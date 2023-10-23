Spend $100, Get A FREE Agua Fresca
100AGUA
Copied!
Spend $100, Get A FREE Agua Fresca
100AGUA
Copied!

Food

Breakfast

Sunny Day Croissant
$6.50

Ham, egg, American cheese, tomato, avocado, lettuce, jalapeño, and chipotle sauce

Morning Croissant
$5.50

Ham, eggs, American cheese, and chipotle sauce

BLT Breakfast Croissant
$7.50

Ham, bacon, egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle sauce

Bagel
$6.99

Egg, ham, bacon, tomato, chipotle, American cheese, avocado, and jalapeño

Cream Bagel
$6.99

Strawberry, banana, and strawberry jam

Breakfast Sandwich
$12.50

Turkey, ham, chipotle, onion, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado, and fruit

Buttermilk Pancakes
$9.00

Butter, flour, and honey

Citrus's Pancakes
$10.00

Butter, flour, honey, banana, strawberry, blueberry, and powdered sugar

Avocado Toast
$7.50

Chili flakes, cilantro, lime, salt, and pepper

French Toast
$8.50

Almond butter, strawberry, blueberry, banana, sugar, and syrup

Fruit N' Nuts Oatmeal
$7.50

Banana, green apple, strawberry, seeds & nuts

Berry Delicious Oatmeal
$7.50

Blueberry, strawberry, banana, almond, and chia seeds

Quinoa Fruit Bowl
$9.00

Blueberry, strawberry, banana, almond, and chia seeds

Sincronizada 14" (Quesadillas)

Ham Quesadilla
$10.50
Turkey Quesadilla
$10.50
Lomo Quesadilla
$11.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00
Steak Quesadilla
$11.00
Veggie Quesadilla
$10.50

Bell pepper, onion, and mushroom

Tortas / Footlong

Cheesesteak Torta
$12.00

Grilled bell pepper and onion, melted mozzarella cheese, avocado, and chipotle

Vegan Torta
$11.50

Vegenaise mix with chipotle sauce, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado, and jalapeño

Especial Torta
$12.00

Lomo, ham, panela cheese, avocado, onion, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, and chipotle sauce

Chicken Torta
$11.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Tuna Torta
$11.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Lomo Torta
$11.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Ham Torta
$11.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Turkey Torta
$11.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Shrimp Torta
$12.00

Shrimp, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, roasted tomato, and chipotle

Hawaiian Torta
$12.00

Ham, chipotle, grilled pineapple, onion, jalapeño, and cheese

Asada Torta
$11.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto Sandwich
$11.00

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, tomato, and spinach

Vegetarian Philly Bello Sandwich
$10.50

Grilled mushroom, bell pepper and onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, and chipotle

Vegan Irresistible Sandwich
$10.50

Vegenaise mix with chipotle, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, jalapeño, and avocado

Turkey BLT Sandwich
$11.50

Turkey breast, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle, and avocado

Tuna Salad Sandwich
$11.00

Tuna, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, chipotle, and avocado

Chicken Sandwich
$11.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Lomo Sandwich
$11.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Turkey Sandwich
$11.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Ham Sandwich
$11.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Wraps

Citrus's Wrap
$10.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, mango, strawberry, goat cheese, dried cranberry, and raspberry vinaigrette

Chicknoa Wrap
$10.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bell pepper, quinoa, panela cheese, chipotle, and tomato

Popeye Wrap
$8.00

Scrambled egg, spinach, grilled mushroom, goat cheese, grilled tomato and onion

Good Day Wrap
$8.00

Ham, scrambled egg, spinach, mozzarella, and avocado

Mitch's Wrap
$10.00

Grilled chicken, grilled onion, jalapeño, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, cucumber, Parmesan cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, and Caesar dressing

Shrimp Wrap
$11.00

Shrimp, spinach, quinoa, roasted tomato, and mozzarella cheese

Vegan Autumn Wrap
$10.00

Corn, quinoa, shredded carrot, bell pepper, avocado, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, and hummus

