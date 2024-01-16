Skip to Main content
Clifton - NEW 24136 W Lockport St
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Clifton - NEW 24136 W Lockport St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
24136 W Lockport St, Plainfield, IL 60544
Food
Beverage
Food
Additions
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Fried Artichoke Hearts
Glazed Carrots
Grilled Asparagus
Roasted Cauliflower
Thousand Layer Potato
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
El Poutine
Giant Mozzarella Stick
Huevos Diablo
Prawns & Polenta
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Wagyu Meatballs
Woodfired Buffalo Chicken Dip
Breads
Bread Bites
Fig & Brie
House Focaccia
Peach & Prosciutto
Burgers/Handhelds
Breaded Steak
Caprese Toscana
Focaccia Muffuletta
Meatball Hero
The Clifton Classic
Veggie Torta
Wagyu Double
Entrees
Chicken Parm
Portabella Rigatoni
Seasonal Steak
Tomahawk Chop
Woodfired Snapper
Features
Charcuterie Board
Seasonal Burger
Seasonal Pizza
Pizzas
Al Pastor Pizza
Bacon Jam
BBQ Chicken
Buffalo Cauliflower
Californian
Classic Cheese
Crust Dippers
Margherita
Sausage & Peppers
Tartufo
Wagyu Meatball
Soup/Salad
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Clifton Salad
Garden Salad
Hot Honey CBR
Italian Chopped
Pozole Rojo
Soup of Day
Tacos
Al Pastor
Carne Asada
Spicy Prawn
Beverage
Liquor
Titos
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Starry
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Tonic
Club Soda
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Gingerale
Ginger Beer
Clifton - NEW 24136 W Lockport St Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 710-4749
24136 W Lockport St, Plainfield, IL 60544
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement