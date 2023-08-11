Bites

CLINK Wine Bar Crisps

CLINK Wine Bar Crisps

$13.00

Potato Chips, Goat Cheese Fondue, Pistachios, Red Wine Syrup, Scallions

House Cut Potato Chips

House Cut Potato Chips

$5.00

Sea Salt, House Seasoning

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$9.00

E.V. Olive Oil, Lemon, Fennel, Champagne Vinegar

Spiced Pecans

Spiced Pecans

$8.00

Texas Honet, Sweet + Savory Spices, Sea Salt

Bocadillos

BLT

BLT

$13.00

AWS Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Herb Mayo

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Spicy Ham, Dublin Karst, Pinot Noir Whole Grain Mustard

Hot honey grilled cheese

Hot honey grilled cheese

$12.00

Welsh cheddar, mozzarella, hot honey drizzle

Pear & Prosciutto

$13.00

fig jam, pear, prosciutto, Brie

Cheese/Charcuterie

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$17.00

Bread, Crackers, Fruit, Nuts, Jam

Large Charcuterie & Cheese Board

Large Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$27.00

Bread, Crackers, Fruit, Nuts, Jam

Small Charcuterie & Cheese Board

Small Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$21.00

Bread, Crackers, Fruit, Nuts, Jam

Desserts

Chocolate Truffle Tart

Chocolate Truffle Tart

$9.00

Almond Crust, Dark Chocolate Ganache, Italian Cherries

Molten Lava Cake

$10.00
Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Red Wine Poached Pears, Cinnamon Whipped Cream

Pineapple Orange Granita

$10.00

Extras

Bacon (3)

$6.00

Crackers

$2.00

Crudite

$4.00

Scrambled Egg (2)

$5.00

Toasted Baguette

$3.00

Warm Olive Oil Baguette

$4.00

Flatbreads

Nashvillle
Diablo

Diablo

$14.00

spicy red sauce, fresh mozzarella, hot salami hot and sweet peppers

Margherita

Margherita

$12.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Mediterranean Flat

$14.00
Nutty Goat

Nutty Goat

$13.00

Evoo, caramelized onion,Fuji app!e, spiced pecans, goat cheese, parsley

Pesto Piggy

$14.00

pesto, prosciutto, oven dried tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic syrup

Potato & Bacon

Potato & Bacon

$14.00

Black Garlic Olive Oil, Yukon Gold Potatoes, AWS Bacon, Mozzarella, Rosemary Aioli

Sicilian

Sicilian

$14.00

Prosciutto, Soppressata, Herbed Ricotta, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Hot Honey

Sweet Pig

Sweet Pig

$14.00

Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Mozzarella, Manchego, Arugula, Pomegranate Molasses

Large Plates

Albondigas

Albondigas

$15.00

Smoky Tomato Cream, Salsa Verde, Warm Olive Oil Baguette

Caprese pasta

Caprese pasta

$16.00

lemon pesto cream sauce, oven dried tomatoes, basil, balsamic syrup

Moroccan Quail

Moroccan Quail

$27.00

Sauteed spinach, herbed couscous

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$16.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Zatar, Pomegranate Syrup, Salsa Verde

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$28.00

red pepper dip, roasted vegetables

Shrimp Pil Pil

Shrimp Pil Pil

$24.00

Creamy Polenta, Bird's Eye Chili Garlic Butter

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$24.00

cucumber & pepper slaw, red curry sauce, sweet soy

Tuscan Shrimp

$24.00

Oven dried tomatoes, couscous, parmesan, Herbs de Provence, spinach, cream

Party

Pork loin

$28.00

Quail

$28.00

Caprese shrimp

$28.00

Salmon

$28.00

Salads

Burrata

Burrata

$14.00

Fuji apple, arugula, apple vinaigrette, balsamic syrup, warm olive oil baguette

Pear & Goat Cheese

Pear & Goat Cheese

$10.00

mixed greens, goat cheese, pistachio, pear, sumac vinaigrette and red wine syrup

Quail (1 bird)

$9.00

Salmon (3 oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Shrimp (3)

$9.00
Spinach & Strawberry

Spinach & Strawberry

$10.00

Sweet lemon vinaigrette, baby spinach, fresh strawberries, feta, spiced pecans

Small Plates

Baked Ricotta

Baked Ricotta

$14.00

Fresh Herbs, Lemon zest, parmesan, warm olive baguette

Beer Cheese Nachos

$11.00
Cauliflower Tempura

Cauliflower Tempura

$10.00

Nashville Hot, Roasted Corn Aioli, Green Onion

cornbread

$10.00

Goat Cheese Gratin

$11.00

Loaded potatoes

$11.00
Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

Mojo Pichon, Mojo Verde

Prosciutto dates

Prosciutto dates

$12.00

Honey pecan goat cheese stuffed dates wrapped in prosciutto with a balsamic drizzle

SDT Stuffed Fried Olives

SDT Stuffed Fried Olives

$8.00

Goat Cheese Fondue

Shrimp + Corn Fritters

Shrimp + Corn Fritters

$14.00

Texas Gulf Shrimp, Southern Start IPA, Chile-Lime Mayo

Tuscan Roasted Red Pepper Dip

$9.00

Toasted baguette, crudite, crackers