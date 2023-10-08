City Thai Cuisine 6341 SW Capitol Hwy
FOOD
Starters
Fresh Roll Tofu
lettuce, red cabbage, rice noodle wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
Fresh Roll Shrimp
lettuce, red cabbage, rice noodle wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
Crispy Spring Roll
cabbage, carrot and glass noodle wrapped in soft rice paper served with pineapple sauce
Crab Wonton
crispy wonton filled with imitated crab, onion, and cream cheese served with pineapple sauce
Fried Chicken Wonton
crispy wonton filled with marinated ground chicken
Pot Stickers
pot stickers filled with chicken and veggies served with sweet ginger garlic sauce
Crispy Tofu
deep fried tofu served with pineapple sauce and ground peanut
Crispy Soft Shell Crab
light battered soft shell crab served with ginger garlic sauce
Coconut Prawn
deep fried prawns battered in coconut flakes
Oh my god
imitatated crab, onion and cream cheese wrapped in tortilla
Chicken Satay
cumin barbecued marinated chicken breast on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
Calamari
calamari deep fried served with pineapple sauce
Pumpkin Tempura
pumpkin deep fried served with pineapple sauce
City Thai Combination
crab wonton(3), spring roll(2), fried wonton(3), pot stickers(3)
Salad
Thai Salad
iceberg lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, boiled egg, fried wonton, carrots, tomatos and peanut sauce
Larb Salad
ground tofu, ground chicken, ground pork, or ground beef mixed in fresh lime juice, roasted rice powder, red onion, green onion and cilantro
Papaya Salad
shreded green papaya, carrots, green bean, cherry tomatos, ground peanut, fresh lime juice, served with shrimp chips
Spicy Thai Mango Salad
fresh mango, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, cashew nut, spinach, tossed in a mild spicy, sweet and savory dressing
Silver Noodle Salad
glass noodle, chicken, shrimp, red onion, fresh lime juice and cilantro
Yum Beef Salad
beef, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, cherry tomatos mixed with dressing
Yum Seafood Salad
shrimp, scallops, squid, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, cherry tomatos mixed with dressing
Soup
Silver Noodle Soup
glass noodle mixed in clean chicken broth with broccoli, baby corn, cabbage, yellow onion, and chicken, topped with fried garlic and cilantro
Vegetable Soup
clean chicken broth with broccoli, baby corn, cabbage, yellow onion, and chicken, topped with fried garlic and cilantro
Wonton Soup
yu choi, chicken, yellow onion, snow pea in chicken broth with chicken wonton topped with fried garlic and cilantro
Tom Kha
sour lemongrass coconut cream soup, tomatos, yellow onion, mushrooms garnished with cilantro and green onion
Tom Yum
sour lemongrass soup, tomatos, yellow onion, mushrooms garnished with cilantro and green onion
Chef's Specials
Avocado Coconut Cream Salmon
fresh avocado in classic coconut cream green curry, red bell pepper, sweet Thai basil, topped with crispy salmon served with jasmine rice
Spaghetti Kee Mao Salmon
egg noodles, garlic, thai chili, basil leaves, onion, carrot, baby corn
Lemongrass Chicken Pad Thai
all time favorite Pad Thai, topped with grilled marinated lemongrass chicken served with peanut sauce
Lemongrass Chicken
grilled lemongrass chicken with spinach, cucumber, cabbage and carrots, served with peanut sauce and jasmine rice
Mango Paradise
fresh chunks of mango in an all-time favorite cashew nut stir-fry with chicken and shrimp, red bell pepper, onion, and sweet Thai basil served on a hot plate and jasmine rice
Tropical Sizzling
fresh chunks of mango, avocado, pumpkin in an all-time favorite cashew nut stir-fry with chicken and shrimp, red bell pepper, onion, and sweet Thai basil served on a hot plate and jasmine rice
Crispy Basil Soft Shell Crab
bamboo, baby corn, red bell pepper, yellow onion, carrots stir-fry in a special house garlic sauce topped with crispy soft shell crab and crispy basil served with jasmine rice
