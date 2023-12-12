Skip to Main content
The City Pub
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Burgers
Desserts
Kids
Pizza
Plates
Salads
Sandwiches
Sides
Starters
Popular Items
Fried Brussels
$10.00
Meatball
$15.00
Roasted Corn Poblano Queso
$12.00
Burgers
City Pub Burger
$13.00
Bacon “Jamburger”
$15.00
Prime Burger
$16.00
Bacon Bleu Burger
$16.00
Bay Burger
$16.00
Desserts
GF Chocolate Torte
$9.00
Citrus Olive Oil Cake
$9.00
New York Cheesecake
$9.00
Creme Brulee
$9.00
Kids
Kids Mac and Cheese
$9.00
Kids Burger
$9.00
Kids Chicken Strips
$9.00
Kids Pizza
$9.00
Pizza
Popperoni Pizza
Veggie Pizza
White Pie Pizza
City Pub Pizza
South Maui Pizza
Taco Pie Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Plates
Papperdelle
$18.00
Steak Frites
$31.00
Chicken Coq Au Vin
$22.00
Fish and Chips
$21.00
Shrimp Cavatappi
$23.00
Seared Mahi
$24.00
Chicken Strips
$18.00
Wings
$15.00
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Chefs Salad
$14.00
Wedge Salad
Chicken Apple Salad
$15.00
Sandwiches
Meatball
$15.00
Muffaletta
$15.00
Veggie Grill
$14.00
Chicken Sand
$14.00
Steak Sandwich
$18.00
Sides
French Fries
$5.00
Mac and Cheese
$8.00
Power Slaw
$6.00
Mashed Potatoes
$6.00
Garden Salad
$6.00
Starters
Roasted Corn Poblano Queso
$12.00
Shishito
$12.00
Fried Brussels
$10.00
Rangoon
$15.00
Blue Cheese Chips
$15.00
Barbacoa Nacho
$16.00
Cheese Plate
$18.00
The City Pub Location and Ordering Hours
(531) 283-5162
7861 Main St, Suite J, La Vista, NE 68128
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
