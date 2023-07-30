Food

Breakfast

One Egg Plate

$8.00

Two Egg Plate

$9.50

Three Egg Plate

$10.00

Big Country Breakfast

$13.25

3+3 Omelette

$12.25

Charles T. Breakfast

$12.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$7.00

Breakfast Biscuit

$3.00

Breakfast Biscuit with Cheese

$3.75

Waffles

$9.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.50

Full Stack Pancakes

$8.50

French Toast

$8.50

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$15.25

Taco - Potato, Egg & Cheese

$3.25

Taco - Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$3.25

Taco - Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$3.25

Taco - Chorizo, Egg & Cheese

$3.25

Hashbrowns

$2.75

1 Egg

$1.99

Biscuit

$0.99

Bacon

$2.19

Ham

$2.59

Sausage

$2.79

1 Pancake

$1.75

White toast

$0.99

Wheat toast

$0.99

Sourdough Toast

$0.99

Grits

$1.29

Starters

Appetizer Sampler

$15.00

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$10.50

Potato wedges smothered with bacon and shredded Colby Jack cheese. Served with homemade Buttermilk Ranch.

Chips & Salsa! Olé!

$4.50

Bottomless chips and our fresh homemade salsa.

Fried Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Mozzarella sticks with homemade Buttermilk Ranch or marinara sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Hand battered, deep fried, and served with homemade Buttermilk Ranch.

Fried Pickles

$6.75

Hand battered dill pickle chips fried golden brown and served with homemade Buttermilk Ranch.

Half Bacon Ched Fries

$6.50

Half Fried Mushrooms

$5.50

Half Fried Pickles

$4.50

Salsa Refill

$1.00

Tortilla Chip Refill

Greenery

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

Chicken Breast Salad

$15.00

Choose grilled or breaded chicken. Fresh cut greens, Colby Jack cheese, tomatoes, pickles and a hard boiled egg.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.25

Dinner Salad

$6.00

A mixture of iceberg lettuce and spring greens, tomatoes, shredded Colby Jack cheese, and half a boiled egg.

The Main Dish

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chops

$14.75

These are the bomb! Marinated 24 hours in our homemade Jim Beam glaze then grilled. Served with a dinner roll. Amazing!

Hamburger Steak

$13.50

Fresh, hand pressed 100% ground beef. Topped with grilled onions, rich brown gravy, and served with a dinner roll.

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.75

Award winner right here! House-cut, tenderized, then hand-dipped and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our Country Gravy and a dinner roll. 13.75

Blackened Salmon

$18.50

Fresh caught wild salmon with savory Cajun seasonings.

Grilled Yardbird

$12.00

Lightly seasoned and grilled chicken breast. Served with a dinner roll and a side of rich brown gravy.

Southern Shrimp

$15.75

Grilled or Fried, have it your way! Choose two sides or add to your favorite entrée.

Smothered Chicken

$14.00

Our tender chicken breast grilled, smothered in grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese and our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.25

House-cut, tenderized, and double dipped in our house breading. Served with country gravy and a dinner roll.

Grilled Pork Chops

$13.50

Hand cut boneless loin chops served with a dinner roll and brown gravy.

Chicken Fried Pork Chops

$13.50

Hand cut boneless loin chops, tenderized, and freshly dipped in our house breading and fried until golden brown. Served with country gravy and a dinner roll.

Fried Catfish

$18.25

Fresh catfish strips rolled in our house seasoned cornmeal and deep fried golden brown. Served with hush puppies.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.50

Seasoned grilled chicken and fettuccine noodles tossed with our creamy Alfredo sauce. Topped with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and served with one side and garlic toast.

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00

Grilled shrimp and fettuccine noodles, seasoned and tossed with our creamy Alfredo sauce. Topped with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and served with one side and garlic toast.

Chicken Fried Steak Fingers

$14.50

Hand-cut and hand-dipped Texas goodness. Served with country gravy, a fresh baked roll and one side

Chicken Strips

$13.50

Tender chicken breast, hand-cut, battered, and deep fried. Served with country gravy, one side, and a fresh baked roll.

Burgers

w/ one side

Hawaiian BBQ

$13.00

Our grilled burger topped with onion rings, applewood smoked bacon and sweet and spicy barbecue sauce Served on your choice of bun.

