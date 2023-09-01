The Vegan Club 13228 Shaker Square
Popular Items
"Pushin P" Burger
Smoked vegan burger pattie, mayo, tomato, caramelized onions, smoked gouda cheese, mushroom bacon, pretzel bun
Bbq Ranch Wingz
Crispy oyster mushrooms, zesty bbq sauce, ranch dressing, carrots, cucumber
Fettuccini Alfredo
cashews based alfredo sauce, topped with crispy brussel sprouts, fresh basil, grated parmesan
The Vegan Club Menu
Salads
Grilled Romaine Salad
White french Dressing, Coconut Bacon, Hemp Parmesan, shaved Croutons Garnishes include sherry spritz and micro greens
Lentils and hummus
Red Wine Vinaigrette, Green lentils, Mixed Fresh Herbs, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Field Greens, Cucumber, Black Hummus, Radish to Garnish (Thick Sliced)
Roasted Butternut
Toasted Farro, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Crispy Shallots, Granny Smith Apples, Candied Apples, Roasted Butternut, Squash, Grape Tomatoes, Butter Lettuce
Brussel Sprout Ceaser
Ceaser dressing, mushroom bacon, romaine, arugula, cucumber, grape tomatoes, grated parmesan, crouton, shredded brussel sprouts
Watermelon Cucumber, citrus vinaigerette
Watermelon, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, basil, mint, citrus vinaigrette
Catering
Sandwiches
Bbq Jerk Chick'n
Jerk vegan chick'n pattie, jerk bbq sauce, creamy slaw, pineapple, served with fries or a side salad
Crab Burger
Pretzel Burger Bun, Heart of Palm and Artichoke Pattie, Nori Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Avocado
Green Goddess
Pretzel bun, cajun fried green tomatoes, avocado green goddess, field greens, tomato, pickled red onion
Hot Chick' n Sandwich
Oyster Po'Boy
Pretzel Sub Bun, Chipotle Basil Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro, Pikliz (Pickled Cabbage and Veggies)
Wild Philly
BBQ Jackfruit w/slaw & Fries
Buffalo & Blue Cheez "Chix Sandwich
Uncle Charlie
double burger patties, american style cheese, special sauce, pickles, lettuce, onion, pretzel bun. Side of fries or salad included
Mushroom Bac'n B.L.T
The Rainbow
Local Made Focaccia Bread Hatch pepper hummus Green Goddess Aioli Pepperjack Cheese roasted peppers, cucumber, sprouts, arugula, tomato, balsamic reduction, banana peppers, kalamata olives
Soups
Starters
"Crab" Fries
Heart of palm and artichoke "crab", toasted nori flakes, creamy cheese sauce, everything bagel seasoning
Black Hummus Plate
Black sesame tahini, fire roasted sweet peppers, butter beans, citrus vinaigrette, toasted naan
Hush Puppies
Served with avocado crema
King Oyster Mushrooms
Buttermilk battered King Oyster mushrooms, Carolina style mustard bbq sauce, bread and butter
Okra Fries
Chickpea battered Okra, cajun seasoning, cilantro-lime dipping sauce
Loaded Black Fries
Street Corn
Corn on the cobb Vegan Butter Vegan cheese Cilantro-lime Mayo (contains cashews) Chili Powder Cilantro
Steak-N-Cheez Empanadas
Vegan steak, peppers, onions, garlic, cheddar cheez stuffed in a flaky crust. 2 per order. Chimichurri sauce on side
Chorizo-N-Cheeze Rellenos
Hot Hunny Wingz w sesame slaw
Entrees
"Crab" Cakes and Sour Corn
heart of palm and artichoke "crab" cakes, mixed peppers, cashew sour cream, toasted farro, sundried tomato paste, sour corn
Black Bowl
Ancho chili black beans, wild rice mix, cilantro crema, pickled carrrot noodles, radish, green tomato salsa, avocado
Chix & Waffles w/ Gritz
Curry Red
vegetable noodles in a red curry coconut broth, lemongrass, toasted nori flakes, black seame oil, basil, mint, cilantro
Oysters and Grits
creamy polenta grits, chorizo scented tomato sauce, swiss chard, crispy oyster mushrooms
Pecan Bolognese
fettucini noodles, lentil and pecan bolognese sauce, pesto, parmesan, fresh basil
Vegan Shrimp Boil
Plant Based Shrimp Krab Cake, Heart or palm crab Red Potatoes Smoked Plant based sausage Corn, Broccoli Cajun Butter Sauce
Fully Loaded Steak Baked Potato w/broccoli
Baked potato, butter, sour cream, vegan steak, cheese, chimichurri, A1 sauce, caramelized onions and mixed peppers
Dessert
Strawberry Casatta Cake
yellow cake, vanilla pudding, whipped cream, strawberries
Apple Strudel Ice Cream Scoop
Apple Tart
Granny smith apples,cinnamon, puff pastry, spiked peacans, salted caramel sauce vanilla Ice cream
Banana Pudding (Contains Nuts)
(Special) Banana Pudding Flavor of The
Blueberry Pancake Ice Cream Scoop
Cheesecake
Raw cashew based cheesecake, butter almond crust, flavors subject to change
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Coconut Cookie Dough
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Peanut Butter Brownie (Contain Nuts)
Marshmallow Brownie (Contains Nuts)
Yellow Cake w/ Chocolate Frosting
Marshmallow Brownie Sundae (peanut butter oreo icecream)
Apple Berry Strudel
Peanut Butter Oreo icecream scoop
Beverages
Acqua Panna 500ml
Apple Juice
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Fiji Water
Ginger Beer Non Alcoholic
served in your Mason Jar
Ginger Elderberry Tea
Hibiscus Lemonade
served in your Mason Jar