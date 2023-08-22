Popular Items

SOMI

Somi Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Poke Wonton Nacho

$16.00

Avocado, cuke, pickled gingers, wasabi peas, sesame, scallion, house sauces.

Asian Slaw (V, GF)

$7.00

Rainbow shredded cabbage, toasted sesame, scallion, and miso ginger sauce

Bulgogi Beef Egg Rolls

$7.00

2 pieces. Bulgogi minced beef, caramelized onion, toasted sesame, and pepper aioli

Crispy Baby Bok Choy (VG)

$11.00

Sweet soy glazed, honey, toasted sesame, and scallion

Crispy Korean Fries

$9.00

Crispy French fries topped with Korean gochujang mayo, toasted sesame, and scallions

Deconstructed Rangoon (VG)

$14.00

Crispy wonton topped with cream cheese, sweet chili sauce, toasted sesame, and scallions

Fried Edamame (VG)

$10.00

Sweet soy glazed, honey, toasted sesame, and scallion

Somi Salads

Avocado Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, fresh herbs, pepitas cranberry, onions, toasted sesame, house thyme, & lemon vinaigrette

Miso Ginger Salad

$16.00

Choice of protein. Mixed greens, bell pepper, shredded cabbage, carrots, mint, cranberry, pumpkin seeds, onions, sesame.

California Poke

$18.00

Spicy tuna & shoyu salmon, whole avocado, spring mix, pickled veg, toasted sesame, house sauce, nori

Hawaiian Poke

$18.00

Sushi rice, spring mix, roe, avocado, pickled veg, shredded carrots, scallion, toasted sesame, nori, seaweed, house vinaigrette. Choice of Shoyu Tuna or Salmon, Spicy Tuna or Salmon, Tempura Shrimp, or Tofu

Japanese Tempura Shrimp

$17.00

Crispy lightly breaded shrimps, sushi rice, spring mix, scallions, nori, pickled vegetables, mint, sesame, and house pepper aioli

Trio Poke

$21.00

Tempura shrimp, Shoyu Salmon, and Spicy Tuna. Sushi rice, spring mix, roe, avocado, pickled veg, shredded carrots, scallion, toasted sesame, nori, seaweed, house vinaigrette.

Somi Rice Bowls

Somi Bibimbap (VG, GF)

$16.00

Choice of tofu, chicken, bulgogi beef, or jumbo shrimp, fried egg, pickled vegetables, red cabbage, scallion, sesame, and gochujang sauce

General Tso

$16.00

Choice of tofu, cauliflower, chicken, or jumbo shrimp, sauté onion, broccoli, toasted sesame seeds, and scallion

Vietnamese Lemongrass Bowl (VG, GF)

$15.00

Choice of tofu, chicken, ribeye beef, or jumbo shrimp, green bean, pickled vegetables, sauté onion, scallion, fresh herbs, and lemongrass sauce

Broccoli Bowl (VG, GF)

$15.00

Choice of tofu, chicken, ribeye beef, or jumbo shrimp, sauté onion, broccoli, dry chili, scallion, and toasted sesame seeds

Spicy Pork Belly

$17.00

Braised pork belly, rice, spring mix, pickled vegetables, sauté onion, scallion, and fresh herbs

Lemongrass Curry Bowl (VG, GF)

$16.00

Choice of tofu, chicken, premium shrooms, or jumbo shrimp, carrot, cabbage, and onion stir fry, rice, and fresh herbs

Spicy Chimichurri Bowl (VG)

$16.00

Choice of protein, pickled vegetables, sauté onion, spring mix, scallion, and fresh herbs

Bulgogi Beef Bowl (GF)

$18.00

Ribeye steak, carrot, cabbage, and onion stir-fry, fried egg, rice, and fresh herbs

Premium Shrooms & Tofu (V, GF)

$18.00

Shiitake, oyster, lion mane, tofu, cabbage, carrot, and onion stir fry, rice, and fresh herbs

Tom Kha (GF)

$17.00

Choice of tofu, chicken, or jumbo shrimp. Thai lime coconut broth, onion, bell pepper, green bean, basil, and lime

Tom Yum (GF)

$17.00

Choice of tofu, chicken, or jumbo shrimp. Thai savory lemongrass lime broth, onion, bell pepper, green bean, basil, cilantro, scallion

Shiitake & Tofu (V, GF)

$15.00

Mushroom, tofu, carrot, onion starry, cabbage, rice, scallions, cilantro, and fresh herbs.