Bacon Cheese

$13.50

With mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

Bearkat Cheerleader

$12.25

Our Standard burger all fired up with Pepper Jack cheese, fresh jalapeños and jalapeño ranch sauce.

Junior Standard

$9.25

Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

Ole Patty Melt

$10.25

Classic! Your choice of cheese and grilled onions on Texas Toast.

The Standard

$11.00

Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

Sandwiches

Bacon Lettuce Tomato

$10.75

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! Extra crispy bacon, lettuce, vine- ripened tomatoes and mayo.

Chicken Ranch Association

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast strips, bacon, Swiss cheese, Buttermilk Ranch dressing, lettuce and tomatoes.

City Hall Club

$12.75

Baked ham, mesquite-smoked turkey, bacon, cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.

Grilled Cheeser

$5.00

The classic grilled cheese sandwich! Choose Colby Jack, American, Pepper Jack or Swiss cheese.

Texas Mex

Chips & Queso Blanco (SMALL)

$6.50

Chips & Queso Blanco (LARGE)

$11.50

Street Tacos Al Pastor

$7.50+

Street Tacos Beef

$7.50+

Beef Fajita Quesadillas

$15.75

Taco Plate

$12.50

Fajita Plate

$18.00

Chicken Spinach Quesadilla

$13.25

Our large spinach tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, Colby Jack cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and homemade Pico-de-Gallo.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Steak Fingers

$7.00

Kids Jr Burger

$7.00

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Corn Dog

$7.00

Kids Beverage

$1.50

Lunch Specials

Beef Tips and Rice

$13.50Out of stock

Chicken N Dumplins

$12.00

Chicken Spaghetti

$12.00

Bacon Ranch Chicken

$12.50

Fried Catfish

$15.50

Pot Roast

$13.50

Smothered Pork Steaks

$15.00

Evening Special

Tues-Thurs, 2pm till close! Your choice of hand battered chicken fried steak, chicken breast or pork chops lightly seasoned and fried golden brown. Served with one side.