Orange Chicken
battered chicken breast in sweet and tangy orange favorite sauce, garnished with orange peels and fresh orange served with jasmine rice
Soft shell crab Pad Thai
all time favorite Pad Thai, topped with crispy soft shell crab served with peanut sauce
Pra Ram
steamed broccoli, carrots, baby corn, cabbage and mushroom, topped with house peanut sauce served with jasmine rice
Khao Soi
northen style curry sauce with egg noodles, green onion, red onion, pickle mustard, lime, fried shallots and bean sprouts
Lava Noodles
steam rice noodles with broccoli, baby corn, carrots, cabbage and mushroom, topped with red curry and peanut sauce, garnished with bean sprout
Sizzling Spinach
fresh spinach, cucumber, red onion, cashew nuts, topped with peanut sauce on a hot plate served with jasmine rice
Oriental Eggplant
eggplant, carrots, red bell pepper, onion, broccoli, zuchini, snow pea, and sweet Thai basil in mild spicy garlic sauce, served with jasmine rice
3 Flavor Shrimp
Pineapple, carrots, yellow onion, water chesnut, red bell pepper, green onion, served with jasmine rice
3 Flavor Salmon
Pineapple, carrots, yellow onion, water chesnut, red bell pepper, green onion, served with jasmine rice
Noodles
Pad Thai
thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onion, topped with ground peanut
Pad See Ew
wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, carrots, chinese broccoli
Pad Kee Mao
wide rice noodle, carrots, tomatos, red bell pepper, yellow onion, basil leaves
Pad Woon Sen
glass noodle, egg, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, tomatos, baby corn, yellow onion, bean sprouts
Chow Mein
Yellow egg noodle, carrot, cabbage, broccoli, baby corn, bean sprout, water chestnut, zucchini, snow pea, and onion.
Rad Nah
Pan-fried wide noodle topped with broccoli, carrot, cabbage, and baby corn in gravy sauce.
Stir Fried
Eggplant
Eggplant, red bell pepper, onion, and basil leaves.
Vegetable Lover
Green bean, broccoli, red bell pepper, snow pea, baby corn, zucchini, cabbage, onion, bean sprout, and carrot.
Ginger
Ginger, carrot, baby corn, red bell pepper, onion, and white and black mushroom.
Broccoli Delight
Stir-fried broccoli, carrot, and onion.
Pad Prik Khing
Thai curry stir-fried green bean, onion, and red bell pepper
Garlic & Pepper
Garlic sauce over broccoli, cabbage, and carrot.
Hot Basil
All time favorite Pad Kra Prao, hot basil, green bean, red bell pepper, onion and choice of meats
Cashew Delight
Cashew nut stir fry with chili jam, carrot, baby corn, onion, water chestnut, and red bell pepper.
Curry
Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, red bell pepper, basil, eggplant, and green bean.
Green Curry
Eggplant, bamboo shoots, red bell pepper, basil, and green beans.
Panang Curry
Bell pepper, peas, carrot, broccoli, basil, and kaffir lime leaf.
Mussamun Curry
Potato, carrot, onion, and peanut.
Yellow Curry
Popular. Potato, carrot, and onion.
Mango Red Curry
Fresh chunks of cut whole mango in a classic red curry, bell pepper, and basil.
3 Colors Curry
A combination of mango, pumpkin, avocado, red bell pepper, and basil in yellow curry.
Avocado Curry
Fresh avocado in classic green curry, red bell pepper, and basil.
Pineapple Curry
Pineapple in classic red curry, red bell pepper, and basil.
Pumpkin Red Curry
Fresh pumpkin chunk in a classic red curry, red bell pepper, and basil.
Mango Tango Curry
Fresh cut mango in a classic curry with red potato, green bean, red bell pepper and carrot.
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Popular. Original fried rice with pea, carrot, egg, onion, and tomato.
Basil Fried Rice
Popular. Pan fried rice, egg, pea carrot, red bell pepper, onion, and hot basil.
Combo Fried Rice
Simply delicious Thai fried rice with shrimp, beef, pork, and chicken.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple chunk, raisin, tomato, pea, carrot, onion, cashew nut, egg, shrimp and chicken.
Crab Fried Rice
Thai fried rice with real crab meat and imitated crab meat, egg, tomato, onion and pea carrot