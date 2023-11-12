CJ Finz - 2023 9413 West St
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Blackened Beef Tips$12.50
Cubed Filet, prepared to temp and served with Dijon cream dipping sauce.
- Crab Fries$11.50
Fries smothered in our She-Crab Soup, topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat and cheddar cheese.
- Crab Stack$16.50
Jumbo lump crab meat piled over pineapple mango salsa, cucumber, and avocado with a cucumber wasabi aioli.
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$11.50
Fresh Mushrooms stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab and broiled to golden brown.
- Calamari$12.50
Crispy fried calamari, lightly tossed in tempura flour and fried golden brown. Served with spicy dipping sauce.
- Fried Pickles$10.50
Deep fried dill pickle slices, served with a spicy dipping sauce
- Hush Puppy Basket$9.50
A dozen fresh fried hush puppies, served with drawn butter.
- Crab Rangoon$13.50
- Crab Dip$12.50
- Wings$13.50
- She-Crab Soup$8.50
Cream based soup with she-crab meat and a bit of spice to cut the richness.
- Cup of Soup$5.00
- As App
- 1/2 Hush Puppy$5.00
- Cheese Fries$5.00
ENTREES
- Scallops$23.00
Pan seared scallops, served with cauliflower rice, sauteed brussel sprouts and a blackberry reduction sauce.
- Blackened Mahi-Mahi$21.00
A blackened mahi mahi filet, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts. Topped with pineapple mango salsa. *Currently sold out of Mango Salsa*
- Cedar Plank Salmon$19.00
Fresh salmon, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts . Topped with a roasted red pepper coulis.
- Crab Cakes$26.00
Two jumbo lump crab cakes, served with broccolini and garlic mashed potatoes, with a side of remoulade sauce.
- Rockfish$23.00
Fresh rockfish topped with a Jumbo lump crab cake, served with garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini and smothered in our own She-Crab Soup.
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and fries.
- Fried Oyster Platter$19.00
A dozen golden fried oysters lightly fried. Served with french fries and tarter sauce.
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$21.00
Fresh lobster meat and a Boursin cheese sauce baked golden brown, served with broccolini.
- Lure of the Sea$20.00
A fried dinner platter with, oysters, shrimp, and hush puppies served with french fries.
- N'awlins Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Cajun shrimp sautéed in garlic and olive oil with hickory smoked bacon & scallions served over cheesy cheddar grits.
- Filet and Scallops$31.00
- Fried Shrimp Dinner Platter$19.00
- Twin Grilled Lobster Tails$31.00
KIDS
RAW BAR
- 1/2 lb. Spiced Shrimp$13.50
- Poke Bowl$13.50
Sushi grade Ahi tuna,layered over seaweed salad, edamame and avocado. Topped with an Asian sesame dressing
- Steamed Crab Legs$26.50
A full pound of beautifully steamed Snow Crab Legs.
- Full Dzn Oysters$22.50
Fresh shucked oysters served in half dozen and full dozen portions.
- Full lb. Spiced Shrimp$21.50
- Sautéed Mussels$12.50
Sautéed in a tomato olive and white wine sauce with Crostini
- Steamed Clams$12.50
Served in a compound lemon butter broth with Crostini.
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.50
Shrimp cocktail served as half pound with a zesty cocktail sauce.
- Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna$15.50
SALADS
- Ahi Tuna Salad$13.50
Seared Ahi Tuna on a bed of shredded kale tossed in a asian sesame dressing. Topped with mandarin oranges, edamame, toasted almonds, and crispy wonton strips.
- Black & Bleu Salad$13.50
Field greens with blackened steak, roasted peppers, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, and tobacco onions.
- Crispy Fried Chicken Salad$12.50
Fried chicken, field greens, tomatoes, onions, bacon, jack cheese, croutons and buttermilk ranch dressing
- Finz House Salad$7.25
Shredded kale tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with candied pecans, dried cranberries, and bleu cheese crumbles.
- Caesar Salad$7.25
Grilled Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.