Chicken Fried Steak Special

$13.00

Chicken Fried Chicken Special

$13.00

Chicken Fried Pork Chop Special

$13.00

Add Ons

1 Catfish Piece

$4.25

1 Chicken Strip

$2.75

1 Steak Finger

$2.75

2 Hush Puppies

$1.00

Avacado

$1.00

Bacon

$2.19

Cheese

$1.00

Egg

$2.00

Garlic Toast

$1.50

Guacamole

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Onions

$0.50

Pico De Galo

$1.00

Roll

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$6.50

Curly Fries

$2.75

French Fries

$2.75
Fried Okra

$2.75

Green Beans

$2.75

Grilled Vegetables

$2.75

Loaded Taters

$4.50
Mac And Cheese

$2.75

Mashed Taters

$2.75

Pinto Beans

$2.75

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Vegitable of the Day

$2.75

Desserts

ASK ABOUT OUR SEASONAL PIES AND SPECIAL ORDERS

Apple

$28.00

Blackberry

$39.00

Blueberry

$39.00

Buttermilk

$20.00

Cherry

$39.00

Chocolate Cream

$24.50

Chocolate Meringue

$22.00

Coconut Cream

$24.50

Coconut Meringue

$22.00

Key Lime

$34.50

Lemon Meringue

$22.00

Mocha Espresso Cream

$44.50

Peach

$30.00

Pecan

$30.00
Salted Chocolate Caramel

$52.50

Vinegar Pecan

$30.50

Pumpkin

$18.25

Slice Apple

$3.75

Slice Buttermilk

$3.00

Slice Cherry

$4.75

Slice Chocolate Cream

$3.25

Slice Chocolate Meringue

$3.25

Slice Coconut Cream

$3.25

Slice Coconut Meringue

$3.25

Slice Key Lime

$4.50

Slice Lemon Meringue

$3.25

Slice Mocha Espresso Cream

$7.50

Slice Peach

$3.75

Slice Pecan

$3.75

Slice Salted Chocolate Caramel

$6.75

Slice Vinegar Pecan

$4.00

Slice Pumpkin

$2.50

Mini Apple

$3.50

Mini Buttermilk

$4.00

Mini Cherry

$4.25

Mini Chocolate Cream

$3.00

Mini Coconut Cream

$3.00

Mini Key Lime

$4.00

Mini Peach

$3.50

Mini Pecan

$3.50

Mini Vinegar Pecan

$4.00

Mini Pumpkin

$2.50

Mini Salted Chocolate Caramel Pecan

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$36.00

New York Cheese Cake

$49.00

Three Layer Strawberry

$36.00

Triple Berry Mascarpone

$63.25

Four Layer Chocolate Fudge

$41.00

Slice Carrot Cake

$4.50

Slice New York Cheese Cake

$6.50
Slice Three Layer Strawberry

$4.50

Slice Triple Berry Mascarpone

$6.50
Slice Four Layer Chocolate Fudge

$4.50

1 Scoop of Vanilla

$1.50

Banana Pudding

$3.50+

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$1.75

Pepsi

$2.25

Pepsi Zero

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Orange Gatorade

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Frozen Lemonade

$2.25

Big Red

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Sherly Temple

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Half & Half Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

Gallon of Tea

$6.00

Keep The Jar!

$3.00

To Go Drinks

Coke

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Frozen Lemonade

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$1.75

Unsweet Tea

$1.75

Water

Margaritas

Large House Margarita

$5.00
Small House Margarita

$3.50

Large Top Shelf

$10.00

Small Top Shelf

$8.00

Large Mango

$6.00

Large Passion Fruit

$6.00

Large Peach

$6.00

Large Pomegranate

$6.00

Large Raspberry

$6.00

Large Strawberry

$6.00

Large Watermelon

$6.00

Small Mango

$4.50

Small Passion Fruit

$4.50

Small Peach

$4.50

Small Pomegranate

$4.50

Small Raspberry

$4.50

Small Strawberry

$4.50

Small Watermelon

$4.50

Bottled Beer

Dos XX

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.50

Modello

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Bucket Dos XX

$26.00

Bucket Shiner

$26.00

Bucket Corona

$26.00

Bucket Modelo

$26.00

Bucket Bud Light

$22.00

Bucket Coors Light

$22.00

Bucket Miller Light

$22.00

Bucket Michelob Ultra

$22.00

Bucket Dos XX

$4.50

Bucket Shiner Bock

$4.25

Bucket Bud light

$3.50

Bucket Coors Lite

$3.50

Bucket Miller Lite

$3.50

Bucket Corona

$4.50

Bucket Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Wine

Blac Du Bois Dry

$6.00

Blanc Du Bois Sweet

$6.00

Champagne

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Bottle of Wine

$24.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Malbec

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Texas Lenoir Blush

$6.00

Besitos De Chocolate

$6.00

Sweet Red Rodeo

$6.00

Bottle Of Wine

$24.00

Milk / Juice

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Small Apple Juice

$2.00

Small Orange Juice

$2.00

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Small Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Small Grape juice

$2.00

Large Apple Juice

$3.50

Large Orange Juice

$3.50

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Large Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Large Grape Juice

$3.50

T-Shirts!

Quotes on Back

Teal

$15.00

Pink

$15.00

Red

$15.00

Purple

$15.00

Grocery

Pet

Kibbles Delight Dog

$6.99

Meow Mix Cat

$10.49

Household

Paper Towels

$1.99

Paper Plates 22

$6.29

Plastic Forks

$2.89

Dish Soap

$2.99

Laundry Soap

$2.99

Charcoal

$13.00

Lighter Fluid

$5.99

Sugar

$2.99

Flour

$3.99

Baking Soda

$1.00

Salt

$2.29

Salt & Pepper Shakers

$3.29

Vinegar

$2.29

Corn Oil

$7.19

Lipton Tea Bags

$4.29

Crisco Oil

$4.99

Coffee Creamer

$3.99

Folgers Coffee

$6.79

Coffee Filter

$2.49

Bleach

$9.99

Clorox Wipes

$4.49

Pine O Pine

$5.49

Lysol Cleaner

$6.29

Drano

$5.29

Raid

$6.99

Glad Trash Bags Kitchen

$5.85

Hefty Lawn 30-39 GAL 10 CT

$8.99

Glad Trash 30 GAL

$5.39

Glad Gallon Ziplock

$6.29

Glad Cling Wrap

$3.69

Reynolds Foil

$3.49

Solo Bowls

$5.29

Solo Cups

$6.49

Glad Quart Ziplock

$5.99

Croc Cloth

$22.00

Clorox Wipes (3)

