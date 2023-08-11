CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
Bites
Bocadillos
Cheese/Charcuterie
Desserts
Extras
Flatbreads
Diablo
spicy red sauce, fresh mozzarella, hot salami hot and sweet peppers
Margherita
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Mediterranean Flat
Nutty Goat
Evoo, caramelized onion,Fuji app!e, spiced pecans, goat cheese, parsley
Pesto Piggy
pesto, prosciutto, oven dried tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic syrup
Potato & Bacon
Black Garlic Olive Oil, Yukon Gold Potatoes, AWS Bacon, Mozzarella, Rosemary Aioli
Sicilian
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Herbed Ricotta, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Hot Honey
Sweet Pig
Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Mozzarella, Manchego, Arugula, Pomegranate Molasses
Large Plates
Albondigas
Smoky Tomato Cream, Salsa Verde, Warm Olive Oil Baguette
Caprese pasta
lemon pesto cream sauce, oven dried tomatoes, basil, balsamic syrup
Moroccan Quail
Sauteed spinach, herbed couscous
Roasted Vegetables
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Zatar, Pomegranate Syrup, Salsa Verde
Scottish Salmon
red pepper dip, roasted vegetables
Shrimp Pil Pil
Creamy Polenta, Bird's Eye Chili Garlic Butter
Shrimp Tacos
cucumber & pepper slaw, red curry sauce, sweet soy
Tuscan Shrimp
Oven dried tomatoes, couscous, parmesan, Herbs de Provence, spinach, cream
Salads
Burrata
Fuji apple, arugula, apple vinaigrette, balsamic syrup, warm olive oil baguette
Pear & Goat Cheese
mixed greens, goat cheese, pistachio, pear, sumac vinaigrette and red wine syrup
Quail (1 bird)
Salmon (3 oz)
Shrimp (3)
Spinach & Strawberry
Sweet lemon vinaigrette, baby spinach, fresh strawberries, feta, spiced pecans
Small Plates
Baked Ricotta
Fresh Herbs, Lemon zest, parmesan, warm olive baguette
Beer Cheese Nachos
Cauliflower Tempura
Nashville Hot, Roasted Corn Aioli, Green Onion
cornbread
Goat Cheese Gratin
Loaded potatoes
Patatas Bravas
Mojo Pichon, Mojo Verde
Prosciutto dates
Honey pecan goat cheese stuffed dates wrapped in prosciutto with a balsamic drizzle
SDT Stuffed Fried Olives
Goat Cheese Fondue
Shrimp + Corn Fritters
Texas Gulf Shrimp, Southern Start IPA, Chile-Lime Mayo
Tuscan Roasted Red Pepper Dip
Toasted baguette, crudite, crackers