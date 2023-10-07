Food

Bruschetta Platter

$12.95

Culatta

$14.50

Zeppole

$11.15Out of stock

Arancini

$12.50

Appetizers

Octopus

$22.00

Vitello Tonnato

$19.95

Tuna Nduja

$22.95

Pasta

Caserecce Ragu

$26.00

Spaghetti alla chitarra

$22.00

Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

Gnocchi

$24.95

Cavatelli Peas

$24.00

Spaghetti Clams

$26.00

Bucatini All'Amatriciana

$24.00

Mains

Porchetta

$29.95

Suprema di Pollo

$28.00

Lamb Loin

$39.95

Branzino

$32.00

Parmigiana

$22.00

Sides

Gateau di Patate

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Zucchini

$12.00

Romaine Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Foccacia

$4.95

Pizza

Margherita

$19.00

Mediterranea

$21.00

Norma

$22.00

Friarielli

$22.00

Prosciutto Arugula

$24.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Torta all olio

$12.00

Gelato

$12.00

Opening Night

Chef Tasting Menu

$1.00

Wine - Beer

Private Collection

White BTL - Bianco Secco - Quintarelli

$90.00

White BTL - Santa Chiara - Paolo Bea

$130.00

White BTL - Lapideus - Paolo Bea

$150.00

Red BTL - Promofiore - Quintarelli

$145.00

Red BTL - Valpolicella Classico - Quintarelli

$220.00

Red BTL - Amarone della Valpolicella - Quintarelli

$650.00

Red BTL - Amabile - Quintarelli

$300.00

Red BTL - Rosso del Bepi 2002 - Quintarelli

$580.00

Red BTL - Rosso del Bepi 2014 -Quintarelli

$310.00

Red BTL - Amarone - Dal Forno

$250.00

Red BTL - Valpolicella - Dal Forno

$250.00

Red BTL - Vigna Sere - Dal Forno

$300.00

Red BTL - Pipparello - Paolo Bea

$170.00

Red BTL - Cerrete - Paolo Bea

$350.00

Red BTL - San Valentino - Paolo Bea

$135.00

NA Beverage

Coffee / Tea

Latte - Regular

$6.00

Latte - Decaf

$6.00

Cappuccino - Regular

$6.00

Cappuccino - Decaf

$6.00

Espresso - Regular

$5.00

Espresso - Decaf

$5.00

Americano - Regular

$5.00

Americano - Decaf

$5.00

English Breakfast Tea

$4.50

Darjeeling Tea

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Red Fruit Tea

$4.50

Camomille Tea

$4.50

Mint Tea

$4.50

Ice- Tea

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Juice / Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Pineaple

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Mocktails

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Refills

Coke Refill

Sprite Refill

Ice Tea Refill

Diet Coke Refill

Water

Sparkling

$7.00

Still

$7.00

1/2 Sparkling

$3.50