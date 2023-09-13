Clara's
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Fresh Italian bread oven toasted with chopped garlic, olive oil & a sprinkle of parmesan. Add melted mozzarella for a small upcharge!
Anthony's Calamari
Served fried or grilled, with Clara’s fresh marinara sauce for dipping.
Bruschetta di Roma
Toasted Old World bread topped with a blend of diced tomatoes, fontinella cheese, and pesto.
Pesto Bruschetta
Toasted Old World bread spread with pesto and topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, and goat cheese.
Burrata and Prosciutto
Herb Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh button mushrooms stuffed with seasoned bread crumbs, drizzled with garlic olive oil, and baked to perfection.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh baked eggplant brushed with garlic olive oil, dusted lightly in herb seasoned bread crumbs, and layered with Clara's homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a sprinkle of parmigiana cheese.
Insalata Caprese
Fresh tomato slices, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar served with toasted Old World bread.
Mussels Marinara Appetizer
Fresh mussels simmered in Clara’s marinara sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Tail-on shrimp baked in a delicate white wine sauce topped with herb seasoned bread crumbs.
Sausage & Peppers
A classic Italian favorite. Italian Sausage sautéed with sweet green peppers in a garlic olive oil.
Sides
Petite Portion of Radiatore with Marinara
Side of Broccoli
Side of Chicken
Side of Homemade Meatballs
Two homemade meatballs per order.
Side of Primavera Veggies
Side of Salmon
Side of Sausage
One sausage link per order.
Side of Sautéed Mushrooms
Side of Sautéed Spinach
Side of Shrimp
Entree Salad
Large Claras Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce with julienne carrots, cucumbers, and tomato.
Large Caesar Classico
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Clara’s Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and oven toasted croutons.
Large Mesclun Salad
A garden blend of arugula, baby bibb, baby oak, friselle, lolorosa, and radicchio with julienne carrots, tomato, cucumbers, and oven toasted croutons.
Side Salad & Soups
Fresh Pastas & Homemade Sauces
Tomato Sauce
Clara's family recipe!
Meat Sauce
Clara's family recipe!
Marinara Sauce
Filetto of peeled tomatoes, white wine, and a special blend of herbs complement this classic light Italian sauce.
Alfredo Sauce
Clara’s classic rich parmigiana cream sauce.
Vodka Cream Sauce
Clara’s fresh tomato sauce blended with heavy cream, and parmesan cheese.
Marinara Arrabiatta
Clara’s marinara sauce spiced up with crushed red peppers and chopped garlic.
Primavera Sauce
Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter and parmigiana.
Red Clam Sauce
Chopped clams simmered in a specially seasoned white wine tomato sauce.
White Clam Sauce
Chopped clams simmered in a specially seasoned white wine clam sauce.
Vegetable Marinara Sauce
A healthy blend of fresh vegetables simmered in Clara’s classic marinara sauce.
Pesto Sauce
Fresh pesto made from fresh blend of basil, garlic, pine nuts, Romano cheese, and olive oil.
Aglio e Olio
An abundance of chopped garlic and fresh parsley sautéed in olive oil.
Butter
Butter & Cheese
Plain
House Specialties
Chicken Limone
Tender breast of chicken baked with white wine, garlic lemon, and herbs. Served with Angel Hair pasta and Primavera vegetables.
Chicken Parmigiana
Tender breast of chicken filled with our special blend of four cheeses. Baked in Clara’s fresh marinara sauce. Served with a side of homemade pasta with tomato sauce.
Baked Chicken with Portobello Mushrooms
Sliced breast of chicken baked in your choice of Alfredo or Marinara sauce with sliced Portobello mushrooms, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheeses. Served over linguini.
Cream of Chicken Pesto
Sliced breast of chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted pine nuts sautéed in Clara’s fresh pesto sauce with a hint of cream served over fresh angel hair.
Clara’s Seafood Special
Fresh mussels, littleneck clams, calamari, and shrimp simmered in Clara’s classic marinara sauce served over fresh angel hair.
Shrimp Primavera
Shrimp and fresh primavera vegetables (broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini) sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter, and parmigiana; served over fresh spinach and egg angel hair.
Shrimp Ersilia
Shrimp, fresh portobello mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh spinach sautéed in a four cheese cream sauce served over fresh angel hair.