Somi Noodle Stir-Fry

Curry Ramen Stir-Fry (VG)

$17.00

Coconut curry sauce, sauté mixed veggies

Korean Noodle Stir-Fry (GF, V)

$16.00

Shiitake, mixed vegetables, onions, toasted sesame

Ramen Noodle Stir-Fry

$16.00

Ramen noodles, green beans, onion, red cabbage, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, lime, and house sauce

Spicy Ramen Stir-Fry

$16.00

Choice of protein, crispy chili, green bean, onion, cabbage, sesame, lime

Gochujang Ramen Stir-Fry

$16.00

Ramen noodles, green beans, onion, red cabbage, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, lime, and house sauce

Sweet & Spicy Noodle Stir-Fry (GF, V)

$16.00

Choice of protein. Potato noodles, mixed vegetables, sweet & spicy chili sauce, scallion, toasted sesame

Udon Noodle Stir-Fry

$16.00

Japanese udon, green bean, onion, red cabbage, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, lime, and house sauce

Somi Ramens & Noodle Soups

Lemongrass Shoyu Ramen

$17.00

Soy lemongrass beef broth. (Served with choice of protein, bok choy, scallion, sprout, shredded cabbage, toasted sesame, fresh herbs. Sub ramen for rice noodle or udon noodle+1)

Spicy Ramen

$17.00

Creamy chicken & pork stock, house spicy bomb. (Served with choice of protein, bok choy, scallion, sprout, shredded cabbage, toasted sesame, fresh herbs. Sub ramen for rice noodle or udon noodle+1)

Tokyo Miso Ramen

$16.00

House made miso broth with shiitake, root vegetables, and pork stock. (Served with choice of protein, bok choy, scallion, sprout, shredded cabbage, toasted sesame, fresh herbs. Sub ramen for rice noodle or udon noodle+1)

Tom Kha Ramen

$17.00

Thai coconut lime broth, bell pepper, bean, onion, basil, lime, and choice of protein.

Tom Yum Ramen

$16.00

Thai spicy lemongrass broth, bell pepper, green beans, onions, basil, lime, and choice of protein.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Creamy chicken & pork stock. (Served with choice of protein, bok choy, scallion, sprout, shredded cabbage, toasted sesame, fresh herbs. Sub ramen for rice noodle or udon noodle+1)

Surf & Turf Ramen or Udon

$22.00

Wagyu beef broth, filet beef, jumbo shrimp, bok choy, cabbage, scallion, and sesame

Elevate

Elevate Starters

BBQ Pulled Pork Nacho (GF)

$15.00

Corn tortilla, bbq pulled pork, bean salads, house cheese sauce, pickled red onion, chives.

Buffalo Cauliflower (VG)

$13.00

Chives, shaved celery, blue cheese crumbles, and house buffalo sauce

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries

$16.00

Crispy buffalo chicken, crispy fries, buffalo sauce, ranch, pepper relish, chives.

Buffalo Shrimp

$17.00

Chives, shaved celery, blue cheese crumbles, and house buffalo sauce

Cheese Steak Nacho (GF)

$18.00

Ribeyes steak, onion, pepper, corn tortilla, house cheese sauce, pepper relish, picked red onion, chives.

Cheesy Fries (VG)

$13.00

Grandpa's Pierogi (VG)

$15.00

6 pieces. Onion butter and chives

Lemon Vinegar Fries (VG)

$8.00

Soft Salted Pretzels (VG)

$12.00

Spicy Fried Pickles (VG)

$11.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip (VG)

$13.00

Serve with naan bread and corn tortillas

Truffle Fries (VG)

$11.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese (VG)

$14.00

Veggies Cheese Steak Nacho (VG, GF)

$18.00

Premium shrooms, onion, pepper, corn tortilla, house cheese sauce, pepper relish, picked red onion, chives.

Elevate Salads

Blackened Salmon Salad (GF)

$19.00

Mixed Greens / Roasted Root Veggies / Rainbow Beans / Onion / Almonds / Cranberry / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Maple Vinaigrette

Pepper Crusted Tuna Salad (GF)

$18.00

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna / Mixed Green / Asian Slaw / House Umami Sauce

Pittsburgh Ribeyes Steak Salad

$19.00

Mixed Greens / Roasted Root Veggies / Rainbow Beans / Onion / Almonds / Cranberry / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Maple Vinaigrette/ Fries & Choice of Dressing

Southwestern BBQ CK Salad (GF)

$16.00

BBQ CK / mixed greens / avocado / roasted corn / bean salad / pickled onion / tortilla strips / BBQ dressing

Strawberry & Feta Salad (GF & VG)

$14.00

Spring mixed / strawberry / cucumber / cranberry / pumpkin seeds / feta cheese / strawberry vinaigrette. Protein add on is optional

