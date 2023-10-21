Drinks

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Kids Drink
$2.00
Large Kiddy Cocktail
$4.00

Craft Cocktails

Falling Forward
$13.00
House Old Fashioned
$14.00
Wakey Wakey
$13.00
Hot Honey Margarita
$13.00
Cheers to That
$13.00

Empress Gin, Elderflower, Maraschino Liqueur, Lavender Honey Syrup, Lemon

Draft Cocktails

Draft Moscow Mule
$9.00
Draft Bourbon Cider
$9.00
Sangria
$9.00
Draft Margarita
$9.00

Gin

Hendricks
$7.00
Hendricks (Double)
$11.00

Rum

Captain
$7.00
Captain (Double)
$11.00

Draft Beer

Bells Octoberfest Marzen
$5.00
Industry No Call No Show Hazy
$5.00
Lagunitas IPA
$5.00
Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter
$5.00
Half Acre Daisy Cutter India Pale Ale
$5.00
North Cost Scrimshaw Pilsner
$5.00
3 Floyds Gumballhead
$5.00
Bust'd Brewing Tower Pale Ale
$5.00

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite Tall
$4.00
Mom Water Passionfruit
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Bud Light
$3.00
Busch Light
$3.00
Mom Water Strawberry-Peach
$5.00
Mom Water Lemon Blueberry
$5.00
High Noon Grapefruit
$6.00
High Noon Pineapple
$6.00
High Noon Black Cherry
$6.00
High Noon Watermelon
$6.00
Mom Water Strawberry-Kiwi
$6.00

Wine

Castle Rock Pinot Noir
J Shed Red Blend
Ruca Mulan Malbec
Maddalena Chardonnay
Kris Pinot Grigio
The Champion Sauvignon Blanc
Castello Del Poggio Moscato
Zonin Prosecco
Francis Ford Coppola Cabernet

Vodka

Food

Shareables

Cheese Curds (Large) - Ranch
$12.00

white cheddar curds, served with house ranch on the side

Cheese Curds (Small) - Ranch
$7.00
Chicken Tenders (3)
$6.00
Chicken Tenders (6)
$12.00
Fried Pickles (Large)
$12.00

fried pickles served with house ranch or parmesan peppercorn dressing

Fried Pickles (Small)
$8.00
Homemade Dip
$12.00
Onion Rings (Large) - Ranch
$12.00

fried onion rings with a side of homemade ranch

Onion Rings (Small) - Ranch
$7.00

Served with ranch

Salmon Cakes (2)
$12.00

fresh Atlantic salmon, green onion, spring greens, lemon dill aioli

Salmon Cakes (4)
$18.00

fresh Atlantic salmon, green onion, spring greens, lemon dill aioli

Sweet Potato Fries (Large) - Chipotle Aioli
$10.00

house made sweet potato fries, served with chipotle aioli

Sweet Potato Fries (Small) - Chipotle Aioli
$5.00
Waffle Fries (Large)
$10.00

house made waffle fries

Waffle Fries (Small)
$5.00

Handhelds

B.L.T.A
$15.00

marinated grilled chicken, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, aioli

Gochujang Chicken Handheld
$15.00

fried chicken, Thai-inspired slaw, pickled onion, Korean BBQ sauce

Ahi Tuna Handheld
$17.00

seared tuna, thai-inspired slaw, pickled red onion, sesame ginger sauce

Mediterranean Salmon Handheld
$17.00

fresh-cut Atlantic salmon, spring greens, capers, feta, heirloom cherry tomatoes, lemon dill vinaigrette

The Clink Burger
$12.00
Green Chili Burger
$15.00

carmelized green chili and onion, bacon, house-made chipotle cheese sauce

Bacon and Blue Burger
$15.00

port wine reduction, blue cheese sauce, bacon, caramelized onion, bordelaise

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad
$15.00
Salmon Salad
$18.00
Chopped Salad
$15.00
Cobb Salad
$15.00
Side House Salad
$6.00
House Salad
$12.00
Side Caesar Salad
$6.00
Caesar Salad
$12.00

Side Dipping Sauces

Side BBQ Sauce
$0.99
Side Ranch
$0.99
Side Honey Mustard
$0.99
Side Chipotle Cheese Sauce
$1.50
Side Chipotle Aioli
$0.99
Side Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing
$0.99
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
$0.99
Side Ruby Blue Cheese Sauce
$1.50
Side Sesame Ginger Dressing
$0.99
Side Lemon Dill Vinaigrette
$0.99
Side French Western Dressing
$0.99
Side Caesar
$0.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Corndogs with Oranges
$6.99
Kids Chicken Tenders with Oranges
$6.99

Apparel

Hats

Hat
$35.00

Other

Coozies
$2.00