Rudy Jr. Shrimp Special
An abundance of shrimp sautéed in garlic, olive oil, parmigiana, and a splash of white wine. Served over spinach and fresh egg angel hair. Can be served spicy upon request.
Fillet of Salmon
North Atlantic salmon sautéed to perfection in our lemon butter cream sauce served with angel hair pasta and a side of primavera veggies dressed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Mark’s Salmon Florentine
North Atlantic salmon fillet and tail-on shrimp topped with freshly sautéed spinach, baked in Clara’s scampi sauce. Served with a side of homemade pasta with marinara sauce.
Seafood Marinara
An abundance of fresh seafood simmered in Clara’s marinara sauce served over fresh linguine. Your choice of fresh littleneck clams, grilled calamari or fresh mussels.
Baked Pasta
Lasagna
Layers of seasoned ground beef, cheeses, and fresh pasta topped with mozzarella baked in a traditional tomato sauce. Homemade lasagna at its very finest.
Lasagna Florentine
Layers of fresh homemade spinach pasta, fresh spinach, and seasoned ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella baked in Clara’s white wine béchamel and tomato sauces.
Stuffed Shells
Three large pasta shells filled with seasoned ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella and baked in Clara's homemade Tomato Sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh baked eggplant brushed with garlic olive oil, dusted lightly with herb seasoned crumbs, layered with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, & sprinkle of parmigiana cheese. Served with a side of homemade radiatore pasta with marinara.
Child's Menu
Dessert
Mini Cannolis
3 cannoli shells filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips. Dipped in a crushed pistachio mixture and dusted with powdered sugar.
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
A delicate Limoncello cake, layered with sweet mascarpone cheese and topped with white chocolate shavings. Served over citrus crème anglaise.
Italian Almond Cake
Warm rum infused almond cake frosted with an amaretto flavored mascarpone mousse and garnished with caramelized almond slices. Served over a crème anglaise.
Tiramisu
Italian Ladyfingers dipped in a blend of coffee, Tia Maria, Baileys, and Kahlua, enveloped in a cocoa dusted, sweetened mascarpone cheese.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Gelato
Certified organic and gluten free Sea Salt Caramel Fudge.
Lemon Ice
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Simple, elegant, and timeless. The torte delivers a knock-out chocolate punch while being flourless and gluten-free.
Vanilla Bean Brulee Cheese Cake
The vanilla bean creme brulee custard is cooked with Madagascar vanilla pods and folded into cheesecake batter, intensifying the vanilla flavor and giving it a silky airy lightness. The crispy, baby oat-crust laced with even more vanilla is gluten-free. Served over a creme anglaise.
To Go Dressing / Sauces
Alfredo Sauce
Clara’s classic rich parmigiana cream sauce!
Pesto Sauce
Fresh pesto made from fresh blend of basil, garlic, pine nuts, Romano cheese, and olive oil.
Marinara Sauce
Filetto of peeled tomatoes, white wine, and a special blend of herbs complement this classic light Italian sauce.
Arrabiata Marinara Sauce
Clara's marinara sauce spiced up with crushed red peppers and chopped garlic.
Meat Sauce
Clara's family recipe tomato sauce with ground beef.
Primavera Sauce
Primavera Sauce Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter and parmigiana.
Tomato Sauce
Clara's family recipe tomato sauce.
Vegetable Marinara Sauce
A healthy blend of fresh vegetables simmered in Clara's classic marinara sauce
Vodka Cream Sauce
Clara’s fresh tomato sauce blended with vodka cream, and parmesan cheese.
Dressing
Bread Dip
Catering
Appetizers by the Tray
Bruschetta di Roma
Toasted Old World bread topped with a blend of diced tomatoes, fontinella cheese, and pesto.
Pesto Bruschetta
Toasted Old World bread spread with pesto and topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, and goat cheese.
Insalata Caprese
Fresh tomato slices, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar served with toasted Old World bread.
Hot Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh button mushrooms stuffed with seasoned bread crumbs, drizzled with garlic olive oil, clam juice and baked to perfection.
Salads by the Tray
Clara's Salad
Fresh, sweet iceberg & Romaine lettuce with julienne of carrots, zucchini, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Homemade House Italian dressing on the side.
