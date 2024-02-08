City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
FOOD - Seasonal 2023 Menu
Start Here
Shareables
- The Loaded Fancy AF Fries$13.00
French fries smothered in creamy fontina and goat cheese sauce, with brown sugar candied bacon, fresh tomatoes and onions, a sweet hot mustard drizzle, bourbon gravy and chives.
- Hummus w/ seasonal topping & Naan$12.00
Housemade hummus dressed with a charred roasted red pepper topping and toasted naan
- 6 Wings$12.00
- 12 Wings$18.00
Mains
- Smash Burger$14.00
Two signiture blend beef patties, Everything seasoning bun, American Cheese, Horseradish sauce, pickles, lettuce.
- Bulgogi Beef Tacos (2)$16.00
Flank steak marinated 24 hours in house made bulgogi sauce, kimchi salsa, gochujang aioli, cilantro, red onion, limes & sesame seeds in 3 flour tortillas.
- Coffee Rub Bacon Burger$17.00
- Grilled Sweet Potato Taco$12.00
- City Barrel French Dip$17.00
- Smoky Beef Grilled Cheese$17.00
- Butternut Squash Pasta$13.00
Lightly curried Butternut Squash and Coconut Pasta, with roasted Acorn squash, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, arugula and grape tomatoes.
- Chicken Shawarma$14.00
Za'atar grilled chicken breast, Naan, Cucumber-Tomato-Red Onion relish, Feta, Arugula
Sides
- Side Spring Mix Salad$5.00
Fresh garden greens, shallots, cherry tomatoes, radish & your choice of our house made dressing
- $ Sauces / Dressing
Choose 2 oz of housemade dipping sauces or salad dressings.
- 1740 Seasoned French Fries$5.00
Our famous 1740 seasoning liberally dusted onto delicious french fried potatoes
- $ Extra Cucumbers$1.00
- $ Extra Red Peppers$1.00
- $ Crackers/Crostini$1.00
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Vegetable
Specials
Breakfast for Dinner
TO GO BEERS 🍻
Presale
ITEM IS FOR PRESALE : AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ON FEB 7. This beer isn't just RAD, it's double RAD AF! Back by popular demand, we decided to get crazy with our favorite hazy IPA. Not only did we double our grain bill, we also tripled the amount of hops creating a huge party in a glass with intense aromas of stone fruit and citrus.
6 Pack Cans
- CREATIVE JUICE (6pk//12oz cans)$14.00
Get your creative juices flowing with this absolute masterpiece of a beer. The picture perfect blend of Citra and Strata hops, not only tastes good, but it does good: A portion of proceeds benefits our friends at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of art. Drink up!
- HELL YEAH (6pk//12oz cans)$12.00
Hell Yeah, let's have some fun! Hell Yeah is our twist on a classic wheat beer. Brewed with a subtle hint of Citra hops, this citrusy wheat beer is perfect for making every situation more fun.
- HIGH SOCIETY (6pk//12oz cans)$12.00Out of stock
Grab a fancy glass because here comes the High Society! Brewed with the finest pilsner malts, this crisp champagne like lager is approachable and refreshing. It's the perfect compliment to any drinking experience.
- HOP WATER (6pk//12oz cans)$10.00Out of stock
- RAD AF (6pk//12oz cans)$15.00
This beer is not just Rad, it's Rad AF! Get ready for a soft punch of juicy pillowy mango and papaya on your tongue. The smooth explosion of Citra and Mosaic hops make you want to drink this one for days.
- SPACE DRAGON (6pk//12oz cans)$14.00
It's a freakin' dragon in space! Brewed with an abundant amount of oats, wheat and dry hopped with Galaxy and Citra hops. This hazy IPA is loaded with aromas of pineapple and mango.
4 Pack Cans
- DAY DRINKER (4pk//16oz cans)$20.00
We love IPAs, we love mimosas. So we brewed a mimosa inspired beer! Day Drinker is a hazy IPA brewed with Mangos and Oranges. Start in the morning and enjoy all day!
- CITY PILS (4pk//16oz cans)$14.00
- CITY PILS (4pk//16oz with glass)$18.00
ITEM IS FOR PRESALE : AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ON FEB 7. This beer isn't just RAD, it's double RAD AF! Back by popular demand, we decided to get crazy with our favorite hazy IPA. Not only did we double our grain bill, we also tripled the amount of hops creating a huge party in a glass with intense aromas of stone fruit and citrus.
- RAD FUN AND GAMES (4 pack//16oz cans)$19.00Out of stock
- XX RAD AF (4PK//16oz)$19.00
750ml/ 25.4oz Crowlers
Mixed Packs
- THE SIXER MIXER - 6PK//12oz MIXER$18.00
This pack features a mixed 6-pack, 12oz cans featuring our Mainline favorites of 2 Rad, 2 Hell Yeah, and 2 Space Dragon. This is a great way to try some of our most popular beers.
- THE TALL + TASTY MEDLEY - 4PK//16oz MIXER$20.00
This pack features a mixed 4-pack, 16oz cans of brewer-selected favorites (Day Drinker, Creamsicle Rad AF, Oktoberfest & Strawberry Shortcake). These are some of our more adventurous beers, so it's a great way to try something new.
EVENTS - TICKETS
Chef's Table Experience
- NYE Chef Dinner - 7pm-10p - 5 Course + Drink Pairing$165.00
Join us for an exclusive, formal dinner this New Year's Eve featuring 5 curated courses with exquisite drink pairings. Mark your calendars for a night of grandeur, glitz, and celebration. Formal attire is encouraged, but not required. $165/ person, tips are already included in your ticket. When purchasing tickets online, please note in the SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS any friends that will or have purchased tickets and would like to be seated together. Additionally, please notate any ALLERGIES. We will email you 1 week prior to event as reminder.