$7.99

Goo Gone

$7.99

Spectracide

$5.99

Energizer AA8

$11.49

Energizer D4

$9.49

Duracell D2

$6.99

Duracell C2

$5.99

Duracell AA10

$14.99

Paper Plates 100

$5.99

Spectracide

$6.99

Food

Chips - Cool Ranch Doritos

$2.49

Chips - Spicy Nacho Doritos

$2.49

Chips - Nacho Cheese Doritos

$2.49

Chips - Lays

$2.49

Chips - Sour Cream Lays

$2.49

Chips - BBQ Lays

$2.49

Chips - Salt & Vinegar Lays

$2.49

Chips - Chili Cheese Fritos

$2.49

Chips - Fritos

$2.49

Chips - Honey BBQ Fritos

$2.49

Chips - Dinamita Doritos

$2.49

Chips - Sour Cream Ruffles

$2.49

Chips - Cheddar Ruffles

$2.49

Chips - Funyun's

$2.49

Chips - Cheetos

$2.49

Chips - Flamin' Hot Cheetos

$2.49

Chips - Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos

$2.49

Chips - Cheeto Puffs

$2.49

Chips - Limon Lays

$2.49

Chips - Chester Fries

$2.49

Rold Gold Pretzels

$2.49

Popcorn White Cheddar

$2.49

Cracker Jacks

$2.49

Chicharrones

$2.69

LG Chips - Cheetos

$4.79

LG Chips - Fritos

$4.79

LG Chips - KC Jalapeno

$4.79

LG Pretzel Sticks

$4.79

LG Chips - Tostitos Scoops

$4.79

LG Chips - Nacho Cheese Doritos

$4.79

LG Chips - Cool Ranch Doritos

$4.79

LG Chips - Ruffles

$4.79

LG Chips - Cheddar Ruffles

$4.79

LG Chips - Sour Cream Lays

$4.79

LG Chips - Lays

$4.79

Medium Salsa

$5.99

Mild Salsa

$5.99

Medium Queso

$6.49

Ranch Dip

$5.99

Small Creamy Ranch Dip

$2.99

Small Bean Dip

$3.99

Grandmas Cookies - PB

$1.49

Grandmas Cookies - Vanilla

$1.49

Captain Crunch

$1.99

Oatmeal

$1.99

Moon Pie - Chocolate

$1.00

Moon Pie - Banana

$1.00

Moon Pie - Vanilla

$1.00

Kebler - Club & Cheddar

$1.49

Kebler - Toast & PB

$1.49

Kebler - Cheese & PB

$1.49

Kebler - Sugar Wafer

$1.49

Nutter Butter

$2.99

Nutri Grain - Apple Cinn

$1.99

Nutri Grain - Strawberry

$1.99

Rice Krispie - Chocolate

$2.59

Oreo 6pk

$1.99

Oreo 8pk King

$3.49

Chips Ahoy

$1.99

Protein Bar - Strawberry

$2.59

Protein Bar - Brownie

$2.59

Protein Bar - Chocolate PB

$2.59

Nature Valley - Oats & DC

$1.59

Nature Valley - Oats N Honey

$1.59

Nature Valley - Peanut Butter

$1.59

Poptart - Strawberry

$1.99

Poptart - Chocolate Chip

$1.99

Poptart - Brown Sugar

$1.99

Poptart - Hot Fudge

$1.99

Saltine Crackers

$3.49

Corn Nuts - BBQ

$1.39

Corn Nuts - Ranch

$1.39

Pringles - Original

$1.29

Pringles - BBQ

$1.29

Pringles - Sour Cream

$1.29

Pringles - Cheddar

$1.29

Ramen - Shrimp

$1.00

Ramen - Beef

$1.00

Ramen - Chicken

$1.00

Dill Pickle

$1.99

Sour Pickle

$1.99

Hot Pickle

$1.99

Dickies Peanut Patty

$1.59

Clover Honey

$4.49

Worcestershire Sauce

$2.49

Relish

$2.79

Sliced Pickles

$2.99

Crunch Peanut Butter

$3.49

Creamy Peanut Butter

$3.29

Grape Jelly

$3.49

Strawberry Jelly

$4.49

Maple Syrup

$3.99

Hershey Syrup

$3.99

Mustard

$2.49

Ketchup

$3.79

