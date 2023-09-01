Popular Items

The Vegan Club Menu

Salads

Grilled Romaine Salad

$10.00

White french Dressing, Coconut Bacon, Hemp Parmesan, shaved Croutons Garnishes include sherry spritz and micro greens

Lentils and hummus

$11.00

Red Wine Vinaigrette, Green lentils, Mixed Fresh Herbs, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Field Greens, Cucumber, Black Hummus, Radish to Garnish (Thick Sliced)

Roasted Butternut

$12.00

Toasted Farro, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Crispy Shallots, Granny Smith Apples, Candied Apples, Roasted Butternut, Squash, Grape Tomatoes, Butter Lettuce

Brussel Sprout Ceaser

$12.00

Ceaser dressing, mushroom bacon, romaine, arugula, cucumber, grape tomatoes, grated parmesan, crouton, shredded brussel sprouts

Watermelon Cucumber, citrus vinaigerette

$11.00Out of stock

Watermelon, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, basil, mint, citrus vinaigrette

Catering

$225.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Smoked vegan burger pattie, tomatoes, mayo, caramelized onion, smoked gouda cheese, mushroom bacon, pretzel bun.

Bbq Jerk Chick'n

$16.00Out of stock

Jerk vegan chick'n pattie, jerk bbq sauce, creamy slaw, pineapple, served with fries or a side salad

Crab Burger

$14.00

Pretzel Burger Bun, Heart of Palm and Artichoke Pattie, Nori Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Avocado

Green Goddess

$15.00

Pretzel bun, cajun fried green tomatoes, avocado green goddess, field greens, tomato, pickled red onion

Hot Chick' n Sandwich

$15.00

Oyster Po'Boy

$15.00

Pretzel Sub Bun, Chipotle Basil Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro, Pikliz (Pickled Cabbage and Veggies)

Wild Philly

$15.00Out of stock

BBQ Jackfruit w/slaw & Fries

$16.00Out of stock
Mushroom Bac'n B.L.T

$16.00

The Rainbow

$16.00Out of stock

Local Made Focaccia Bread Hatch pepper hummus Green Goddess Aioli Pepperjack Cheese roasted peppers, cucumber, sprouts, arugula, tomato, balsamic reduction, banana peppers, kalamata olives

Soups

Sun Dried Tomato Zucchini Soup W/Mini Grill Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Vegetable Dumpling Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Starters

"Crab" Fries

$12.00

Heart of palm and artichoke "crab", toasted nori flakes, creamy cheese sauce, everything bagel seasoning

Black Hummus Plate

$11.00

Black sesame tahini, fire roasted sweet peppers, butter beans, citrus vinaigrette, toasted naan

Hush Puppies

$10.00

Served with avocado crema

King Oyster Mushrooms

$12.00

Buttermilk battered King Oyster mushrooms, Carolina style mustard bbq sauce, bread and butter

Okra Fries

$10.00

Chickpea battered Okra, cajun seasoning, cilantro-lime dipping sauce

Loaded Black Fries

$12.00
Street Corn

$7.00Out of stock

Corn on the cobb Vegan Butter Vegan cheese Cilantro-lime Mayo (contains cashews) Chili Powder Cilantro

Steak-N-Cheez Empanadas

$9.00Out of stock

Vegan steak, peppers, onions, garlic, cheddar cheez stuffed in a flaky crust. 2 per order. Chimichurri sauce on side

Chorizo-N-Cheeze Rellenos

$11.00Out of stock

Hot Hunny Wingz w sesame slaw

$13.00Out of stock

Entrees

"Crab" Cakes and Sour Corn

$18.00

heart of palm and artichoke "crab" cakes, mixed peppers, cashew sour cream, toasted farro, sundried tomato paste, sour corn

Black Bowl

$15.00

Ancho chili black beans, wild rice mix, cilantro crema, pickled carrrot noodles, radish, green tomato salsa, avocado

Chix & Waffles w/ Gritz

$20.00

Curry Red

$18.00Out of stock

vegetable noodles in a red curry coconut broth, lemongrass, toasted nori flakes, black seame oil, basil, mint, cilantro

