City Kitchen at Bakery Square
SOMI
Somi Appetizers
Ahi Tuna Poke Wonton Nacho
Avocado, cuke, pickled gingers, wasabi peas, sesame, scallion, house sauces.
Asian Slaw (V, GF)
Rainbow shredded cabbage, toasted sesame, scallion, and miso ginger sauce
Bulgogi Beef Egg Rolls
2 pieces. Bulgogi minced beef, caramelized onion, toasted sesame, and pepper aioli
Crispy Baby Bok Choy (VG)
Sweet soy glazed, honey, toasted sesame, and scallion
Crispy Korean Fries
Crispy French fries topped with Korean gochujang mayo, toasted sesame, and scallions
Deconstructed Rangoon (VG)
Crispy wonton topped with cream cheese, sweet chili sauce, toasted sesame, and scallions
Fried Edamame (VG)
Sweet soy glazed, honey, toasted sesame, and scallion
Somi Salads
Avocado Salad
Spring mix, fresh herbs, pepitas cranberry, onions, toasted sesame, house thyme, & lemon vinaigrette
Miso Ginger Salad
Choice of protein. Mixed greens, bell pepper, shredded cabbage, carrots, mint, cranberry, pumpkin seeds, onions, sesame.
California Poke
Spicy tuna & shoyu salmon, whole avocado, spring mix, pickled veg, toasted sesame, house sauce, nori
Hawaiian Poke
Sushi rice, spring mix, roe, avocado, pickled veg, shredded carrots, scallion, toasted sesame, nori, seaweed, house vinaigrette. Choice of Shoyu Tuna or Salmon, Spicy Tuna or Salmon, Tempura Shrimp, or Tofu
Japanese Tempura Shrimp
Crispy lightly breaded shrimps, sushi rice, spring mix, scallions, nori, pickled vegetables, mint, sesame, and house pepper aioli
Trio Poke
Tempura shrimp, Shoyu Salmon, and Spicy Tuna. Sushi rice, spring mix, roe, avocado, pickled veg, shredded carrots, scallion, toasted sesame, nori, seaweed, house vinaigrette.
Somi Rice Bowls
Somi Bibimbap (VG, GF)
Choice of tofu, chicken, bulgogi beef, or jumbo shrimp, fried egg, pickled vegetables, red cabbage, scallion, sesame, and gochujang sauce
General Tso
Choice of tofu, cauliflower, chicken, or jumbo shrimp, sauté onion, broccoli, toasted sesame seeds, and scallion
Vietnamese Lemongrass Bowl (VG, GF)
Choice of tofu, chicken, ribeye beef, or jumbo shrimp, green bean, pickled vegetables, sauté onion, scallion, fresh herbs, and lemongrass sauce
Broccoli Bowl (VG, GF)
Choice of tofu, chicken, ribeye beef, or jumbo shrimp, sauté onion, broccoli, dry chili, scallion, and toasted sesame seeds
Spicy Pork Belly
Braised pork belly, rice, spring mix, pickled vegetables, sauté onion, scallion, and fresh herbs
Lemongrass Curry Bowl (VG, GF)
Choice of tofu, chicken, premium shrooms, or jumbo shrimp, carrot, cabbage, and onion stir fry, rice, and fresh herbs
Spicy Chimichurri Bowl (VG)
Choice of protein, pickled vegetables, sauté onion, spring mix, scallion, and fresh herbs
Bulgogi Beef Bowl (GF)
Ribeye steak, carrot, cabbage, and onion stir-fry, fried egg, rice, and fresh herbs
Premium Shrooms & Tofu (V, GF)
Shiitake, oyster, lion mane, tofu, cabbage, carrot, and onion stir fry, rice, and fresh herbs
Tom Kha (GF)
Choice of tofu, chicken, or jumbo shrimp. Thai lime coconut broth, onion, bell pepper, green bean, basil, and lime
Tom Yum (GF)
Choice of tofu, chicken, or jumbo shrimp. Thai savory lemongrass lime broth, onion, bell pepper, green bean, basil, cilantro, scallion
Shiitake & Tofu (V, GF)
Mushroom, tofu, carrot, onion starry, cabbage, rice, scallions, cilantro, and fresh herbs.
