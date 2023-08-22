FOOD MENU

Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Flavor Drink

$4.00

Crush

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Brisk Raspberry

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Energy Drink

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lunch

Club Room Trio

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad

$11.00

Homestyle Chili

$4.00+

Chicken Noodle

$4.00+

Sou Du Jour

$4.00+

Full CBR Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, onion, cheddar, ranch in spinach wrap

Full Turkey BLT

$14.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato on toasted brioche bun, served with zesty mayo

Full Club Sandwich

$14.00

Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, Swiss on sourdough

Full Muffaletta

$14.00

Classic New Orleans sandwich featuring layers of Italian deli meats, tangy olive salad, melted swiss on grilled baguette

Full BLT Cheese Toasty

$14.00

White cheddar, mozzarella, and goat cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, on toasted sourdough, served with zesty mayo.

Full Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken topped with marinara and melted mozzarella on a grilled baguette

Full Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.00

Honey mustard chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a toasted croissant. Add bacon or Avocado for $2

Full Cuban

$14.00

Slow-roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, horseradish mustard and pickle, topped with melted swiss on grilled baguette

Appetizer

App Wings

App Wings

$14.00

Six jumbo brined wings, tossed in choice of one sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy shrimp drizzled with tangy Bang Bang Sauce and Sriracha

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Breaded mozzarella curds, served with zesty mayo

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Crisp and tangy dill pickle slices lightly battered, deep-fried to golden perfection and finished with a drizzle of cilantro lime ranch and parmesan

Gouda Spinach Dip

Gouda Spinach Dip

$14.00

Creamy gouda and spinach dip in a toasted sourdough bread bowl served with celery sticks

Grill and Chill Shrimp

Grill and Chill Shrimp

$15.00

Six colossal shrimp marinated, grilled & chilled, served with house-made cocktail sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$13.00

Beer battered onion rings cooked crispy and golden, served with horseradish mustard

Vegetable Platter

Vegetable Platter

$16.00

Red pepper hummus, ranch, celery & carrot sticks, bell pepper, broccoli, cucumber and toasted pita

Sandwiches and Burgers

Half pound char-grilled beef patty topped with white cheddar, bacon jam and onion hay on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Clyde Burger

Clyde Burger

$18.00

Half pound char-grilled beef patty topped with white cheddar, bacon jam and onion hay on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle Served with cilantro lime ranch. Add cheese for $1.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle Served with cilantro lime ranch. Add cheese for $1.

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

Half Pound char-grilled beef patty with american cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle and served with choice of one side.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Hearty black bean burger with veggies and aromatic spices. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle with choice of one side. Add cheese for $1

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$17.00

Half pound char-grilled beef patty topped with carmelized onions, mushrooms, melted swiss on toasted marble rye. Served zesty mayo and choice of one side.

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$16.00

Crispy breaded pork tenderloin on toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served with side of horseradish sauce .

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy cod filet with melted american cheese on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and tater sauce.

Reuben

Reuben

$17.00

Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island and melted swiss on toasted marble rye, served with choice of one side.

Salads

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted beets, grilled chicken, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans, mixed greens, and fresh mint. Finished with our sweet house vinaigrette

Bwl Caesar

Bwl Caesar

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, blackened salmon, shaved Parmesan, croutons, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Unwedged Salad

Unwedged Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, grilled shrimp, diced tomato, green onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, served with blue cheese dressing

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, seared tuna steak, green peppers, red cabbage, green onion, carrots, chow mein noodles, served with sesame ginger dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, blackened chicken, roasted corn, black beans, diced tomato, red onion, avocado, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, served with cilantro lime ranch dressing

Bwl Garden Salad

Bwl Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, crispy chicken, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons, served with choice of dressing

Steaks and Seafood

Ribeye

Ribeye

$28.00

Hand-cut 10 oz. Ribeye, char-grilled and finished with red wine compound butter, served with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.

New York Strip

New York Strip

$28.00

10 oz. New York Strip, char-grilled and finished with red wine compound butter, served with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.00

8 oz. crisp and golden cod served with house-made tartar sauce, fries, and coleslaw

Soy Ginger Salmon

Soy Ginger Salmon

$26.00

8 oz. grilled salmon on a bed of aromatic jasmine rice topped with sauteed bell pepper, broccoli, and red cabbage and finished with soy ginger glaze.

Rice and Quinoa Bowl

Rice and Quinoa Bowl

$20.00

8 oz. grilled blackened salmon, southwestern brown rice & quinoa, cheddar cheese and lettuce. Served with Sweet Lou sauce & sour cream.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$28.00

Two 4 oz. Maryland crab cakes on a bed of mixed greens finished with a drizzle of lemon aioli, zesty mayo, and lemon wedges. Comes with cup of soup or salad.