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

cashews based alfredo sauce, topped with crispy brussel sprouts, fresh basil, grated parmesan

Oysters and Grits

$18.00

creamy polenta grits, chorizo scented tomato sauce, swiss chard, crispy oyster mushrooms

Pecan Bolognese

$20.00

fettucini noodles, lentil and pecan bolognese sauce, pesto, parmesan, fresh basil

Vegan Shrimp Boil

$35.00Out of stock

Plant Based Shrimp Krab Cake, Heart or palm crab Red Potatoes Smoked Plant based sausage Corn, Broccoli Cajun Butter Sauce

Fully Loaded Steak Baked Potato w/broccoli

$18.00Out of stock

Baked potato, butter, sour cream, vegan steak, cheese, chimichurri, A1 sauce, caramelized onions and mixed peppers

Dessert

Brownie baked with vegan cream cheese, topped with caramel sauce, and mixed nuts.

Strawberry Casatta Cake

$9.00Out of stock

yellow cake, vanilla pudding, whipped cream, strawberries

Apple Strudel Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Tart

$8.00

Granny smith apples,cinnamon, puff pastry, spiked peacans, salted caramel sauce vanilla Ice cream

Banana Pudding (Contains Nuts)

$9.00Out of stock

(Special) Banana Pudding Flavor of The

$9.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pancake Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Raw cashew based cheesecake, butter almond crust, flavors subject to change

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Coconut Cookie Dough

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Peanut Butter Brownie (Contain Nuts)

$5.00Out of stock

Marshmallow Brownie (Contains Nuts)

$6.00Out of stock

Yellow Cake w/ Chocolate Frosting

$7.00Out of stock

Marshmallow Brownie Sundae (peanut butter oreo icecream)

$11.00Out of stock

Apple Berry Strudel

$8.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Oreo icecream scoop

$4.00

Beverages

Acqua Panna 500ml

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.95Out of stock

Coffee

$2.95Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$2.95Out of stock

Fiji Water

$2.95

Ginger Beer Non Alcoholic

$5.00

served in your Mason Jar

Ginger Elderberry Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Lemonade

$6.00

served in your Mason Jar

Orange Juice

$2.95Out of stock

Pellegrino Water 500ml

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$2.95Out of stock

Watermelon Agua Fresca (seeded)

$7.00Out of stock

A LA Carte

A La Carte Sour Dough Grill Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

A La Carte Side Salad

$6.00

A LA Carte Fried Oyster Mushrooms

$12.00

A LA Carte polenta

$6.00

A LA Carte Seasoned Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

A La Carte Vegan Crab Cake (1pcs)

$6.00

A LA Carte Vegan Crab Cakes (2pcs)

$12.00

Braised Greens W/ Smoked Jackfruit 8oz

$6.50Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Roasted Garlic Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Napa Cabbage

$6.00

Smoothies & Bowls

21 Power Almond Butter

$7.95Out of stock

Carrot & Mango

$7.95Out of stock

CBC Green Day

$7.95Out of stock

Coconut Ginger Berry

$7.95Out of stock

Sunshine Signature

$7.95Out of stock

Tropical U

$7.95Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola

$1.95Out of stock

Diet Coca Cola

$1.95Out of stock

Ginger Al

$1.95Out of stock

Sprite

$1.95Out of stock

Extra Sauce & Aioli's

Avocado crema

$1.50

Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Carolina style mustard bbq sauce

$1.50

Chipotle basil aioli

$1.50

Chorizo tomato sauce

$1.50

Cilantro-lemon dipping sauce

$1.50

Green Goddess aioli

$1.50

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

White French Dressing

$1.50

Zesty Bbq Sauce

$1.50

Memorial Day BBQ Special (Sunday 5/28/2023)

Memorial Day Sunday Special

Vegan RIBZ Pulled "Pork" Potato Salad Baked Beans Grilled Corn Kale greens w/bac'n Cucumber tomato salad

BBQ Special Serving 1pp

$35.00