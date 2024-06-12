Online ordering now available through Toast!
Clio’s Restaurant 15749 North Freeway
The most wanted “Breakfast Tacos and Sandwiches”
Clio’s breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Sandwich
Dz Breakfast Tacos
- Dz Potato, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Tacos (12 Tacos)$34.99
- Dz Potato and Egg Breakfast Tacos (12 Tacos) NO CHEESE$28.99
- Dz Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Tacos (12 Tacos)$46.99
- Dz Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tacos (12 Tacos) NO CHEESE$41.99
- Dz Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Tacos (12 Tacos)$46.99
- Dz Sausage and Egg Breakfast Tacos (12 Tacos) NO CHEESE$41.99
- Dz Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Tacos (12 Tacos)$46.99
- Dz Chorizo and Egg Breakfast Tacos (12 Tacos)NO CHEESE$41.99
- Dz Ham, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Tacos (12 Tacos)$46.99
- Dz Ham and Egg Breakfast Tacos (12 Tacos)NO CHEESE$41.99
- Dz Bacon, Potato, and Cheese Breakfast Tacos (12 Tacos)$52.92
- Dz Vegetables Breakfast Tacos (12 Tacos)$41.99
The American Breakfast Side of Clio’s
Pancakes
Breakfast Plates
Omelets
- Ham and Cheese Omelet and Toast$13.99
- Chorizo, Beans and Cheese Omelet and Toast$16.99
- Vegetable and Cheese Omelet and Toast
Tomato, spinach, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, & cheese$16.99
- King-Kong Omelet and Toast
Ham, bacon, sausage, chorizo, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, & cheese$18.99
- Chicken Breast and Vegetable Omelet and Toast
Chicken breast, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, & cheese$19.99
- Beef Fajita and Vegetable Omelet and Toast
Beef fajita, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, & cheese$22.99
- Cheese Omelette$11.99
Meat-Lovers
Breakfast SIdes
French Toast
The Mexican Breakfast “Desayunos”
Desayunos Estilo Mexicano de Clios
- Huevos Con Chorizo$12.99
- Huevos Con Tocino$12.99
- Huevos Con Jamon$12.99
- Huevos a La Mexicana$9.99
- Huevos a La Mexicana Con Tocino$13.99
- Huevos a La Mexicana Con Jamon$13.99
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
- Huevos Rancheros Con Jamon$13.99
- Huevos Rancheros Con Tocino$13.99
- Huevos Rancheros Con Chorizo$13.99
- 1 Chuleta De Cerdo Y Huevos Rancheros$15.99
- 2 Chuleta De Cerdo y Huevos Rancheros$19.99
- Fajitas De Pollo y Huevos Rancheros$19.99
- Fajitas De Res y Huevos Rancheros$22.99
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles Our Chips and Salsa topped with queso fresco, mexican cream, eggs and Avocado
Mexican and Tex-Mex Cuisine
Mexican and Tex-Mex Plates
Clios Enchiladas
- (1)Clios Beef Fajita Enchiladas*$14.99
- (2) Clios Beef Fajita Enchiladas*$22.99
- (1) Clios Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$12.99
- (2) Clios Chicken Fajita Enchiladas*$16.99
- (1) Clios Ground Beef Enchiladas*$12.99
- (2) Clios Ground Beef Enchiladas*$16.99
- (1) Clios Cheese Enchiladas*$10.99
- (2) Clios Cheese Enchiladas*$14.99
- (1) Clios Vegetable Enchilada$12.99
- (2) Clios Vegetable Enchiladas$16.99
Flautas
Quesadillas
- Small - 4 Small Pieces Beef Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
- Regular - 6 Small Pieces Beef Fajita Quesadilla$18.99
- Small - 4 Small Pieces Chicken Fajita Quesadillas$10.99
- Regular - 6 Small Pieces Chicken Fajita Quesadillas$14.99
- Small - 4 Small Pieces Vegetable Quesadilla$10.99
- Regular - 6 Small Pieces Vegetable Quesadilla$14.99
- Small - 4 Small Pieces Cheese Quesadillas$8.99
- Regular - 6 Small Pieces Cheese Quesadillas$11.99
- Small (4 Small pieces)Mix Quesadilla$12.99
- Regular (6 Small Pieces) Mix Quesadillas$17.99
- Small (4 small Pieces) Ground Beef Quesadillas$12.99
- Regular (6 Small Pieces) Ground Beef Quesadillas$17.99
Tacos
- (2) Beef Fajita Tacos$18.99
- (2) Chicken Fajita Tacos$12.99
- (2) Ground Beef Tacos$12.99
- (2) Beef Fajita Tacos on Flour Tortilla$18.99
- (2) Chicken Fajita Tacos on Flour Tortilla$12.99
- (2) Ground Beef Tacos on Flour Tortilla$12.99
- (3) Beef Fajita Tacos on Crispy Corn Tortilla$18.99
- (3) Chicken Fajita Tacos on Crispy Corn Tortilla$12.99
- (3) Ground Beef Tacos on Crispy Corn Tortilla$12.99
Crispy Tacos
Tex-Mex Enchiladas
- (1) Tex- Mex Beef Fajita Enchilada$14.99
- (2) Tex- Mex Beef Fajita Enchilada$22.99
- (1) Tex- Mex Chicken Fajita Enchilada$12.99
- (2) Tex- Mex Chicken Fajita Enchilada$16.99
- (1) Tex- Mex Ground Beef Enchilada$12.99
- (2) Tex- Mex Ground Beef Enchilada$16.99
- (1) Tex- Mex Cheese Enchilada$10.99
- (2) Tex- Mex Cheese Enchilada$14.99
Clios Nachos
Salads
- SM Beef Fajita & Avocado Salad$13.99
- RG Beef Fajita & Avocado Salad$18.99
- SM Beef Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
- RG Beef Fajita Taco Salad$18.99
- SM Beef Fajita Salad$12.99
- RG Beef Fajita Salad$17.99
- SM Ground Beef Taco Salad$11.99
- RG Ground Beef Taco Salad$15.99
- SM Fried Shrimp & Avocado Salad$13.99
- RG Fried Shrimp & Avocado Salad$18.99
- SM Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad$13.99
- RG Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad$18.99
- SM Fried Shrimp Salad$12.99
- RG Fried Shrimp Salad$16.99
- SM Grilled Shrimp Salad$12.99
- RG Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.99
- SM Chicken & Avocado Salad$11.99
- RG Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad$15.99
- SM Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
- RG Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$15.99
- SM Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
- RG Fried Chicken Salad$14.99
- SMChicken Salad$8.99
- RG Chicken Salad$12.99
- SM Chef Salad$8.99
- RG Chef Salad$12.99
Burgers/Sandwich
- Small - 1/3 Lb Hamburger$8.99
- Regular - 1/2 Lb Hamburger$10.99
- Small - 1/3 Lb Cheeseburger$9.99
- Regular - 1/2 Lb Cheeseburger$11.99
- Small - 1/3 Lb Clio Burger$11.99
- Regular - 1/2 Lb Clio Burger$14.99
- Small - 1/3 Lb Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese Burger$11.99
- Regular - 1/2 Lb Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese Burger$14.99
- Small - 1/3 Lb Bacon-Cheeseburger$11.99
- Regular - 1/2 Lb Bacon-Cheeseburger$14.99
- Small - 1/3 Lb Chicken Sandwich$9.99
- Regular - 1/2 Lb Chicken Sandwich$10.99
- Small - 1/3 Lb Cheese Chicken Sandwich$10.99
- Regular - 1/2 Lb Cheese Chicken Sandwich$11.99
- Small - 1/3 Lb Clio Chicken Sandwich$12.99
- Regular - 1/2 Lb Clio Chicken Sandwich$14.99
- Small - 1/3 Lb Mushrooms and Swiss Chicken Sandwich$12.99
- Regular - 1/2 Lb Mushrooms and Swiss Chicken Sandwich$14.99
- Small - 1/3 Lb Bacon-Cheese Chicken Sandwich$12.99
- Regular - 1/2 Lb Bacon-Cheese Chicken Sandwich$14.99
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$9.99
- B.L.T Sandwich$9.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$10.99