Chicken

Wings

Wings

$20.00

Ten jumbo brined wings, tossed in choice of one sauce and served with fries.

House Breaded Chicken Strips

House Breaded Chicken Strips

$17.00

Six house breaded chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with fries. Comes with one sauce, additional sauces $1

Caprese Chicken and Pesto Tortellini

Caprese Chicken and Pesto Tortellini

$18.00

Cheese tortellini tossed in a light pesto sauce topped with grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, shaved Parmesan and grape tomatoes. Served with garlic bread & side salad

Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Steamed Broccoli

Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Steamed Broccoli

$22.00

Fettucini noodles tossed in a creamy garlic parmesan sauce with tender steamed broccoli and topped with grilled chicken breast. Served with garlic bread and side salad.

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Tender grilled chicken, tangy barbecue sauce, melted cheese, cilantro and caramelized onion on a thin and crispy Pinsa crust

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Carolina Style Pulled Pork, onion marmalade, shredded mozzarella, chopped pickles and onion hay on a thin and crispy Pinsa Crust

Taco

Taco

$16.00

Black bean spread, cheddar, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green onion, shredded lettuce, finished with sour cream and taco sauce. Add chicken for $3

Mediterranean Veggie Lovers

Mediterranean Veggie Lovers

$18.00

Roasted Red Pepper hummus, roasted garlic marinated artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomato, Green olives, mozzarella, red onion, balsamic reduction drizzle on a thin and crispy Pinsa Crust

The Godfather

The Godfather

$18.00

Spicy marinara, pepperoni, salami , ham, Italian sausage, proscuitto, green olives, and banana peppers finishished with garlic aioli on a thin and crispy pinsa crust.

The White Album

The White Album

$16.00

Garlic white sauce, spinach, carmelized onion, and mushroom on a thin and crispy Pinsa Crust

BYO Flatbread

$12.00

Add-ons

Shrimp Skewer

$12.00

Sauteed Mushroom and Onion

$5.00

Black and Blue

$5.00

Onion Hay

$4.00

Crab Cake

$12.00

Crab Meat

$12.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl

$6.00

Chicken Noodle Soup Cup

$4.00

Chili Bowl

$6.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

German Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Carrot cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Broccoli Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Broccoli with Cheese

$4.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

Ram Of

No Side

Cornbread

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

CRESCENDO COFFEE

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.45+

Decaf Coffee

$2.45+

Americano

$2.75+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.50+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Shaken Espresso

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.00

Double Espresso

$1.95

Coffee Traveler

$25.00

Retail Coffee

$14.00

Merch

$20.00

Coffee Urn

$50.00

1/2 Off Merch

$10.00

Tea

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Brewed Tea

$3.25+

Black Iced Tea

$3.25+

Mango Iced tea

$3.25+

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.25+

Watermelon Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.25+

Brewed Tea Latte

$4.00+

London Fog

$4.50+

Signature Drink

White Rose Latte

$4.50+

Honeybee Latte

$4.50+

Maple Chai Latte

$4.50+

Strawberry Shortcake Matcha

$4.50+

Blackberry Cold Brew

$4.50+

N/A Bevs

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

White Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Bottled Smoothie

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Kid Milk Box

$2.50

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Ice Cream

Single Scoop in cup

$2.25

Single Scoop Cake Cone

$2.75

Single Scoop Sugar Cone

$2.75

Brownie Sundae

$7.75

Double Scoops in cup

$3.25

Double Scoop Cake Cone

$3.75

Double Scoop Sugar Cone

$3.75

Cookie Sundae

$6.25

Root Beer Float

$3.75

Soda Float

$3.75

Milkshake

$6.00

Rotating Milkshake

$2.50

Espresso Milkshake

$6.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

German Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Carrot cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Pastry

Specialty Muffin

$4.50

Scone

$5.50

Cookie

$3.00

Cake Pop

$3.75

Brownies

$3.50

Muffin

$3.00

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Macaron

$2.50

Donuts

Bagel

$3.50

Seasonal Drinks

Horchata Macchiato

$5.25+

Apple Palmer

$5.25+

Spicy Mango Milkshake

$6.00

Blueberry Hibiscus

$5.25+

Mango Peach Refresher

$5.25+

CRESCENDO BREAKFAST

CCM Breakfast

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$10.00

Bacon Egg Avocado and Tomato

$10.00

El Ranchero Wrap

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Ham Egg and Cheese

$10.00

Chicken and Waffle

$11.00

Chicken and Biscuit

$9.00

Hard Boiled Eggs and Toast

$7.00

Breakfast Pizza

$13.00

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Bagel

$3.50

CRESCENDO LUNCH

CCM Lunch

CCM Caprese

$11.00Out of stock

CCM Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

CCM Chicken Club Wrap

$12.00

CCM Cuban

$12.00

CCM Turkey BLT

$12.00

CCM Classic BLT

$10.00

CCM Veggie Hummus Wrap

$10.00

CCM Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

CCM Sausage Pizza

$12.00

CCM Cheese Pizza

$10.00

CCM Crescendo Harvest Salad

$10.00

CCM Crescendo Chef Salad

$10.00

CCM Crescendo Club Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Noodle Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.00

