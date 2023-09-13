FOOD

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Meatballs and house made spicy tomato sauce, dollop of lemon ricotta and sweet basil. Served with house baked flat bread.

Pretzel bites

$12.00

Smoked Chicken Dip

$12.00

House smoked chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, cream cheese, sour cream, blended cheeses, house smoked bacon, green onions and jalapeño garnish. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Brewer's Nachos

$14.00

SALADS

FL Berry & Goat Cheese

$16.00

Tuscan

$16.00

Cobb

$13.00

PIZZA

Blondie

$19.00

Artisan blended mozzarella, lemon ricotta, goat cheese, american crafted prosciutto, gourmet lemon mixed greens, roasted garlic and shaved parmesan cheese.

Diablo

$16.00

Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut Sopressa salami and pepperoni, peppadews and basil.

Margherita

$16.00

House crafted tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet basil leaves and EVOO finish.

Meat Monster

$20.00

Sopressa salami, pepperoni, meatball, italian sausage and smoked bacon.

The CBC

$16.00

House smoked chicken and bacon, cheddar and jack cheeses, green onions and cilantro-chipotle ranch drizzle.

The cheese

$12.00

BYO pizza

$12.00

French Dip Pizza

$17.00

Mexican

$16.00

The Vegan

$19.00

SIDES

POTATO CHIPS

$4.00

SIDE - Mac & Cheese

$4.00

SIDE - Tomato Cucumber Salad

$4.00

SIDE - House Fries

$4.00

Bitchin Burger Wagon

JAP/CHZ Sausage

$10.00

FRIES

$4.00

Cheeseburger

$16.50

HAMBURGER

$15.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00

The Carnivore

$17.00

Hog Wings

$14.00

Krispy Kreme Burger

$16.00

FrenchOnion Cheeseburger

$16.00

Chicken Corn Tacos

K-BUFF WINGS

$14.00

Daily Special

Wagu Beef Ol' Hickory

$13.00Out of stock

Salmon Special

$16.00

carnitas

$15.00

Shepard's Pie

$18.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Ginger Beer (no refills)

$5.00

Club Soda

Coca Cola

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Cranberry Juice (no refills)

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea - Sweet

$3.00

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade - Strawberry

$3.50

Orange Juice (no refills)

$3.50

Red Bull (no refills)

$5.50

Red Bull Sugar Free (no refills)

$4.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00Out of stock

Virgin Craft Cocktail - Level 1

$5.00

Virgin Craft Cocktail - Level 2

$6.00

Virgin Craft Cocktail - Level 3

$7.00

Water

High C

$3.00

Red Bull blueberry (no refills)