Chicken Wrap
$9.50

Spinach, panela cheese, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Tuna Wrap
$9.50

Spinach, panela cheese, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Turkey Wrap
$9.50

Spinach, panela cheese, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Sorbet Bowls (Build Your Own)

Açai Sorbet
$12.50
Dragon Fruit Açai
$12.50
Mango Açai
$12.50
Matcha Cream
$12.50
Cacao Cream
$12.50
Cottage Cheese
$12.50

Seafood

Citrus's Ceviche
$17.00
Shrimp Ceviche
$16.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$13.50
Aguachile Habanero
$17.00
Aguachile Verde
$17.00
Coco Aguachile
$20.00

Salads

Citrus's Chicken Salad
$11.50

Mixed greens, mango, almond, strawberry, goat cheese, dried cranberry, and raspberry vinaigrette

Shrimp Salad
$12.50

Garlic butter shrimp, mixed greens, quinoa, onion, avocado, shredded carrot, cucumber, and chipotle

Tuna Mixed Salad
$11.00

Tuna, shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, corn, avocado, mayonnaise, all mixed together and served with tostadas

Chicken Kale Salad
$11.50

Grilled chicken, kale, quinoa, cucumber, tomato, avocado, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette

Berry Goddess Salad
$12.50

Grilled chicken, kale, green apple, strawberry, onion, blueberry, dried cranberry, almond, goat cheese, and raspberry vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad
$11.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and avocado

Cravings

Small Fruit Salad
$8.00

Seasonal fruit, cottage cheese, granola, and honey

Large Fruit Salad
$10.00

Seasonal fruit, cottage cheese, granola, and honey

Small Pico De Gallo
$7.50

Seasonal fruit, tajin, and lime

Large Pico De Gallo
$9.00

Seasonal fruit, tajin, and lime

Chawatermelon
$7.00
Fresas Con Crema
$9.00
Chamango
$7.00
Corn Cup
$6.00
Tosti Loco
$9.00
Frutti Loco
$9.00
Flan Slice
$5.00
Lentil Soup
$5.50

16 oz cup with a side of sourdough bread

Chips
$2.00

Drinks

Classic Smoothies

Very Berry
$7.50

Blueberry, banana, strawberry, and apple juice

Triple Berry
$7.50

Raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, and apple juice

Summer
$7.50

Pineapple, mango, and shredded coconut

Blue Kale
$7.50

Blueberry, strawberry, kale, and apple juice

Rainforest
$7.50

Spinach, banana, mango, apple juice, and pineapple

Strawberry Banana
$7.50

Made with milk

Peanut Butter Banana
$7.50

Made with milk

Choco Banana
$7.50

Made with milk

Special Smoothies

Pink Flamingo
$8.00

Dragon fruit sorbet, raspberry, strawberry, and orange juice

Pink Magic
$8.00

Dragon fruit sorbet, mango, banana, and orange juice

Dragon Booster
$8.00

Dragon fruit sorbet, lime, ginger, kale, and orange juice

Royal Berry
$8.00

Acai sorbet, strawberry, banana, and apple juice

Berry Blend
$8.00

Acai sorbet, raspberry, blueberry, and milk

Piña Colada
$8.00

Pineapple, orange sorbet, shredded coconut, and milk

Coco Peanut
$8.00

Cocoa powder, peanut butter, banana, oatmeal, and coconut milk

Banana Flax
$8.00

Banana, flax, dates, and peanut butter

Green Power
$8.00

Orange, pineapple, spinach, and green apple

Fresh Natural Juices

Glow
$8.00

Carrot, orange, ginger, and lime

Sunset
$8.00

Beets, celery, orange, and carrot

Green Mix
$8.00

Spinach, kale, orange, cucumber, celery, green apple, and pineapple

Detox
$8.00

Ginger, lime, spinach, kale, cucumber, celery, and orange

Mr. Beets
$8.00

Carrots, orange, ginger, lime, and beets

Aguas Frescas / Fresh Fruit Water
$5.00

Aguas Frescas

Orange
$5.00
Melon
$5.00
Cucumber
$5.00
Mango
$5.00
Pineapple
$5.00
Strawberry
$5.00
Watermelon
$5.00

