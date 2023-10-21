Clink Bar and Events 4450 N. Prospect Rd Ste S-12
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Craft Cocktails
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Wine
Food
Shareables
white cheddar curds, served with house ranch on the side
fried pickles served with house ranch or parmesan peppercorn dressing
fried onion rings with a side of homemade ranch
Served with ranch
fresh Atlantic salmon, green onion, spring greens, lemon dill aioli
house made sweet potato fries, served with chipotle aioli
house made waffle fries
Handhelds
marinated grilled chicken, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, aioli
fried chicken, Thai-inspired slaw, pickled onion, Korean BBQ sauce
seared tuna, thai-inspired slaw, pickled red onion, sesame ginger sauce
fresh-cut Atlantic salmon, spring greens, capers, feta, heirloom cherry tomatoes, lemon dill vinaigrette
carmelized green chili and onion, bacon, house-made chipotle cheese sauce
port wine reduction, blue cheese sauce, bacon, caramelized onion, bordelaise