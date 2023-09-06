Drinks

Coffee

16oz Cold Brew
$4.00
12oz Cold Brew
$3.50
16oz Coffee
$3.15
12oz Coffee
$2.75

Espresso Drinks

Americano
$3.25+
16oz Caramel Latte
$5.25
12oz Caramel Latte
$4.50
16oz Vanilla Latte
$5.25
12oz Vanilla Latte
$4.50
16oz Mocha Latte
$5.50
12oz Mocha Latte
$5.00
16oz Latte
$5.00
12oz Latte
$4.50
Shaken Espresso
$5.25
Cappuccino
$4.25
Cortado
$3.75
Espresso
$3.25

Specialty Drinks

16oz Cookies and Cream Frappuccino
$6.75

vanilla, mocha, milk, whipped cream, cookie crumbles

12oz Cookies and Cream Frappuccino
$6.25

vanilla, mocha, milk, whipped cream, cookie crumbles

Clock Tower Iced Cappuccino
$6.25

caramel, mocha, milk, whipped cream

Pumpkin Spice Latte
$6.25
Hot Chocolate
$3.15
cup of milk
$2.15

Tea

16oz Chai Latte
$6.00

16oz Matcha Latte
$6.00

16oz Green Tea
$3.25

16oz Black Tea
$3.25

12oz Chai Latte
$5.00

12oz Matcha Latte
$5.00

12oz Green Tea
$2.75

12oz Black Tea
$2.75

Food

Bagels and Pastries

Butter Croissant
$3.75
Almond Croissant
$4.25
Pain au Chocolate
$4.25
Black Forest and Gruyere Croissant
$4.25
Plain Bagel
$2.75
Everything Bagel
$3.00
Cinnamon Raison Bagel
$3.00
Apple Butter Tartlet
$3.00
Cheese Danish
$3.50Out of stock
Espresso Pot de Creme
$3.50
Fruit Tart
$4.50Out of stock
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
$4.00
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
$4.00
Wild Blueberry Muffin
$4.00
Chocolate Chip Scone
$3.75
Cheddar Chive Scone
$3.75
Single Donut
$1.40
Half Dozen Assorted Donuts
$8.40
Dozen Assorted Donuts
$16.80
Single Apple Fritter Donut
$1.50
Half Dozen Apple Fritter Donuts
$9.00
Dozen Apple Fritter Donuts
$18.00

Breakfast Items

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
$5.95

sausage, egg, american cheese, english muffin

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
$6.75

bacon, egg, white cheddar, croisant

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
$6.00

egg whites, spinach, cherry tomatos, provolone, organic sourdough bread

Breakfast Parfait
$5.25

origional granola, yogurt, seasonal, berries, honey

Salads

Caesar Salad
$6.00

romaine, croissant crutons, Parmesan, Parmesan crisp, Caesar dressing

Berry and Nut Salad
$9.50

spinach, strawberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.75

chicken salad, bib lettuce, cranberry mayonnaise, organic wheat bread

BALT
$6.75

Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, organic sourdough bread

Turkey Sandwich
$8.50

turkey, Brie, lettuce, cranberry chutney, organic baguette

Caprese Sandwich
$6.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil, house made pesto, balsamic glaze, organic baguette