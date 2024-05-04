Necessary Coffee, Blend, Whole Beans, 12 oz

$16.00

"Necessary Blend is designed to be a daily drinker. Comprised of coffees from Latin America and East Africa, the exact lots that comprise this coffee change with the seasons, but always aim to present the same chocolatey flavor profile. Beyond the flavor profile, the buying philosophy behind this and all Necessary coffees stays consistent, as well: we seek to buy lots from producing partners that present every day flavors, good quality, and benefit our partners financially."