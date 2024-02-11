City Tacos North Park
Featured Items
- POLLO ASADO$3.85
Grilled chicken breast topped with Guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro.
- VERACRUZ MAHI$4.75
spanish inspired grilled mahi filet topped with sautéed cherry tomatoes, onion, olives, garlic, capers, and chives in a white wine fresh herb sauce over a bed of melted asadero cheese and drizzled with a lime aioli
- CHILE RELLENO$3.95
Beer battered chili guero filled with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with a bed of arugula topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro finished with a lime aioli.
FOOD
TACOS
- MEXICALI$4.50
Grilled steak, onions and poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle.
- CHORIZO ASADO$4.50
Grilled pork chorizo with caramelized pineapple over melted Oaxaca cheese.
- SD CARNE ASADA$4.75
- POLLO ASADO$3.85
Grilled chicken breast topped with Guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro.
- CARNITAS PUERCO$3.85
Slow-cooked pork carnitas topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole, & crunchy chicharron.
- POLLO CITY$3.95
Grilled chicken Breast, in a bed of arugula topped with golden raisins, toasted almonds and tomato finished with a tamarindo aioli.
- AHUEVO TACO$3.55
Break Fast Taco any time of the day. Sunny side up egg over bed of refried chorizo beans finished with avocado and pico de gallo.
- PESCADO$4.50
Golden fried mahi-mahi with cabbage, pickled red onions, habanero and strawberries drizzled with cilantro, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro.
- CAMARON ENCHILADO$4.75
Grilled Shrimp and chile de arbol, tomato, onion, cilantro over a bed of melted asadero cheese finished with lime and chipottle aioli.
- VERACRUZ MAHI$4.75
spanish inspired grilled mahi filet topped with sautéed cherry tomatoes, onion, olives, garlic, capers, and chives in a white wine fresh herb sauce over a bed of melted asadero cheese and drizzled with a lime aioli
- SURF & TURF$5.50
Grilled steak, garlic spicy sauteed shrimp over melted asadero cheese topped with cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado finished with lime aioli.
- SCALLOP DREAMS$5.95
pepper cream flambéed scallops topped with mexican squash, green onions, bacon & cotija cheese on a flour tortilla
- CRUNCH TIME SHRIMP$4.50
Crunch Time Taco!!! Flour Tortilla with bacon and cheese wrapped Shrimp toped with a corn crisp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado drizzle, jalapeno green salsa and crema fresca over melted asadero cheese.
- PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES$4.50
Grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, onion and tomato over melted asadero cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli.
- CHILE RELLENO$3.95
Beer battered chili guero filled with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with a bed of arugula topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro finished with a lime aioli.
- CITY ZUCCHINI$3.75
golden fried zucchini topped with caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, olives, capers, black beans & corn finished with micro greens and lime aioli drizzle over a corn tortilla with grilled asadero cheese
- STEAK QUESITACOS$3.85
Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with Steak.
- CARNITAS QUESITACOS$3.85
Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pulled pork.
- CHICKEN QUESITACOS$3.85
Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with grilled chicken.
- BEAN QUESITACOS$3.79
Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pinto beans.
- COCITO CALIFORNIANO$9.95
Cheese crusted spinach wrap filled with your choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, arugula, pico de gallo and our lime and chipotle aioli.
- BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$5.50
Pinto Beans and Cheeses in a green flour burrito tortilla.
- QUESADILLAS (2)$3.50
two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.
- COCHINITA PIBIL$3.85
Slow Cooked pull pork in a traditional mayan achiote sauce, with cilantro and pickled onions finished with a creamy green salsa.
- SHANK YOU TACO$4.50
slow cooked beef shank with mushrooms and garlic topped with fresh onion & cilantro finished with our house green salsa over a crispy corn tortilla with asadero cheese
- PAPA CON RAJAS$6.95
Two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA fondue and a semi spicy serrano creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla. Topped with Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato & Cotija Cheese.Vegetarian Potato and Poblano peppers with fresh herbs.
- CHORIZO CON PAPAS$6.95
Two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA fondue and a semi spicy serrano creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla. Topped with Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato & Cotija Cheese.Potato infused with chorizo
- Taco of the Month - February$4.85
SIDES
- CHURROS$4.95
Traditional dough spears rolled in cinnamon and sugar paired with homemade cajeta (Mexican caramel)
- ELOTE ASADO$4.45
Traditional street corn on the cob covered in a lime aioli, cotija cheese and tajin.
- FRIJOLES CHARROS$6.25
Pinto beans with pork trio (chorizo, ham, carnitas), Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, finished with tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollita and serrano chili.
- FRIJOLES VEGGIE$4.75
Pinto beans with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollitas and serrano chili.
- GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$6.95
Fresh made guacamole topped with onion, cilantro, tomato and cotija cheese sprinkle.
- SIDE OF GUAC PORTION$0.75
- Side Of Chips$1.75
- YELP FREE QUESADILLA
Must show Yelp Check-in for free quesadilla (1).
DOORDASH MENU
