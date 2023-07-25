City Hops 1145 2nd Ave
Fridge
N/A
Citizen Cider N/A Tropical Sparkling Cider
$2.99
Al's Classic Non Alcoholic Beer
$2.99
Industrial Arts Safety Glasses N/A
$2.99
Untitled Art N/A Berliner Weisse 12oz
$3.99
Franklin & Sons Sparkling Mixer Pineapple w/ Almond 6.8oz
$2.99
Athletic Brewing N/A Golden Ale
$2.99
Athletic Brewing N/A Run Wild IPA
$2.99
Einbecker N/A German Pilsner 12oz
$4.99
Original Sin White Widow N/A Blackberry Cider 12oz
$3.99
Gluten Free
Cider
Citizen Cider Wits up 16oz
$4.99
Citizen Cider the Dirty Mayor 16oz
$4.99
Citizen Cider Original Unified Press 16oz
$4.99
Citizen Cider The Lake Hopper 16oz
$4.99
Graft Farm Farm Flor 12oz
$3.99
Ace Cider Guava 12oz
$2.99
Brooklyn Cider Co. Bone Dry 12oz
$4.99
Brooklyn Cider Co. Kinda Dry Cider 12oz
$3.99
Graft Field Day Rhubarb Rosé Slur Cider 12oz
$5.99
Doc's Cider Pear 12oz
$2.99Out of stock
Nine Pin Cider Earl Grey 12oz
$5.99
Aval Rosé Cider 12oz
$3.99
Fuchshof German Apple and Pear Cider 12oz
$6.99
Abandoned Hard Cider Barrel Aged Cider 12oz
$6.99
Abandoned Hard Cider Classic Cider 12oz
$5.99
Abandoned Hard Cider Sex in The Woods 750ml
$21.99
Hudson North Cider Co. Standard Cider 12oz
$3.99
Graft Cider Field Day Strawberry Rosé 12oz
$5.99
Citizen Cider Brosé Co-Fermented w/ Blueberry 16oz
$5.99
Cider Co- Fermented with Blueberries.
Seltzer
Kombucha
Pilsner
Catskill Brewery Ball Lightning Pilsner 16oz
$5.99
Braven Brewing Co. Bushwick Pilsner 16oz
$4.99Out of stock
KCBC Infinite Machine Pilsner 16oz
$5.99Out of stock
Wild East Leipzig East German Pils 16oz
$6.99
Foam Brewers Good Times NZ Hopped Pilsner 16oz
$5.99Out of stock
Dutchess Ales Optant Pilsner 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Schilling Alexander Czech-Style Pilsner 16oz
$4.99Out of stock
Hudson Valley Brewery Feel No Way Pilsner 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Rothaus Tannenzapfle Black Forest Pilsner 12.2oz
$5.99Out of stock
Hopewell Brewing Co. First Pils 16oz
$5.99
LIC Beer Project Crispy Culture Pilsner 16oz
$5.99
Grimm Utopos Pilsner with Motueka 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Threes Brewing Vliet Pilsner 16oz
$5.99
Industrial Arts Metric Lager style Pilsner 16oz
$5.99
Fair State Pilsner 16oz
$5.99
Transmitter L3 Italian Pilsner 16oz
$6.99
Wild East Soft Reset New Zealand Style Pilsner
$5.99
Eredita Papapils German Style Pilsner 16oz
$5.99
German Style Pilsner. 4.8% abv
Schenker German style Pilsner 12oz
$6.99
German style Pilsner. 5.2% abv
Lager
Schilling Volksgarten Vienna Lager 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
KCBC Tacozilla Mexican Style Lager 16oz
$5.99Out of stock
Evil Twin Greenhouse Vienna Lager 16oz
$6.99
Godspeed Brewery Sklepnik Pilzen Style Pale Lager 12oz
$7.99
Godspeed Brewery Svelte Lezak 12oz
$6.99
Fifth Hammer Rowdy Rhodies Foeder Aged Lager 16oz
$7.99
Drowned Lands Water Elm: Berry - Rice Lager 16oz
$6.99
Evil Twin Ultra Evil Light Lager 16oz
$4.99
Zero Gravity Green State Lager 16oz
$4.99
Talea Smooth Sailing Vienna Lager 16oz
$6.99
Beer Tree Stave Series Lager 16oz
$8.99
Evil Twin Greenhouse Helles Lager 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Schlenkerla Helles Lager 16oz
$6.99
Torch & Crown Sub Rosa Lager 16oz
$5.99
Augustiner Braü München Edelstoff Premium Lager 11.2oz
$6.99
Schilling Tenno Dry Rice Lager 16oz
$5.99
Alvarium Crunchy Roll Rice Lager 16oz
$4.99
Crushable Rice Lager ...4.1% abv
Aslin Old Town Lager
$4.99
Wild East Little Moon Czech Amber Lager