$4.50

BTL Water

$5.00

BEER

Flight

$10.00

Pint

Dublin Stout

$8.00

Mexican Lager

$7.00

Sour

$7.00

Hazy

$8.00

Mosaic Pilsner

$2.00Out of stock

Passion Pale

$6.00

White Rooster Orange

$6.00

Xtra Light Lager

$5.00

Kolsch

$7.00

West Coast

$7.00

Hefe

$7.00

Irish Red

$8.00

Oktoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

Mango Pineapple IPA

$7.00

Dad Pint

Special Mexican lager

Special stout

Special Irish Red

TAP SPECIALTIES

Cider Half and Half

$7.00

Half and Half Marg/Sangria

$8.00

Sour

$7.00

LIQUOR

BRUNCH Bloody Mary

CLASSIC Bloody Mary

$8.00

MICHELADA

$8.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

BASIL-LY DELICIOUS

$10.00

BERRY SMASH

$10.00

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$10.00

PEACH BILLINI

$10.00

CLASSIC MIMOSA

$5.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$15.00

MIMOSA REFILL

SUMMER COCKTAILS

Last Summer

$12.00

Berries&Cream

$12.00

Sex on the peach

$12.00

OLE SMOKY

Salty watermelon whiskey

$7.00

Peanut butter Whiskey

$7.00

Mango Habanero whiskey

$7.00

Blackberry moonshine

$7.00

FALL COCKTAILS

Espresso

$12.00

Scary Peary

$12.00

Witches Mule

$12.00

Applerita

$12.00

Pumkintini

$12.00

SHOTS

Green Tea JAMESON

$10.00

Green Tea WELL

$7.00

White Tea TITOS

$10.00

White Tea ABSOLUT

$10.00

White Tea WELL

$7.00

Lemon Drop TITOS

$10.00

Lemon Drop ABSOLUT

$10.00

Lemon Drop WELL

$7.00

PB&J

$8.00

COCKTAILS

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Gibson

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon drop Martini

$10.00

LIT

$8.00

LIT TOP

$12.00

Lynchburg lemonade

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow mule

$12.00

Roy Boy

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the beach

$10.00

Tequila sunrise

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Long Beach ice tea

$10.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

FASHION SHOW

Disco Cosmo

$12.00

Free Sangria

Free Marg

FORMER COCKTAILS

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Electric Lemonade

$12.00

WINE

GLASS

GL-Cab Sauv - Estrella

$6.00

GL-Pinot Noir - Treille

$7.00

GL-Merlot - Bogle

$7.00

GL-Chard - Estrella

$6.00

GL-Chard - Duckhorn

$12.00

GL-Moscato - Culitos

$7.00

GL-Pinot Grigio - Bel Vento

$7.00

GL-Prosecco - Jeio

$10.00

GL- Sauv Blanc - Matua

$9.00

GL-PRO-Antonico

$6.00

VDay Flute Free

Rose 83

$7.00

BOTTLE

BTL-Chard- Duckhorn

$40.00

BTL-Merlot - Bogle

$26.00

BTL-Moscato - Vintage Oaks

$26.00

BTL-Pinot Grigio - Bel Vento

$26.00

BTL-Pinot Noir - Treille

$26.00

BTL-Prosecco - Jeio

$30.00

BTL MATUA

$30.00

SPECIAL ROSE 83

$24.00

BTL-PRO-ANTONICO

$20.00

RETAIL

Crew T Shirt - Black

$25.00

Crew T-Shirt - Grey

$25.00

Hat - Black

$30.00

Hat - Grey

$30.00

Hat Black white trucker

$33.00

Koozies

$5.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - Black

$30.00

Pepper Grinder

$6.00

RWB Shirt

$25.00

Salt Grinder

$6.00

Stickers

$2.00

T-Shirt - Save the Brewbies!

$25.00

Tank - Black

$25.00

Vee T-Shirt - Black

$27.00

Vee T-Shirt - Grey

$25.00

CBC Mugs

$30.00

Hoodies

$50.00

St Pat Tank Top

$24.95

St Pat Short Sleeve

$29.95

Golf Shirt

$65.00

CBC Beer Glass

$10.00

Birthday Koozie

$5.00

Birthday Shirt

$25.00

Orange leather hat

$36.00

RWB TANK

$25.00

Summer Shirt

$25.00

Hat orange trucker

$30.00

License Plate

$25.00

Straw hat

$39.00

orange cbc ladies tshirt

$27.00

orangle long sleeve

$30.00

black vneck tshirts

$27.00

orange tshirt men

$27.00

black christmas shirt long sleeve

$30.00

Sweatshirts

$50.00

Camo Hat

$30.00

TO-GO - WEEKDAYS

ALCOHOL

BEER (4 pack cans)

$50.00

BEER (25 oz CAN)

$14.00

BEER (16 oz CUP)

$7.00

MARGARITA (16 oz)

$8.00

SANGRIA (16 oz)

$8.00

CIDER (16 oz)

$8.00

SOUR (16 oz)

$7.00

Barrel aged 25oz can

$18.00

FEED

Twisted Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Parmesan crusted cavatappi pasta with a bold and spicy cheese sauce, bacon and pimentos.

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Meatballs and house made spicy tomato sauce, dollop of lemon ricotta and sweet basil. Served with house baked flat bread.

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Soft salted pretzel bites served with beer cheese dipping sauce.

Smoked Chicken Dip

$12.00

House smoked chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, cream cheese, sour cream, blended cheeses, house smoked bacon, green onions and jalapeño garnish. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Nachyo Nachos

$15.00

Mojo marinated house smoked pork, CBC house made beer cheese, shredded cheese, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, green onions and sriracha drizzle. Served with corn tortilla chips.

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.00
Cobb

$13.00

Chopped mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, red onions, crumbled blue cheese and house dressing.

Santa Fe Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, avocados, house smoked corn, black beans, green onions, jack and cheddar cheese, red onions, tortilla strips, crunchy onions and cilantro-chipotle ranch dressing.

Strawberry Burrata Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, strawberries, cucumbers, toasted pine nuts and mozzarella cheese topped with raspberries and crunchy onions. Served with house crafted raspberry fig dressing.

TASTY TRIOS

Korean Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Three tacos with house smoked chicken, asian cabbage and carrots, house pickled red onions and cucumbers, spicy asian mayo, toasted tuxedo sesame seeds and green onions.

BBQ Pork Tacos

$12.00

Three tacos with house smoked pork, crunchy onions, coleslaw and BBQ sauce drizzle.

Pork Sliders

$15.00

House smoked pork with BBQ drizzle, slaw and crunchy onions. Served with choice of side and kosher pickle.

Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Three sliders with house smoked chicken, pesto mayo on toasted potato buns, fontina cheese, bacon, avocado mash, roma tomatoes and arugula tossed in a lemon vinaigrette. Served with choice of side and kosher pickle.

Meatball Sliders

$15.00

Three meatball sliders dressed with spicy tomato sauce, lemon ricotta and sweet basil. Served with choice of side and kosher pickle.

PIZZA

Blondie

$19.00

Artisan blended mozzarella, lemon ricotta, goat cheese, american crafted prosciutto, gourmet lemon mixed greens, roasted garlic and shaved parmesan cheese.

Diablo

$16.00

Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut Sopressa salami and pepperoni, peppadews and basil.

