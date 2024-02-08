NYE Chef Dinner - 7pm-10p - 5 Course + Drink Pairing

$165.00

Join us for an exclusive, formal dinner this New Year's Eve featuring 5 curated courses with exquisite drink pairings. Mark your calendars for a night of grandeur, glitz, and celebration. Formal attire is encouraged, but not required. $165/ person, tips are already included in your ticket. When purchasing tickets online, please note in the SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS any friends that will or have purchased tickets and would like to be seated together. Additionally, please notate any ALLERGIES. We will email you 1 week prior to event as reminder.