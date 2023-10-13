Breakfast

Daily Breakfast Special

$9.75

Two Eggs any stye, bacon or sausage, grits or hashbrowns, and toast

Our 24 hour breakfast

$6.95

Twoeggs any style, toast, and jelly

Pork Chop and Eggs

$10.69

Center cut pork chop, two eggs, grits or hashbrowns, and toast

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$10.69

Chicken Fried Steak, white gravy, two eggs, grits or hashbrowns, and toast

Build Your Own Omelet

$7.95

Three eggs, grits or hasbrowns, and toasr

Biscuit and Gravy

$6.99

Large southern style biscuit, split and smothered in sausage gravy

Clover Waffle

$6.49

Served piping hot with butter and syrup

Sides

Bacon (2)

$1.99

Sausage Patty (2)

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$2.79

Grits

$2.79

Toast

$1.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Egg

$1.99

White Gravy

$1.89

Sausage Gravy

$3.25

Cheese Balls

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Hand cut and beer battered

Chicken Fried Steak ONLY

$5.99

Pork Chop ONLY

$5.99

Side Ice Cream

$2.99

Takeout Fee

$1.00

Desserts

Pie Of The Day

$3.49

Lunch/Dinner

Build Your Own Burger

$9.79

Fresh homemade burger with our signature seasoning

Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Our signature burger topped with hashbrowns, bacon, and an egg

Special Club

$10.79

Ham, turkey,cheedar,swiss,and bacon

Turkey Breast Club

$9.79

Triple-decker turkey sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$6.95

Hot or cold

Turkey Sandwich

$6.95

Hot or cold

BLT

$6.95

Bacon, lettuce,and tomato

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$8.49

Grilled Cheese

$4.89

Clover Weenie

$4.50

1/4 pound of pure beef pleasure

Corn Dog

$3.99

Jalapeno Corn Dog

$3.99

Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Beverages

Coffee

$1.79

Hot. Tea

$1.79

Hot Cocoa

$1.79

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Barq's Root Beer

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.50

NA Water

Add-ons

Add American

$1.75

Add Cheddar

$1.75

Add Swiss

$1.75

Add Bleu Cheese

$1.75

Add Bacon

$1.99

Add Sausage

$1.99

Add Ham

$1.99

Add Turkey

$1.99

Add Mushrooms

$1.99

Add Jalapenos

$1.99

Add Tomatoes

$0.99

Add Onions

$0.99

Add Grilled Onions

$0.99

Add Chili

$2.99

Add Egg

$1.99

Add Hashbrowns

$2.79

Merchandise

Employee Shirt

$10.00

T-shirt

$15.00