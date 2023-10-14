Fresh, traditional Vietnamese dishes -- prepared by us just for you!
Clay Pot Restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
Fried Dumpling Platter (8)
Your choice of 8 fried dumplings. Chicken. Veggie (vegan). Half & Half.
Steamed Dumpling Platter (8)
Your choice of 8 steamed dumplings. Chicken. Veggie (vegan). Half & Half.
Clay Pot Sampler
Fried green beans, three fried chicken and three fried veggie dumplings, one chicken and one pork egg roll, and three pork meatballs served with a side of sweet chili sauce & fish sauce.
Imperial Roll
4 of our homemade egg rolls served with lettuce, pickled veggies, herbs, noodles & fish sauce for dipping. chicken. pork (GF). Half & Half.
Chili Oil Wontons
8 of our homemade shrimp & pork wontons served with our house sweet & spicy sauce. Topped with fried garlic, green onions, sesame seeds & cilantro.
Chicken Satay
3 chicken skewers grilled to perfection and served with Thai peanut sauce.
Fried Green Beans
Lightly battered and deep-fried green beans served with our famous sweet chili.
Fish Cake
House-made deep-fried white fish patties served with sweet chili. Gluten free.
Meatball Skewer
Six glazed Vietnamese pork meatballs served with a side of sweet chili sauce.
Spring Rolls
Cold roll filled with your choice of protein, cilantro, cucumber, apple, pickled carrots & daikon, lettuce & rice noodles. wrapped in rice paper & served with our famous homemade peanut sauce. can be made vegan & gluten free.
Wonton Cup
3 shrimp & pork wontons in our traditional pho broth topped with green & white onions, beansprouts & cilantro.
Cup of Soup
Our traditional pho broth topped with white & green onions, beansprouts & cilantro. Can sub vegan or spicy broth.
Curry Cup
Cup of our sweet potato & coconut curry broth. Vegan & Gluten free.
Pork Egg Rolls (2)
Two homemade pork egg rolls with carrots, beansprouts, onion, mushrooms & garlic. Fried. Gluten free.
Chicken Egg Rolls (2)
Two homemade chicken egg rolls with cabbage, carrots, onion, mushrooms & garlic. Fried.
Dinner Bun Xao
Clay Pot Classics
Dinner Clay Pot
Sautéed choice of protein with broccoli and carrots in a slightly sweet herb sauce served with rice in a traditional clay pot. Can be made vegan.
Dinner Spicy Broccoli
Our signature spicy creamy sauce served with your choice of protein and broccoli, carrots and rice in a traditional clay pot.
Dinner Curry
A wonderful blend of Asian spices and pureed sweet potato, lemongrass, and coconut milk. Served with your choice of protein, broccoli and carrots with rice on the side. Can be made vegan & gluten free.
Dinner Stan's
Our signature spicy creamy sauce served with your choice of protein and broccoli, carrots and rice in a traditional clay pot. Topped with melted gooey cheese.
Dinner Lemongrass
Your choice of pan-fried protein with lemongrass, garlic and chili sauce. Served with rice in a traditional clay pot. Can be made vegan.
Dinner Fried Rice
Our traditional Vietnamese fried rice with Your choice of protein stir-fried with rice, egg, white and green onions, and cilantro in a traditional clay pot. Can be made vegan & gluten free.
Dinner Pineapple Fried Rice
Your choice of protein stir-fried with rice, egg, fresh pineapple, jalapeño, white and green onions, and cilantro. Can be made vegan & gluten free.
Dinner Spring Fried Rice
Your choice of protein, egg, white and green onions & seasonal vegetables cooked in decadent coconut milk. Can be made vegan & gluten free.
Specialty Dishes
Sesame Chicken
Breaded and deep-fried chicken sautéed with white onions & tossed in our homemade sesame sauce, topped with sesame seeds and served with rice.
Pepper Steak
Stir-fried beef with onions & bell peppers in our house pepper sauce.
Crawfish Fried Rice
A southern favorite, Vietnamese style. Crawfish, Chinese sausage. onions, bell pepper, jalapeños, spices & butter. no substitutions.
Soup
Pho
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup made with beef and chicken broth that is flavored with various asian spices and topped with green and white onions, cilantro, beansprouts.
Bun Bo Hue
This spicy soup has flavors of lemongrass, paprika, ginger, onions, garlic and shrimp paste cooked with beef bones and served with rice noodles. topped with green and white onions, cilantro, beansprouts.
Bun Ca Cay
One of the most famous soups from owner Thanh’s hometown. This savory and slightly spicy and sour broth is served with rice noodles, flavorful fish cake and topped with green and white onions, cilantro, and beansprouts.
Pho Chay (Vegan Pho)
Enjoy your pho the vegan way with fried tofu and mixed vegetables in our flavorful vegan broth alongside green and white onions, cilantro, and beansprouts. Vegan.
Pho Deluxe
A bowl of our traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup made with beef and chicken broth that is flavored with various Asian spices and topped with green and white onions, cilantro, beansprouts, beef brisket, Vietnamese beef meatballs, rare beef tenderloin and beef tendon.
Special Soup
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup made with beef and chicken broth that is flavored with various spices and topped with green and white onions, cilantro, beansprouts, & a medley of seasonal vegetables.
Wonton Soup
Our signature pho broth accompanied by 8 handmade pork and shrimp wontons garnished with cilantro, white and green onions, and beansprouts & served with egg noodles.
Oxtail Soup
Our traditional pho broth rich in flavor from exotic oxtail topped with green and white onions, cilantro, beansprouts & served with rice noodles.
Kids Meals
Sides
Side of White Rice
Side of Brown Rice
Side of Egg Fried Rice
Side of Plain Vermicelli Noodles
Side of Mixed Veggies
1 Fried Pork Egg Roll
1 Fried Chicken Egg Roll
Side of Pho Veggies
Side of Jalapenos
1 Fried Egg
Side Tomato (Raw)
Side Broccoli (Steamed)
Side Carrots (Raw)
Side Broccoli & Carrots (Steamed)
Side of Cauliflower Rice
Side Pineapple
Drinks
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Cherry Lemonade
Blueberry Lemonade
Unsweet Peach Iced Tea
Fountain Soda
Red Thai Tea
Green Thai Tea
Milk Tea
Comes with brown sugar agar.
Hibiscus Lime Tea
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Comes with brown sugar agar.
Vietnamese Coffee
Hot Green Tea
Hot Jasmine Tea
Hot Creamy Chrysanthemum Tea
Contains Dairy
Hot Creamy Ginger Tea
Contains Dairy