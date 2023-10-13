Online ordering now available through Toast!
Clover Grill
Breakfast
Daily Breakfast Special
$9.75
Two Eggs any stye, bacon or sausage, grits or hashbrowns, and toast
Our 24 hour breakfast
$6.95
Twoeggs any style, toast, and jelly
Pork Chop and Eggs
$10.69
Center cut pork chop, two eggs, grits or hashbrowns, and toast
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
$10.69
Chicken Fried Steak, white gravy, two eggs, grits or hashbrowns, and toast
Build Your Own Omelet
$7.95
Three eggs, grits or hasbrowns, and toasr
Biscuit and Gravy
$6.99
Large southern style biscuit, split and smothered in sausage gravy
Clover Waffle
$6.49
Served piping hot with butter and syrup
Sides
Bacon (2)
$1.99
Sausage Patty (2)
$2.99
Hashbrowns
$2.79
Grits
$2.79
Toast
$1.99
Biscuit
$1.99
Egg
$1.99
White Gravy
$1.89
Sausage Gravy
$3.25
Cheese Balls
$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.99
French Fries
$2.99
Tater Tots
$2.99
Onion Rings
$3.99
Hand cut and beer battered
Chicken Fried Steak ONLY
$5.99
Pork Chop ONLY
$5.99
Side Ice Cream
$2.99
Takeout Fee
$1.00
Desserts
Lunch/Dinner
Build Your Own Burger
$9.79
Fresh homemade burger with our signature seasoning
Breakfast Burger
$14.99
Our signature burger topped with hashbrowns, bacon, and an egg
Special Club
$10.79
Ham, turkey,cheedar,swiss,and bacon
Turkey Breast Club
$9.79
Triple-decker turkey sandwich
Ham Sandwich
$6.95
Hot or cold
Turkey Sandwich
$6.95
Hot or cold
BLT
$6.95
Bacon, lettuce,and tomato
Grilled Chicken Breast
$6.99
Chicken Fried Steak
$8.49
Grilled Cheese
$4.89
Clover Weenie
$4.50
1/4 pound of pure beef pleasure
Corn Dog
$3.99
Jalapeno Corn Dog
$3.99
Egg Sandwich
$5.99
Beverages
Add-ons
Merchandise
