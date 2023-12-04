City Tavern Salisbury
FOOD
Shareables
- Ahi Tuna App$13.00
Tuna steak coated in a sesame seasoning blend and pan seared. Served with Asian cocktail sauce.
- Chili Cheddar Ranch Dip$7.00
Served with tortilla chips.
- Small Chips and Queso$7.00
- Crispy Brussel Leaves$7.00
Fried Brussel sprout leaves topped with crumbled bacon and balsamic reduction.
- Dippin - Salsa$6.00
Fresh corn tortilla chips served with house made salsa.
- Fried Pickle Spears$9.00
Breaded pickle spears served with our house made chipotle ranch.
- Loaded Tots (10)$14.00
Cheddar ranch dip, bacon and cheese stuffed tater kegs, chili, shredded cheddar, sour cream and bacon.
- Loaded Tots (6)$10.00
Cheddar ranch dip, bacon and cheese stuffed tater kegs, chili, shredded cheddar, sour cream and bacon.
- Mozzarella Wedges$10.00
Fried golden brown and served with our house made marinara.
- Pretzels and Beer Cheese$11.00
Three warm soft pretzels served with our signature beer cheese.
- Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese$7.00
With your choice of celery sticks or tortilla chips.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.00
With tortilla chips.
- Tempura Jalapeño Spears$9.00
Tempura battered jalapeños served with our house made cheddar ranch dip.
- Tempura Shrimp Cocktail$13.00
Tempura battered jumbo shrimp served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce.
- Texas Chili Nachos$14.00
Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with house made chili, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa.
- Large Chips and Queso$10.00
Soups
- Lg Chili w/ Cheddar Cheese$7.00
House made chili with beans topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
- Sm Chili w/ Cheddar Cheese$5.00
House made chili with beans topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
- Sm Tomato Basil$5.00
House made tomato basil soup topped with grated Parmesan cheese.
- Lg Tomato Basil$7.00
House made tomato basil soup topped with grated Parmesan cheese.
- Sm Broccoli & Cheddar$5.00Out of stock
- Lg Broccoli & Cheddar$7.00Out of stock
- sm Loaded potato$5.00
- Lg Loaded potato$7.00
Salads
- Black & Bleu Salad$16.00
6oz Blackened shoulder filet, cucumber, tomato, red onion and Gorgonzola blue cheese on a bed field greens.
- Shrimp Berry Salad$16.00
Blackened grilled shrimp, field greens, blueberries, sunflower seeds and broccoli.
- Seared Ahi Tuna Salad$16.00
Pan seared ahi tuna steak cooked to order, tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers on a bed of field greens.
- The Burbank Salad$9.00Out of stock
Seasonal fresh fruit, field greens and candied walnuts.
- The Tavern Salad$9.00
Field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
- Caesar$10.00
Fresh romaine, Parmesan, house made croutons and Caesar dressing.
- City Wedge$10.00
Bacon, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic drizzle on romaine. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Tacos
Burgers & Sandwiches
- All American Burger$12.00
Field greens, tomato, onion, mayo, and your choice of cheese. (White American, Swiss or Sharp white cheddar)
- Bacon Marmalade$14.00
White american cheese, bacon marmalade, tempura fried bacon, field greens, tomato and chipotle aioli.
- Bavarian Burger$13.00
German ale braised onion, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and whole grain mustard.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in mild buffalo sauce, field greens, tomato, and blue cheese dressing.
- City Club$14.00
Ham, Turkey, bacon, field greens, tomato, mayo and your choice of cheese on toasted sourdough.
- Clucker$14.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with house made smoked gouda pimento cheese, field greens, and tomato relish.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.00
Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon, onion rings and mayo.
- Rachael$14.00
Shaved Turkey, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house made Russian dressing on marble rye.
- Reuben$14.00
Local farmed Julian Freirich Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house made Russian dressing served on marble rye bread.
- Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
Fried shrimp, provolone, field greens and tomato topped with chipotle ranch.
- Sloppy Joe Grilled Cheese$10.00
Sloppy Joe and white cheddar on grilled sourdough.
- Tavern Burger$16.00
White american cheese, tempura fried bacon, fried pickle spears, onion rings, field greens, tomato and whole grain mustard aioli.
- Tavern Cheese Steak$15.00
Shaved London broil topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll.
- Tavern Chicken Philly$14.00
Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll.
- Tavern Tower$20.00
The Tavern Burger with double the meat.
- Texas Chili Burger$14.00
Short rib and black angus blended patty with sharp white cheddar, house made chili, whole grain mustard and pickles.
- TFL Burger$14.00
House made smoked gouda pimento cheese, bacon, fresh jalapeños, tomato relish, field greens and sriracha.
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$10.00
Sharp white cheddar, tomato relish, and bacon marmalade on grilled sourdough.
- Veggie Black Bean$11.00
Hand pattied and served with field greens, tomato, and choice of cheese.
Got Your Own Style
Entrées
- Chicken & Waffles$15.00Out of stock
Breaded fried chicken tenders on a house made waffle with warm vanilla bourbon maple syrup.
- Penne Ala Vodka$12.00
House made vodka sauce over penne pasta.
- Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
House made Alfredo sauce with broccoli over fettuccine pasta.
- 8oz Filet Cut Sirloin$19.00
8oz Filet Served with choice of 2 sides. Medium well and well done temps will me butterflied.
- Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Green tomatoes, garlic and bacon in a white wine butter sauce over stone ground cheddar grits.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$13.00
Grilled chicken breast and your choice of 2 sides.
Small Appetites
Sides
- Brussel Leaves$4.00
Crispy Brussel leaves tossed with chopped bacon and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
- Brussel Sprouts$4.00
Sautéed with butter and salt and pepper.
- Caesar Side salad$6.00
Romaine, shredded Parmesan and house made croutons.
- Fries$4.00
- Green Beans$4.00
Sautéed in butter with salt and pepper.
- Grits$4.00
Stone ground cheddar grits.
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Side Cheddar Ranch Dip$3.50
- Side of beer cheese$3.50
- Side of pimento cheese$3.50
- Side of queso$3.50
- Side of salsa$3.50
- Side Salad$4.00
Field greens, tomato and cucumber.
- Side Waffle$4.00
- Loaded potato salad$4.00Out of stock
- Side Of Ranch
- Side Of Honey Mustard
- Side Of Mayo
- Side Of Mustard
- Side Of Bacon$1.50
Desserts
FOOD SPECIALS
DRINKS
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Cheerwine$3.00
- 7up$3.00
- Sun Drop$3.00
- Water
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Un Sweet Tea$3.00
- Club Soda
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Sugar Free Redbull$4.00
- Redbull$4.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Half & Half Tea$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Virgin Arnold Palmer$3.00