City Park Fayetteville
Apps
Queso and Chips
Your choice of white queso or poblano and green chili queso served with tortilla chips.
Fried Cheese curds
Ellsworth lightly breaded and fried cheese curds served with a side of city sauce.
Loaded Pots
Your choice of fries or tater tots, covered in poblano and green chili queso, jalapeños, pico, orange salsa and sour cream.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chipotle sauce.
Nachos
Tortilla chips covered in poblano and green chili queso, pico, jalapenos and city sauce.
Guacamole and Chips
House made guacamole served with tortilla chips.
Salsa and Chips
Your choice of home made salsa Red / Tomatillo / (Hot) Orange Served with tortilla chips.
Street Corn
House charred corn, jalapenos, crema, cotija cheese and cilantro served with tortilla chips.
Pimento Cheese with Chips
Housemade pimento cheese dip served with tortilla chips.
Tacos
Pork Carnita Taco
Smoked pork, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro, avocado cream sauce and orange salsa served on a corn tortilla. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS
Chicken Al Pastor
Marinaded chicken and melted cheddar cheese topped with pineapple salsa and city sauce on a flour tortilla. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS
Classic Taco
Hard shell taco filled with ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS
Fried Shrimp Taco
Fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce and topped with shredded cabbage, mango salsa and served on a flour tortilla. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS
Garden Taco
Roasted cauliflower and chicpeas, radish, fresh cilantro, tomatillo and orange salsa. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS
Brisket Taco
Flour tortilla, smoked brisket, melted cheddar cheese, grilled onions and BBQ sauce. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS
3 Street Tacos
3 corn tortilla filled with you choice of Chicken / Steak / Pork Served with cilantro, onions, lime and salsa. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS
Al Carbon Taco
Flour tortilla filled with spicy carne asada, and pico. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS
Burgers
Bowls
Classic Bowl
Your choice of rice or lettuce, topped with ground beef, pico, avocado, jalapeños, cilantro and cheddar cheese served with chipotle ranch.
House Bowl
Your choice of rice or lettuce, topped with cucumber, guacamole, jalapeños, pickled red onion, cotija cheese and pumpkin seed served with city sauce.
Elote bowl
Your choice of rice or lettuce, topped with street corn, pico, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, tortilla strips and served with city sauce.