Wellness Shots

Pure Ginger
$4.00
Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne, and Pepper
$4.00
Lemon, Ginger, and Turmeric
$4.00

More

Coffee
$2.99
Can Soda
$2.00
Monster
$4.00
Bottled Water
$1.50

New Breakfast

Burritos

Choripapas Burrito
$8.50

Soy chorizo, potato, mozzarella, and egg

Bacon Burrito
$9.50

Bacon, potato, mozzarella, and egg

Steak Burrito
$8.50

Steak, potato, mozzarella, and egg

Sandwich

Wake Up Sandwich
$8.50

Pesto, roasted tomato, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and egg

Catering Menu

Breakfast

Serves 5
Sunny Day Croissants
$32.00

Ham, egg, American cheese, tomato, avocado, lettuce, jalapeño, and chipotle sauce

Bagels
$34.00

Egg, ham, bacon, tomato, chipotle, American cheese, avocado, and jalapeño

Cream Bagels
$34.00

Strawberry, banana, and strawberry jam

Drinks

Serves 5
Coffee
$15.00
Can Soda
$10.00
Monster
$20.00
Green Mix
$40.00

Spinach, kale, orange, cucumber, celery, green apple, and pineapple

Mr. Beets
$40.00

Carrots, orange, ginger, lime, and beets

Aguas Frescas / Fresh Fruit Water
$25.00

Sandwiches

Serves 5
Chicken Sandwich
$55.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Ham Sandwich
$55.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Turkey Sandwich
$55.00

Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Vegan Irresistible Sandwich
$52.00

Vegenaise mix with chipotle, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, chipotle, cucumber, onion, jalapeño, and avocado

Tuna Salad Sandwich
$55.00

Lettuce, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, chipotle, and avocado

Wraps

Serves 5
Citrus' Wrap
$50.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, mango, strawberry, goat cheese, dried cranberry, and raspberry vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$50.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, cucumber, Parmesan cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, and Caesar dressing

Chicken Wrap
$47.00

Spinach, panela cheese, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Tuna Wrap
$47.00

Spinach, panela cheese, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Turkey Wrap
$47.00

Spinach, panela cheese, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle

Tortas

Serves 5
Especial Torta
$60.00

Lomo, ham, panela cheese, avocado, onion, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, and chipotle

Cheesesteak Torta
$60.00

Grilled bell pepper and onion, melted mozzarella cheese, avocado, and chipotle

Vegan Torta
$57.00

Vegenaise mix with chipotle sauce, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado, and jalapeño

Salads

Serves 5
Citrus' Salad
$57.00

Mixed greens, mango, almond, strawberry, goat cheese, dried cranberry, and raspberry vinaigrette

Berry Goodness Salad
$62.00

Grilled chicken, kale, green apple, strawberry, onion, blueberry, dried cranberry, almond, goat cheese, and raspberry vinaigrette

Chicken Kale Salad
$57.00

Grilled chicken, quinoa, kale, cucumber slices, tomato, avocado, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette

Seafood

Serves 5
Citrus' Ceviche
$85.00

Shrimp marinated in lime, tomato, onion, cucumber, cilantro, mango, avocado, salt & pepper

Shrimp Ceviche
$80.00

Shrimp marinated in lime, tomato, onion, cucumber, cilantro, avocado, salt & pepper

Aguachile Verde
$85.00

Shrimp marinated in lime, serrano, cucumber, onion, cilantro, avocado, salt & pepper

Cravings

Serves 5
Fruit Salad
$50.00

Seasonal fruit, cottage cheese, granola, and honey

Corn Elote
$30.00

Corn, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and hot sauce all in a cup!

Sorbet Bowls

Serves 5
Açai Sorbet
$62.00
Dragon Fruit
$62.00
Mango Sorbet
$62.00
Cacao Cream
$62.00
Cottage Cheese
$62.00