- Wedge Salad$7.25
½ a head of Iceberg lettuce doused with our homemade blue cheese dressing then topped with crispy bacon, diced tomato, and chopped onion.
- Yum-Yum Shrimp Salad$13.50
Grilled shrimp, vegetables, pepperoncinis and red peppers over a field green salad, topped with our spicy Yum-Yum sauce.
- Side Salad$3.99
- Side Caesar$3.99
SANDWICHES
- Crab Cake Sandwich$16.50
Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce.
- Fried Oyster Po' Boy$14.50
Golden Fried Oysters served with shredded lettuce, tomato, and remoulade on a toasted ciabatta bread
- Lobster Roll$17.50
- Salmon BLT$16.50
Seared salmon served with a lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and bacon on ciabatta.
- Flat Iron Steak & Cheese$16.50
Rib-eye steak, grilled peppers and onions, and provolone cheese. Served on ciabatta.
- Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Tender chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lemon aioli.
- Fried Shrimp Po' Boy$14.50
- Burger (Wheelhouse)$13.50
½ pound burger on a brioche bun with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and tobacco onions.
- Ahi Tuna Tacos$13.50
Ahi tuna marinaded in a ginger soy sauce, on a bed of seasoned seaweed salad and pineapple mango salsa.
- Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.50
Blackened Mahi Mahi,on a bed of spring mix, pico de gallo, and a chimichurri aoli.
- Shrimp Tacos$13.50
Grilled Chili lime marinated shrimp topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and a cilantro cream sauce.
- Lobster Grilled Cheese$18.50
Sides
DESSERTS
- Bananas Foster Cheesecake$7.50
New York Cheesecake whole ripe bananas infused with banana liqueur
- Granny Apple Crisp$7.50
Perfect combination of Granny Smith apples with just the right amount of sugar and cinnamon and a buttery crumb topping
- Key Lime Pie$7.50
Made from scratch. Your Search is over!
- Reese's Peanut Butter Pie$7.50
Light and creamy filling made Reese's creamy peanut butter and then topped with Reese's peanut butter cups
- Chocolate Lava Cake$7.50
- Seasonal Ice Cream Sandwich$7.50
- Scoop Of Ice Cream$1.99
BRUNCH
Entrees
- Chesapeake Omelette$13.50
2 egg omelette with tomatoes, green onion, lump crab meat, dusted with old bay. Served with breakfast potatoes.
- Crab Cake Benedict$16.50
Two of our house made mini crab cakes on toasted english muffins with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$15.50
Two toasted english muffins with a generous portion of smoked salmon, tomatoe slices, spinach, hollandaise, and poached eggs. Served with breakfast potatoes.
- Breakfast Tacos$11.50
2 grilled flour tortillas, scrambled eggs w/cheese and sausage,breakfast potatoes, pico de gallo, and enchilada sauce.
- B.L.T.$11.50
Generous amount of Bacon, tomatoe slices, lettuce, mayo. Served on ciabatta bread with breakfast potatoes.
- Chicken and Biscuits$16.50
Our Fried chicken served over biscuits, bacon, and breakfast potatoes. Smothered in our house made sausage gravy!
- Beef Tips & Biscuits$16.50
Beef tips cooked to your liking served over biscuits, sausage gravy, breakfast potatoes , and topped with two eggs of your choice and cheese!!
- Veggie Omelette$11.50
2 egg omelette with mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, spinach, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with breakfast potatoes.
- Biscuits and Gravy$11.50
2 biscuits smothered in our house made sausage gravy!!
- Crunchy French Toast$12.50
2 thick cut pieces of brioche bread dipped in our cinnamon and egg mix then coated with cinnamon toast crunch served with our apple compote and topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream!! Delish!
- Smoked Salmon B.L.T.$15.50
A generous portion of Smoke Salmon and Bacon with lemon aoli , tomato slices, lettuce. Served on ciabatta with breakfast potatoes.
- 1/2 order Biscuits & Gravy$6.00
1 buscuit smothered in our sausage gravy!!
- 1/2 order Crunchy French Toast$6.50