Elevate Gourmet Sandwiches & Burgers

Serves with side salad or sub fries for $1

Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Crispy chicken thigh, lettuce, pickle, and house chipotle aioli

Fried Chicken, Egg, & Gravy

$17.00

Lettuce / Chipotle Aioli / Sausage Gravy

Grilled BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Breast / Choice of BBQ Sauce / Lettuce / Pickles / Chipotle Aioli

Hot Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken thigh, lettuce, celery, pepper relish, house buffalo, and blue cheese

Sweet Truffle Chicken

$17.00

Lettuce, onion, chipotle aioli, and sweet truffle aioli

Fried Fish Sandwich

$17.00

House battered cod, creamy slaw, mixed greens, house tartar sauce, chives, pickled red onion

Pepper Crusted Tuna

$18.00

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna / Lettuce / Asian Slaw / House Umami Aioli

Baby Back Rib Wich

$19.00

1/3 boneless BBQ rib, house slaw, pickled onion, and chives

BBQ Pulled Pork Wich

$15.00

House slaw, onion, and house BBQ sauce

Steak & Chimichurri

$19.00

Onion butter, house sauce, and chives

Classic Cheeseburger

$17.00

Classic spice rub, American cheese, pickled red onion, burger sauce.

Sweet & Spicy Blue Burger

$18.00

Grass-fed grain finished half pounder, sweet & spicy spice rub, lettuce, pickled beet & red onion, blue cheese, hot honey, and burger sauce

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Housemade salmon patty, lemon-dill spice rub, lettuce, caper aioli, and pepper relish

The Veggie Burger (VG)

$15.00

Housemade veggie burger patty, Southwestern burger rub, American cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli

Elevate Chef's Chopping Block / Entrees

Pan Seared Salmon

$21.00

Choice of blackened or panko-crusted, Parmesan cream, and chives. Serves with mashed potatoes and house salad.

Jumbo Blackened Shrimp (GF)

$19.00

Lemon, chives, side salad, herb garlic mashed potatoes

1/3 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs (GF)

$21.00

House slaws, baked beans, and a choice of BBQ sauce original, hot chipotle, or jerk

2/3 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs (GF)

$30.00

House slaws, baked beans, and a choice of BBQ sauce original, hot chipotle, or jerk

Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs (GF)

$40.00

House slaws, baked beans, and a choice of BBQ sauce original, hot chipotle, or jerk

Fried Chicken w/ Biscuit & Gravy

$18.00

Sliced crispy chicken breast, buttery biscuits, house sausage gravy.

Elevate Sides

Ketchup

$0.25

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Lemon Aioli

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Fresh Cut Fruit

$6.00

Banhmilicious

Banhmilicious Entree

Banh Mi (VG)

$16.00

Served on a fresh baguette with Vietnamese mayo, pickled vegetables, cilantro, jalapeno, and cucumbers. Along with a side of wagyu bone broth. With your choice of protein of Tofu, Chicken, Pork Belly+2, Bulgogi Beef+2.

Banh Mi Rice Bowl (GF & VG)

$15.00

Served on a bed of steamed rice, sauté green onion, pickled vegetables, cucumbers, and house fish sauce. With your choice of protein of Tofu, Chicken, Pork Chop+1, Pork Belly+2, Jumbo Shrimp +3

Fresh Vermicelli Salad (GF & V)

$16.00

Served on a bed of vermicelli rice noodle, sauté green onion, lettuce, mint, cucumbers, carrot, cilantro, pickled vegetables, crushed roasted peanut, and house sauce. With your choice of protein of Tofu, Chicken, Pork Belly+2, Bulgogi Beef+2.

Shrimp Spring Rolls (3pcs)

$17.00

Tofu Spring Rolls (3pcs) VG

$14.00

Vegan Pho (GF & V)

$17.00

Vegan pho broth, tofu, rice noodle, onion, bean sprout, cilantro, and fresh basil.

Wagyu Pho (GF)

$17.00

Wagyu bone broth, rice noodle, onion, bean sprout, cilantro, and fresh basil. With your choice of protein of Tofu, Chicken, Ribeye Beef+2, Jumbo Shrimp+3.

Al | Dente

Aldente Antipasti (Appetizers)

Bruschetta (VG)

$12.00

Toasted bread topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Verdure Grigliate (Grilled Chilled Vegetables) (VG, GF)

$11.00

Assortment of seasonal vegetables, lightly grilled and served chilled for a refreshing start.

Chips di Zucchine (Zucchini Chips) (VG)

$11.00

Thinly sliced zucchini, lightly breaded and fried until golden brown, accompanied by a tangy dipping sauce.