$4.99
Sour
Transmitter H7 Oak Aged Berry Sour 500ml
$16.99
Evil Twin Fun Sized Sour Ale 16oz
$7.99Out of stock
Evil Twin Grape Sour Ale 12oz
$4.99
Prairie Artisan Ales Thai Delight Sour Ale 12oz
$7.99
Talea Berry Chocolate Sour Ale 16oz
$9.99
Transmitter NY7 Cherry Fruited Sour 16oz
$7.99Out of stock
Radiant Pig Juicy Fruit Sour Ale 16oz
$6.99
Westbrook Cans Gose Salty Sour 12oz
$4.99
Talea Tart Deco Banana Split Sour IPA 16oz
$9.99Out of stock
Urban Artifact Spyglass Lemon Lime Tart 12oz
$3.99Out of stock
Five Boroughs Sunset Shandy Lemonade 12oz
$3.99Out of stock
Destihl Dill Pickle Sour Beer 12oz
$3.99Out of stock
Destihl Spicy Pickle Sour 12oz
$4.99
Singlecut Kim Hibiscus Sour 16oz
$4.99
Edmunds Oast Sour Guava Tangerine 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Hudson Valley Holocene Sour IPA 16oz
$9.99
Evil Twin Continental Breakfast Sour 16oz
$10.99Out of stock
Anchorage Brewing Company May The Wild Prevail Sour Ale 12.7oz
$16.99
Beachwood Blendery Rosé Splendor 500ml
$22.99
Threes Brewing internal Contradictions Dry Hopped Sour Ale With Grapefruit 16oz
$6.99
Hudson Valley Brewery Multichorus Sour IPA 16oz
$9.99
Evil Twin Sour Bikini Sour Pale Ale 16oz
$6.99
Beer Tree Thunder Buddies Fruited Sour 16oz
$7.99
Rockaway Brewing Who Let The Daffodils Out Fruited Sour 16oz
$7.99
Ales
Arrowood Porch Beer Wild Ale
$6.99Out of stock
Montauk Brewing Co. Summer Ale 12oz
$2.99
Catskill Brewery Darbee’s Pale Ale 16oz
$5.99
Zero Gravity Little Wolf Pale Ale 16oz
$4.99Out of stock
Upper Pass First Drop American Pale Ale 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Dutchess Ales Mizmaze Extra Special Bitter 16oz
$5.99Out of stock
Dutchess Ales Halcyon Pale Ale 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Catskill Brewery Yellow Sally Hoppy Blonde Summer Ale 16oz
$6.99
Fifth Hammer Steelin Hearts Grisette 16oz
$7.99
Fifth Hammer Boardwalk Cream Ale 16oz
$7.99
Fifth Hammer Sun Machine Kolsch Style Ale 16oz
$7.99
Fifth Hammer Unlicensed ESB 16oz
$7.99
Keg & Lantern Daydreamer Blood Orange Pale Ale 16oz
$6.99
Tired Hands HopHands Pale Ale 16oz
$6.99
Dancing Gnome Lustra American Pale Ale 16oz
$5.99
Maine Beer Company Peeper 500ml
$9.99
Torch & Crown Share House Summer Ale 16oz
$5.99
Transmitter S8 Rice Saison Ale 16oz
$6.99
Wild East Radiance Golden Summer Ale
$5.99
Edmund's Oast Strawberry Shortcake Blonde Ale with Lactose, Strawberry and Vanilla 16oz
$7.99
Blonde Ale brewed with lactose, strawberry and vanilla. 5% abv
Eredita Pragmatisim Citra Pale Ale 16oz
$5.99
Citra hopped Pale Ale. 5.1 abv
Schenker Hidden Grove American Pale Ale 16oz
$7.99
Evil Twin Will This Belgian Beer Deserve Your Respect? 3x Belgian style Golden Ale 16oz
$9.99
Belgian-Style Strong Golden Ale …12% abv
Bitter Ales
Farmhouse Ales
Oxbow Vestige Smoked Farmhouse Ale 12oz
$5.99Out of stock
Transmitter F4 Brett Farmhouse Ale 500ml
$14.99
Transmitter F0 Brett Farmhouse Ale 500ml
$13.99
Off Color Apex Predator Farmhouse Ale 16oz Cans
$5.99
Oxbow Brewing Co. Farmhouse Pale Ale 12oz
$3.99Out of stock
Equilibrium String Theory Watermelon Dragonfruit - Saison 16oz
$7.99
Oxbow Grizacca Dry Hopped Farmhouse Ale 12oz
$4.99
Catskill Brewery Freak Tractor Farmhouse Ale 16oz
$6.99
Oxbow Blue Noir Fruited Farmhouse Ale 750ml
$25.99
Wheat
Belgian
Montauk Brewing Co. Easy Riser Belgian White 12oz
$2.99
D'achouffe La Chouffe Blonde Ale 11.2oz
$4.50Out of stock
Duvel Belgian Strong Blond 11.2oz
$6.99
Orval Trappist Ale 11.2oz
$9.99
Rochefort 10 Trappist Ale 330ml
$11.99
Westmalle Trappist Tripel Ale 11.2oz
