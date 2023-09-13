2 Spend $50 get free Hush Puppies
HUSHPUP
Copied!
2 Spend $50 get free Hush Puppies
HUSHPUP
Copied!


Appetizers On Line

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Southern soul food specialty that melts in your mouth

Dill Pickle Chips

$7.00

Breaded and deep-fried with dipping sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00

Made to order in homemade batter

Mini Quesadillas

$6.50

Corn or flour tortilla filled with cheddar and pepper jack cheese with sides of salsa and sour cream

Nachos

$9.50

Topped with lettuce, chimole, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of chili, veggie chili, carnitas or chicken

Wings

$9.50

8 pieces of our award-winning wings

Crab Cake

$12.50

Washington Post top ten rated crab cake

Shrimp App

$9.50

Beer-battered, Coconut, Buffalo or Traditional

Gator Tail

$10.50

Seasoned and lightly fried

Crawdad

$9.00

Seasoned and lightly fried crawdad meat

Chicken App

$10.50

Beer-battered, Coconut, Buffalo or Traditional

Whole Oysters App

$11.50

Cracker-meal breaded and deep-fried Chesapeake oysters

Ceviche

$12.50

A lemony spicy shrimp sensation with crispy homemade tortilla chips

Guacamole & Chips

$7.50

Homemade, fresh & delicious

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Tofu App

$9.50

Beer-battered, Coconut, Buffalo or Traditional

1/2LB Heap Of Shrimp

$12.50

Alabama's finest jumbo shrimp

1LB Heap Of Shrimp

$22.50

Alabama's finest jumbo shrimp

Chili Cheese Tots

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Soups and Salads On Line

Small Caesar's Galley

$5.50

Romaine with homemade croutons and fresh Romano

Large Caesar's Galley

$7.50

Romaine with homemade croutons and fresh Romano

Small Boat House Chopped Salad

$5.00

Romaine with chopped veggies

Large Chopped Salad

$7.00

Romaine with chopped veggies

Gumbolaya

$6.50+

Lots of rice, okra, veggies, sausage and shrimp

Chili

$6.50+

With onions, cheese and sour cream

Veggie Chili

$6.50+

Raf's original recipe with lentils and sweet potato

Seafood Chowda

$6.50+

Creamy shrimp, crab, fish and scallops with veggies and potatoes topped with crushed Ritz crackers

Sandwiches & Baskets On Line

Fish sandwich

$1.00

Prepared your way, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of fries or tots. Sub salad, onion rings or hush puppies for 1.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.50

Deliciously seasoned house-made jumbo lump crabmeat, pan-seared

Classic Burger

$13.00

1/2lb hand pattied burger

Impossible Burger

$11.50

1/2lb hand pattied vegan burger

Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Char grilled, deep fried, coconut, buffalo or blackened

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Classic with BBQ

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Classic with BBQ

Salad Wrap

$13.50

Caesar or house chopped with blackened chicken or tofu

Fish 'N' Chips

$14.50

Flaky fish fillets dipped in homemade beer batter and fried to order

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

8 Large prawns prepared your way

Chicken Basket

$13.50

Coconut crusted, Buffalo, beer-battered or crackermeal

Oysters Basket

$18.00

Crackermeal breaded and deep-fried Chesapeake oysters

Chili Dog Basket

$11.50

1 or 2 all-beef hot dogs topped with Mama's Beef Chili, shredded cheddar and raw onions

Corn Dog Basket

$13.50

2 corn Dogs

Tofu Sandwich

$12.50

Char grilled, deep fried, coconut, buffalo or blackened

Tofu Basket

$12.50

Spicy blackened, fried, grilled or Buffalo

Phish 'N' Chips

$12.50

Homemade beer-battered extra firm tofu

Tacos & Burritos On Line

Fish Tacos

$16.50

Prepared your way. Served with marinated cabbage, rice, your choice of beans and tortillas

Shrimp Tacos

$16.50

Prepared your way. Served with marinated cabbage, rice, your choice of beans and tortillas

Burrito Bowl

$14.50

Brown rice, your choice of beans, chimole, cheddar with your choice of protein served in a bowl with homemade chips

Burrito

$14.50

Brown rice, your choice of beans, chimole, cheddar and pepper jack with your choice of protein wrapped in flour tortilla

Seaside Soft tacos

$14.50

Pulled chicken, steak or tofu with lettuce, tomato and cheddar in corn or flour tortillas. Served withbrown rice and whole or refried beans.

