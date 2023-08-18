Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$19.50

Hand-dredged, housemade spicy cocktail sauce, fresh lemon

Grilled Calamari

$17.95

Char-grilled, lemon vegetable vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Calamari Calabrese

$19.50

Lightly floured, spicy calabrese peppers, wine, wasted garlic, scallions

1/2 Dozen Baked Clams

$12.95

Baked with herbed bread crumb

Dozen Baked Clams

$22.95

Baked with herbed bread crumb

Bruschetta

$10.95

Our classic roma tomato bruschetta on crostini with herbed ricotta and aged balsamic reduction

Meat & Cheese Tray

$22.95

Selection of our favorite Italian cured meats and cheeses - prosciutto, mortadella, calabrese salami, Volpe salami, provolone, and fontinella cheese, and more

Mozzarella Fritti

$14.50

Fresh mozzarella, Italian bread crumbs, marinara, and basil affettare

Sausage & Peppers

$16.50

Sweet and spicy Italian sausage with marinated peppers, garlic and white wine brodo

Seafood Salad

$19.95

Calamari, scungilli, shrimp, celery, Sicilian olives, and lemon vinaigrette

Steamed Clams

$20.95

Steamed to order, red or white sauce, and crostini

Stuffed Artichoke

$15.95

Italian bread crumb, garlic, herb, parmesan, caramelized lemon, and brodo

Soups and Salads

Pint of Soup

$8.95

Choice of home made soup of the day

Quart of Soup

$13.95

Choice of home made soup of the day

Escarole in Broth

$9.00

Chicken broth with lots of garlic and sauteed escarole

Escarole with Sausage & Beans

$16.95

Chicken broth with lots of garlic, sauteed escarole, sliced sausage and white beans.

Lettuce and Tomato Salad

$6.95

A simple romaine and tomato salad served with a side of red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine, homemade croutons, white anchovy, and shaved parmesan

Caprese

$14.95

(Serves 2). Fresh mozzarella, tomato, black pepper, and basil with extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic syrup

Club Lucky Salad

$18.95

Serves 2. Romaine, Genoa salami, fontinella cheese, carrots, tomatoes, Bermuda onion, celery, Sicilian olives, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, and club lucky dressing

Meatball Insalata

$17.50

Serves 2. Our famous beef meatballs slowly braised in sugo and severed along side our nonna's Sunday salad tossed in a light red wine vinaigrette

Melrose Pepper

$16.95

Serves 2. Romaine, diced tomatoes, Bermuda onion, fontinella cheese, Sicilian olives, whole roasted Melrose peppers, and club lucky dressing

String Bean Salad

$16.95

Serves 2. Green beans, tomato, Bermuda onion, crumbled gorgonzola, cucumbers, and club lucky dressing

Pastas

Pick Your Pasta

$17.95

Pick your pasta served in our house made marinara

8 Finger

$23.95

Served with our special marinara sauce, shaved parmesan, and basil

Fett Alfredo

$19.95

Classic parmesan, butter, and cream

Fett Alfredo Chicken

$25.95

Classic parmesan, butter, and cream

Fett Alfredo Shrimp

$26.95

Classic parmesan, butter, and cream

Fettuccine De Campo

$23.95

Grilled chicken, asparagus, hand crushed roasted tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil

Fusilli Bolognese

$21.95

Corkscrew pasta tossed in a hearty veal and beef ragu topped with creamy ricotta dolce

Lasagna

$20.95

Noodles layered with ricotta, spinach, mozzarella, and tomato sauce

Linguine Clams

$25.95

Fresh manila clams tossed in garlic, herbs, and choice of red or white clam sauce

Linguine Primavera

$19.95

Sautéed broccoli, peas, carrots, peppers, and mushrooms tossed with linguine in aglio e olio, parmesan, and basil

Penne Arrabbiata

$18.95

Housemade spicy tomato sauce and fresh basil

Penne Arrabb Broc

$19.95

Housemade spicy tomato sauce and fresh basil

Penne Arrab Shrimp

$26.95

Housemade spicy tomato sauce and fresh basil

Ravioli

$19.95

Hand stuffed cheese ravioli, rich red sauce, blistered tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and basil

Rigatoni VMBs

$24.95

Baked with escarole, fresh mozzarella cheese, and marinara

Squares w/ Meatballs

$23.95

Homemade hand-cut ribbon pasta, rich red sauce, beef meatballs, and shaved parmesan

Tortellini

$22.95

Chicken and herb filled tortellini with English peas and pinenuts in our vodka sauce

Entrees

1/2 Chicken Oreganato

$24.95

1/2 chicken simmered in white wine, lemon butter and oregano, with garlic, and roasted potatoes

1/2 Chicken Vesuvio

$24.95

1/2 chicken simmered in white wine, butter and herbs, with garlic, peas, and potatoes

Chicken Breast Vesuvio

$22.95

Boneless chicken breast simmered in white wine, butter, fresh herbs and garlic. Served with roasted potatoes and peas.