Magic Mushroom

$19.00

Artisan blended Mozzarella, lemon ricotta, red onions, thyme-scented smoked wild mushroom blend and white truffle oil finish.

Margherita

$16.00

House crafted tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet basil leaves and EVOO finish.

Meat Monster

$20.00

Sopressa salami, pepperoni, meatball, italian sausage and smoked bacon.

BBQ Pork

$17.00

House smoked pork, cheddar and jack cheese, pineapple sweet onions and CBC BBQ sauce.

Shrimp Lady

$18.00

Fontina cheese, sweet shrimp, lemon ricotta, tomatoes, smoked bacon and lemon zest.

The CBC

$16.00

House smoked chicken and bacon, cheddar and jack cheeses, green onions and cilantro-chipotle ranch drizzle.

DJDJ

$17.00

SUSHI

Dream On Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese, topped with krab, avocado, eel sauce, tempura flakes and spicy mayo.

Hey Jude Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Spicy inside out tuna roll, green onions, spicy mayo, cucumber, tuna and wasabi smear.

Hold On Loosely Poke Chips

$12.00

Three wonton chips with krab, mashed avocado, spicy tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Thunderstruck Roll

$15.00

Hamachi, tuna, shrimp salad, avocado, cucumber, carrots, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Walk This Way Roll

$14.00

Deep fried krab rangoon roll topped with eel sauce, sweet chili sauce and fried wonton strips.

Welcome To The Jungle Roll

$10.00

VEGETARIAN ROLL - Asian spiced carrots and cucumbers, cream cheese and chives. Topped with avocado, sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds.

DESSERTS

Key Lime Cake

$9.75

Sponge cake, lime mousse, finished with lime glaze and white chocolate curls.

Peanut Butter Explosion

$9.75

Moist chocolate genoise, velvet peanut butter and brownie bits.

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00Out of stock

Layers of airy white cake, rich strawberry mousse, strawberry marmalade and a cream cheese filling.

Tuxedo Bomb

$9.75

Milk and white chocolate mousse in chocolate ganache.

HAPPY HOUR

DRINKS

HH Estrella Cabernet

$4.00

HH Estrella Chardonnay

$4.00

HH Xtra Light Lager

$4.00

HH Hefe

$4.00

HH Kolsch

$4.00

HH Mexican Lager

$4.00

HH Dublin Stout

$4.00

HH White Rooster Orange

$4.00

HH Hazy

$4.00

HH Pilsner

$2.00Out of stock

HH West Coast

$4.00

HH Irish Red

$4.00

Mango Pineapple IPA

$4.00

HH Well Vodka

$4.00

HH Well Bourbon

$4.00

HH Well Gin

$4.00

HH Well Rum

$4.00

HH Well Tequila

$4.00

HH Tap: White Sangria

$4.00

HH Tap - Margarita

$4.00

HH Brandy

$4.00

HH Oktoberfest

$4.00Out of stock

FEED

HH Hotel California Roll

$6.00

HH Hummus

$6.00

HH Korean BBQ Chicken TACOS

$6.00

HH TACOS - Bourbon Pork

$6.00

HH Fried Pickles

$6.00

HH Pretzel bites

$6.00

HH Nachos

$6.00

HH Loaded fries

$6.00

HH Hog Wings

$6.00

Ladies Night

LN Wine

LN - House Red

$2.00

LN House White

$2.00

LN Well

Vodka

$2.00

Rum

$2.00

Tequila

$2.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

$2.00

Scotch

$2.00

Gin

$2.00

EVENTS

E FEED

Build Your Own Nacho Bar

$12.00

nothing

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Hummus & Veggies

$8.00

Mama's Meatballs

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Dip

$8.00

Tossed Salad

$9.00

E ENTREES

BUILD YOUR OWN SLIDER STATION

$15.00

Pizza Package (Artisanal)

$200.00

Pizza Package(Basic)

$175.00

Sushi (Basic)

$175.00

Sushi (Elevated)

$250.00

E SALADS

Brewster Chopped Salad - No Meat

$8.00

Crunchy Asian Salad - No Meat

$8.00

Strawberry Burrata Salad - No Meat

$10.00

Santa Fe Salad - No Meat

$10.00

Salad Meat - Pork

$4.00

Salad Meat - Chicken

$4.00

E DESSERTS

Assorted Cannoli

$7.00

E DRINK TICKETS & BAR PACKAGES

Drink Tickets - Tier 1

$7.00

Drink Tickets - Tier 2

$8.00

Drink Tickets - Tier 3

$12.00

Bar Packages - Tier 1 - 2hours

$25.00

Bar Packages - Tier 1 - 3hours

$35.00

Bar Packages - Tier 1 - 4hours

$45.00

Bar Packages - Tier 2 - 2hours

$40.00

Bar Packages - Tier 2 - 3hours

$50.00

Bar Packages - Tier 2-4hours

$60.00

Bar Packages - Tier 3 - 2hurs

$50.00

Bar Packages - Tier 3 - 3hours

$60.00

Bar Packages - Tier 3 - 4hours

$70.00

N/A

SPECIAL DEALS

N/A