CCM Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

CCM Bowl Soup of Day

$6.00

LATE NIGHT

Appetizer (LN)

Grill and Chill Shrimp

Grill and Chill Shrimp

$15.00

Six colossal shrimp marinated, grilled & chilled, served with house-made cocktail sauce

Gouda Spinach Dip

Gouda Spinach Dip

$14.00

Creamy gouda and spinach dip in a toasted sourdough bread bowl served with celery sticks

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Crisp and tangy dill pickle slices lightly battered, deep-fried to golden perfection and finished with a drizzle of cilantro lime ranch and parmesan

App Wings

$14.00

Six jumbo brined wings, tossed in choice of one sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Breaded mozzarella curds, served with zesty mayo

Onion rings

$13.00

Flatbreads (LN)

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Tender grilled chicken, tangy barbecue sauce, melted cheese, cilantro and caramelized onion on a thin and crispy Pinsa crust

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Carolina Style Pulled Pork, onion marmalade, shredded mozzarella, chopped pickles and onion hay on a thin and crispy Pinsa Crust

Taco

Taco

$16.00

Black bean spread, cheddar, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green onion, shredded lettuce, finished with sour cream and taco sauce. Add chicken for $3

Mediterranean Veggie Lovers

Mediterranean Veggie Lovers

$18.00

Roasted Red Pepper hummus, roasted garlic marinated artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomato, Green olives, mozzarella, red onion, balsamic reduction drizzle on a thin and crispy Pinsa Crust

The Godfather

The Godfather

$18.00

Spicy marinara, pepperoni, salami , ham, Italian sausage, proscuitto, green olives, and banana peppers finishished with garlic aioli on a thin and crispy pinsa crust.

The White Album

The White Album

$16.00

Garlic white sauce, spinach, carmelized onion, and mushroom on a thin and crispy Pinsa Crust

BYO Flatbread

$12.00

BOXED LUNCHES

Bx. Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Bx. Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Bx. Chicken Salad Croissant

$15.00

Bx. Cuban

$15.00

Bx. Turkey BLT

$15.00

Bx. Veggie Hummus Wrap

$15.00

Bx. Caprese

$15.00

Bx. Unwedged Salad

$15.00

Bx. Southwest Salad

$15.00

PARTY PLATTERS

Chilled Party Platters

Shrimp Cocktail Platter

$175.00

Caprese Skewers

$145.00

Pinwheels

$110.00

Vegetable Platter

$150.00

Meat and Cheese Platter

$175.00

EATS AND BEATS

EB Appetizers

EB Cheese Curds

EB Grill and Chill Shrimp

EB Cheese Bread

EB Fried Pickles

EB Bang Bang Shrimp

EB Vegetable Platter

EB Gouda Spinach Dip

EB Entrees

EB Clyde Burger

EB Black Bean Burger

EB FIsh and Chips

EB Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

EB Wings

EB Chicken Alfredo

EB Steak Frites

EB Salads

EB Southwest Salad

EB Unwedged Salad

EB Asian Salad

EB Caesar Salad

EB Flatbreads

EB Mediterranean Flatbread

EB Meathead Flatbread

EB Featured Upgrades

EB Quinoa Bowl

$12.00

EB New York Strip

$12.00

EB Honey Glazed Salmon

$12.00

EB Ribeye

$12.00

Tuesday Night Specials

Flatbreads (features)

T. BBQ Chicken

$12.00

T. Pulled Pork

$12.00

T. Taco

$12.00

T. Mediterranean Veggie Lovers

$12.00

T. The Godfather

$12.00

T. The White Album

$12.00

T. BYO Flatbread

$12.00

House Wine Specials

GLS Merlot

$5.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$5.00

GLS Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$5.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$15.00

BTL Merlot

$15.00

BTL Chardonnay

$15.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Table Reservation

Size Party

20-30 Guest

$50.00

30-60 Guest

$100.00

60-80 Guest

$150.00

80 Or More Guest

$200.00