South

BBQ Sandwich

$8.49

pulled pork, red onion, sweet and bold bbq sauce on a pretzel bun

Nikki's Chicken Salad

$7.99

grilled chicken, onion, celery, mayo, Clara Belle's Specialty Seasoning on a croissant

loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

bacon, cheddar, sour cream, butter add pulled pork for 3.99 Ham or Turkey for 2.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

mixed greens, smoked turkey, black forest ham, onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, bacon, cheddar, boiled egg, ranch dressing

Muffaletta

$7.99

Louisiana specialty sandwich with black forest ham, smoked turkey, genoa salami, swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, homemade olive spread on toasted rosemary bread

Italy

Italian Sub

$8.99

smoked turkey, salami, black forest ham, onion, tomato, lettuce, pepperoncini, black olives, provolone, Italian dressing

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.99

tomatoes, Fresh Basil leaves, Italian seasonings, cream | 16oz

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$6.49

melted to perfection swiss, mozzarella, cheddar, pesto, tomato on rosemary bread

Italian Nachos

$9.49

tri-color chips, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, mozzarella , tomatoes, black olives, red onions, pepperoncini, pepperoni, italian sausage

Germany

Knockwurst Smoked Brat

$8.99

knockwurst smoked brat, bavarian sauerkraut, spicy mustard, cheddar, on a hoagie pretzel bun

Turkey & Provolone

$7.99

smoked turkey, provolone, spicy mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion on a pretzel bun

Ham & Swiss

$7.99

black forest ham, swiss, spicy mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion on a pretzel bun

Reuben

$8.99

hand sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss, russian dressing, spicy mustard on marble rye

Mexico

Fiesta Nachos

$9.49

tri-color chips, chili with flame roasted black bean, corn , onion, tomato, topped with romaine, cheddar, sour cream & salsa

Chicken Fajitas

$8.99

Grilled chicken, 3 flour tortillas, fajita peppers, sour cream, shredded cheese

Tofu Burrito

$8.99

tofu, flame roasted black bean, corn, onion, tomato, fajita peppers, zesty cilantro sauce on a flour tortilla

Tamales

$7.49

2 Tamales smothered in chili topped with romaine, onion, tomato, cheddar, served with sour cream

Black Bean Chili

$5.99

southwestern style chili with flame roasted black bean, corn , onion, tomato, served with cheddar, sour cream | 16oz

HOMEMADE SIDES

Loaded Potato Salad

$2.49+

made with skin on red potatoes

3 Bean Salad

$2.49+

Chips and Salsa

$1.99+

Cup of Soup

$3.99+

Garden Side Salad

$3.49+

Caesar Side Salad

$3.49+

Miss Vickies

$1.79

LATTES ☕️

Espresso

$1.89+

2 Shots of Espresso

Americano

$1.99+

Standard Americano

Matcha Latte

$4.99+

Smooth Matcha, Japanese Green Tea

Caramel Macchiato

$4.49+

Caramel, Vanilla

Chocoholic Choice

$4.49+

milk chocolate, white chocolate

Truly Lavender Latte

$4.49+

Smooth Truly Latte with Lavender

Truly Caramel Latte

$4.49+

Smooth Truly Latte with Caramel

Truly Vanilla Latte

$4.49+

Smooth Truly Latte with Vanilla

Truly Latte

$3.49+

Smooth Truly Latte with 2 shots of espresso and aerated milk

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED DRINKS

Coke

$1.29

Dr. Pepper

$1.29

Diet Coke

$1.29

Gatorade

$1.89

Monster

$3.19

Sparkling Ice

$1.89

Sprite

$1.29

WATER

Bottled Water

$1.99+

SWEETS (Check the dessert Case for new goodies 🍨🥮🥧🍰🧁🍮)

Grandmas Cookies

Homemade GMA Cookie

$2.99

Chocolate Brownie

$2.99

Peanut Butter

$2.99

Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Scones

Blueberry

$2.99

Cranberry White Chocolate

$2.99

Apple Cinnamon

$2.99

Lemon Square

Lemon Square

$3.75

BREAKFAST

Crossaint sandwich

$4.99

ham, egg, swiss, tomato

Everything bagel

$3.25

original or strawberry cream cheese

Veggie quiche

$4.99

tomatoes, spinach, onions, cheddar, bell peppers

Breakfast quiche

$5.50

ham, bacon, tomatoes, onion , bell pepper, cheddar