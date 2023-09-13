Fresh Pastas & Homemade Sauces

Select your favorite fresh pasta and combine it with your choice of one of our homemade sauces. Customize your dish more with some of our delicious add ons! Choice of Angel Hair, Fettuccine, Linguine, Spaghetti, Spinach & Egg Angel Hair, Radiatore, Rigatini or Rotini. For a small upcharge, enjoy freshly made Zucchini noodles, Cheese Ravioli, Meat Ravioli, Combo Ravioli or Cheese Tortellini.