Clock Tower Coffee and Bakery 7005 Banbury Drive, Suite 300
Drinks
Espresso Drinks
Specialty Drinks
16oz Cookies and Cream Frappuccino
$6.75
vanilla, mocha, milk, whipped cream, cookie crumbles
12oz Cookies and Cream Frappuccino
$6.25
vanilla, mocha, milk, whipped cream, cookie crumbles
Clock Tower Iced Cappuccino
$6.25
caramel, mocha, milk, whipped cream
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$6.25
Hot Chocolate
$3.15
cup of milk
$2.15
Tea
Food
Bagels and Pastries
Butter Croissant
$3.75
Almond Croissant
$4.25
Pain au Chocolate
$4.25
Black Forest and Gruyere Croissant
$4.25
Plain Bagel
$2.75
Everything Bagel
$3.00
Cinnamon Raison Bagel
$3.00
Apple Butter Tartlet
$3.00
Cheese Danish
$3.50Out of stock
Espresso Pot de Creme
$3.50
Fruit Tart
$4.50Out of stock
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
$4.00
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
$4.00
Wild Blueberry Muffin
$4.00
Chocolate Chip Scone
$3.75
Cheddar Chive Scone
$3.75
Single Donut
$1.40
Half Dozen Assorted Donuts
$8.40
Dozen Assorted Donuts
$16.80
Single Apple Fritter Donut
$1.50
Half Dozen Apple Fritter Donuts
$9.00
Dozen Apple Fritter Donuts
$18.00
Breakfast Items
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
$5.95
sausage, egg, american cheese, english muffin
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
$6.75
bacon, egg, white cheddar, croisant
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
$6.00
egg whites, spinach, cherry tomatos, provolone, organic sourdough bread
Breakfast Parfait
$5.25
origional granola, yogurt, seasonal, berries, honey
Salads
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.75
chicken salad, bib lettuce, cranberry mayonnaise, organic wheat bread
BALT
$6.75
Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, organic sourdough bread
Turkey Sandwich
$8.50
turkey, Brie, lettuce, cranberry chutney, organic baguette
Caprese Sandwich
$6.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil, house made pesto, balsamic glaze, organic baguette
Clock Tower Coffee and Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(410) 878-3375
Closed • Opens Saturday at 6AM