Spag & Meatballs

$2.99

Beefaroni

$2.99

Beef Ravioli

$2.99

Spaghetti Os

$2.49

Manwich

$2.49

Chili w/ Beans

$2.99

Chili NO Beans

$3.89

Sliced Jalapenos

$1.59

Whole Jalapenos

$1.59

Real Mayo

$5.99

Miracle Whip

$5.99

Italian Dressing

$3.79

Original BBQ

$3.49

Sardines in Hot Sauce

$1.99

Sardines Lightly Smoked

$1.99

Sadine Mustard Sauce

$1.99

SPAM

$5.49

Starkist Tuna

$1.99

Pork and Beans

$1.79

Beanie Weenies

$2.49

Deviled Ham Spread

$3.49

Vienna Sausage

$1.99

Vienna Sausage Jalapeno

$1.99

Chicken Noodle Soup

$2.49

Vegetable Soup

$2.49

Tomato Soup

$2.49

Cream of Mushroom

$2.49

Original Rotel

$2.49

Drinks

Orange Jarrito

$1.99

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$1.99

Grapefruit Jarrito

$1.99

Lime Jarrito

$1.99

Pineapple Jarrito

$1.99

Tamarind Jarrito

$1.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Bottle Coke

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Zero

$2.99

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Grape Fanta

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.39

Ozarka Water

$1.99

Dasani Water

$1.99

Tropicana Apple Juice

$1.99

Tropicana Grapefruit Juice

$1.99

Gatorade - Cool Blue

$2.99

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.99

Gatorade - Lemon Lime

$2.99

Gatorade - Riptide Rush

$2.99

Gatorade - Glacier Freeze

$2.99

Powerade - Blue

$2.99

Powerade - Red

$2.99

Powerade - Yellow

$2.99

Monster - Green

$3.49

Monster - Blue

$3.49

Red Bull - Original

$3.49

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.49

Kool-Aid Lemonade

$0.59

Kool-Aid Strawberry

$0.59

Kool-Aid Grape

$0.59

Kool-Aid Fruit Punch

$0.59

Kool-Aid Cherry

$0.59

Nesquik Chocolate

$2.79

Nesquik Strawberry

$2.79

Fruit Loop Milk

$2.79

Cin. Toast Crunch Milk

$2.79

Ice Cream

Blue Ribbon - Vanilla Crunch

$1.99

Blue Ribbon - Orange Cool Tube

$1.99

Blue Ribbon - Cherry Twin Pop

$1.99

Blue Ribbon - Orange Twin Pop

$1.99

Blue Ribbon - Grape Twin Pop

$1.99

Blue Bunny - Strawberry Shortcake

$2.99

Blue Bunny - Vanilla Cone

$2.99

Blue Bunny - Vanilla Sandwich

$2.99

Blue Bunny - Cookie N Cream Sandwich

$2.99

Blue Bunny - Cookie Sandwich

$2.99

Blue Bunny - Small Cups

$1.99

Wells - Bomb Pop

$1.99

Candy / Gum / Mints

Hubba Bubba Blue Rasp

$1.49

Hubba Bubba Staw/Wat

$1.49

Hubba Bubba Bubble

$1.49

5 - Strawberry

$2.19

5 - Spearmint

$2.19

5 - Watermelon

$2.19

5 - Peppermint

$2.19

5 - Wintermint

$2.19

Wrigleys - Spearmint

$2.29

Juicy Fruit

$2.29

Wrigleys - Doublemint

$2.29

Big Red

$2.29

Extra - Watermelon

$2.29

Extra - Classic Bubble

$2.29

Trident - Watermelon

$2.29

Trident - Spearmint

$2.29

Trident - Original

$2.29

Trident - Tropical

$2.29

Altoids

$3.29

Ice Breaker - Mint

$3.29

Ice Breaker - Duo

$3.29

Mentos - Fruit