Caesar Classico
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Clara’s Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and oven toasted croutons. Caesar Dressing on the side.
Caesar Classico with Grilled Chicken
Tender chicken breast strips and Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Clara’s Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and oven toasted croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
Mesclun Salad
A Garden salad with a blend of arugula, baby bibb, baby oak, friselle, lolorosa, and radicchio with julienne carrots and zucchini, tomato, cucumbers, and croutons. Balsamic or Italian House dressing on the side.
Mesclun Salad with Grilled Chicken
Tender chicken strips and garden salad with a blend of arugula, baby bibb, baby oak, friselle, lolorosa, and radicchio with julienne carrots and zucchini, tomato, cucumbers, and croutons. Balsamic or Italian House dressing on the side.
Fresh Pasta
Homemade Pasta with Tomato Sauce
Clara's family recipe tomato sauce.
Homemade Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Filetto of peeled tomatoes, white wine, and a special blend of herbs complement this classic light Italian sauce.
Homemade Pasta with Alfredo Sauce
Clara’s classic rich parmigiana cream sauce!
Homemade Pasta with Meat Sauce
Clara's family recipe tomato sauce with ground beef.
Homemade Pasta with Primavera Sauce
Primavera Sauce Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter and parmigiana.
Homemade Pasta with Vodka Cream Sauce
Clara’s fresh tomato sauce blended with vodka cream, and parmesan cheese.
Filled Pasta
Filled Pasta with Tomato Sauce
Clara's family recipe tomato sauce.
Filled Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Filetto of peeled tomatoes, white wine, and a special blend of herbs complement this classic light Italian sauce.
Filled Pasta with Alfredo Sauce
Clara’s classic rich parmigiana cream sauce!
Filled Pasta with Meat Sauce
Clara's family recipe tomato sauce with ground beef.
Filled Pasta with Primavera Sauce
Primavera Sauce Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter and parmigiana.
Filled Pasta with Vodka Cream Sauce
Clara’s fresh tomato sauce blended with vodka cream, and parmesan cheese.
Baked Pasta
Clara's Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh baked eggplant brushed with garlic olive oil, dusted lightly in herb seasoned bread crumbs, and layered with Clara's homemade marinara sauce, cheese, and a sprinkle of parmigiana cheese.
Clara's Homemade Lasagna
Our most popular dish! Layers of seasoned ground beef, cheeses, and fresh pasta topped with mozzarella baked in a traditional tomato sauce. Homemade lasagna at its very finest.
Clara's Homemade Lasagna Florentine
Layers of fresh homemade spinach pasta, fresh spinach, and seasoned ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella baked in Clara's white whine béchamel and tomato sauces.
Stuffed Shells
Large pasta shells filled with seasoned ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella and baked in Clara’s homemade tomato sauce.
Chicken Trays
Breast of Chicken Limone
Order by Piece. (Minimum 5 Pieces) Tender 4 oz half breast of chicken baked with white wine, garlic, herbs and lemon (Gluten Free ) Does not include pasta.
Breast of Chicken Parmigiana
Sold per Piece. (Minimum 5 Pieces) Tender 4oz. half breast of chicken topped with our special blend of four cheeses. Baked in Clara’s fresh marinara sauce. (Gluten Free - not breaded). Does not include pasta.
Sliced Breast of Chicken over Rotini Pasta
Select your favorite fresh pasta and combine it with tender breast of chicken and your choice of homemade gluten free sauces.
Shrimp Trays
Rudy Jr. Shrimp Special
An abundance of shrimp sautéed in garlic, olive oil, parmigiana, and a splash of white wine. Served with your choice of Pasta.
Shrimp Ersilia
Shrimp, fresh portobello mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh spinach sautéed in a four cheese cream sauce served with your choice of pasta.
Meat Tray
Meatballs
Each 3 oz. meatball is hand rolled.
Sausage in Tomato Sauce
A classic Italian favorite. Italian Sausage sautéed and served in our tomato sauce.
Sausage with Green Peppers
A classic Italian favorite. Italian Sausage sautéed and served with sweet green peppers in a garlic olive oil.
Vegetable Trays
Dessert
To Go Sauces
Alfredo Sauce
Clara’s classic rich parmigiana cream sauce!
Marinara Sauce
Filetto of peeled tomatoes, white wine, and a special blend of herbs complement this classic light Italian sauce.
