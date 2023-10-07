Claudio's Table 5441 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest
Food
Pasta
Sides
Opening Night
Wine - Beer
Private Collection
White BTL - Bianco Secco - Quintarelli
$90.00
White BTL - Santa Chiara - Paolo Bea
$130.00
White BTL - Lapideus - Paolo Bea
$150.00
Red BTL - Promofiore - Quintarelli
$145.00
Red BTL - Valpolicella Classico - Quintarelli
$220.00
Red BTL - Amarone della Valpolicella - Quintarelli
$650.00
Red BTL - Amabile - Quintarelli
$300.00
Red BTL - Rosso del Bepi 2002 - Quintarelli
$580.00
Red BTL - Rosso del Bepi 2014 -Quintarelli
$310.00
Red BTL - Amarone - Dal Forno
$250.00
Red BTL - Valpolicella - Dal Forno
$250.00
Red BTL - Vigna Sere - Dal Forno
$300.00
Red BTL - Pipparello - Paolo Bea
$170.00
Red BTL - Cerrete - Paolo Bea
$350.00
Red BTL - San Valentino - Paolo Bea
$135.00
NA Beverage
Coffee / Tea
Latte - Regular
$6.00
Latte - Decaf
$6.00
Cappuccino - Regular
$6.00
Cappuccino - Decaf
$6.00
Espresso - Regular
$5.00
Espresso - Decaf
$5.00
Americano - Regular
$5.00
Americano - Decaf
$5.00
English Breakfast Tea
$4.50
Darjeeling Tea
$4.50
Green Tea
$4.50
Red Fruit Tea
$4.50
Camomille Tea
$4.50
Mint Tea
$4.50
Ice- Tea
$5.00
Double Espresso
$6.00
Juice / Soda
Mocktails
