LARGE

$12.00

SINGHA

$7.00

CHANG

$7.00

BROOKLYN EAST IPA

$6.50

DOG FISH IPA

$6.50

CAPTAIN LAWRENCE IPA

$6.50

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

CORONA

$6.50

HEINEKEN

$7.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

NON ALCO BEER

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

Tom Yam Siam

$13.00

Ketel one citron vodka, Ciroc coconut vodka, lychee juice, tom yam syrup, kaffir lime, leaves, and red chilli

Illusion

$13.00

Grey goose vodka, Midori melon, Cointreau, pineapple juice, and sour mix

Citrus Bounty

$14.00

Malibu, Bacardi dark rum, citrus rum, Captain Morgan spiced rum, pineapple juice, sour mix, and cola

Passion of Bombay

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire, fresh lime juice, Chambord, and simple syrup

Coconut Mai Tai

$13.00

Coconut rum, orange curacao, orgeat syrup, orange juice, pineapple juice, and Bacardi dark rum

Tamarind Sizzler

$13.00

Patron tequila, tamarind pulp, mint, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup

Ultimate Cooler

$13.00

Absolut vodka, passion fruit puree, watermelon syrup, and cranberry juice

Kentucky Mule

$13.00

Bulleit bourbon, ginger beer, ginger lemon grass syrup, and fresh lime juice

Classic Cocktails

Martini

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Margarita Classic

$10.00

Margarita Strawberry

$12.00

Margarita Mango

$12.00

Mojito Classic

$10.00

Mojito Strawberry

$12.00

Mojito Mango

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Acqua Panna Water

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Black Cherry Soda

$4.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

Fresh Lime Soda

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Mocktail

Key West Cooler

$8.00

Watermelon syrup, passion fruit puree, cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice

Mango Mule

$8.00

Mango puree, ginger beer, ginger syrup, and fresh lime juice

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Mint, fresh lime juice, and bubbly blend of lemon

Virgin Coladas

$8.00

Coconut cream and pineapple juice

Almond Sharbet

$8.00

Almond syrup, sour, pineapple juice, orange juice, and grenadine

MANGO MILK SHAKE

$6.00

STRAWBERRY MILK SHAKE

$6.00

COLD COFFEE

$6.00

WHISKEY

RED LABEL

$8.00

BLACK LABEL

$9.00

J&B

$8.00

DEWARS

$8.00

SEAGRAMS

$7.00

CHIVAS REGAL

$8.00

JAMESON

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

HIBIKI JAPANESE WHISKY

$18.99

MAKERS MARK

$8.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$10.00

JACK DANIEL

$8.00

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$8.00

BELVEDERE

$10.00

CIROC

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

KETTLE ONE

$8.00

SMIRNOFF

$6.00

STOLICHNAYA

$7.00

TITOS

$7.00

SINGLE MALT WHISKEY

AMRUT

$13.00

AMRUT CASK STRENGTH

$14.00

AMRUT PEATED

$15.00

GLENFIDDICH

$12.00

MACALLAN 12 YEARS

$14.00

GLENLIVET 12 YEARS

$12.00

OBAN 12 YEARS

$14.00

PAUL JOHN NIRVANA

$8.00

PAUL JOHN CLASSIC

$17.00

RAMPUR

$20.00

KAMET

$12.00

GIN

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$8.00

BEEFEATER

$8.00

TANQUERAY

$8.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

TEQUILA

DONJULIO

$13.00

JOSE CUERVO

$7.00

SILVER PATRON

$12.00

TEQUILA 1800

$8.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$28.00

RUM

BACARDI

$7.00

BACARDI BLACK

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

MYERS

$7.00

LIQUEUR

COINTREAU

$6.00

DISARONNO

$6.00

DOMAINE DE CANTON

$8.00

GRAND MARNIER

$7.00

KAHLUA

$6.00

SAMBVCA

$6.00

COGNAC

COURUOISER

$10.00

HENNESSY

$11.00

BOURBON WHISKEY

BASIL HAYDEN

$12.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$14.00

OLD FORESTER

$17.00

LARCENY

$12.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

JIM BEAM

$8.00

LASSI

MANGO LASSI

$6.00

STRAWBERRY LASSI

$6.00

SWEET LASSI

$6.00

SALT LASSI

$6.00

JUICE

MANGO JICE

$3.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.50

PASSION JUICE

$3.50

LYCHEE JUICE

$3.50

ICED TEA

THAI ICED TEA

$5.50

SWEET ICED TEA

$3.00

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00

DRINKS TO GO

MANGO LASSI TO GO

$6.00

STRAWBERRY LASSI TO GO

$6.00

SWEET LASSI TO GO

$6.00

THAI ICED TEA TO GO

$6.00

Wine List

White Wines Glass

Chardonnay William Hill

$10.00

Pinot Gris Anthony Road

$10.00

Riesling Brotherhood

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bontera Organic

$10.00

White Zinfandel Beringer

$9.00

Sparkling La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

White Wines Bottle

BTL California Chardonnay William Hill

$36.00

BTL California Chardonnay Kendall Jackson

$40.00

BTL New York Pinot Gris Anthony Road

$35.00

BTL Venezia Pinot Grigio Fratelli

$34.00

BTL New York Riesling Brotherhood

$32.00

BTL Germany Riesling Mozelle

$36.00

BTL California Sauvignon Blanc Bontera Organic

$34.00

BTL High Valley Sauvignon Blanc Two Angels

$36.00

BTL California White Zinfandel Beringer

$30.00

BTL Italy Sparkling La Marca Prosecco DOC

$36.00

Red Wines Glass

Pinot Noir, Cline Cool Climate

$10.00

Red Blend Apothic Inferno

$10.00

Melbec Pascual Toso

$10.00

Cabernet Samuel Charles

$10.00

Merlot Noble Wines

$10.00

Red Wines Bottle

BTLT California Pinot Noir, Cline Cool Climate

$36.00

BTL California Pinot Noir Meiomi

$46.00

BTL California Red Blend Rebellious

$38.00

BTL California Red Blend Apothic Inferno

$36.00

BTL Argentina Melbec Pascual Toso

$32.00

BTL Organic Malbec Famiglia Bianchi

$39.00

BTL California Cabernet Sauvignon Josh Cellars

$37.00

BTL Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon Justin

$54.00

BTLT California Cabernet Sauvignon Samuel Charles

$36.00

BTL California Cabernet Sauvignon Louis M Martini

$38.00

BTL Australia Shiraz 19 Crimes

$32.00

BTL Merlot Noble Wines

$33.00

BTL Organic, California Merlot Bonterra

$35.00

BTL New York Merlot Brotherhood

$34.00

JUSTIN CABERNET

$54.00