Arrabiata Marinara Sauce
Clara's marinara sauce spiced up with crushed red peppers and chopped garlic.
Vegetable Marinara Sauce
A healthy blend of fresh vegetables simmered in Clara's classic marinara sauce
Vodka Cream Sauce
Clara’s fresh tomato sauce blended with vodka cream, and parmesan cheese.
Primavera Sauce
Primavera Sauce Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter and parmigiana.
Pesto Sauce
Fresh pesto made from fresh blend of basil, garlic, pine nuts, Romano cheese, and olive oil.
Meat Sauce
Clara's family recipe tomato sauce with ground beef.
Tomato Sauce
Clara's family recipe tomato sauce.
Utensils
Lunch Menu
Appetizer
Anthony's Calamari
Served fried or grilled, with Clara’s fresh marinara sauce for dipping.
Insalata Caprese
Fresh tomato slices, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar served with toasted Old World bread.
Bruschetta di Roma
Toasted Old World bread topped with a blend of diced tomatoes, fontinella cheese, and pesto.
Garlic Bread
Fresh Italian bread oven toasted with chopped garlic, olive oil & a sprinkle of parmesan. Add melted mozzarella for a small upcharge!
Sides
Salads
Side Clara’s Garden Salad
Large Claras Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce with julienne carrots, cucumbers, and tomato.
Caesar Classico
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Clara’s Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and oven toasted croutons.
Mesclun Salad
A garden blend of arugula, baby bibb, baby oak, friselle, lolorosa, and radicchio with julienne carrots, tomato, cucumbers, and oven toasted croutons.
Sandwiches
Chicken Focaccia
Grilled Chicken on a freshly toasted focaccia roll with mayonnaise, house dressing, lettuce, tomatoes and four cheese blend. Served with a petite side of homemade pasta salad.
Portobello Focaccia
Grilled Portabello on a freshly toasted focaccia roll with house dressing, lettuce, onions, tomato and four cheese blend. Served with a petite side of homemade pasta salad.
Meatball Sandwich
Clara’s homemade meatballs on toasted French roll. Add mozzarella cheese or green peppers for a $1.25 upcharge. Served with a petite side of homemade pasta salad.
Sausage Sandwich
Italian sausage on a toasted French bread. Add mozzarella cheese or green peppers for a $1.25 upcharge. Served with a petite side of homemade pasta salad.
Baked Pasta
Lasagna
Layers of seasoned ground beef, cheeses, and fresh pasta topped with mozzarella baked in a traditional tomato sauce. Homemade lasagna at its very finest.
Stuffed Shells
Three large pasta shells filled with seasoned ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella and baked in Clara's homemade Tomato Sauce.
House Specialties
Chicken Parmigiana
Tender breast of chicken filled with our special blend of four cheeses. Baked in Clara’s fresh marinara sauce. Served with a side of homemade pasta with tomato sauce.
Cream of Chicken Pesto
Sliced breast of chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted pine nuts sautéed in Clara’s fresh pesto sauce with a hint of cream served over fresh angel hair.
Shrimp Primavera
Shrimp and fresh primavera vegetables (broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini) sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter, and parmigiana; served over fresh spinach and egg angel hair.
Rudy Jr. Shrimp Special
An abundance of shrimp sautéed in garlic, olive oil, parmigiana, and a splash of white wine. Served over spinach and fresh egg angel hair. Can be served spicy upon request.
Fresh Pastas & Homemade Sauces
Tomato Sauce
Clara's family recipe!
Meat Sauce
Clara's family recipe!
Marinara Sauce
Filetto of peeled tomatoes, white wine, and a special blend of herbs complement this classic light Italian sauce.
Alfredo Sauce
Clara’s classic rich parmigiana cream sauce.
Vodka Cream Sauce
Clara’s fresh tomato sauce blended with heavy cream, and parmesan cheese.
Marinara Arrabiatta
Clara’s marinara sauce spiced up with crushed red peppers and chopped garlic.
Primavera Sauce
Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter and parmigiana.
Pesto Sauce
Fresh pesto made from fresh blend of basil, garlic, pine nuts, Romano cheese, and olive oil.
Aglio e Olio
An abundance of chopped garlic and fresh parsley sautéed in olive oil.