BBQ Ribs

$33.95

A full slab!! Italian style with our own spicy barbecue sauce and skillet Parmesan whipped potatoes

Chicken Francese

$24.95

Lightly battered and sautéed with white wine and herb butter, served with sautéed spinach and roasted potatoes

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.95

Lightly breaded and baked with mozzarella, Parmesan, and marinara, served with penne marinara. You may substitute a different sauce on the pasta or over the entire dish for an upcharge.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.95

Layers of thinly sliced eggplant baked with provolone and tomato sauce

Filet Peperonata

$51.95

A 10 oz hand cut filet finished with roasted red peppers, mushrooms, garlic, and roasted potatoes

Pork Chops

$31.95

A little spicy! Two 8 oz. chops topped with onions, mushrooms, pepperoncini, and roasted potatoes

Lamb Chops

$50.95

Two rib chops broiled with lemon and oregano, served with sautéed spinach and roasted potatoes

Salmon Oreganto

$29.95

Pan seared salmon, white wine, oregano, parsley, and fresh lemon, served with asparagus and roasted potatoes

Salmon Vesuvio

$29.95

A Chicago specialty pan seared in white wine, roasted garlic, and sweet peas. Served with potato wedges

Shrimp Scampi

$27.95

Bread crumb crusted shrimp served over capellini in a light lemon, white wine, garlic, and butter sauce with blistered grape tomatoes

Veal Limone

$31.95

Lightly breaded and sautéed with white wine, lemon, and butter, served with sautéed spinach and artichoke hearts

Veal Marsala

$31.95

Breaded veal medallions with mushrooms and basil simmered in marsala demi-glace, served over pappardelle pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$31.95

Lightly breaded veal cutlet topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and marinara sauce. Served with penne pasta

Whole Chix Oreganato

$30.95

Whole chicken simmered in white wine, lemon butter and oregano, with garlic, and roasted potatoes

Whole Chix Vesuvio

$30.95

Whole chicken simmered in white wine, butter and herbs, with garlic, peas, and potatoes

Sides

Asparagus w/ Lemon

$8.50

Beef Meatballs

$8.50

Fresh Mozzarella

$8.00

Italian Sausage

$9.00

Marinara Pint

$5.95

Roasted Garlic

$4.50

Roasted Peppers

$7.50

Roasted Potatoes

$8.50

Sautéed Escarole

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Side Pasta

$9.50

Skillet Parmesan Whipped Potatoes

$8.95

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Veal Meatballs

$8.50

Vesuvio Potatoes

$8.50

Loaf of Bread

$7.50

Serves 5-10. Sliced or unsliced

No Bread

Utensils

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Cheesecake

$8.50

Cannoli

$6.50

Tiramisu

$8.95

Carrot cake

$8.50

ToGo Bev

20oz Coke

$3.50

20oz Diet Coke

$3.50

20oz Sprite

$3.50

20oz Dasani

$2.75

Small Panna

$3.50

Large Panna

$6.25

Small San Pell

$3.50

Large San Pell

$6.25

Berghoff Root Beer

$3.95

Goose 312 Single

$3.25

Half Acre Single

$3.75

Heineken Single

$2.75

High Life Single

$2.25

Miller Lite Single

$2.25

Peroni Single

$2.75

Stella Single

$2.75

Goose 312 6-pk

$15.95

Half Acre 4-pk

$12.95

Heineken 6-pk

$15.95

High Life 6-pk

$12.95

Miller Lite 6-pk

$12.95

Peroni 6-pk

$15.95

Stella 6-pk

$15.95

Prosecco Btl

$25.00

Buglioni Btl

$35.00

Gavi Btl

$35.00

Landmark Btl

$47.00

Meiomi Chard Btl

$25.00

Minor Chard Btl

$23.00

Pinot Grigio Btl

$22.00

Riesling Btl

$20.00

Rombauer Btl

$71.00

Sauv Blanc Btl

$20.00

Whitehaven Btl

$38.00

Cabernet Sauv Btl

$23.00

Gabbiano Btl

$26.00

Knotty Vines Btl

$38.00

Line 39 Noir Btl

$25.00

Merlot Btl

$20.00

Modus Btl

$53.00

Montepul ciano Btl

$24.00

Prisoner Btl

$63.00

Querceto Btl

$23.00

Super Tuscan Btl

$22.00

Vietti Btl

$54.00