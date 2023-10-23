Citrus Station 2963 Beyer Blvd, San Diego, 92154
Food
Breakfast
Ham, egg, American cheese, tomato, avocado, lettuce, jalapeño, and chipotle sauce
Ham, eggs, American cheese, and chipotle sauce
Ham, bacon, egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle sauce
Egg, ham, bacon, tomato, chipotle, American cheese, avocado, and jalapeño
Strawberry, banana, and strawberry jam
Turkey, ham, chipotle, onion, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado, and fruit
Butter, flour, and honey
Butter, flour, honey, banana, strawberry, blueberry, and powdered sugar
Chili flakes, cilantro, lime, salt, and pepper
Almond butter, strawberry, blueberry, banana, sugar, and syrup
Banana, green apple, strawberry, seeds & nuts
Blueberry, strawberry, banana, almond, and chia seeds
Blueberry, strawberry, banana, almond, and chia seeds
Sincronizada 14" (Quesadillas)
Tortas / Footlong
Grilled bell pepper and onion, melted mozzarella cheese, avocado, and chipotle
Vegenaise mix with chipotle sauce, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado, and jalapeño
Lomo, ham, panela cheese, avocado, onion, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, and chipotle sauce
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Shrimp, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, roasted tomato, and chipotle
Ham, chipotle, grilled pineapple, onion, jalapeño, and cheese
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Sandwiches
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, tomato, and spinach
Grilled mushroom, bell pepper and onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, and chipotle
Vegenaise mix with chipotle, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, jalapeño, and avocado
Turkey breast, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle, and avocado
Tuna, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, chipotle, and avocado
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Wraps
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, mango, strawberry, goat cheese, dried cranberry, and raspberry vinaigrette
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bell pepper, quinoa, panela cheese, chipotle, and tomato
Scrambled egg, spinach, grilled mushroom, goat cheese, grilled tomato and onion
Ham, scrambled egg, spinach, mozzarella, and avocado
Grilled chicken, grilled onion, jalapeño, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella
Grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, cucumber, Parmesan cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, and Caesar dressing
Shrimp, spinach, quinoa, roasted tomato, and mozzarella cheese
Corn, quinoa, shredded carrot, bell pepper, avocado, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, and hummus
Spinach, panela cheese, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Spinach, panela cheese, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Spinach, panela cheese, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Sorbet Bowls (Build Your Own)
Seafood
Salads
Mixed greens, mango, almond, strawberry, goat cheese, dried cranberry, and raspberry vinaigrette
Garlic butter shrimp, mixed greens, quinoa, onion, avocado, shredded carrot, cucumber, and chipotle
Tuna, shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, corn, avocado, mayonnaise, all mixed together and served with tostadas
Grilled chicken, kale, quinoa, cucumber, tomato, avocado, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled chicken, kale, green apple, strawberry, onion, blueberry, dried cranberry, almond, goat cheese, and raspberry vinaigrette
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and avocado
Cravings
Seasonal fruit, cottage cheese, granola, and honey
Seasonal fruit, cottage cheese, granola, and honey
Seasonal fruit, tajin, and lime
Seasonal fruit, tajin, and lime
16 oz cup with a side of sourdough bread
Drinks
Classic Smoothies
Blueberry, banana, strawberry, and apple juice
Raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, and apple juice
Pineapple, mango, and shredded coconut
Blueberry, strawberry, kale, and apple juice
Spinach, banana, mango, apple juice, and pineapple
Made with milk
Made with milk
Made with milk
Special Smoothies
Dragon fruit sorbet, raspberry, strawberry, and orange juice
Dragon fruit sorbet, mango, banana, and orange juice
Dragon fruit sorbet, lime, ginger, kale, and orange juice
Acai sorbet, strawberry, banana, and apple juice
Acai sorbet, raspberry, blueberry, and milk
Pineapple, orange sorbet, shredded coconut, and milk
Cocoa powder, peanut butter, banana, oatmeal, and coconut milk
Banana, flax, dates, and peanut butter
Orange, pineapple, spinach, and green apple
Fresh Natural Juices
Carrot, orange, ginger, and lime
Beets, celery, orange, and carrot
Spinach, kale, orange, cucumber, celery, green apple, and pineapple
Ginger, lime, spinach, kale, cucumber, celery, and orange
Carrots, orange, ginger, lime, and beets
Aguas Frescas
Wellness Shots
Catering Menu
Breakfast
Drinks
Sandwiches
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Vegenaise mix with chipotle, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, chipotle, cucumber, onion, jalapeño, and avocado
Lettuce, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, chipotle, and avocado
Wraps
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, mango, strawberry, goat cheese, dried cranberry, and raspberry vinaigrette
Grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, cucumber, Parmesan cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, and Caesar dressing
Spinach, panela cheese, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Spinach, panela cheese, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Spinach, panela cheese, tomato, jalapeño, onion, avocado, and chipotle
Tortas
Lomo, ham, panela cheese, avocado, onion, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, and chipotle
Grilled bell pepper and onion, melted mozzarella cheese, avocado, and chipotle
Vegenaise mix with chipotle sauce, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado, and jalapeño
Salads
Mixed greens, mango, almond, strawberry, goat cheese, dried cranberry, and raspberry vinaigrette
Grilled chicken, kale, green apple, strawberry, onion, blueberry, dried cranberry, almond, goat cheese, and raspberry vinaigrette
Grilled chicken, quinoa, kale, cucumber slices, tomato, avocado, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
Seafood
Shrimp marinated in lime, tomato, onion, cucumber, cilantro, mango, avocado, salt & pepper
Shrimp marinated in lime, tomato, onion, cucumber, cilantro, avocado, salt & pepper
Shrimp marinated in lime, serrano, cucumber, onion, cilantro, avocado, salt & pepper