Club Lucky
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Hand-dredged, housemade spicy cocktail sauce, fresh lemon
Grilled Calamari
Char-grilled, lemon vegetable vinaigrette, balsamic reduction
Calamari Calabrese
Lightly floured, spicy calabrese peppers, wine, wasted garlic, scallions
1/2 Dozen Baked Clams
Baked with herbed bread crumb
Dozen Baked Clams
Baked with herbed bread crumb
Bruschetta
Our classic roma tomato bruschetta on crostini with herbed ricotta and aged balsamic reduction
Meat & Cheese Tray
Selection of our favorite Italian cured meats and cheeses - prosciutto, mortadella, calabrese salami, Volpe salami, provolone, and fontinella cheese, and more
Mozzarella Fritti
Fresh mozzarella, Italian bread crumbs, marinara, and basil affettare
Sausage & Peppers
Sweet and spicy Italian sausage with marinated peppers, garlic and white wine brodo
Seafood Salad
Calamari, scungilli, shrimp, celery, Sicilian olives, and lemon vinaigrette
Steamed Clams
Steamed to order, red or white sauce, and crostini
Stuffed Artichoke
Italian bread crumb, garlic, herb, parmesan, caramelized lemon, and brodo
Soups and Salads
Pint of Soup
Choice of home made soup of the day
Quart of Soup
Choice of home made soup of the day
Escarole in Broth
Chicken broth with lots of garlic and sauteed escarole
Escarole with Sausage & Beans
Chicken broth with lots of garlic, sauteed escarole, sliced sausage and white beans.
Lettuce and Tomato Salad
A simple romaine and tomato salad served with a side of red wine vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, homemade croutons, white anchovy, and shaved parmesan
Caprese
(Serves 2). Fresh mozzarella, tomato, black pepper, and basil with extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic syrup
Club Lucky Salad
Serves 2. Romaine, Genoa salami, fontinella cheese, carrots, tomatoes, Bermuda onion, celery, Sicilian olives, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, and club lucky dressing
Meatball Insalata
Serves 2. Our famous beef meatballs slowly braised in sugo and severed along side our nonna's Sunday salad tossed in a light red wine vinaigrette
Melrose Pepper
Serves 2. Romaine, diced tomatoes, Bermuda onion, fontinella cheese, Sicilian olives, whole roasted Melrose peppers, and club lucky dressing
String Bean Salad
Serves 2. Green beans, tomato, Bermuda onion, crumbled gorgonzola, cucumbers, and club lucky dressing
Pastas
Pick Your Pasta
Pick your pasta served in our house made marinara
8 Finger
Served with our special marinara sauce, shaved parmesan, and basil
Fett Alfredo
Classic parmesan, butter, and cream
Fett Alfredo Chicken
Classic parmesan, butter, and cream
Fett Alfredo Shrimp
Classic parmesan, butter, and cream
Fettuccine De Campo
Grilled chicken, asparagus, hand crushed roasted tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil
Fusilli Bolognese
Corkscrew pasta tossed in a hearty veal and beef ragu topped with creamy ricotta dolce
Lasagna
Noodles layered with ricotta, spinach, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
Linguine Clams
Fresh manila clams tossed in garlic, herbs, and choice of red or white clam sauce
Linguine Primavera
Sautéed broccoli, peas, carrots, peppers, and mushrooms tossed with linguine in aglio e olio, parmesan, and basil
Penne Arrabbiata
Housemade spicy tomato sauce and fresh basil
Penne Arrabb Broc
Housemade spicy tomato sauce and fresh basil
Penne Arrab Shrimp
Housemade spicy tomato sauce and fresh basil
Ravioli
Hand stuffed cheese ravioli, rich red sauce, blistered tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and basil
Rigatoni VMBs
Baked with escarole, fresh mozzarella cheese, and marinara
Squares w/ Meatballs
Homemade hand-cut ribbon pasta, rich red sauce, beef meatballs, and shaved parmesan
Tortellini
Chicken and herb filled tortellini with English peas and pinenuts in our vodka sauce
Entrees
1/2 Chicken Oreganato
1/2 chicken simmered in white wine, lemon butter and oregano, with garlic, and roasted potatoes
1/2 Chicken Vesuvio
1/2 chicken simmered in white wine, butter and herbs, with garlic, peas, and potatoes
Chicken Breast Vesuvio
Boneless chicken breast simmered in white wine, butter, fresh herbs and garlic. Served with roasted potatoes and peas.
BBQ Ribs
A full slab!! Italian style with our own spicy barbecue sauce and skillet Parmesan whipped potatoes
Chicken Francese
Lightly battered and sautéed with white wine and herb butter, served with sautéed spinach and roasted potatoes
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded and baked with mozzarella, Parmesan, and marinara, served with penne marinara. You may substitute a different sauce on the pasta or over the entire dish for an upcharge.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Layers of thinly sliced eggplant baked with provolone and tomato sauce
Filet Peperonata
A 10 oz hand cut filet finished with roasted red peppers, mushrooms, garlic, and roasted potatoes
Pork Chops
A little spicy! Two 8 oz. chops topped with onions, mushrooms, pepperoncini, and roasted potatoes
Lamb Chops
Two rib chops broiled with lemon and oregano, served with sautéed spinach and roasted potatoes
Salmon Oreganto
Pan seared salmon, white wine, oregano, parsley, and fresh lemon, served with asparagus and roasted potatoes
Salmon Vesuvio
A Chicago specialty pan seared in white wine, roasted garlic, and sweet peas. Served with potato wedges
Shrimp Scampi
Bread crumb crusted shrimp served over capellini in a light lemon, white wine, garlic, and butter sauce with blistered grape tomatoes
Veal Limone
Lightly breaded and sautéed with white wine, lemon, and butter, served with sautéed spinach and artichoke hearts
Veal Marsala
Breaded veal medallions with mushrooms and basil simmered in marsala demi-glace, served over pappardelle pasta
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly breaded veal cutlet topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and marinara sauce. Served with penne pasta
Whole Chix Oreganato
Whole chicken simmered in white wine, lemon butter and oregano, with garlic, and roasted potatoes
Whole Chix Vesuvio
Whole chicken simmered in white wine, butter and herbs, with garlic, peas, and potatoes
Sides
Asparagus w/ Lemon
Beef Meatballs
Fresh Mozzarella
Italian Sausage
Marinara Pint
Roasted Garlic
Roasted Peppers
Roasted Potatoes
Sautéed Escarole
Sautéed Spinach
Side Pasta
Skillet Parmesan Whipped Potatoes
Steamed Broccoli
Veal Meatballs
Vesuvio Potatoes
Loaf of Bread
Serves 5-10. Sliced or unsliced