Clara Belle's Cafe 825 Research Parkway
CUISINES (Check "Tasty Tuesdays" for Chef's Choice)
South
BBQ Sandwich
pulled pork, red onion, sweet and bold bbq sauce on a pretzel bun
Nikki's Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, onion, celery, mayo, Clara Belle's Specialty Seasoning on a croissant
loaded Baked Potato
bacon, cheddar, sour cream, butter add pulled pork for 3.99 Ham or Turkey for 2.99
Chef Salad
mixed greens, smoked turkey, black forest ham, onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, bacon, cheddar, boiled egg, ranch dressing
Muffaletta
Louisiana specialty sandwich with black forest ham, smoked turkey, genoa salami, swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, homemade olive spread on toasted rosemary bread
Italy
Italian Sub
smoked turkey, salami, black forest ham, onion, tomato, lettuce, pepperoncini, black olives, provolone, Italian dressing
Tomato Basil Soup
tomatoes, Fresh Basil leaves, Italian seasonings, cream | 16oz
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
melted to perfection swiss, mozzarella, cheddar, pesto, tomato on rosemary bread
Italian Nachos
tri-color chips, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, mozzarella , tomatoes, black olives, red onions, pepperoncini, pepperoni, italian sausage
Germany
Knockwurst Smoked Brat
knockwurst smoked brat, bavarian sauerkraut, spicy mustard, cheddar, on a hoagie pretzel bun
Turkey & Provolone
smoked turkey, provolone, spicy mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion on a pretzel bun
Ham & Swiss
black forest ham, swiss, spicy mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion on a pretzel bun
Reuben
hand sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss, russian dressing, spicy mustard on marble rye
Mexico
Fiesta Nachos
tri-color chips, chili with flame roasted black bean, corn , onion, tomato, topped with romaine, cheddar, sour cream & salsa
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken, 3 flour tortillas, fajita peppers, sour cream, shredded cheese
Tofu Burrito
tofu, flame roasted black bean, corn, onion, tomato, fajita peppers, zesty cilantro sauce on a flour tortilla
Tamales
2 Tamales smothered in chili topped with romaine, onion, tomato, cheddar, served with sour cream
Black Bean Chili
southwestern style chili with flame roasted black bean, corn , onion, tomato, served with cheddar, sour cream | 16oz
HOMEMADE SIDES
LATTES ☕️
Espresso
2 Shots of Espresso
Americano
Standard Americano
Matcha Latte
Smooth Matcha, Japanese Green Tea
Caramel Macchiato
Caramel, Vanilla
Chocoholic Choice
milk chocolate, white chocolate
Truly Lavender Latte
Smooth Truly Latte with Lavender
Truly Caramel Latte
Smooth Truly Latte with Caramel
Truly Vanilla Latte
Smooth Truly Latte with Vanilla
Truly Latte
Smooth Truly Latte with 2 shots of espresso and aerated milk