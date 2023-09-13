Clare & Don's Beach Shack 130 N WASHINGTON ST
Appetizers On Line
Hush Puppies
Southern soul food specialty that melts in your mouth
Dill Pickle Chips
Breaded and deep-fried with dipping sauce
Onion Rings
Made to order in homemade batter
Mini Quesadillas
Corn or flour tortilla filled with cheddar and pepper jack cheese with sides of salsa and sour cream
Nachos
Topped with lettuce, chimole, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of chili, veggie chili, carnitas or chicken
Wings
8 pieces of our award-winning wings
Crab Cake
Washington Post top ten rated crab cake
Shrimp App
Beer-battered, Coconut, Buffalo or Traditional
Gator Tail
Seasoned and lightly fried
Crawdad
Seasoned and lightly fried crawdad meat
Chicken App
Beer-battered, Coconut, Buffalo or Traditional
Whole Oysters App
Cracker-meal breaded and deep-fried Chesapeake oysters
Ceviche
A lemony spicy shrimp sensation with crispy homemade tortilla chips
Guacamole & Chips
Homemade, fresh & delicious
Chips & Salsa
Tofu App
Beer-battered, Coconut, Buffalo or Traditional
1/2LB Heap Of Shrimp
Alabama's finest jumbo shrimp
1LB Heap Of Shrimp
Alabama's finest jumbo shrimp
Chili Cheese Tots
Chili Cheese Fries
Soups and Salads On Line
Small Caesar's Galley
Romaine with homemade croutons and fresh Romano
Large Caesar's Galley
Romaine with homemade croutons and fresh Romano
Small Boat House Chopped Salad
Romaine with chopped veggies
Large Chopped Salad
Romaine with chopped veggies
Gumbolaya
Lots of rice, okra, veggies, sausage and shrimp
Chili
With onions, cheese and sour cream
Veggie Chili
Raf's original recipe with lentils and sweet potato
Seafood Chowda
Creamy shrimp, crab, fish and scallops with veggies and potatoes topped with crushed Ritz crackers
Sandwiches & Baskets On Line
Fish sandwich
Prepared your way, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of fries or tots. Sub salad, onion rings or hush puppies for 1.00
Crab Cake Sandwich
Deliciously seasoned house-made jumbo lump crabmeat, pan-seared
Classic Burger
1/2lb hand pattied burger
Impossible Burger
1/2lb hand pattied vegan burger
Chicken Sandwich
Char grilled, deep fried, coconut, buffalo or blackened
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Classic with BBQ
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Classic with BBQ
Salad Wrap
Caesar or house chopped with blackened chicken or tofu
Fish 'N' Chips
Flaky fish fillets dipped in homemade beer batter and fried to order
Shrimp Basket
8 Large prawns prepared your way
Chicken Basket
Coconut crusted, Buffalo, beer-battered or crackermeal
Oysters Basket
Crackermeal breaded and deep-fried Chesapeake oysters
Chili Dog Basket
1 or 2 all-beef hot dogs topped with Mama's Beef Chili, shredded cheddar and raw onions
Corn Dog Basket
2 corn Dogs
Tofu Sandwich
Char grilled, deep fried, coconut, buffalo or blackened
Tofu Basket
Spicy blackened, fried, grilled or Buffalo
Phish 'N' Chips
Homemade beer-battered extra firm tofu
Tacos & Burritos On Line
Fish Tacos
Prepared your way. Served with marinated cabbage, rice, your choice of beans and tortillas
Shrimp Tacos
Prepared your way. Served with marinated cabbage, rice, your choice of beans and tortillas
Burrito Bowl
Brown rice, your choice of beans, chimole, cheddar with your choice of protein served in a bowl with homemade chips
Burrito
Brown rice, your choice of beans, chimole, cheddar and pepper jack with your choice of protein wrapped in flour tortilla
Seaside Soft tacos
Pulled chicken, steak or tofu with lettuce, tomato and cheddar in corn or flour tortillas. Served withbrown rice and whole or refried beans.
Carnitas Tacos
Homemade smokey pork topped with chimole and sriracha sour cream on the side
Costadilla
Large Flour Tortilla filled with cheddar and pepper jack cheese served with lettuce, chimole and salsa
Haddock tacos
Pasta & Rice On Line
The Whole Ocean
Sauteed shrimp, scallops and fish
Cresent Beach Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with broccoli
Swamp Rice
Spicy Cajun dirty rice with tofu and veggies
Louisiana Linguini
With your choice of blackened shrimp, aligator, chicken or tofu
Chili Mac
Our homemade beef chili over linguini served with cheddar cheese, sour cream and onions.
Gator's garden
Sauteed onion, zucchini, squash, red pepper and broccoli
Big Boy Mac 'N' Cheese
Homemade and topped with pulled pork
Entrees On Line
Admiral's Feast
Choose 3 diffrent items
Crab Cake Dinner
Two of our own homemade jumbo lump crab cakes, pan-seared to melt in your mouth!
Ocean's Three
Sauteed shrimp, scallops and a jumbo lump crab cake (try it blackened for a little spice)
Fresh Catch
Our Fresh catch served with salad and 2 sides
Shrimp Dinner
Skewered, grilled and brushed with lemon butter
Chicken Breast Dinner
Prepared your way
Carne A La Playa
Grilled, blackened or teriyaki glazed