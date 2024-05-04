Cleo Bagels
Loose Bagels
Loose Bagels (Select up to 11)
All Day
Baker's Dozens
Sandwiches
- Build Your Own Bagel$2.25
Your choice of bagel, spreads, and add-ons!
- Build Your Own Bialy$3.00
Your choice of bialy, spreads, and add-ons!
- Ramen Thing$12.00
Marinated Eggs, Braised Bamboo, House Pickled Ginger, Fresh Scallions, Ground Toasted Sesame Seeds, Togarashi Mayo, Seaweed Crisp Contains: Soy, Sesame Seeds, Eggs, Alcohol
- Nova Classic$13.00
Samaki Nova Lox, Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onion, Cucumbers Contains: Dairy, Cold Smoked Fish, Onion
- SPECIAL - Nova Delox$14.00
Samaki Nova Lox, Roasted Scallion Butter, Cream Cheese, Fried Capers Contains: Dairy, Cold Smoked Fish, Scallion/Onion
- Whitefish$12.50
Standard Serving is 3.5 Ounces but we are now offering lighter portions under "Build Your Own"! Our House Made Whitefish Salad (mayo, dairy, & scallions), Shaved Red Onion, Romaine, & Potato Chips ~on the sandwich~ Contains: Hot Smoked Fish, Dairy, Onion
- Garbanz$9.00
House Chickpea 'Tuna' Salad (Chickpeas, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds, Vegan Mayo), Romaine, Potato Chips ~on the sandwich~ Contains: Soy, Onion (in the chickpea salad), Sunflower Seeds
- Bentl's Lentils$7.50
Lentil Walnut Spread, Fresh Red Pepper, Pickled Carrot & Celery Contains: Walnuts, Onion, Brandy (for deglazing, cooked)
- Herby Egg Salad$8.00
Egg Salad w/ Herbs (Parsley, Dill, Tarragon), Red Onion, Pickle Sauce Contains: Egg, Soy (in mayo), Onion (fresh), Garlic and Add'l Onion (in pickle sauce)
- Beans, Deens, and Greens$11.00
Sardines, Marinated Gigante Beans, Arugula w/ Lemon Vinaigrette, Salsa Verde (Parsley, Garlic, Lemon Zest, Capers, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), and Roasted Garlic Aioli Contains: Tinned Sardines, Garlic (in verde), Bell Peppers & Onion & Vinegar (in marinated beans)
- BeanLover215$9.00
Secret-ish vegan menu item... only listed on our online page. Inspired by the 'build-your-owns' we've received since offering online ordering. Half portion of our Garbanz chickpea 'tuna' salad, half portion of Bentl spread, full portion of marinated gigante beans tossed with salsa verde (parsley, capers, lemon zest, garlic, olive oil), arugula with lemon vin, and vegan butter. Contains: Walnuts, Soy, Sunflower Seeds, Bell Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Kombu (Kelp)
- SPECIAL - Nova Bistro$10.00
1.5 oz of Samaki Nova Lox, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Salsa Verde (parsley, lemon zest, capers, garlic, olive oil), Pickled Red Onion, and Arugula w/ Lemon Vinaigrette
- SPECIAL - Salmon-Beurre$10.00
Inspired by France's most popular ham sandwich. We start ours w/ an un-toasted bialy and layer on Very Good Butter, Cornichons, and 1.5 oz Samaki Nova Lox (instead of ham). No toasting, no substitutions.
Treats
Drinks
- Coffee$2.75+
From Necessary Coffee roasted in Lancaster, PA. Necessary Dark Roast is a bold and smoky coffee that supports broader buying from coffee farmers. Necessary Blend is designed to be a daily drinker. Comprised of coffees from Latin America and East Africa, the exact lots that comprise this coffee change with the seasons, but always aim to present the same chocolatey flavor profile.
- Tea$2.50
- SPECIAL: Iced Ginger Lemon Tea (Lightly Sweetened, 16oz)$4.00Out of stock
- SPECIAL: Citrus Green Tea (Unsweetened, 16oz)$3.50Out of stock
- SPECIAL: Gnarnold Palmer (50/50 Ginger Lemon & Citrus Green, Lightly Sweetened, 16oz)$3.50Out of stock
- Orange Juice, Natalie's$5.00
- Apple Juice, Martinelli$3.50
- Ginger Beer, Reed's Extra$2.75
- Kombucha, Movement Labs$5.75
Locally produced! Philadelphia, PA
- Root Beer, Dr. Brown$2.00
- Chocolate Milk, Ronnybrook$3.50Out of stock
- Seltzer, Canned, Asstd.$1.50
- Bottled Water, Fiji$2.50
- Spring Water, Mtn Valley$3.00
- Sparkling Water, Mtn Valley$3.00
- Apple Cider, Three Springs$3.50Out of stock
Local!
- Yuzu Soda, S&N$3.50
- Cucumber Soda, S&N$3.50
Grocery
- Plain Cream Cheese, 8 oz$5.00
- Scallion Cream Cheese, 8 oz$6.50Out of stock
- Cashew CC Bandit, 7 oz$10.00
- Smoked Salmon, Samaki, 4oz$10.00
- Whitefish Salad, House Made 8oz$16.00
- Potato Chips, Cape Cod 1.5 oz$1.50
- Necessary Coffee, Dark, Whole Beans, 12oz$16.00
A Necessary take on the classic Dark Roast style. A bold and smoky coffee that supports broader buying from coffee farmers.
- Necessary Coffee, Blend, Whole Beans, 12 oz$16.00
"Necessary Blend is designed to be a daily drinker. Comprised of coffees from Latin America and East Africa, the exact lots that comprise this coffee change with the seasons, but always aim to present the same chocolatey flavor profile. Beyond the flavor profile, the buying philosophy behind this and all Necessary coffees stays consistent, as well: we seek to buy lots from producing partners that present every day flavors, good quality, and benefit our partners financially."
- Baby Sardines in Olive Oil, Espinaler$9.00
- Sardines in Olive Oil, Ati Manel$7.00
- Mackerel Fillets in Olive Oil, Jose Gourmet$10.00
- Trout with Juniper and Thyme, Fangst$9.00
- Crushed Hot Peppers in Oil, IASA, 100g$7.00
Sweet, spicy, tangy, balanced, and great on everything. Our favorite heat.
- Potato Chips, Cape Cod, .75 oz$0.75