Somi Noodle Stir-Fry
Curry Ramen Stir-Fry (VG)
Coconut curry sauce, sauté mixed veggies
Korean Noodle Stir-Fry (GF, V)
Shiitake, mixed vegetables, onions, toasted sesame
Ramen Noodle Stir-Fry
Ramen noodles, green beans, onion, red cabbage, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, lime, and house sauce
Spicy Ramen Stir-Fry
Choice of protein, crispy chili, green bean, onion, cabbage, sesame, lime
Gochujang Ramen Stir-Fry
Ramen noodles, green beans, onion, red cabbage, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, lime, and house sauce
Sweet & Spicy Noodle Stir-Fry (GF, V)
Choice of protein. Potato noodles, mixed vegetables, sweet & spicy chili sauce, scallion, toasted sesame
Udon Noodle Stir-Fry
Japanese udon, green bean, onion, red cabbage, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, lime, and house sauce
Somi Ramens & Noodle Soups
Lemongrass Shoyu Ramen
Soy lemongrass beef broth. (Served with choice of protein, bok choy, scallion, sprout, shredded cabbage, toasted sesame, fresh herbs. Sub ramen for rice noodle or udon noodle+1)
Spicy Ramen
Creamy chicken & pork stock, house spicy bomb. (Served with choice of protein, bok choy, scallion, sprout, shredded cabbage, toasted sesame, fresh herbs. Sub ramen for rice noodle or udon noodle+1)
Tokyo Miso Ramen
House made miso broth with shiitake, root vegetables, and pork stock. (Served with choice of protein, bok choy, scallion, sprout, shredded cabbage, toasted sesame, fresh herbs. Sub ramen for rice noodle or udon noodle+1)
Tom Kha Ramen
Thai coconut lime broth, bell pepper, bean, onion, basil, lime, and choice of protein.
Tom Yum Ramen
Thai spicy lemongrass broth, bell pepper, green beans, onions, basil, lime, and choice of protein.
Tonkotsu Ramen
Creamy chicken & pork stock. (Served with choice of protein, bok choy, scallion, sprout, shredded cabbage, toasted sesame, fresh herbs. Sub ramen for rice noodle or udon noodle+1)
Surf & Turf Ramen or Udon
Wagyu beef broth, filet beef, jumbo shrimp, bok choy, cabbage, scallion, and sesame
Elevate
Elevate Starters
BBQ Pulled Pork Nacho (GF)
Corn tortilla, bbq pulled pork, bean salads, house cheese sauce, pickled red onion, chives.
Buffalo Cauliflower (VG)
Chives, shaved celery, blue cheese crumbles, and house buffalo sauce
Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries
Crispy buffalo chicken, crispy fries, buffalo sauce, ranch, pepper relish, chives.
Buffalo Shrimp
Chives, shaved celery, blue cheese crumbles, and house buffalo sauce
Cheese Steak Nacho (GF)
Ribeyes steak, onion, pepper, corn tortilla, house cheese sauce, pepper relish, picked red onion, chives.
Cheesy Fries (VG)
Grandpa's Pierogi (VG)
6 pieces. Onion butter and chives
Lemon Vinegar Fries (VG)
Soft Salted Pretzels (VG)
Spicy Fried Pickles (VG)
Spinach Artichoke Dip (VG)
Serve with naan bread and corn tortillas
Truffle Fries (VG)
Truffle Mac & Cheese (VG)
Veggies Cheese Steak Nacho (VG, GF)
Premium shrooms, onion, pepper, corn tortilla, house cheese sauce, pepper relish, picked red onion, chives.
Elevate Salads
Blackened Salmon Salad (GF)
Mixed Greens / Roasted Root Veggies / Rainbow Beans / Onion / Almonds / Cranberry / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Maple Vinaigrette
Pepper Crusted Tuna Salad (GF)
Pan Seared Ahi Tuna / Mixed Green / Asian Slaw / House Umami Sauce
Pittsburgh Ribeyes Steak Salad
Mixed Greens / Roasted Root Veggies / Rainbow Beans / Onion / Almonds / Cranberry / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Maple Vinaigrette/ Fries & Choice of Dressing
Southwestern BBQ CK Salad (GF)
BBQ CK / mixed greens / avocado / roasted corn / bean salad / pickled onion / tortilla strips / BBQ dressing
Strawberry & Feta Salad (GF & VG)
Spring mixed / strawberry / cucumber / cranberry / pumpkin seeds / feta cheese / strawberry vinaigrette. Protein add on is optional
Elevate Gourmet Sandwiches & Burgers
Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken thigh, lettuce, pickle, and house chipotle aioli
Fried Chicken, Egg, & Gravy
Lettuce / Chipotle Aioli / Sausage Gravy
Grilled BBQ Chicken
Chicken Breast / Choice of BBQ Sauce / Lettuce / Pickles / Chipotle Aioli
Hot Chicken
Crispy chicken thigh, lettuce, celery, pepper relish, house buffalo, and blue cheese
Sweet Truffle Chicken
Lettuce, onion, chipotle aioli, and sweet truffle aioli
Fried Fish Sandwich
House battered cod, creamy slaw, mixed greens, house tartar sauce, chives, pickled red onion
Pepper Crusted Tuna
Pan Seared Ahi Tuna / Lettuce / Asian Slaw / House Umami Aioli
Baby Back Rib Wich
1/3 boneless BBQ rib, house slaw, pickled onion, and chives
BBQ Pulled Pork Wich
House slaw, onion, and house BBQ sauce
Steak & Chimichurri
Onion butter, house sauce, and chives
Classic Cheeseburger
Classic spice rub, American cheese, pickled red onion, burger sauce.
