City Hall Cafe & Grocery
Food
Breakfast
One Egg Plate
Two Egg Plate
Three Egg Plate
Big Country Breakfast
3+3 Omelette
Charles T. Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Biscuit
Breakfast Biscuit with Cheese
Waffles
Short Stack Pancakes
Full Stack Pancakes
French Toast
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
Taco - Potato, Egg & Cheese
Taco - Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Taco - Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Taco - Chorizo, Egg & Cheese
Hashbrowns
1 Egg
Biscuit
Bacon
Ham
Sausage
1 Pancake
White toast
Wheat toast
Sourdough Toast
Grits
Starters
Appetizer Sampler
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Potato wedges smothered with bacon and shredded Colby Jack cheese. Served with homemade Buttermilk Ranch.
Chips & Salsa! Olé!
Bottomless chips and our fresh homemade salsa.
Fried Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella sticks with homemade Buttermilk Ranch or marinara sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Hand battered, deep fried, and served with homemade Buttermilk Ranch.
Fried Pickles
Hand battered dill pickle chips fried golden brown and served with homemade Buttermilk Ranch.
Half Bacon Ched Fries
Half Fried Mushrooms
Half Fried Pickles
Salsa Refill
Tortilla Chip Refill
Greenery
Caesar Side Salad
Chicken Breast Salad
Choose grilled or breaded chicken. Fresh cut greens, Colby Jack cheese, tomatoes, pickles and a hard boiled egg.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Dinner Salad
A mixture of iceberg lettuce and spring greens, tomatoes, shredded Colby Jack cheese, and half a boiled egg.
The Main Dish
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chops
These are the bomb! Marinated 24 hours in our homemade Jim Beam glaze then grilled. Served with a dinner roll. Amazing!
Hamburger Steak
Fresh, hand pressed 100% ground beef. Topped with grilled onions, rich brown gravy, and served with a dinner roll.
Chicken Fried Steak
Award winner right here! House-cut, tenderized, then hand-dipped and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our Country Gravy and a dinner roll. 13.75
Blackened Salmon
Fresh caught wild salmon with savory Cajun seasonings.
Grilled Yardbird
Lightly seasoned and grilled chicken breast. Served with a dinner roll and a side of rich brown gravy.
Southern Shrimp
Grilled or Fried, have it your way! Choose two sides or add to your favorite entrée.
Smothered Chicken
Our tender chicken breast grilled, smothered in grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese and our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Fried Chicken
House-cut, tenderized, and double dipped in our house breading. Served with country gravy and a dinner roll.
Grilled Pork Chops
Hand cut boneless loin chops served with a dinner roll and brown gravy.
Chicken Fried Pork Chops
Hand cut boneless loin chops, tenderized, and freshly dipped in our house breading and fried until golden brown. Served with country gravy and a dinner roll.
Fried Catfish
Fresh catfish strips rolled in our house seasoned cornmeal and deep fried golden brown. Served with hush puppies.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Seasoned grilled chicken and fettuccine noodles tossed with our creamy Alfredo sauce. Topped with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and served with one side and garlic toast.
Shrimp Alfredo
Grilled shrimp and fettuccine noodles, seasoned and tossed with our creamy Alfredo sauce. Topped with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and served with one side and garlic toast.
Chicken Fried Steak Fingers
Hand-cut and hand-dipped Texas goodness. Served with country gravy, a fresh baked roll and one side
Chicken Strips
Tender chicken breast, hand-cut, battered, and deep fried. Served with country gravy, one side, and a fresh baked roll.
Burgers
Hawaiian BBQ
Our grilled burger topped with onion rings, applewood smoked bacon and sweet and spicy barbecue sauce Served on your choice of bun.
Bacon Cheese
With mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.
Bearkat Cheerleader
Our Standard burger all fired up with Pepper Jack cheese, fresh jalapeños and jalapeño ranch sauce.
Junior Standard
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.
Ole Patty Melt
Classic! Your choice of cheese and grilled onions on Texas Toast.
The Standard
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.
Sandwiches
Bacon Lettuce Tomato
If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! Extra crispy bacon, lettuce, vine- ripened tomatoes and mayo.
Chicken Ranch Association
Breaded chicken breast strips, bacon, Swiss cheese, Buttermilk Ranch dressing, lettuce and tomatoes.
City Hall Club
Baked ham, mesquite-smoked turkey, bacon, cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.
Grilled Cheeser
The classic grilled cheese sandwich! Choose Colby Jack, American, Pepper Jack or Swiss cheese.
Texas Mex
Chips & Queso Blanco (SMALL)
Chips & Queso Blanco (LARGE)
Street Tacos Al Pastor
Street Tacos Beef
Beef Fajita Quesadillas
Taco Plate
Fajita Plate
Chicken Spinach Quesadilla
Our large spinach tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, Colby Jack cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and homemade Pico-de-Gallo.