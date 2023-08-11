Skip to Main content
Classic Mexican 1550 Aviation Parkway
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Classic Mexican 1550 Aviation Parkway
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Breakfast
Mexican
Sandwich
Omelettes
Bagel
Drink
Chilaquiles
Breakfast
Sandwich
Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Omelettes
Veggie
Ham
Bacon
Sausage
Bagel
Plain
Jalapeño
Everything
Sesame
Blueberry
Garlic
Drink
Fountain Drink
Juice
Chilaquiles
Pollo
Cheese
Egg
Rancheros
Mexicana
Mexican
Dishes
Taco
$9.99
Burrito
$9.99
Quesadilla
$9.99
Veggie Quesadilla
$8.99
Torta
Nachos w/ Meat
Cheese Nachos
$8.99
Drinks
Medium Fountain
$1.99
Sides
Pico de Gallo
$0.99
Guacamole
$0.99
Queso
$0.99
Chips
$3.99
Extras
Extra Meat
$1.49
Classic Mexican 1550 Aviation Parkway Location and Ordering Hours
(910) 978-9888
1550 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville, NC 27560
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement