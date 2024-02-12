Clementes Trolley Pizzeria - New 516 Fleming Street
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Antipasto$29.00
Imported meats and cheese with Mediterranean olives, calabrese peppers, fig jam, and crostini's
- Burrata$19.00
Fresh creamy mozzarella, crostini's, baby confite tomatoes, Mediterranean olives, calabrese hot peppers
- Chicken Lollipop$15.00
Five chicken winglets with housemade creamy garlic dipping sauce
- Chilled Eggplant Stack$16.00
Panko, breaded, ricotta, marinara, Parmesan, balsamic glaze
- Nonnas Meatballs$16.00
Two 4 oz. meatballs topped with bolognese, ricotta cheese, & Parmesan served with homemade bread
Fresh Salads
- Baby's House Salad$17.50
Heritage blend, cucumbers, cherry, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, chickpeas, carrots, topped with Gorgonzola cheese, and Eleisha's homemade Italian vinaigrette dressing
- Casear Salad$14.50
Chopped hearts of romaine tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing, with shaved Romano pecorino and homemade soft garlic croutons
- Grilled Romaine$17.00
Grilled romaine heart with grape tomatoes, red onions, shaved Romano cheese & Eleisha's Italian vinaigrette
- Half Beet Salad$9.00
- Half Caesar Salad$9.00
- Half House Salad$12.00
- Nan's Caprese Salad$12.50
Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze, extra-virgin olive oil, & Sicilian sea salt
- Roasted Beet Salad$16.00
Mixed field greens, goat cheese, pistachios, fire-roasted beets, with homemade Italian vinaigrette
Brick Oven Pizzas
- Caesar Salad Pizza$24.50
Chopped hearts of romaine tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing, shaved Romano pecorino & topped on our garlic-seared crust
- Cheese$13.50
Fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh basil
- Hawaiian$22.50
Thick-cut bacon, fresh pineapple, topped with Pecorino Romano
- Honey Bacon$24.50
Garlic olive oil glaze, hickory smoked bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and honey
- Hot Peppers & Soppressata$24.50
Hot red & green, cherry peppers, mild soppressata, dusted with pecorino Romano
- Margherita$18.50
Fresh whole mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & Pecorino Romano
- Meat Lovers$24.50
Pepperoni, sausage, homemade meatballs & smoked hickory bacon
- Meatball$19.50
Crumbled meatballs, extra homemade marinara, dusted with Pecorino Romano
- Meatball & Ricotta$24.50
Crumbled meatballs, imported ricotta and marinara, topped with mozzarella & Parmesan
- Mushroom$18.50
Sautéed baby portobello mushrooms, dusted with shredded Parmesan
- Pepperoni$15.50
Dried cured, lightly smoked pepperoni
- Peppers & Onions$18.50
Roasted tri-colored peppers with garlic & caramelized onions
- Roasted Garlic Bread Pizza$13.50
Fresh baked garlic bread, topped with whole milk mozzarella
- Roasted Veggie$22.50
Caramelized onions, tri-colored peppers, mushrooms, summer squash, & zucchini
- Sausage$21.50
Spicy sausage, dusted with pecorino Romano
- Sicilian Thick Crust Slices$5.00
Our 4x6" sicilian thick crust slices are amazingly light and airy. Add any topping to build your own
- Speciality Half & Half Pizza$29.00
- Supreme$27.50
Sausage, pepperoni, crumbled meatballs, tri-colored bell peppers, caramelized, onions, & mushrooms
- Meat Lovers SLICE$10.00
- Supreme SLICE$12.50
- Honey Bacon SLICE$9.50
- Margarita SLICE$8.75
- Veggies SLICE$10.00
- Mushroom SLICE$6.25
Desserts
Beverages
Red Wines
- Gl Pinot Noir$11.00
- Gl Merlot$10.00
- Gl Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Gl Shiraz$10.00
- Gl L'arco Chianti DOCG, Tuscany$10.00
- Gl Piazza Del Castello Toscano Rosso, Tuscany$10.00
- Gl Qvid Primitivo, Puglia$12.00
- Gl Di Majo Norante Cabernet, Molise$10.00
- Gl Ciavolich Divus, Montepulciano D'abruzzo$15.00
- Gl La Fiera Italian White, Italy$8.00
- Gl La Fiera Italian Red, Italy$8.00
- Btl Pinot Noir$44.00
- Btl Merlot$10.00
- Btl Cabernet Sauvignon$48.00
- Btl Shiraz$40.00
- Btl L'arco Chianti DOCG, Tuscany$40.00
- Btl Piazza Del Castello Toscano Rosso, Tuscany$40.00
- Btl Qvid Primitivo, Puglia$48.00
- Btl Di Majo Norante Cabernet, Molise$40.00
- Btl Ciavolich Divus, Montepulciano D'abruzzo$60.00
- Volponi Ripasso Veneto$69.00
- San Silvestro Patres Barolo, Piedmont$102.00
- Btl La Fiera Italian White, Italy$32.00
- Btl La Fiera Italian Red, Italy$32.00
- Btl Chianti Riserva$89.00
White Wines
- Gl Mapmaker Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$12.00
- Gl Lush & Creamy Chardonnay, Chile$8.00
- Gl Ashby Park Chardonnay, Central Coast, Ca$12.00
- Gl Tenuta Carretta Moscato D'asti, Piedmont$11.00
- Gl Rosaris Fruilano, Isonzo$11.00
- Gl Pinot Grigio, Isonzo$11.00
- Gl Soave Classico, Italy$10.00
- Gl Costamolino Vermentino, Sardegna$12.00
- Gl Ciavolich Pecorino, Abruzzo$15.00
- Btl Mapmaker Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$48.00
- Btl Lush & Creamy Chardonnay, Chile$36.00
- Btl Ashby Park Chardonnay, Central Coast, Ca$48.00
- Btl Tenuta Carretta Moscato D'asti, Piedmont$44.00
- Btl Rosaris Fruilano, Isonzo$44.00
- Btl Pinot Grigio, Isonzo$44.00
- Btl Soave Classico, Italy$40.00
- Btl Costamolino Vermentino, Sardegna$48.00
- Btl Ciavolich Pecorino, Abruzzo$60.00