$2.19

Tic Tac - Fruit

$2.19

Tic Tac - Wintergreen

$2.19

Payday

$1.99

Twix

$1.99

3 Muskateers

$1.99

Mounds

$1.99

Almond Joy

$1.99

Crunch

$1.99

Hershey - Cookies N Cream

$1.99

Hershey - Original

$1.99

Hershey - Almonds

$1.99

Milky Way

$1.99

Milky Way Midnight

$1.99

Reese's

$1.99

Snickers

$1.99

KitKat

$1.99

M&Ms - Peanuts

$1.99

M&Ms

$1.99

Baby Ruth

$1.99

Butterfinger

$1.99

Sweet Tarts

$1.99

Spree

$1.99

Starbursts

$1.99

Starbursts - Fav Reds

$1.99

Skittles - Sour

$1.99

Skittles - Wild Berry

$1.99

Skittles

$1.99

Skittles - Tropical

$1.99

Twang - Chili Lime

$0.25

Twang - Lime

$0.25

Twang - Lemon Lime

$0.25

Twang - Pickle Punch

$0.25

Oak Farms Milk

Gal Whole Milk

$5.29

Gal 2% Milk

$5.29

Half Gal Whole Milk

$3.99

Half Gal 2% Milk

$3.99

Half Gal Buttermilk

$4.99

Pint Whole Milk

$2.29

Pint Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Pint Strawberry Milk

$2.29

Pint Orange Juice

$2.29

Pint Tea

$2.29

Heavy Whipping Cream

$5.29

Cottage Cheese

$4.39

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.59

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.59

Half and Half

$1.99

Automotive

Castrol SAE 10W-40

$7.99

Castrol SAE 5W-30

$7.99

Castrol SAE 5W-20

$7.99

Castrol SAE 10W-30

$7.99

PEAK Summer Windshield Wash

$3.79

Chevron Delo SAE 15w-40

$22.99

Blue DEF

$18.99

PEAK Green Antifreeze & Coolant

$12.99

STP Break Fluid

$3.99

WD-40

$7.49

Golden State SAE30

$5.39

Golden State SAE40

$5.39

Pennzoil

$7.99

Pharmacy

Advil PM

$1.59

Benadryl

$1.59

Bayers

$1.59

Excedrin

$1.59

Alka-Seltzer

$1.59

Midol

$1.59

Claratin

$2.99

Rolaids

$2.99

DayQuil

$3.99

B.C. Powder

$2.49

Carmex

$2.49

Peroxide

$1.99

Tampax Tampons - Regular

$4.99

Kotex Pads

$5.99

Tampax Tampons - Super

$4.99

Fountain Drink Station

Pepsi

$2.00+

Pepsi Zero

$2.00+

Sierra Mist

$2.00+

Mountain Dew

$2.00+

Orange Gatorade

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+

Big Red

$2.00+

Dr Pepper

$2.00+

Coffee

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Lemonade - On the Rocks

$2.00+

Unsweet Tea

$2.00+

Lemonade - Frozen

$2.00+

Gatorade - Frozen

$2.00+

Ice

7 pound

$2.75

16 pound

$4.50

Tobacco

Marlboro Special Red 100s

$10.59

Marlboro Special Red

$9.99

Marlboro 100s

$10.59

Marlboro Shorts

$9.99

Marlboro Gold

$9.99

Marlboro Gold 100s

$10.59

Marlboro Special Gold

$9.99

Camel Crush

$9.99

Kools

$9.99

Crowns

$5.99

Seneca Red

$6.59

Seneca Blue

$6.59

Cigars - French Vanilla

$0.99

Cigars - Water Melon

$0.99

Cigars - Blueberry Pineapple

$0.99

Swisher Sweets

$1.19

Copenhagen L/C Wintergreen

$7.59

Copenhagen Snuff

$8.29

Copenhagen L/C

$8.29

Grizzly F/C

$7.59

Grizzly L/C Wintergreen

$7.59

Skoal L/C Wintergreen

$8.29

Skoal F/C Wintergreen

$8.29