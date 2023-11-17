City Winery - Boston Retail
Retail Wine
- CW Sauvignon Blanc 'Wicked Good' Lake County 2019 750mL Bottle to Go$18.00
This 2019 'Wicked Good' Sauvignon Blanc uses grapes sourced from Lake County, California. Green apple, lime, grassy, high acidity, bright, crisp.
- CW Chardonnay Sonoma 2019 750mL Bottle to Go$27.00
This 'Charles River' Chardonnay begins with grapes from Scopus Vineyard, Sonoma Mountain, CA. Drinkers will enjoy hints of banana bread, brioche, pineapple, pears, white cake, coconut. On the palate: lemon pulp, crisp, with hints of dough, dry, rich.
- CW Chardonnay 'Charles River' Sonoma 2018 750mL Bottle To Go$27.00
This 'Charles River' Chardonnay begins with grapes from Scopus Vineyard, Sonoma Mountain, CA. Drinkers will enjoy hints of banana bread, brioche, pineapple, pears, white cake, coconut. On the palate: lemon pulp, crisp, with hints of dough, dry, rich.
- CW Rose 'Roofdeck' Menodcino 2019 750mL Bottle to Go$18.00
This refreshing rosé of syrah begins with grapes from Mendocino, CA. On the nose it paints a beautiful summer picture with aromas of strawberries, watermelon, peony flowers, and a nuance of bubble gum.
- CW Malbec 'Old Ironsides' Mendoza 2019 750mL Bottle To Go$25.00
2019 Malbec from Lujan de Cuyo Vineyard, Mendoza, Argentina. Notes include blackberry, pepper, milk chocolate.
- CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Cobblestone' Mendoza 2019 750mL Bottle To Go$25.00
Cabernet Sauvignon from Lujan de Cuyo Vineyard in Mendoza, Argentina. Notes include black cherry, pepper, and bold tannins.
- CW Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley 2018 750mL Bottle To Go$25.00
- CW Pinot Noir Sonoma 2018 750mL Bottle To Go$32.00
This 2018 'Boston' Pinot Noir is locally-produced with grapes sourced from Griffin's Lair Vineyard on the Sonoma Coast, CA.
- CW Pinot Noir 'Congressional' Willamette Valley 2018 750mL Bottle To Go$28.00
- CW Pinot Noir 'Congressional' Willamette Valley 2019 750mL Bottle To Go$28.00
- CW Red Blend 'The Crossing' Mendoza 2019 750mL Bottle To Go$25.00
60% Malbec and 40% Cabernet Sauvignon from Lujan de Cuyo Vineyard, Mendoza, Argentina. Notes include, plum, dried herbs, black cherry and ground pepper.