Sweet & Spicy Blue Burger
Grass-fed grain finished half pounder, sweet & spicy spice rub, lettuce, pickled beet & red onion, blue cheese, hot honey, and burger sauce
Salmon Burger
Housemade salmon patty, lemon-dill spice rub, lettuce, caper aioli, and pepper relish
The Veggie Burger (VG)
Housemade veggie burger patty, Southwestern burger rub, American cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli
Elevate Chef's Chopping Block / Entrees
Pan Seared Salmon
Choice of blackened or panko-crusted, Parmesan cream, and chives. Serves with mashed potatoes and house salad.
Jumbo Blackened Shrimp (GF)
Lemon, chives, side salad, herb garlic mashed potatoes
1/3 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs (GF)
House slaws, baked beans, and a choice of BBQ sauce original, hot chipotle, or jerk
2/3 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs (GF)
House slaws, baked beans, and a choice of BBQ sauce original, hot chipotle, or jerk
Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs (GF)
House slaws, baked beans, and a choice of BBQ sauce original, hot chipotle, or jerk
Fried Chicken w/ Biscuit & Gravy
Sliced crispy chicken breast, buttery biscuits, house sausage gravy.
Banhmilicious
Banhmilicious Entree
Banh Mi (VG)
Served on a fresh baguette with Vietnamese mayo, pickled vegetables, cilantro, jalapeno, and cucumbers. Along with a side of wagyu bone broth. With your choice of protein of Tofu, Chicken, Pork Belly+2, Bulgogi Beef+2.
Banh Mi Rice Bowl (GF & VG)
Served on a bed of steamed rice, sauté green onion, pickled vegetables, cucumbers, and house fish sauce. With your choice of protein of Tofu, Chicken, Pork Chop+1, Pork Belly+2, Jumbo Shrimp +3
Fresh Vermicelli Salad (GF & V)
Served on a bed of vermicelli rice noodle, sauté green onion, lettuce, mint, cucumbers, carrot, cilantro, pickled vegetables, crushed roasted peanut, and house sauce. With your choice of protein of Tofu, Chicken, Pork Belly+2, Bulgogi Beef+2.
Shrimp Spring Rolls (3pcs)
Tofu Spring Rolls (3pcs) VG
Vegan Pho (GF & V)
Vegan pho broth, tofu, rice noodle, onion, bean sprout, cilantro, and fresh basil.
Wagyu Pho (GF)
Wagyu bone broth, rice noodle, onion, bean sprout, cilantro, and fresh basil. With your choice of protein of Tofu, Chicken, Ribeye Beef+2, Jumbo Shrimp+3.
Al | Dente
Aldente Antipasti (Appetizers)
Bruschetta (VG)
Toasted bread topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Verdure Grigliate (Grilled Chilled Vegetables) (VG, GF)
Assortment of seasonal vegetables, lightly grilled and served chilled for a refreshing start.
Chips di Zucchine (Zucchini Chips) (VG)
Thinly sliced zucchini, lightly breaded and fried until golden brown, accompanied by a tangy dipping sauce.
Aldente Primi Piatti (Salads)
Insalata Caesar (Caesar Salad) (VG)
Choice of full size or half size. Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons. Protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.
Insalata Tricolore (Chopped Salad) (VG)
Choice of full size or half size. A vibrant blend of mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, and feta cheese, tossed in a zesty Italian vinaigrette. Protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.
Caprese Salad (VG)
Made with fresh mozzarella, thick-sliced ripe tomatoes, olive oil, and fresh basil.
Aldente Secondi Piatti (Main Courses)
Fettuccine Lemon Alfredo (VG)
Velvety homemade lemon Alfredo sauce coating al dente fettuccine noodles, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and parsley. Protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Roasted Mushrooms, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.
Tagliatelle al Pesto (VG)
Tagliatella dressed in a vibrant basil pesto sauce, tomatoes, toasted pine nuts and Parmesan shavings. protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Roasted Mushrooms, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.
Spaghetti & Meat Balls
Spaghetti & Meat Balls
House made pork & beef meatballs, tomato sauce, basil
Bucatini al Pomodoro (VG)
Pasta with tomato sauce, basil.
Ravioli (VG)
Choice of Cheese, Butternut Squash+2, or Crab+2. Served in a delicate lemon cream sauce.
Cacio e Pepe (VG)
Classic Italian pasta dish. Bucatini, pecorino romano cheese, and black pepper. Protein add on: protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Roasted Mushrooms, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.
Tagliatelle Bolognese
Classic Italian dish featuring al dente spaghetti tossed in a rich and flavorful slow-cooked Bolognese sauce made with ground beef, tomatoes, aromatics.
Kids Menu
Kid Rice Bowls & Noodles
Kid Burger & Sandwiches & Noodles