Aldente Primi Piatti (Salads)

Insalata Caesar (Caesar Salad) (VG)

$10.00

Choice of full size or half size. Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons. Protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.

Insalata Tricolore (Chopped Salad) (VG)

$10.00

Choice of full size or half size. A vibrant blend of mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, and feta cheese, tossed in a zesty Italian vinaigrette. Protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.

Caprese Salad (VG)

$14.00

Made with fresh mozzarella, thick-sliced ripe tomatoes, olive oil, and fresh basil.

Aldente Secondi Piatti (Main Courses)

Fettuccine Lemon Alfredo (VG)

$16.00

Velvety homemade lemon Alfredo sauce coating al dente fettuccine noodles, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and parsley. Protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Roasted Mushrooms, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.

Tagliatelle al Pesto (VG)

$16.00

Tagliatella dressed in a vibrant basil pesto sauce, tomatoes, toasted pine nuts and Parmesan shavings. protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Roasted Mushrooms, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.

Spaghetti & Meat Balls

$18.00

House made pork & beef meatballs, tomato sauce, basilSpaghetti & Meat Balls

Bucatini al Pomodoro (VG)

$15.00

Pasta with tomato sauce, basil.

Ravioli (VG)

Choice of Cheese, Butternut Squash+2, or Crab+2. Served in a delicate lemon cream sauce.

Cacio e Pepe (VG)

$16.00

Classic Italian pasta dish. Bucatini, pecorino romano cheese, and black pepper. Protein add on: protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Roasted Mushrooms, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$19.00

Classic Italian dish featuring al dente spaghetti tossed in a rich and flavorful slow-cooked Bolognese sauce made with ground beef, tomatoes, aromatics.

Kids Menu

Kid Rice Bowls & Noodles

Chicken & Rice (GF) (kid)

$10.00

Kid Pho noodle soup (GF)

$10.00

Plain pho, just noodle and broth.

Kid Burger & Sandwiches & Noodles

Crispy Chicken Sandwich & Fries (kid)

$11.00

Plain crispy chicken breast serves in brioche bun.

Cheeseburger & Fries (kid)

$12.00

Plain cheese burger with fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries (kid)

$12.00

Butter Noodle (kid)

$10.00

Noodle in tomato sauce (kid)

$10.00

Vegetarian / Vegan

Appetizers

Deconstructed Rangoon (VG)

$14.00

Crispy wonton topped with cream cheese, sweet chili sauce, toasted sesame, and scallions

Fried Edamame (VG)

$10.00

Sweet soy glazed, honey, toasted sesame, and scallion

Crispy Baby Bok Choy (VG)

$11.00

Sweet soy glazed, honey, toasted sesame, and scallion

Asian Slaw (V, GF)

$7.00

Rainbow shredded cabbage, toasted sesame, scallion, and miso ginger sauce

Korean Noodle Stir-Fry (GF, V)

$16.00

Shiitake, mixed vegetables, onions, toasted sesame

Grandpa's Pierogi (VG)

$15.00

6 pieces. Onion butter and chives

Spinach Artichoke Dip (VG)

$13.00

Serve with naan bread and corn tortillas

Buffalo Cauliflower (VG)

$13.00

Chives, shaved celery, blue cheese crumbles, and house buffalo sauce

Truffle Mac & Cheese (VG)

$14.00

Cheesy Fries (VG)

$13.00

Truffle Fries (VG)

$11.00

Lemon Vinegar Fries (VG)

$8.00

Veggies Cheese Steak Nacho (VG, GF)

$18.00

Premium shrooms, onion, pepper, corn tortilla, house cheese sauce, pepper relish, picked red onion, chives.

Bruschetta (VG)

$12.00

Toasted bread topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Verdure Grigliate (Grilled Chilled Vegetables) (VG, GF)

$11.00

Assortment of seasonal vegetables, lightly grilled and served chilled for a refreshing start.

Chips di Zucchine (Zucchini Chips) (VG)

$11.00

Thinly sliced zucchini, lightly breaded and fried until golden brown, accompanied by a tangy dipping sauce.

Soft Salted Pretzels (VG)

$12.00

Spicy Fried Pickles (VG)

$11.00

Salads

Avocado Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, fresh herbs, pepitas cranberry, onions, toasted sesame, house thyme, & lemon vinaigrette

Caprese Salad (VG)

$14.00

Made with fresh mozzarella, thick-sliced ripe tomatoes, olive oil, and fresh basil.

Fresh Spring Rolls (VG)

$14.00

Come in set of 3. Composed of rice noodle, lettuce, mint, cucumbers, cabbage, carrot, cilantro, and house dipping sauce. With your choice of protein of Tofu or Shrimp+3.