$9.99
St. Bernardus Abt 12 Belgian Quad 750ml
$21.99
IPA
Aslin Beer Co. Orange Starfish IPA 16oz
$6.99
Barrier Hop Fighter Single Hop Edition - Nelson 16oz
$7.99
Carton Brewing Boat Session Ale 16oz
$5.99
Catskill Brewery Rusk Mountain IPA 16oz
$6.99
EBBS IPA No.7 Ale - Beer - 4x 16oz Cans
$5.99
Five Boroughs Tiny Juicy IPA 12oz
$3.99
Grimm Bright Light IPA 16oz
$7.99
Grimm Magnetic Compass IPA 16oz
$7.99
Hudson Valley Brewery Halcyon II IPA w/ Sauvignon Blanc Grapes 16oz
$9.99
KCBC No Juice For You West Coast IPA 16oz
$6.99
KCBC Venemous Villians West Coast IPA 16oz
$6.99
Keg & Lantern Green Eyes West Coast IPA 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Lawson's Little Sip 16oz
$4.99Out of stock
Lawson's Sip of Sunshine IPA 16oz Cans 16oz
$6.99
Maine Beer Company Lunch IPA 500ml
$11.99
Medusa Brewing Laser Kitten IPA 16oz
$5.99Out of stock
Omnipollo Zodiak IPA 16oz
$6.99
Radiant Pig Save the Robots East Coast IPA 16oz Cans 16oz
$5.99
Schenker Emerald Gardens IPA 16oz
$7.99Out of stock
Singlecut 18-Watt IPA 16oz
$4.99Out of stock
Threes All or Nothing West Coast IPA 16oz
$6.99
Barrier Ambergris NEIPA 16oz
$7.99Out of stock
KCBC Strictly Chronic NY IPA 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Torch & Crown Intersect HBC586 IPA 16oz
$6.99
Torch & Crown Hypersonic West Coast IPA 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Rockaway Brewing Hawaiian Pizza IPA 16oz
$6.99
Evil Twin x Root & Branch Nomadic Approach to Reinventing the Wheel Edition 2 Version 2 Pineapple Face 16oz
$11.99
IPA with Coconut Flakes, Pineapple, Milk Sugar ...8.2% abv
Omnipollo Omnipollos Hat IPA 16oz
$6.99
IPA 6.2% abv
Hazy IPA
2x IPA
Abomination Brewing Co. Orange Creamsicle 2x IPA
$8.99Out of stock
KCBC Mission Impossible 2x IPA 16oz
$7.99
Carton Brewing 077xx Double IPA 16oz
$6.99
El Segundo Steve Austins Broken Skull 2x IPA 16oz
$8.99
Battery Steele Flume Double IPA 16oz
$7.99
Burlington Beer Co. Peasant King Double IPA 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Montauk Brewing Co. Ocean Series 2x IPA 12oz
$3.50
Equilibrium Fluctuation 2x IPA 16oz
$7.99Out of stock
Catskill Brewery Ratface MacDougall 2x IPA 16oz
$7.99Out of stock
Fiddlehead Brewing Co. Second Fiddle 2x IPA 16oz
$7.99Out of stock
Bronx Brewery Now Youse Can't Leave 2x IPA 16oz
$4.99Out of stock
KCBC Paws 2 2xIPA 16oz
$8.99
Grimm Zero Coast Sonoma Style 2x IPA 16oz
$9.99Out of stock
Burlington Beer Co. Sublimated Dreams New Zealand 2xIPA 16oz
$7.99
Cellarmaker Dank Williams 2x IPA 16oz
$9.99
Little House We're Kinda Cute 2X IPA 16oz
$8.99
3x IPA
Dark
Torch & Crown Caramel Lion Imperial Stout 16oz
$8.99
Threes Brewing Voluntary Exile Baltic Porter 12oz
$7.99
Foley Brothers Long Beard's Oatmeal Stout 16oz
$8.99
Equilibrium Mobius Porter 16oz
$7.99
Singlecut Eric Chocolate Milk Stout 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Fifth Hammer Dragon Drip Oatmeal Stout 16oz
$6.99
Threes Brewing Volition Black Lager 16oz
$5.99Out of stock
Edmund's Oast Leather Jacket Porter 16oz
$5.99Out of stock
Grimm Single Negative Stout 16oz
$7.99Out of stock
Arrowood Farm Brewery Stout Pig Oatmeal Stout 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Fifth Hammer Crowded Shadow Imperial Stout 16oz
$8.99
Fifth Hammer Cloak Spell Dark Lager 16oz
$7.99
Westhampton Brewing Co. Irish Eyes Cream Stout 12oz
$3.99Out of stock
Barrier Nitro Milk Stout 16oz
$6.99
Founder's Backwood Bastard Barrel Aged Scotch Ale 12oz
$8.99
Wild East Standard Deviation Stout
$5.99
Snacks
Popcorn
Nuts
Pretzels
Biltong/Jerky
