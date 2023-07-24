Popular Items

Queso and Chips

$5.99

Your choice of white queso or poblano and green chili queso served with tortilla chips.


Apps

Queso and Chips

$5.99

Your choice of white queso or poblano and green chili queso served with tortilla chips.

Fried Cheese curds

$7.99Out of stock

Ellsworth lightly breaded and fried cheese curds served with a side of city sauce.

Loaded Pots

$8.99

Your choice of fries or tater tots, covered in poblano and green chili queso, jalapeños, pico, orange salsa and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chipotle sauce.

Nachos

$7.99

Tortilla chips covered in poblano and green chili queso, pico, jalapenos and city sauce.

Guacamole and Chips

$7.99

House made guacamole served with tortilla chips.

Salsa and Chips

$4.99

Your choice of home made salsa Red / Tomatillo / (Hot) Orange Served with tortilla chips.

Street Corn

$6.99

House charred corn, jalapenos, crema, cotija cheese and cilantro served with tortilla chips.

Pimento Cheese with Chips

$6.99

Housemade pimento cheese dip served with tortilla chips.

Tacos

Pork Carnita Taco

$4.49

Smoked pork, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro, avocado cream sauce and orange salsa served on a corn tortilla. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS

Chicken Al Pastor

$4.99

Marinaded chicken and melted cheddar cheese topped with pineapple salsa and city sauce on a flour tortilla. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS

Classic Taco

$3.99

Hard shell taco filled with ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS

Fried Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce and topped with shredded cabbage, mango salsa and served on a flour tortilla. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS

Garden Taco

$4.49

Roasted cauliflower and chicpeas, radish, fresh cilantro, tomatillo and orange salsa. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS

Brisket Taco

$5.99

Flour tortilla, smoked brisket, melted cheddar cheese, grilled onions and BBQ sauce. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS

3 Street Tacos

$8.99

3 corn tortilla filled with you choice of Chicken / Steak / Pork Served with cilantro, onions, lime and salsa. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS

Al Carbon Taco

$4.99

Flour tortilla filled with spicy carne asada, and pico. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON TACOS

Burgers

Single

$5.99

Single burger

Single with Cheese

$6.50

Single Cheese burger with cheese

Double with Cheese

$8.50

Double Cheese burger

Bowls

Classic Bowl

$7.99

Your choice of rice or lettuce, topped with ground beef, pico, avocado, jalapeños, cilantro and cheddar cheese served with chipotle ranch.

House Bowl

$7.99

Your choice of rice or lettuce, topped with cucumber, guacamole, jalapeños, pickled red onion, cotija cheese and pumpkin seed served with city sauce.

Elote bowl

$8.99

Your choice of rice or lettuce, topped with street corn, pico, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, tortilla strips and served with city sauce.

Sides

French Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Tots

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Charro Beans

$3.00

Charro beans slow cooked with chorizo and ham.

2oz Salsa

$0.75

2oz Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

2oz City Sauce

$0.75

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.79

sprite

$2.79

Dr pepper

$2.79

diet dr pepper

$2.79

diet coke

$2.79

Orange Fanta

$2.79

coffee

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Bottled water

$4.00

canned gatorade

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Dram Mushroom Coke

$5.00

Dram Lemon/Basil

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesdilla

$4.00

Kids Burger

$4.00

Meat and cheese only

Kid Taco

$4.00

Taco beef and cheese in a flour tortilla

Dessert

3 cream stuffed churros, deep fried and topped with ice cream, strawberries and chocolate sauce.

Churro

$7.99

Fresh fried churro stuffed with cream, topped with ice cream, strawberries and chocolate sauce.