Fresh Vermicelli Salad (GF & V)

$16.00

Served on a bed of vermicelli rice noodle, sauté green onion, lettuce, mint, cucumbers, carrot, cilantro, pickled vegetables, crushed roasted peanut, and house sauce. With your choice of protein of Tofu, Chicken, Pork Belly+2, Bulgogi Beef+2.

Insalata Tricolore (Chopped Salad) (VG)

$10.00

Choice of full size or half size. A vibrant blend of mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, and feta cheese, tossed in a zesty Italian vinaigrette. Protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.

Miso Ginger Salad

$16.00

Choice of protein. Mixed greens, bell pepper, shredded cabbage, carrots, mint, cranberry, pumpkin seeds, onions, sesame.

Strawberry & Feta Salad (GF & VG)

$14.00

Spring mixed / strawberry / cucumber / cranberry / pumpkin seeds / feta cheese / strawberry vinaigrette. Protein add on is optional

Rice Bowls

Banh Mi Rice Bowl (GF & VG)

$15.00

Served on a bed of steamed rice, sauté green onion, pickled vegetables, cucumbers, and house fish sauce. With your choice of protein of Tofu, Chicken, Pork Chop+1, Pork Belly+2, Jumbo Shrimp +3

Lemongrass Curry Bowl (VG, GF)

$16.00

Choice of tofu, chicken, premium shrooms, or jumbo shrimp, carrot, cabbage, and onion stir fry, rice, and fresh herbs

Premium Shrooms & Tofu (V, GF)

$18.00

Shiitake, oyster, lion mane, tofu, cabbage, carrot, and onion stir fry, rice, and fresh herbs

Shiitake & Tofu (V, GF)

$15.00

Mushroom, tofu, carrot, onion starry, cabbage, rice, scallions, cilantro, and fresh herbs.

Somi Bibimbap (VG, GF)

$16.00

Choice of tofu, chicken, bulgogi beef, or jumbo shrimp, fried egg, pickled vegetables, red cabbage, scallion, sesame, and gochujang sauce

Spicy Chimichurri Bowl (VG)

$16.00

Choice of protein, pickled vegetables, sauté onion, spring mix, scallion, and fresh herbs

Noodle Stir Fry & Soup

Sweet & Spicy Noodle Stir-Fry (GF, V)

$16.00

Choice of protein. Potato noodles, mixed vegetables, sweet & spicy chili sauce, scallion, toasted sesame

Korean Noodle Stir-Fry (GF, V)

$16.00

Shiitake, mixed vegetables, onions, toasted sesame

Curry Ramen Stir-Fry (VG)

$17.00

Coconut curry sauce, sauté mixed veggies

Vegan Pho (GF & V)

$17.00

Vegan pho broth, tofu, rice noodle, onion, bean sprout, cilantro, and fresh basil.

Pasta

Fettuccine Lemon Alfredo (VG)

$16.00

Velvety homemade lemon Alfredo sauce coating al dente fettuccine noodles, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and parsley. Protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Roasted Mushrooms, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.

Tagliatelle al Pesto (VG)

$16.00

Tagliatella dressed in a vibrant basil pesto sauce, tomatoes, toasted pine nuts and Parmesan shavings. protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Roasted Mushrooms, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.

Bucatini al Pomodoro (VG)

$15.00

Pasta with tomato sauce, basil.

Ravioli (VG)

Choice of Cheese, Butternut Squash+2, or Crab+2. Served in a delicate lemon cream sauce.

Cacio e Pepe (VG)

$16.00

Classic Italian pasta dish. Bucatini, pecorino romano cheese, and black pepper. Protein add on: protein add on: Grilled Chicken +4, Roasted Mushrooms, Blackend Shrimp or Salmon +6.

Sandwiches & Burgers

The Veggie Burger (VG)

$15.00

Housemade veggie burger patty, Southwestern burger rub, American cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Boba Teas

Fruity Tea Boba

$5.00

Come with choice of flavor and boba

Milk Tea Boba

$5.50

Come with choice of flavor and boba

Fruity Yogurt Boba

$6.00

Come with choice of flavor and boba

Lemonades

Tropical Lemonade

$5.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$6.00

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Iced Teas & Coffee

teas & coffee

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Jasmine Iced Tea

$4.00

Sweet Peach Black Iced Tea

$5.00

Sparkling & Water

Water Bottle

$2.00

Lacroix

$2.00

Dessert

Cake & Pie

Tricolor Berry Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh Cut Fruits

Fresh Cut Fruit

$6.00