Carnitas Tacos

$15.50

Homemade smokey pork topped with chimole and sriracha sour cream on the side

Costadilla

$14.50

Large Flour Tortilla filled with cheddar and pepper jack cheese served with lettuce, chimole and salsa

Haddock tacos

$15.00

Pasta & Rice On Line

The Whole Ocean

$20.00

Sauteed shrimp, scallops and fish

Cresent Beach Chicken

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast with broccoli

Swamp Rice

$17.00

Spicy Cajun dirty rice with tofu and veggies

Louisiana Linguini

$18.00

With your choice of blackened shrimp, aligator, chicken or tofu

Chili Mac

$15.50

Our homemade beef chili over linguini served with cheddar cheese, sour cream and onions.

Gator's garden

$17.00

Sauteed onion, zucchini, squash, red pepper and broccoli

Big Boy Mac 'N' Cheese

$17.00

Homemade and topped with pulled pork

Entrees On Line

Admiral's Feast

$27.50

Choose 3 diffrent items

Crab Cake Dinner

$29.25

Two of our own homemade jumbo lump crab cakes, pan-seared to melt in your mouth!

Ocean's Three

$26.00

Sauteed shrimp, scallops and a jumbo lump crab cake (try it blackened for a little spice)

Fresh Catch

$0.50

Our Fresh catch served with salad and 2 sides

Shrimp Dinner

$19.50

Skewered, grilled and brushed with lemon butter

Chicken Breast Dinner

$18.00

Prepared your way

Carne A La Playa

$19.00

Grilled, blackened or teriyaki glazed

Tofu Dinner

$17.50

Scallop Dinner

$29.50

Kid's menu On Line

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Kid's Chicken

$9.00

Kid's Shrimp

$9.00

Kid's Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$9.00

Kid's Taco Plate

$9.00

Kid's Bowl

$9.00

Kid's Fish Fingers

$9.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$9.00

Kid's Corn Dog

$9.00

Kid's Pasta

$9.00

Kid's Mac 'N' Cheese

$9.00

Kid's No MOO Burger

$9.00

Kid's Tofu Basket

$9.00

Sides On Line

French Fries

$5.50

Tator Tots

$5.50

Brown Rice

$5.50

Coleslaw

$5.50

Broccoli

$5.50

Brussel Sprouts

$5.50

Side Onion Rings

$5.50

Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Refried Beans

$5.50

Black Beans

$5.50

One Chili Dog

$7.00

One Corn Dog

$7.00

Sauteed Zucchini

$5.50

Dessert On Line

Key Lime Pie

$5.50

Fresh Strawberry Short Biscuit

$7.50

Homemade Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.50

Lazy Mike's Homemade Ice Cream Sundae

$5.50

Fried Oreo Sundae

$10.00

Drinks On Line

'Iced Tea

$3.00

'Soda

$3.00

'Juice

$3.50

'Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.00

'Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

'Shirley Temple

$3.50

'Albert Gator

$3.50

'Lemonade

$3.50

'Arnold Palmer

$3.50

'Root Beer

$3.50

'Coke

$3.00

'Diet Coke

$3.00

'Sprite

$3.00

'Ginger Ale

$3.00

'Tonic

$3.00

'Ginger Beer

$3.50

'Milk

$3.50

'Chocolate Mlk

$3.50

'Orange Juice

$3.50

'Pineapple Juice

$3.50

'Cranberry Juice

$3.50

'Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

'Apple Juice

$3.50

'Beach Shack Bubbly

$1.75

'Virgin Bloody mary

$5.00

'Virgin Crush

$5.00

Adult Beverage

Blue Moon

$6.50

Bold Rock Cider

$6.00

Brew Free or Die

$6.50

Brewdog Hazy AF

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dales Pale Ale

$6.50

Day Crush Sour Ale

$6.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Seltser

$9.00

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$5.50

Guiness

$6.50

Heineken

$5.50

High Noon Tequila

$8.50

High Noon Vodka

$8.00

Jai Alai IPA

$6.50

Juicy Hazy IPA

$6.50

Kona Longboard

$6.00

Mango White Claw

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Miller Light

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$6.00

PBR

$6.00

Purple Haze

$6.50

Rhino Chaser Pilsner

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Sweetwater Easy IPA

$6.50

The Finish Long Drink

$7.50

Black Ox Rye Porter

$6.50

House Margarita

$8.00

Cadillac Margarita

$9.00

Skinny Margarita

$9.00

Blue Margarita

$9.00

El Primo Margarita

$10.00

Hot Cactus Margarita

$9.00

Virgin Margarita 12oz

$5.00

Susan Anderson

$9.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Grapefruit Crash

$9.00

Lemon Crush

$9.00

Lime Crush

$9.00

Cherry Lime Ricky

$9.00

Sergey's Mule

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Elijah's Bird

$9.00

Ocean's Breeze

$10.00

Painkilla

$9.00

Oh My Mai-tai

$9.00

Flying Palmer

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Goombay Smash

$9.00

Sangria

$9.00

Pitcher of Sangria

$25.00

Robbie's Mango Tea

$9.00

AOB

$9.00

Sunburst

$9.00